State Revenue Is 'Virtually Flat.' Local Government Revenue Is Up Slightly. Congress Wants To Give Them $350 Billion Anyway.

The Democrats' COVID bill showers billions of unneeded dollars on state and local governments.

Congress is inching closer to passing a $1.9 trillion COVID bill. If it becomes law, it will shower billions of dollars on local and state governments whose revenues have been minimally affected by the pandemic.

Over the weekend, the Senate voted along party lines to approve the Democrat-backed bill, whose provisions include $350 billion in support for state, local, and tribal governments.

States will get $195 billion of that money, with each state receiving $500 million at a minimum, plus additional funds based on their numbers of unemployed workers. Local governments will get another $130 billion. Territories and tribal governments will recieve another $25 billion.

This aid comes on top of the additional transit and education funding the legislation sends to states and localities. When that's included, roughly $510 billion—a quarter of the package—will go toward state and local aid. Past pandemic relief bills have already provided state and local governments with some $310 billion, according to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget.

That incredible sum—which is in spitting distance of the Defense Department's budget—is gaining approval even though overall state revenues fell by only about .1 percent in 2020, according to a recent analysis by the Reason Foundation (which publishes this website). An analysis from J.P. Morgan similarly found that tax revenues were "virtually flat" for the 47 states that report their incomes on a monthly basis.

This isn't the case everywhere. Falling oil prices led to steep revenue declines in Alaska and Texas. The lack of tourism hit the Florida and Hawaii state budgets pretty hard. The fiscal year 2021, which ends in June, is also supposed to be leaner, with revenues expected to decline by about 4.4. percent.

The overall picture is nevertheless much rosier than earlier in the pandemic, when analysts were predicting state revenue declines of some $500 billion.

Indeed, an analysis from the National Taxpayers Union's Andrew Lautz has found that when accounting for states' rainy day funds and steady revenues, only about $6 to $16 billion (not the proposed $195 billion) would be needed to make those governments whole.

Lautz also argues it's inappropriate to divvy up money to states based only on their number of unemployed residents, given that the jobless are already receiving targeted benefits and that those benefits are themselves helping to prop up states' tax revenues.

"Individuals who want a job and don't have one are certainly struggling right now, but the [$900 billion] December bill and the proposed COVID-19 relief package support them with a $300 or $400 per week boost to their regular unemployment benefits," writes Lautz. "The $600-per-week benefit from the CARES Act helped prevent major state revenue dropoffs in part because it allowed unemployed people to continue spending at rates similar to before they lost their jobs."

Local tax revenues, while harder to measure given that most local governments don't report their revenues as frequently, appear to have risen year-over-year by about $60 billion during the first three quarters of 2020, according to a separate Reason Foundation analysis.

That aggregate number obscures a lot of variation between local governments. New York City saw its revenues go up during 2020, while other places like Philadelphia and Houston saw their incomes fall.

Nevertheless, a steady climb in property values during 2020, and thus the property taxes most local governments rely on, firmly in the black.

"For now, it appears that the most pessimistic revenue scenarios outlined at the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis are failing to materialize for most local governments," writes Mark Joffe, a senior policy analyst at the Reason Foundation. That suggests that the $130 billion in aid to local governments included in this most recent bill is also wildly overgenerous.

The need of recipients, however, seems to be a distant concern for the White House and Congressional Democrats backing the $1.9 trillion relief proposal. The bill is chalk full of spending that has little to do with combating the pandemic, and everything to do with rewarding liberal constituencies.

More concerning still is the seemingly muted reaction from most Americans, including many Republicans, at the price tag.

As The Washington Post's Jeff Stein noted Sunday, a much smaller $800 billion stimulus bill provoked a furious reaction from Republican voters and politicians, and criticism from more moderate Democrats. There doesn't appear to be any similar fiscally conservative backlash to the $1.9 trillion packages moving through Congress.

Having passed the Senate this weekend, the spending legislation goes to the Democrat-controlled House for approval. Proponents hope it'll pass quickly in that chamber and land on Biden's desk by the end of the week.

Christian Britschgi is an associate editor at Reason.

  1. Geiger Goldstaedt
    March.8.2021 at 4:29 pm

    “The bill is chalk full of spending that has little to do with combating the pandemic, and everything to do with rewarding liberal constituencies.”

    And, as every good progressive knows, the true and proper goal of government is to reward loyalists …. and punish insurrectionists.

    1. Geiger Goldstaedt
      March.8.2021 at 4:31 pm

      Also, “chalk full?” Come on, man.

      This is what happens when everyone at Reason gets promoted to “editor.”

      1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
        March.8.2021 at 4:48 pm

        chalk a block

  2. Jerryskids
    March.8.2021 at 4:34 pm

    I suspect at least part of the problem is that most people have no conceptual framework to appreciate the difference between a billion and a trillion. They might get anxious at $847 million because that’s a lot of money, but a measly $1.9 trillion? Look, it’s less that 2 of them! Surely it can’t be a lot!

    1. Rich
      March.8.2021 at 4:40 pm

      I agree, J. “Count to a thousand. Now, simply do that a billion times.”

    2. Don't look at me!
      March.8.2021 at 4:44 pm

      The lockdowns brought about prosperity.

    3. Geiger Goldstaedt
      March.8.2021 at 4:49 pm

      I also think a good deal of the willingness to accept these spending bills stems from the fact that many Americans truly believe that our monetary system is really just a convenient fiction, amenable to manipulation, subject to revision, and that the dollar has no inherent value. In other words, people really do believe that money grows on trees (or, in our case, are populated on government spreadsheets).

