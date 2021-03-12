Brickbat: And Stay There

In Canada, Peel Public Health has advised parents whose children must quarantine because of exposure to COVID-19 at school to keep them confined to a separate room apart from the rest of the family for 14 days. A handout distributed at Peel schools says, "If your child does not have any symptoms: the child must self-isolate, which means stay in a separate room, eat in a separate room apart from others, use a separate bathroom if possible. If the child must leave their room, they should wear a mask and stay 2 meters apart from others." Other healthcare experts warn these guidelines aren't needed, are impractical and could cause psychological trauma to any child force to abide by them.