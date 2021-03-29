Police in Schools

Video: Maryland Cops Handcuff and Berate Five-Year-Old Boy

"This is why people need to beat their kids," one officer remarked.

|

copschool
(Jim Gehrz/ZUMA Press/Newscom)

Body camera footage released last Friday shows Maryland police officers berating, threatening, and briefly handcuffing a five-year-old boy who had wandered away from school without permission.

Two officers from the Montgomery County Department of Police picked up the child after he left school grounds in January of last year. According to statements in the video, the boy allegedly was disruptive in class, threw objects, destroyed school property, and struck a teacher. 

"This is why people need to beat their kids," one officer remarked as they returned the child to school. 

"I hope your momma lets me beat you," the officer remarked again as the boy began wailing in a school office. The officer then bent down and screamed several times in the child's face.

After the mother arrived at school to retrieve her son, the other officer pulled out a pair of handcuffs and briefly put them on the boy. "You know what these are for? These are for people who don't want to listen and don't know how to act," the officer said.

As Reason reported Friday, Maryland is one of several states across the country where bills have been introduced to raise the minimum age of arrest in response to public outrage over young children being handcuffed and arrested. 

"It made me sick," Montgomery County Council member Will Jawando said in a press release about the incident. "We all saw a little boy be mocked, degraded, put in the seat of a police car, screamed at from the top of an adult police officer's lungs, inches from his face."

Maryland lawmakers are considering legislation that would divert children under 13 who commit nonviolent misdemeanors away from the criminal justice system. 

Earlier this year, the city of Rochester, New York, released body camera footage of officers pepper spraying a handcuffed 9-year-old girl

Last August, body camera footage emerged showing officers in Key West trying to handcuff an 8-year-old boy whose wrists were too small for the cuffs. An Orlando school cop made national headlines in 2019 when he arrested a 6-year-old girl for allegedly throwing a tantrum in class.

Civil liberties groups say school arrests, suspensions, and the use of physical restraints disproportionately impact minority youth and children with disabilities.

The boy's mother filed a lawsuit in January over the incident.

The Montgomery County Police Department said in a press release that the two officers in the video were the subject of an internal investigation, the results of which are confidential under Maryland law.

"Both officers remain employed by the Montgomery County Department of Police," the department wrote. "Due to pending litigation, the department has no further comment."

NEXT: The CDC Keeps Extending Its Illegal Eviction Ban

C.J. Ciaramella is a reporter at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Rich
    March.29.2021 at 4:08 pm

    I’ll bite, C.J. How would *you* handle these situations?

    1. Rossami
      March.29.2021 at 5:08 pm

      I can’t speak for CJ but here’s what a reasonable person would do.
      – Pick up the kid.
      – Return the kid to the school.
      – Be neutral and non-judgemental along the way.
      – If the kid behave violently in your presence, react to stop the violence using the minimum necessary force.
      – Let the parent discipline the child.
      – If the parent refuses to discipline the child and the disruptive behavior persists, that is grounds for the school administration to expel the child. It is most explicitly not grounds for police brutality.

      One of the things that I definitely would not do is react with verbal abuse the way the cop did. Any child psychologist will tell you that’s both inappropriate and completely ineffective. “Scared straight” barely works at all and doesn’t work in the slightest on children who do not yet understand the connection between their behaviors and the abuse they are suffering. That’s a tactic that might work on teenagers. A 5-year-old? That was just stupid. There is no justification for this cop’s abusive over-reaction.

  2. AddictionMyth
    March.29.2021 at 4:16 pm

    The cop is right, parents refuse to discipline their kids. Even worse, they put them in ‘treatment’ that only teaches them to have meltdowns and other antisocial behaviors. But there are billion dollar industries that profit from this dysfunction (e.g. teachers unions, mental illness and big pharma), so it’s nearly impossible to fight. Even the cops know which side their bread is buttered on, in the long run.

    1. Unicorn Abattoir
      March.29.2021 at 4:23 pm

      The cop was an asshole taking out his frustrations on a 5 year old kid.

  3. CaptainJack
    March.29.2021 at 4:44 pm

    Cop shouldn’t have yelled or screamed. He shouldn’t have threatened anything about beatings.

    But I have zero issues with a cop demonstrating that if the kid doesn’t learn to follow basic rules of civility he will end up in handcuffs and ultimately prison.

    I taught my own stubborn son that way, and even taught him that if he refused to go to school, that it would be me and his mom in handcuffs for that one.

    1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      March.29.2021 at 5:05 pm

      And what punishment do cops get when they don’t learn to follow basic rules of civility, let alone laws, like stealing $225,000 during a search, shooting dogs, raping prisoners, or murdering prisoners, handcuffed and in the back seat of the patrol car?

  4. Nemo Aequalis
    March.29.2021 at 4:47 pm

    “This is why people need to beat their kids,” one officer remarked.

    And Imma gonna say, he ain’t wrong.

Please to post comments