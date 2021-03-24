Free-Range Kids

School Calls Child Services on Mom Who Was 7 Minutes Late to Pick Up Her 10-Year-Old Son

"I'm getting it out there to make people aware," said JaNay Dodson in an interview.

(Via JaNay Dodson)

When 10 -year-old Braylin Harvey was picked up seven minutes late from his Chicago public school, the school called the Department of Child and Family Services to report a case of neglect.

Two days later, Harvey was pulled out of class and interrogated by a caseworker. The next day, a caseworker showed up at his home to investigate his mom, JaNay Dodson, herself a Chicago public school teacher for 19 years. The investigator asked her to provide contact information for people who might reassure the department that she's a good mother.

Now mom is fighting back.

"I'm getting it out there to make people aware," said Dodson in an interview.

While she is certain she will be found not guilty of neglect, she was stunned by how easy it was to open an investigation.

The day this all began—Tuesday, March 2—was just the second day Chicago public school students were back at their desks in a year. The bus schedule at Inter-American Magnet School was confusing and Dodson eventually realized her son wasn't going to get a ride home and that she wouldn't be able to pick him up in time, either (because she was working). She called the school to alert them, but couldn't get through to a human. Meantime, she called her brother to go pick up her son, and he arrived at 4:37 p.m.

School dismisses at 4 p.m. There is a 30-minute grace period: After that, the school must alert the police and child protective services, according to district policy.

The school's principal, Daniela Bylaitis, did not return my call. But in an email obtained by the website Block Club Chicago, she wrote the following to Dodson:

Yesterday, Braylin was not picked up from school until 4:37 p.m. I am empathetic to the challenges of balancing work and family responsibilities, however, all school employees are mandated reporters and are required to follow CPS protocols and guidance. Please be sure that Braylin is picked up on time tomorrow.

And yet, the policy also states that if the school sees no one is picking up a child, it should try to reach the parent or emergency contacts, which did not happen.

That Thursday, two days after the incident, Dodson went to pick up her son and waited around to see if anyone else got picked up late. Indeed, a child was picked up at 4:47.

"When his father pulled up, I asked him if he had ever been late before and he told me this was the third time he was late this week because something's going on with the scheduling of the school buses," said Dodson. "And I told him what had happened and he said, 'What? No one has said that to me.'"

Dodson's son has been at the school since kindergarten and she, too, had never experienced anything like this.

The following night, she went to the Local School Council to discuss the incident. Some of the members drafted a letter to the head of Chicago Public Schools, Janice Jackson, asking her to end the draconian pick-up policy. "We do not think it is reasonable to equate being late for pickup, in isolation, with child neglect," they wrote.

Since all teachers are mandatory reporters—that is, they are required to alert the authorities anytime they believe a child is being maltreated—the school is already looking out for neglected kids, they noted, making the pick-up policy "not only redundant but purposefully and unreasonably hurtful."

After all, it's not like this has been a normal school year. Context matters. And whenever child services gets involved in a family's life, it is traumatic for the kids and the adults. Dodson had to explain to Harvey that no one was coming to take him away.

"He was scared," said Dodson. "I had to sit him down and explain, I'm not fighting for you. I'm fighting for every other parent who cannot."

That's a lot of other parents. Dodson has already heard from a mom in Texas who said her school employs the same over-the-top protocol. And in Washington, D.C., the public school handbook says that if a child is not picked up after school dismissal at 3:15 p.m.:

School staff will call the parent/guardian after dismissal to request immediate pick up from school (at 3:30).  If the student is not picked up within 30 minutes, a second call will be made to the parent/guardian and emergency contacts on the student's afterschool enrollment form (at 4:00).  If a student is not picked up within an hour of the first call, CFSA will be contacted and asked to take custody of the student (at 4:30).

From normal kid to ward of the state in 75 minutes.

Which is not to say it's easy for schools to deal with a child no one picks up. But opening up a neglect case only makes sense if a kid is repeatedly stranded. Being seven minutes late one time is neither neglect nor abuse. It's the moral equivalent of calling child services over a hangnail.

Lenore Skenazy is president of Let Grow, a nonprofit promoting childhood independence and resilience, and founder of the Free-Range Kids movement.

