Coronavirus

Biden's Press Secretary Says Social Distancing and Masks Will Be 'Essential' Even After Vaccination

"We'll need to continue communicating about that," said Jen Psaki.

|

polspphotos761165
(Jim LoScalzo/CNP / Polaris/Newscom)

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters at a briefing on Thursday that the president expects the public to continue to practice the full gamut of mitigation measures—masks, social distancing, etc.—even after they receive the vaccine.

"Obviously, [the vaccine] is an incredible medical breakthrough and we want every American to have one. But even after you're vaccinated, social distancing and wearing masks are going to be essential, and we'll need to continue communicating about that."

This is a demoralizing and excessively cautious point to keep emphasizing. It's critical to vaccinate as many people as possible, and the government should be doing everything it can to encourage vaccination while making the process easier. Preparing people for disappointment seems like a bad approach. After all, young folks don't have nearly as much to fear from COVID-19 as older Americans; for this former group, one of the major selling points of vaccination is the prospect of returning to normal life. Some might decide that their extremely low odds of negative health consequences from COVID-19 coupled with the unpleasant potential side effects of the vaccine means they should hold off on getting it if they will still have to practice aggressive social distancing anyway.

While certain precautions will still be necessary in large public settings until widespread vaccination has brought the pandemic under control, health officials are at risk of criminally underselling the miracle of the vaccines, which appear to reduce life-threatening COVID-19 cases to nearly zero. It's true we can't say for certain that vaccinated people are incapable of spreading COVID-19 to non-vaccinated people even if they are no longer susceptible to the disease themselves, but scientists have good reason to expect that the vaccines will also reduce transmission. An early study of the forthcoming AstraZeneca vaccine found promising evidence of a substantial reduction in transmission by as much as two-thirds.

There will still be some risks, though these risks should dramatically shrink over time as a majority of the population becomes vaccinated and herd immunity kicks in. In any case, we don't need to wait until that day to wean ourselves off the harshest social distancing measures. People who have been vaccinated for the requisite time period can mingle once again. They can have parties and go to restaurants. They can hug and kiss their vaccinated grandparents.

NEXT: In First Tie-Breaking Vote, Kamala Harris Helps Senate Dems Pass Budget Resolution

Robby Soave is a senior editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Fist of Etiquette
    February.5.2021 at 10:01 am

    I will admit I didn’t expect this level of gaslighting once the White House switched hands. Apparently there is more value in this level of control somehow than there is to full economic recovery.

    1. goseno4488
      February.5.2021 at 10:13 am

      Start earning today from $600 to $754 easily by working online from home. Last month i have generated and received $19663 from this job by giving this only maximum 2 hours a day of my life. Easiest job in the world and earning from this job are just awesome. Everybody can now get this job and start earning cash online right now by just follow instructions click on this link and vist tabs( Home, Media, Tech ) for more details thanks… Click Here

      1. Helenaa
        February.5.2021 at 10:25 am

        Yeah it`s Possible…Anybody can earn 250$+ daily… You can earn from 6000-12000 a month or even more if you work as a full time job…It’s easy, just follow instructions on this page, read it carefully from start to finish… It’s a flexible job But a good
        eaning opportunity.. Here is More information.

    2. yidis
      February.5.2021 at 10:21 am

      This is easy and simple USA part time job. Its amazing and earns many dollars are awesome.visit here for full detail………….USA TOP ONLINE JOB.

    3. Idle Hands
      February.5.2021 at 10:27 am

      It’s too popular with too many people.

    4. yidis
      February.5.2021 at 10:29 am

      We’ll need to continue communicating about that, said Biden’s Press Secretary Says Social Distancing and Masks Will Be ‘Essential’ Even After Vaccination…………..CLICK HERE MORE DETAIL.

  2. Geiger Goldstaedt
    February.5.2021 at 10:01 am

    “Biden’s Press Secretary Says Social Distancing and Masks Will Be ‘Essential’ Even After Vaccination”

    And so will the lockdowns, and business closures, and draconian enforcement of absurd and arbitrary “public health” mandates.

    Anybody that thought the government was ever going to stop this bullshit was being delusional. We are almost a year into “two weeks to slow the spread.” That should have been a huge fucking clue that this orgy of authoritarianism is here to stay.

