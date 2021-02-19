Cancel Culture

Americans' Lust To 'Cancel' One Another Should Spark Soul Searching

It's the result of our overly politicized culture where many people like to shame and destroy their enemies, but it is undermining the benefits of free and open dialogue.

|

dreamstime_xl_168136227
(Photo 168136227 © - Dreamstime.com)

After annoying some progressive activists years ago over a column I wrote about a property dispute between a predominantly Latino school district and one of its neighbors, I had to sit through a meeting where I was questioned about my ethnic sensitivity. It was a weird feeling given that my column covered land-use matters and not race or nationality. Fortunately, my critics were polite and the editors had my back. Life went on.

Nevertheless, the incident provided a "note to self" moment. Imagine what can happen to those who say or write something that's too close to—or slightly over—the (ill-defined) line. I've published 200,000 words In recent years, canceling has become quite the phenomenon. It's the result of our overly politicized culture where many people like to shame and destroy their enemies. Since it seems that we're all now members of warring political tribes, there are plenty of enemies to go around. Social media platforms make that shaming process fast, fun, and easy.

Did you read about the 30-year-old executive who, before boarding a 2013 flight from New York to South Africa in 2013, sent out snarky tweets from the airport? She joked about a German with body odor, Brits with bad teeth, and then—to her regret—let loose an offensive tweet about AIDS and Africa. Despite having only 170 followers, the tweet went viral. Her career and reputation were ruined by the time the flight landed in Cape Town.

Last week, we learned that The New York Times ousted a top reporter, 45-year veteran Donald McNeil Jr., after 150 fellow employees demanded his firing. They learned that he had used the N-word while representing the newspaper during a 2019 trip to Peru. In his apology, McNeil explained that he was "asked at dinner by a student whether I thought a classmate of hers should have been suspended for a video she had made as a 12-year-old in which she used a racial slur."

McNeil said he "asked if she had called someone else the slur or whether she was rapping or quoting a book title. In asking the question, I used the slur itself." The Times took an unyielding approach. "We do not tolerate racist language regardless of intent," the newspaper's top editors said in explanation. No wonder so many normal, non-racist Americans are concerned about canceling.

Intent should always be a factor. Not that these incidents usually are judicial matters, but our legal system provides a guide. There are much stiffer penalties for those who plot an elaborate murder and for those who accidentally kill someone through recklessness or even by accident. If intent doesn't matter and due process is denied, then we all better clam up, keep our heads down, and not look at anyone the wrong way.

Certainly, private companies are free to set their own standards. I'm legally allowed to spend my weekends speaking at neo-Nazi rallies, publicly praying for an Islamic state, or organizing the local chapter of the Communist Party, but my employer has every right to dismiss my "at will" contract after learning about any of those activities. (Note: Do not call the editor or "cancel" your subscription. That was only a joke.)

Many of us, however, feel frustrated by the inconsistent standards. The Times embraced "zero tolerance" with McNeil, but took a different approach in 2018 when it hired Sarah Jeong, who had used the hashtag #CancelWhitePeople. Among her many odd tweets: "Are white people genetically predisposed to burn faster in the sun, thus logically being only fit to live underground like groveling goblins?" I ponder the intent of that question.

What do we do? There are no simple answers, but we can embrace general guidelines. Canceling was designed to attack public figures. How about cutting non-public figures slack? Let's recognize a statute of limitations. Saturday Night Live featured a hilarious skit about cancel warriors who doxed 5-year-olds for their insensitive words. It should make us think twice before ruining someone's life because of a stupid teen-aged post.

Despite the Times' editors' arguments, I think intentions matter. So do apologies. And how about recognizing that punishments ought to fit the transgression? People who incite online mobs ride a moral high horse. Let's view them for what they really are: the online version of Mean Girls, who take perverse pleasure in humiliating others.

I'm not calling for policy or legal changes, but for Americans to do some soul-searching as they navigate a brave new social-media world where small mistakes can be telegraphed to millions. The bottom line: Let's be more forgiving and embrace a broader culture of open dialogue.

This column was first published in The Orange County Register.

NEXT: Beware the COVID-19 Debt Hangover

Steven Greenhut is western region director for the R Street Institute and was previously the Union-Tribune's California columnist.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. SQRLSY One
    February.19.2021 at 8:05 am

    Comments here are cancelled for the day, because of too many “mean girls”!