      If it’s all fake monopoly money anyway, what’s the harm? Fuck it — print some more.

      1. JesseAz
        March.8.2021 at 5:00 pm

        There are plenty of videos, including on CNN, of people demanding their 2k.

        1. Geiger Goldstaedt
          March.8.2021 at 5:03 pm

          And, curiously, if you ask them why they are only demanding $2,000.00, they will not have an answer. The same situation plays out in the minimum wage context. Why $15.00 an hour? Why not $100.00? Or, a $1,000.00? They clearly believe money is fake and grows on trees, but still feel compelled to constrain their fantasies.

      2. Quo Usque Tandem
        March.8.2021 at 5:06 pm

        Good parody of Tony, and, I quote: “Where does money come from? The government makes it,”

    4. Jerryskids
      March.8.2021 at 4:56 pm

      Which reminds me, I was talking to somebody who insists she’s not in favor of “Free Shit For Everybody” (she is) but insists there are some things that the government should be morally obligated to provide so she’s in favor of a UBI, universal healthcare, free college tuition, government-guaranteed jobs and housing, free child-care, a high minimum wage and so on. I mentioned to her that a UBI would cost more than we can afford, given that “a living wage” (which, as $15 an hour becomes more probable, more people are allowing as how an even higher minimum wage is what we really need) would seem to be the minimum acceptable amount for a UBI, let alone healthcare and all the rest. She wanted to know how I figured it was “unaffordable” and I mentioned that the GDP of the US was only somewhere around $20 trillion and the government already spent somewhere around $8 trillion. She was somewhat surprised at that, not that the government spent so much of the GDP but that it spent so little. As far as she was concerned, if the government only spent 8 of the 20 trillion, it could easily afford to double its spending. How the hell do you even talk to people who think all the money belongs to the government and whatever it allows you to keep is a gift from them to you?

      1. Geiger Goldstaedt
        March.8.2021 at 4:59 pm

        “How the hell do you even talk to people who think all the money belongs to the government and whatever it allows you to keep is a gift from them to you?”

        With a gun in hand, that’s how.

      2. Herewego
        March.8.2021 at 5:42 pm

        Government is god

  3. Unicorn Abattoir
    March.8.2021 at 4:46 pm

    We must spend billions of dollars until we have flattened the curve of the cronyvirus.

    1. Commenter_XY
      March.8.2021 at 5:24 pm

      Yuck, yuck = cronyvirus

      So true.

  4. Moonrocks
    March.8.2021 at 4:48 pm

    Congratulations, Reason. You got exactly what you wanted.

    1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      March.8.2021 at 4:49 pm

      Wrong within normal parameters

    2. JesseAz
      March.8.2021 at 5:42 pm

      It has been fun watching the leftist retards like DoL and sarcasmic try to defend biden as coming from the center even with the last 40 days of EOs, spending, etc.

  5. JesseAz
    March.8.2021 at 4:59 pm

    What is things we knew last year.

  6. raspberrydinners
    March.8.2021 at 5:04 pm

    Should I care? They didn’t seem to give a damn when they were giving billions to corporations, especially huge ones that certainly didn’t need the funds.

    It’s always “bootstraps” for the people and local govts (especially when cities and such produce the bulk of GDP) but it rains money for corporations like there’s no tomorrow.

    I’d much rather direct my ire at them giving corporations who were doing stock buybacks and then complaining about how much they were hurt rather than local governments getting some money back that they put into the system.

    1. Geiger Goldstaedt
      March.8.2021 at 5:28 pm

      Oh, puh-weez.

      You are fine with the handouts, no matter where they go and who receives them.

  7. Longtobefree
    March.8.2021 at 5:07 pm

    But seriously folks, where did all that revenue come from if the economy was shut down?
    Lottery tickets?

  8. Sarah Palin's Buttplug 2
    March.8.2021 at 5:12 pm

    So Biden is pissing away $1.9 trillion.

    He still about $2.5 trillion short of Trump’s record for wasted handouts.

    Fuck them both.

    1. Herewego
      March.8.2021 at 5:43 pm

      Yup

  9. Sarah Palin's Buttplug 2
    March.8.2021 at 5:23 pm

    A single mother of a toddler, who earns $10,000 a year providing in-home care to older people (with work hours that fluctuate significantly from month to month), now receives a Child Tax Credit of $1,125. Under the House plan, she’d receive $3,600, a gain of $2,475.
    A single mother with a 4-year-old daughter and 8-year-old son, who is out of work for the year due to a health condition, now receives no Child Tax Credit at all, adding to the family’s financial insecurity. Under the House plan, she would receive the full Child Tax Credit of $3,600 for her daughter and $3,000 for her son to help with the children’s expenses.

    https://www.cbpp.org/research/federal-tax/house-covid-relief-bill-includes-critical-expansions-of-child-tax-credit-and

    1. JesseAz
      March.8.2021 at 5:44 pm

      You really only care for the young kids I bet pedo.

  10. Commenter_XY
    March.8.2021 at 5:26 pm

    For a spending measure passed into law to address Covid, there is damned little in the law directly tied to addressing Covid.

  11. creech
    March.8.2021 at 5:30 pm

    How can local government revenues be up? Much municipal revenue usually comes from wage tax and if even 10% are out of work the government should be getting less. Case in point: Philly has a wage tax on suburbanites who work in the city. I know of many instances where those suburbanites working at home now have stopped paying city wage tax and a lot of these people are higher income managers and professionals.

    1. JesseAz
      March.8.2021 at 5:44 pm

      Travel junkets.