    It’s here to stay.

    Don’t like it? Why don’t you have a chat with these nice soldiers over here ….

  3. Jerryskids
    February.5.2021 at 10:02 am

    Look, they didn’t go through all the trouble of getting the boot on the neck just to take it off again. This is the new normal now, you’re never going to be allowed to go back.

  4. Don't look at me!
    February.5.2021 at 10:05 am

    What is the point of getting vaccinated when nothing changes?

    1. Quo Usque Tandem
      February.5.2021 at 10:30 am

      I seriously thought of having my vaccine card [I work in a hospital so got on that bus at first opportunity] printed on a shirt, front and back; but all kidding aside, that wouldn’t matter either. It is become a social requirement to wear a mask lest you be labeled totally inconsiderate and a danger to others; being vaccinated has nothing to do with expected social compliance, and politicians [like the cunt in Michigan] are never going to willingly relinquish the control over others and institutions they so desire.

  5. Ken Shultz
    February.5.2021 at 10:06 am

    Parler’s CEO was apparently fired for trying to crack down on QAnon among others.

    “Matze claimed that there was a dispute with Mercer over just how far Parler would take its openness to free speech. He said that if the company wanted to succeed, Parler would have crack down on domestic terrorists and any groups that incite violence, including the Trump-supporting conspiracy theory QAnon.”

    —-NPR

    https://www.npr.org/2021/02/03/963832594/parler-ceo-is-fired-after-constant-resistance-inside-the-conservative-friendly-s

    Whatever anyone has to say in defense of the the threats Democrats have made against Big Tech social media companies–threatening to break them up if they don’t crack down on certain speech, etc.–they should also include a defense of the chilling effect these threats and actions are having on social media companies outside of Big Tech.

    1. Ken Shultz
      February.5.2021 at 10:29 am

      “Voting technology company Smartmatic files $2.7 billion lawsuit against Fox News, Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell over ‘disinformation campaign'”

      https://www.cnn.com/2021/02/04/media/smartmatic-fox-news-giuliani-powell-lawsuit/index.html

      1. Ken Shultz
        February.5.2021 at 10:29 am

        Wasn’t supposed to be a reply.

  6. natox62930
    February.5.2021 at 10:07 am

    10 minutes ago
    Fox’s Primetime.

    A conspiracy theory racist
    A white supremacist racist
    A Nazi racist

    Looks like they have the entire RW covered in 3 hours. Click Here

  7. SamEmir
    February.5.2021 at 10:14 am

    very interesting , good job and thanks for sharing such a good blog. by Attitude Shayari

  8. sarcasmic
    February.5.2021 at 10:19 am

    “But even after you’re vaccinated, social distancing and wearing masks are going to be essential, and we’ll need to continue communicating about that.”

    Um, no. The purpose of wearing a mask is to protect others from you. If you’re not sick, and have greatly reduced the chance of getting sick by taking the vaccine, then continued masks and social distancing is nothing more than social engineering.

    1. Idle Hands
      February.5.2021 at 10:25 am

      the purpose of masks is not to protect others it’s to give people a sense of control over something there’s no control over and the politicians something they can say they did to prevent the virus.

      1. Quo Usque Tandem
        February.5.2021 at 10:31 am

        +^

      2. sarcasmic
        February.5.2021 at 10:43 am

        The fact that we’re having a very mild cold and flu season suggests, at least to me, that masks and social distancing slow the spread of respiratory illnesses.

        I know that suggesting such things triggers conservatives, but c’mon.

        1. ElvisIsReal
          February.5.2021 at 10:46 am

          lol “very mild”

          1. sarcasmic
            February.5.2021 at 10:54 am

            Look it up.

        2. Geiger Goldstaedt
          February.5.2021 at 10:51 am

          Your naivety is not triggering. It just means you’re naive.

        3. Idle Hands
          February.5.2021 at 10:54 am

          We have a mild flu season because it’s being diagnosed as covid.

          1. Idle Hands
            February.5.2021 at 10:56 am

            Also you do realize we had this argument in 1918 and it was basically proven masks do not work. You can literally read news articles of the exact same arguments being made.

