Brickbat: Are You Not Eyeballing Me?

In Liverpool, South Sydney, Australia, Senior Constable Mark Follington says an arrest of Anya Bradford in a hotel bar began when Bradford did not make eye contact with him. Follington says it is his experience that people who don't make eye contact with police officers often have warrants out for them. Bradford did not. Bradford was charged with resisting arrest and assaulting an officer. Those charges were dropped, and Follington has been charged with tampering with evidence and falsifying documents related to the arrest.