    1. SQRLSY One
      February.19.2021 at 8:06 am

      …except for MY comments! I am NEVER a “mean girl”!

      1. Cal Cetín
        February.19.2021 at 8:43 am

        No, you’re the really weird chick even the horny guys are leery of.

        1. Robert Jones
          February.19.2021 at 9:00 am

          Making money online more than 15$ just by doing simple work from home.I have received $18376 last month.
          Its an easy and simple job to do and its earnings are much better than regular office job and fvgr even a little child can do this and earns money.
          Everybody must try this job by just use the info
          on this page……

          see here—–>>>>Amazing Jobs U-S-A

          1. jassica
            February.19.2021 at 3:00 pm

            I have received $17634 last month from home by working online in my part time. I am a full time student and doing this easy home based work for 3 to 4 hrs a day. whg.This job is very simple to do and its regular earnings are much better than any other office type work.
            See detail here…………Money90

            1. Maria Owens
              February.19.2021 at 3:38 pm

              I get paid 95 $ each hour for work at home on my PC. I never thought I’d have the option to do it however my old buddy is gaining 65k$/month to BGTYU month by carrying out this VC responsibility and she gave me how.

              Give it a shot on following website……..VISIT HERE

        2. Quo Usque Tandem
          February.19.2021 at 10:07 am

          Never, EVER, stick it in crazy.

          1. Vapourwear
            February.19.2021 at 11:00 am

            Solid advice.

            1. MirandaCarita
              February.19.2021 at 4:31 pm

              I basically make about $8,000-$12,000 a month online. It’s enough to comfortably replace my old jobs income, especially considering I only work about 10-13 hours a week from home.lne I was amazed how easy it was after I tried it copy below web.
              COPY HERE———->> USA ONLINE JOBS

        3. mad.casual
          February.19.2021 at 10:44 am

          No, you’re the really weird chick even the horny guys are leery of.

          That tacitly implies she’s attractive or has some other superficial redeemable qualities. I just assumed she was type that causes guys to swear off of whatever drugs they were doing when they wake up next to her.

          1. Quo Usque Tandem
            February.19.2021 at 11:16 am

            Check out the song “I’m in love, with a pig, in a blanket”

            1. KathrynLund
              February.19.2021 at 6:12 pm

              Google pays for every Person every hour online working from home job. I have received $23K in this month easily and I earns every weeks $5K to 8$K on the internet. Every Person hmry join this and working easily by open just open this website and follow instructions
              COPY This Website OPEN HERE….. READ MORE

            2. Myron J. Poltroonian
              February.19.2021 at 7:35 pm

              A friend, Jeffery Comonor, once wrote a song that goes: “I found your number on the bus stop rest room wall. I found your number on the bus stop rest room wall. But the number was the same, as the one that bears my name. I found our number on the bus stop rest room wall”. (His producer was Bones Howe, and he has five gold records. All “B-Sides” of Fifth Dimension hits. If, of course, you remember vinyl.)

          2. Quo Usque Tandem
            February.19.2021 at 11:41 am

            https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JdOpLAWsBFc

        4. Vapourwear
          February.19.2021 at 11:43 am

          In a vain attempt to close an add, I apparently flagged this for review…

          Fuck off add agency.

          1. Quo Usque Tandem
            February.19.2021 at 1:22 pm

            NOT A BOT DO NOT FLAG!!

            https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JdOpLAWsBFc

          2. Myron J. Poltroonian
            February.19.2021 at 7:49 pm

            “√”

  2. Fist of Etiquette
    February.19.2021 at 8:09 am

    That was only a joke.

    Only someone with unaddressed privilege would make such a triggering joke. Verdict: CANCELED

    [Sits back, enjoys rush of power]

  3. eyeroller
    February.19.2021 at 8:19 am

    What do we do?

    Close your Twitter account and never look back.

    1. Chumby
      February.19.2021 at 8:32 am

      What is Twitter?

      1. MatthewSlyfield
        February.19.2021 at 10:01 am

        It’s a highly specialized social media service for twits.

        1. Mark Thrust, Sexus Ranger
          February.19.2021 at 11:14 am

          And twats.