          2. sarcasmic
            February.5.2021 at 10:57 am

            So the flu causes a positive covid test? First I heard of that.

      3. ElvisIsReal
        February.5.2021 at 10:46 am

        Yep. Without the masks, nobody would even know there was a “crisis”. The masks are a symbol to BE AFRAID, nothing more.

  9. Idle Hands
    February.5.2021 at 10:26 am

    this is not ending for years. Tell me how the people who ride alone in the car with a mask on are ever going back in the near future.

    1. sarcasmic
      February.5.2021 at 10:30 am

      I sure hope you’re wrong.

      1. Quo Usque Tandem
        February.5.2021 at 10:32 am

        They are being good and compliant citizens, and they want everyone to know it.

        And of course they are also just fucking stupid. One goes with the other.

  10. Idle Hands
    February.5.2021 at 10:29 am

    ” In any case, we don’t need to wait until that day to wean ourselves off the harshest social distancing measures. People who have been vaccinated for the requisite time period can mingle once again. They can have parties and go to restaurants. They can hug and kiss their vaccinated grandparents.”

    In all honesty this might be the saddest paragraph I’ve ever read as an american. We can do all those things without getting vaccinated to not is to be suffering from a paranoid delusion.

  11. Ken Shultz
    February.5.2021 at 10:30 am

    “In the typical SLAPP [Strategic Lawsuit Against Public Participation], the plaintiff does not normally expect to win the lawsuit. The plaintiff’s goals are accomplished if the defendant succumbs to fear, intimidation, mounting legal costs, or simple exhaustion and abandons the criticism. In some cases, repeated frivolous litigation against a defendant may raise the cost of directors and officers liability insurance for that party, interfering with an organization’s ability to operate.[2] A SLAPP may also intimidate others from participating in the debate. A SLAPP is often preceded by a legal threat. SLAPPs bring about freedom of speech concerns due to their chilling effect and are often difficult to filter out and penalize because the plaintiffs attempt to obfuscate their intent to censor, intimidate, or silence their critics.”

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Strategic_lawsuit_against_public_participation

    Seems to me that this is what’s happening with the pending lawsuits against Giuliani, the new case against Fox for what someone said on air, and other high profile targets sure to come–going after all of them for the things they said about how the election results were counted. It isn’t clear to me that any of these lawsuits are likely to prevail in court, but the primary intent of those lawsuits may be just to silence everyday critics.

    They’re afraid voters like you will criticize them and hurt the sale of their products, but voters expressing themselves about who they want to count their votes and how they want their votes counted is and should be entirely protected by the First Amendment.

    “Congress shall make no law” in the First Amendment means our defamation laws cannot abridge our right to freedom of speech and petition the government for grievances. Companies that don’t wish to open themselves up to that sort of criticism by taking on a government contract, should avoid taking on government contracts.

    Oh, and anyone who thinks it’s absurd to sue Fox News for something Giuliani said on-air really needs to reevaluate their position on Section 230. The only thing worse are people who supported Section 230 right up until the moment Fox News becamae the defendant.

    1. Ken Shultz
      February.5.2021 at 10:36 am

      Wrong thread, even!

      Aw, shit. It had to happen eventually.

  12. ElvisIsReal
    February.5.2021 at 10:44 am

    Fuck off, slavers.

  13. Moderation4ever
    February.5.2021 at 10:45 am

    First a little science, just because your vaccinated doesn’t mean you will not be infected. Being vaccinated lessen the effect of the virus on you, but you can still spread it to others. So expect to wear masks till be have reached herd immunity. The mask is not to protect you, it is to protect others.

    Also I have traveled in Asian counties wear mask wearing is common. Hopefully we will retain some the experience and use it in the future. So when you have a cold or the flu you will be thoughtful and wear a mask when in public.

    1. ElvisIsReal
      February.5.2021 at 10:52 am

      Because they are clearly working so well.

    2. Idle Hands
      February.5.2021 at 10:54 am

      how bout fuck you I’ll do what I want commie.

  14. Enjoy Every Sandwich
    February.5.2021 at 10:53 am

    The intention is that this never ends. The politicians love the power, particularly the way that “public health” can trump (heh) all individual rights and all limits on government power.

    And the Karens really love it.

Please to post comments