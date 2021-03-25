Social Media

Congress Grilling Tech Companies on COVID-19 Misinformation Is a Bit Rich

What about the federal government's own health experts?

|

sfphotosfour810376
(CNP/AdMedia/SIPA/Newscom)

There were a lot of ridiculous lines of questioning during Thursday's congressional hearing on social media misinformation, but one that jumped out as particularly hypocritical came from Rep. Mike Doyle (D–Pa.).

After grilling Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey about their failure to eliminate misinformation on social media in general, Doyle turned to the subject of COVID-19. He asked each of the CEOs whether they believed the approved vaccines work. Each answered yes, of course.

"Then why have your companies allowed accounts that repeatedly offend your vaccine disinformation policies to remain up? " thundered Doyle, as if he has caught them in some kind of trap. "Why in the midst of a global pandemic that has killed over half a million Americans you haven't taken these accounts down that are responsible for vaccine disinformation?"

Zuckerberg, Pichai, and Dorsey responded that they do take down COVID-19 misinformation, though there are grey areas where something may not be provably true but is a matter of personal opinion, and the platforms are ill-suited to police all of this. This was a fine answer, but if they were feeling more combative, they could have turned the question on the congressmen: Why, in the midst of a global pandemic that has killed more than half a million Americans—and is still killing more than 1,000 people every day—is the federal government contributing to vaccine hesitancy and unavailability?

Officials at the Federal Drug Administration (FDA) have yet to approve the AstraZeneca vaccine—30 million doses of it are just sitting in a warehouse in Ohio—even though data from the company's trials have showed that the vaccine is very effective at preventing severe disease and death from COVID-19. Not a single vaccinated person in the trial was even hospitalized. The vaccine should be distributed immediately, or at the very least sent abroad in order to confront the out-of-control pandemic in places like Brazil and Ukraine.

The government hasn't just failed to release the vaccine to the public; it has undermined confidence in it. Officials representing the National Institutes of Health (NIH)—including White House pandemic expert Anthony Fauci and NIH chief Francis Collins—have publicly feuded with AstraZeneca over a statistically insignificant discrepancy in the vaccine's reported efficacy.

Moreover, public health officials have repeatedly undersold the vaccines by insisting that Americans continue masking and social distancing even after they receive their shots. For younger people whose well-being is not particularly threatened by the disease, a major incentive for getting vaccinated is the opportunity to resume normal life. But officials still recommend very small gatherings, masks (even outdoors), and heavy restrictions on schools that reopen.

Government health experts have also changed their minds repeatedly about various mitigation strategies over the course of the pandemic. A year ago, Fauci recommended that people not bother purchasing masks unless they were in a health care setting. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has changed its mind about whether three feet or six feet is enough space for social distancing. Some of these mistakes are understandable: This was a never-before-seen disease. But it's absolutely the case that the federal government has repeatedly misinformed the American public about a variety of topics related to COVID-19, including the unlikelihood of post-vaccine transmission.

It thus seems misguided for Congress—a body with very little authority to dictate private social media companies' terms of service but considerable power to hold public health agencies to account—to fixate on tech companies' role in spreading COVID-19 misinformation. Thousands of people are still dying every day because the U.S. government is letting its citizens be vaccinated fast enough, and lawmakers seem more interested in finding a way to blame this on Facebook.

NEXT: New York Finally—After Three Years—on Verge of Legalizing Marijuana

Robby Soave is a senior editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Dillinger
    March.25.2021 at 3:35 pm

    >>failure to eliminate misinformation on social media in general

    the opposite should be. all information should be made available mis- or otherwise.

    1. some guy
      March.25.2021 at 4:02 pm

      Yeah, but then you’ve got to deal with the government and it’s armed goons threatening to ruin your business and throw you in prison.

      1. Dillinger
        March.25.2021 at 4:59 pm

        those guys are even worse.

  2. damiksec
    March.25.2021 at 3:36 pm

    “What about the federal government’s own health experts?”

    You mean the fat gross tranny who wants you prosecuted for calling him a tranny?

    1. Klompus
      March.25.2021 at 3:39 pm

      We’re a laughingstock because of hirm. All the people whining about Trump and how we look on the world stage are the same people now slobbering all over hirs mutilated stuffed-up-into-its-guts knob.

  3. MP
    March.25.2021 at 3:41 pm

    I’m still flummoxed why Zuck hasn’t been telling them to go eat a bag of dicks. I mean…he started there. Then they made their threats. And he caved? Why did he cave?

    I’m sure I’ll never be in a position where badmouthing Congress might cost me billions. But I’m sorry…it seemed pretty clear that Zuck was against all of these censors originally. Would he really have been that put out if they broke up is company and he was left with billions in scraps?

    1. some guy
      March.25.2021 at 3:59 pm

      Probably because the company means more to him than his pride. He’ll have billions either way, as you point out. I can see why someone who just wants to run a business would placate Congress in an attempt to just be left alone. Someone should have warned him ages ago that he’ll never be left alone, though.

    2. Dillinger
      March.25.2021 at 4:02 pm

      >>Why did he cave?

      it benefits him in whatever way it does.