  1. Liam McPoyle
    March.24.2021 at 12:15 pm

  2. Don't look at me!
    March.24.2021 at 12:15 pm

    I used to walk home from school.
    And it was uphill, both ways.
    And I had to share a pair of boots with my brother, and the boots leaked.

    1. Brandybuck
      March.24.2021 at 1:00 pm

      No hills for me. A flat one mile, both ways. No snow either, but sometimes rain. Once is was foggy and when I finally got to school it was closed so I went back home. Then the radio announced it was open again so I walked a back.

      Regardless, the idea of not letting children walk home from school is… bizarre. Even today, in Commiefornia, I see kids walk to school all the time. No big deal. There are two elementary schools within a mile of me, and I see the sidewalks full of kids going to and from school.

      In fact, when I see kids being escorted by parents on thier way to school, they’re invariable WHITE. People of Color don’t need that kind of helicoptering around there. When the hell did White folk get so fragile?

  3. Liam McPoyle
    March.24.2021 at 12:16 pm

  4. Chipper Morning Wood--------------------------------------------------------------------------
    March.24.2021 at 12:18 pm

    When we were kids, we walked home like normal people. And we wonder why kids these days have a sense of entitlement.

    1. MatthewSlyfield
      March.24.2021 at 1:38 pm

      That worked well when kids were mostly assigned to schools in or near their own neighborhood. Not so much when the kid is forced to attend a school on the far side of a major urban center from where he/she lives.

  5. The_Unknown_Pundit
    March.24.2021 at 12:30 pm

    For self-righteous religious zealots, there’s no end to doing good. Just don’t get in their way.

  6. Longtobefree
    March.24.2021 at 12:49 pm

    “however, all school employees are mandated reporters and are required to follow CPS protocols and guidance.”

    So she was just following orders?
    I thought the greatest generation stopped that fascist shit at Nuremberg.

    1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      March.24.2021 at 1:01 pm

      This is socialist shit, so good to go. They beat the fascists too.

    2. Griffin3
      March.24.2021 at 1:08 pm

      From time to time the tree of not-following-orders must be watered with the blood of people-having-actual-brains.

  7. Unicorn Abattoir
    March.24.2021 at 1:12 pm

    So a Chicago school teacher was on the receiving end of school district’s stupidity?

  8. Sarah PaIin's ButtpIug 2
    March.24.2021 at 1:14 pm

    Just to put it out there, I would have picked up her kid for her.

    1. Don't look at me!
      March.24.2021 at 1:17 pm

      What a great guy!

    2. Unicorn Abattoir
      March.24.2021 at 1:22 pm

      It’s what you do with the kid after you pick him up that we have a problem with.

  9. chemjeff radicaI individuaIist
    March.24.2021 at 1:16 pm

  10. mtrueman
    March.24.2021 at 1:21 pm

    I remember reading of a school that got sick of having its staff forced to wait around for tardy parents to come and pick up their children. They decided to institute a set of fines for the parents who arrived late. The idea being that fines would disincentivize late parents. In fact the opposite was true. Lateness became even more widespread, as parents who previously had avoided lateness out of consideration and politeness, now, with a price tag attached, they embraced the chance to be late without the social stigma.

  11. Hobblehorff
    March.24.2021 at 1:25 pm

    I said a similar story to reason about my father. He had alzheimer’s and called the cops on night. Cop says to me to paraphrase “I know how hard it can be.”
    Also relates to my father that he is free to go to hospital if he wishes. He says yes.

    While there he says to hospital staff the same exact thing he told the cop. Mandatory reporters they are, they alert adult protective services. Aps quickly decides that while he has mental deficits and cannot care for himself, he also has the capacity to “consent” to their services.

    He spent five weeks in the hospital at the direction of aps, and was given antipsychotics (bad for folks with alzheimer’s) because he tried to withdraw his consent to spending no medically necessary reason to spend in the hospital.

    He was under “jurisdiction” of aps for 6 months until he died. I spoke to a police detective at the insistence of aps as well. She did not have anything to say about squat.

    I told this all to reason, about engineered “consent” and about how aps is as evil as cps. About guardianship w/o a court order. Not sexy.

  12. Ration_your_Excitement
    March.24.2021 at 1:42 pm

    I find the title of the article purposely misleading. The mother (actually, the uncle) was not “just 7 minutes late”. He was 37 minutes late. Using the 30-minute grace period is still being late.

    I guess Reason needed some clickbait today.

Please to post comments