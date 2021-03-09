Brickbat: That Burns

Former Laurel, Maryland, police chief David Crawford is facing numerous charges of attempted murder, arson and malicious burning in connection with a dozen fires in multiple counties across the state. The fires took place between 2011 and 2020, and officials eventually established that all of the victims had professional or personal ties to Crawford. Police say when they searched his home, they found a "target list." They also say his Internet search history included searches for the victims' addresses and that Crawford had a burn scar on his leg. His targets included his stepson, former co-workers, his chiropractor and a woman with whom he had a disagreement about school redistricting. Crawford had opposed a school redistricting proposal, saying in a public forum he was concerned about immigrants bringing crime.