          1. Austen Heller
            February.19.2021 at 11:23 am

            (some emoji thing) indicating support of your comment.

  4. Nardz
    February.19.2021 at 8:25 am

    How dare you insult leftists by calling them Americans!

  5. Chumby
    February.19.2021 at 8:32 am

    Schadenfreude syndrome

    1. Myron J. Poltroonian
      February.19.2021 at 7:50 pm

      Ja wol!

  6. Jerryskids
    February.19.2021 at 8:33 am

    Let’s be more forgiving and embrace a broader culture of open dialogue.

    While you’re at it, you could advise heroin addicts to stop using heroin. I suspect heroin is an easier addiction to kick than the high you get from the self-righteous casting into the Eternal Hellfire of Damnation of a loathsome worm who’s guilty of Wrongthink and thereby proves he’s beyond redemption and you’re an avenging angel setting the world aright on its moral axis. Nothing is as satisfying as being the first to notice the mote in our neighbor’s eye and pointing it out to everybody else.

    1. Quo Usque Tandem
      February.19.2021 at 10:08 am

      +; Damned well said sir.

    2. Myron J. Poltroonian
      February.19.2021 at 7:51 pm

      “Sounds like you’ve had too much to think.”

  7. Geiger Goldstaedt
    February.19.2021 at 8:39 am

    Stop using Twitter.

    Problem mostly solved.

    1. Geiger Goldstaedt
      February.19.2021 at 8:44 am

      And, also, stop prosecuting people for posting memes.

      This would have been a good time to discuss Ricky Vaughn, Reason.

      Monkey see, monkey do. Government jailing people for wrongthink sends the worst possible message.

      1. Longtobefree
        February.19.2021 at 9:27 am

        Just the opposite. Jailing people for wrongthink is the best way to suppress the opposition.

      2. Unicorn Abattoir
        February.19.2021 at 11:18 am

        Or harrassing people for things that someone else said.

        1. Geiger Goldstaedt
          February.19.2021 at 12:05 pm

          Fucking Christ.

        2. Mother's Lament
          February.19.2021 at 1:55 pm

          Wow!

    2. Austen Heller
      February.19.2021 at 11:26 am

      The key to happiness today is not having a twit account or any account that can be attributed to ones self. That and not being employed or retired so you can’t have your livelihood taken from you for wrongthink. Fuckem if they are a joke.

  8. Cal Cetín
    February.19.2021 at 8:46 am

    “Are white people genetically predisposed to burn faster in the sun, thus logically being only fit to live underground like groveling goblins?”

    Doesn’t she read her Tolkien? Orcs (“Goblins”) come out of their caves lots of times to fight against the forces of good.

    1. Cal Cetín
      February.19.2021 at 9:24 am

      …and I see from Wikipedia that in 2019 she was reassigned from editorial board to opinion columnist, which to me looks like a demotion, but what do I know?

      1. Marshal
        February.19.2021 at 11:26 am

        It wasn’t for her racism though. She tweeted that cancelling NYT subscriptions in support of cancel culture works. Obviously the NYT supports cancel culture, but does not approve of this particular method.

        sarah jeong
        @sarahjeong
        ·
        Sep 27, 2019
        Replying to
        @sivavaid
        You’re wrong. NYT does pay attention to subscriber cancellations. It’s one of the metrics for “outrage” that they take to distinguish between “real” outrage and superficial outrage. What subscribers say can back up dissenting views inside the paper about what it should do and be.

        1. Quo Usque Tandem
          February.19.2021 at 11:47 am

          Money talks, and we know what walks.

    2. mad.casual
      February.19.2021 at 10:48 am

      #EatTheEloi. #MorlockPride

      1. Earth Skeptic
        February.19.2021 at 11:09 am

        To Serve Eloi–future best seller.

    3. Zeb
      February.19.2021 at 11:25 am

      Yeah, but most of them hate and fear sunlight which is part of why Sauron wants to block out the sun.

      1. sarcasmic
        February.19.2021 at 11:42 am

        Souron never tried to block the sun. That was Mr. Burns.

