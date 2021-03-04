Brickbat: Keeping Kids from Committing Crimes

A British court has sentenced Darryl Moffatt to two years and eight months in prison after pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent photos of a child, distributing an indecent image of a child, two counts of attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child, and attempting to cause or incite a teenage boy to engage in sexual activity. Moffatt had been working in schools for the West Midlands Police in a program that tries to steer young people away from crime. Police say none of his victims attended a school in which he worked.