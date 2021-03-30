School Choice

Legislators Override Kentucky Governor's Veto of School Choice Bill

Kentucky is now the 28th state with some form of school choice.

|

Lawmakers in Kentucky successfully overrode Gov. Andy Beshear's veto of a school choice bill, opening several avenues for families in the state to pursue a better education for their children.

The new law, originally House Bill 563, allows students in Kentucky public schools to switch school districts, and it creates a new tax-advantaged education savings program for families to use for private school tuition, to pay for tutoring, or to cover other educational expenses. The most controversial part of the proposal was the creation of a $25 million scholarship fund—to be filled by donations from private businesses, for which they would receive state tax credits—that students in Kentucky's largest counties can tap to help pay for private school tuition.

In vetoing the bill last week, Beshear, a Democrat, repeated tired arguments from teachers unions and public school superintendents who fear the erosion of their monopoly control over the state's education spending.

Thankfully, the Republican-controlled state legislature wasn't listening. The state House voted 51-42 on Monday evening to override Beshear's veto and the state Senate followed suit with a vote of 23-14 shortly afterward. (In Kentucky, overriding a veto does not require a supermajority vote.)

"Lawmakers ultimately did the right thing for students, and for the first time, Kentucky families will have access to the schooling options they deserve to find the best fit for their kids," says Robert Enlow, president and CEO of EdChoice, an organization that backed the bill.

With the passage of the first school choice bill in state history, Kentucky is now the 28th state with some form of school choice, according to the American Federation for Children, a nonprofit that supports school choice.

There may soon be more. The Wall Street Journal notes on Tuesday that more than 50 school choice bills have been introduced in different states this year, with the uptick in legislative interest likely a direct result of teachers unions' unwillingness to reopen schools as the COVID-19 pandemic abates.

Beshear's veto demonstrated how the public school establishment continues to exert political pressure on states that try to give families more educational options. But the Kentucky legislature's swift reversal suggests that the tide is turning.

Eric Boehm is a reporter at Reason.

  3. Rich
    March.30.2021 at 1:30 pm

    In Kentucky, overriding a veto does not require a supermajority vote.

    Oh, *that* voter suppression had jolly well better also be changed!

  4. Ken Shultz
    March.30.2021 at 1:33 pm

    “In vetoing the bill last week, Beshear, a Democrat, repeated tired arguments from teachers unions and public school superintendents who fear the erosion of their monopoly control over the state’s education spending.”

    Yeah, so, for those of you keeping score, Andy Beshear, the governor of Kentucky, is a Democrat, and both chambers of the Kentucky General Assembly are controlled by Republicans.

    Show me a state where a major office is held by a Democrat, and I’ll show you a Democrat who is almost certainly beholden to teachers’ unions. Those of us who live in states that are dominated by Democrats and the unions they answer to should really be pounding the table on this to our friends and family. Defeating the influence of government employee unions on your life is about defeating the Democrats who represent them. There are some issues that become so big, even the government employee unions will get out of the way, but even then, that’s typically only because they’ve somehow been given a piece of the action. This isn’t just limited to teachers’ unions either. It works the same way with law enforcement unions.

    Kamala Harris was a bootlicker from California because licking the cops’ boots made a ton of sense in a state where the government is controlled by Democrats and, therefore, beholden to government employee unions–like law enforcement. And that’s just one example.

  5. Kyle G.
    March.30.2021 at 1:40 pm

    I didn’t really need the first Boehm article.

  6. buckleup
    March.30.2021 at 1:46 pm

    Should be fun watching the democrats and teachers unions beclown themselves all over this issue.

  7. Call me Don
    March.30.2021 at 2:16 pm

    Make $5000 per child, any child not just your own, a full tax credit up to your tax liability. Then watch everyone abandon public schools.