  9. MasterThief
    February.19.2021 at 8:53 am

    As per usual, the article fails to truly address who is the the problem. It isn’t “Americans” who are obsessed with canceling one another. It is the left who is obsessed with canceling anyone who doesn’t espouse thw current narrative. For the most part, being on the left is a talisman that protects an individual against the cancel mob. It is worth noting how narrow the range of acceptable ideas is becoming and how far to one side it has gone. Can Reason cut the bs, stop the false equivalence, and address that the biggest (not only) threat to libertarian principles comes from the left

    1. Geiger Goldstaedt
      February.19.2021 at 8:58 am

      The answer to your question is “No.” Do you know why that’s the answer? Because Reason doesn’t want to get cancelled. There is blood in the water, and Reason is committed to blaming the ocean just as much as the sharks.

      1. Nardz
        February.19.2021 at 9:07 am

        Reason is controlled “opposition” – they are as invested in leftist totalitarianism as any msm outlet, but their role is to appear to value liberty.
        They’re not particularly competent, but they’re certainly enthusiastic.

        1. Geiger Goldstaedt
          February.19.2021 at 10:09 am

          Indeed.

        2. Vapourwear
          February.19.2021 at 11:42 am

          ROFLMAO

    2. Quo Usque Tandem
      February.19.2021 at 10:23 am

      “Imagine what can happen to those who say or write something that’s too close to—or slightly over—the (ill-defined) line.”

      Yes, the “narrow range of acceptable ideas” is progressing toward it’s logical conclusion. The “in” group will become so constricted that they will find themselves to be an absurd minority who can only babble to themselves.

      So let us deny the existence of “cancel culture;” from what I’ve seen it takes out more card carrying liberals who no longer measure up the increasingly narrow range, and who subject themselves to a struggle session replete with groveling and abject apologies [for doing nothing “wrong”]; let it follow its course until it breaks down, or it becomes so repressive that it can no longer be tolerated. It is the only way we will separate and rebuild our societies and governments according to notions like inalienable rights and due process.

      1. ThomasD
        February.19.2021 at 10:32 am

        How quickly the authors here rushed to spout the approved party line about the events in DC on January 6th shows just how fully and willingly they have fallen into line.

        Sadly, their enthusiasm for the task indicated a higher degree of willingness than coercion.

      2. Nardz
        February.19.2021 at 11:12 am

        “from what I’ve seen it takes out more card carrying liberals who no longer measure up the increasingly narrow range, and who subject themselves to a struggle session replete with groveling and abject apologies [for doing nothing “wrong”]”

        Which is, of course, why Reason is finally acknowledging it

    3. ElvisIsReal
      February.19.2021 at 10:28 am

      Yep. If you’re not part of the Ctrl-Left, they think you’re Alt-Right.

      1. Quo Usque Tandem
        February.19.2021 at 11:28 am

        I’ve grown increasingly convinced that the country will dissolve; not be means of another Civil War [with 625,000 casualties] but that localities and eventually States will just not enforce the mandates. I realize this article is about social media and private persons and organizations succumbing to their pressure, but as society moves to expand this gauntlet do you really think the government will be far behind, with “hate speech” laws as we see in places like GB? And of course there will be gun control laws that have virtually nothing to do with actual crime, but are proffered as a means of criminalizing the otherwise law abiding. And then there are initiative like the “Green New Deal” whereby society will be transformed [and impoverished] via the platform of an “environmental crisis.”

        Let it break down; when it gets beyond “sanctuaries” and a plurality of citizens stop paying taxis, the government will either give in and retreat to a more acceptable and limited form, or cease to exist. It’s the only way any of us will regain any semblance of a society based on notions like freedom from tyranny.

        1. Nardz
          February.19.2021 at 3:31 pm

          If you’re not willing to kill to keep your liberty, you’re going to have it taken.

      2. TJJ2000
        February.19.2021 at 12:53 pm

        lol… clever :).

      3. Outlaw Josey Wales
        February.19.2021 at 1:20 pm

        Yep. If you’re not part of the Ctrl-Left, they think you’re Alt-Right.
        Ctrl-Alt-Delete(d)
        Restart…

    4. John C. Randolph2
      February.19.2021 at 10:32 am

      For the most part, being on the left is a talisman that protects an individual against the cancel mob.

      Not hardly. It’s the lefturds who are most susceptible to the mob.

      If some SJW gets a hard-on for a witch-hunt, they’re much more likely to get their rocks off by picking on a lower-status lefturd, who will most likely apologize, grovel and beg for forgiveness, than a normal person who will tell the SJW to fuck right off.