    3. Brandybuck
      March.25.2021 at 4:11 pm

      But Zuckerberg knows if congress regulates it will be him and Dorsey who benefit. Big companies can afford the stupid new laws, their smaller upstarts cannot. All Zuckerberg needs to do is make sure he doesn’t break out in a grin and give away his hand.

  4. Terry Bradshaw's Hairline
    March.25.2021 at 3:43 pm

    How long did the Eastern Bloc and the USSR fight to gain free access to information only to have the USA turn around and demand the opposite? When Poland is smarter than you on something, it’s time to check yourself.

  5. Jerryskids
    March.25.2021 at 3:45 pm

    So if Zuckerberg, Pichai, and Dorsey agree that vaccines work, anybody that disagrees with them on the exact details of the vaccine are engaging in misinformation? What if Zuckerberg, Pichai, and Dorsey were to agree that Rep. Mike Doyle is a moron and a vile piece of shit, would Rep. Mike Doyle agree that anybody who argues that Rep. Mike Doyle is not a moron and a vile piece of shit is engaging in disinformation?

    1. R Mac
      March.25.2021 at 3:57 pm

      I don’t know Mike Doyle, but I’m willing to bet that he is a vile piece of shit.

      1. Brandybuck
        March.25.2021 at 4:12 pm

        I don’t think he is a literal pile of excrement. I mean, he can walk and talk, and no bona fide turd has ever done that before. Lacking legs and lips and all. But I will agree that medically speaking, he is a certifiable moron.

        1. Leo Kovalensky II
          March.25.2021 at 4:37 pm

          What about Bono?

  6. some guy
    March.25.2021 at 3:46 pm

    “Don’t wear masks. I mean, yeah maybe wear masks. But you definitely have to wear masks, or else!”

    “Half a million people have died of COVID. Well, with COVID. And by with, I mean they died at some point after maybe having had COVID.”

    “We need everyone to stay 6 feet apart. Actually, it’s 10 feet apart, just to be safe. But now it can be 3 feet apart because we want the current admin to look good.”

    “It’s only 15 days to bend the curve.”

    1. some guy
      March.25.2021 at 3:55 pm

      “Asymptomatic transmission is common. Well, actually it’s not, but we’re going to pretend that it is because otherwise everything else we’re doing looks completely foolish.”

      “You still need to mask up and socially distance even after vaccination.”

      “Super-spreader events!”

      “Vaccine makers need to have their products reviewed by the FDA to make sure they are safe and effective.”

      1. ElvisIsReal
        March.25.2021 at 3:56 pm

        Yeah the “experts” that could be charged with misinformation includes basically everybody who appeared on TV about covid.

        A good place to start, I guess.

  7. AddictionMyth
    March.25.2021 at 3:52 pm

    I’ve been fighting covid hysteria (business and school closures, curfews, mask mandates, etc) on Twitter for over a year now, and despite the many false accusations of spreading disinformation, Twitter hasn’t censored or banned me. I give them a lot of credit for their forbearance despite tremendous pressure from the government and their own users. Though, they banned me for different spurious reasons, but no one’s perfect – even Reason banned me repeatedly. But the cool thing is, you just dust yourself off and get back in the fight.

    The war today is online. And if you can’t prove you fought it in enemy territory (not just here in your safe space echo chamber), you have no justification for violence and will meet the same fate as the Jan 6 insurrectionists.

  8. ElvisIsReal
    March.25.2021 at 3:55 pm

    Shocker that the Ministry of Truth doesn’t want competition.

  9. buckleup
    March.25.2021 at 3:58 pm

    That’s just whataboutism.

    Anyway I like having the government beat the shit out of tech companies, especially social media which should be shut down.

  10. Longtobefree
    March.25.2021 at 4:02 pm

    The federal government has always followed the science.
    First when the science said no mask needed.
    Then when the science said it spreads on surfaces, clean everything.
    Then when the science said just stay six feet apart and you don’t need a “cloth face covering”.
    Then when the science said its an aerosol, wear a “cloth face covering”.
    Then when the science said wear a “cloth face covering” AND stay six feet apart.
    Then when the science said wear two (or more) “cloth face coverings”.
    Then when the science said get a vaccine so we can stop wearing “cloth face coverings”.
    Then when the science said even if you get vaccinated, wear a “cloth face covering” AND stay six feet apart.

    But they have always followed the science.

  11. Geiger Goldstaedt
    March.25.2021 at 4:07 pm

    Just stop using Twitter and Facebook. All problems solved.

    I do not understand this debate.

    1. Brandybuck
      March.25.2021 at 4:13 pm

      Congressmen have wangs to wag. Dorsey and Zuck are just convenient targets to wave them all.

  12. Leo Kovalensky II
    March.25.2021 at 4:40 pm

    “Then why have your companies allowed accounts that repeatedly offend your vaccine disinformation policies to remain up? ” thundered Doyle, as if he has caught them in some kind of trap.

    I would have replied…. “Sir, because I value diversity. Why don’t you?”

  13. Bubba Jones
    March.25.2021 at 4:58 pm

    Government is just upset about getting pwned by China on racism and now they are borrowing the playbook.

  14. Bubba Jones
    March.25.2021 at 5:00 pm

    Actually, a better way to turn the tables would be to ask for a specific example, and then ask the congressman to provide peer reviewed documentation of exactly how the tweet was maliciously wrong.

Please to post comments