      -jcr

    5. Kungpowderfinger
      February.19.2021 at 10:33 am

      I’d agree that the Democrats+Leftist alliance owns this “cancel” bullshit. It won’t ramp down until it backfires enough on them, like their previous #meetoo campaign.

    6. Earth Skeptic
      February.19.2021 at 11:14 am

      To be fair, its “humans” who are obsessed with cancelling each other; the tribal names are irrelevant. We just see the dominant (or loudest) tribe as the instigator, but the political leaning does not matter.

      At best, we can laugh at the irony of “liberals” on a purity purge.

      1. Marshal
        February.19.2021 at 1:49 pm

        the tribal names are irrelevant.

        This is not true. America has a long history of broad support for free speech and tolerance which until recently included everyone but the fringe. Only left wingers seek to upset that. You belief asserts broad support to undermine these values is the same as imperfection.

  10. JWatts
    February.19.2021 at 8:55 am

    “Saturday Night Live featured a hilarious skit about cancel warriors who doxed 5-year-olds for their insensitive words.”

    That would be hilarious normally because in the past it would be obvious parody. But I could see it happening in real life at this point. The SJW’s are rabid, busy bodies. Granted, it would probably take the form of doxing the parents of the kids and getting them fired for not properly “instructing” their children. But at this point, it’s completely plausible.

  11. a libertarian
    February.19.2021 at 8:59 am

    “Saturday Night Live featured a hilarious skit about cancel warriors who doxed 5-year-olds for their insensitive words”

    SNL is really in the shitter isn’t it, that was a decent 15 second joke stretched into 3 excruciating minutes

    1. ThomasD
      February.19.2021 at 10:33 am

      “a decent 15 second joke stretched into 3 excruciating minutes”

      Even in their early heydays there was more of that than people like to admit.

      1. Zeb
        February.19.2021 at 12:42 pm

        Yeah, they have always been like that. Take a funny idea and then kill it by dragging it out for too long. The best sketch comedy shows end the sketches before it stops being funny.

    2. Kungpowderfinger
      February.19.2021 at 10:37 am

      Saturday Night Live featured a hilarious skit…

      Stop spreading dangerous misinformation.

      1. Unicorn Abattoir
        February.19.2021 at 11:16 am

        I caught a bit of it last week, they actually had a good joke on their news segment about the renaming of Aunt Jemima to Pearl Milling Company.

        Apparently Pearl Milling was the woman who owned Aunt Jemima.

        1. Nardz
          February.19.2021 at 3:33 pm

  12. Don't look at me!
    February.19.2021 at 9:00 am

    Cancel culture will stop when we all think the same way. Easy.

    1. Chumby
      February.19.2021 at 9:05 am

      Mail in ballot elections could be used to determine how to think on different topics. It would be fair. And secure.

      1. Longtobefree
        February.19.2021 at 9:29 am

        But think of all the expense involved.
        It would be just as fair, and much cheaper to let Twitbook just announce the election results without all the bother of actually voting.

        1. Chumby
          February.19.2021 at 9:48 am

          More fair. More secure. If the results were hosted by John Oliver and Stephen Colbert, it would be credible. Truthy.

          1. Nardz
            February.19.2021 at 10:07 am

            Totes fortified!

    2. Tony
      February.19.2021 at 5:34 pm

      That’s what every cancel culture thinks, the only difference now is the powerful ones aren’t succeeding quite so much.

      Ask any female if “cancel culture” is a new thing. Or any male with half a brain.

      IMO, there are few cultural requirements stricter than the ones straight men place on themselves. As someone who was forced to play T-ball when all I wanted to do was decorate houses, I know.

      1. Mother's Lament
        February.19.2021 at 6:13 pm

        Oh FFS.

      2. Don't look at me!
        February.19.2021 at 7:42 pm

        LOL

  13. Nardz
    February.19.2021 at 9:08 am

    Fuck you, Reason

    https://twitter.com/ConceptualJames/status/1362591755858681856?s=19

    I don’t live in your pseudo-reality, Madam Representative. You can’t manipulate me with this, and you can’t make me question who I really am through your narrative-driven distortions. And my following and base of informed support is growing.

  14. sarcasmic
    February.19.2021 at 9:09 am

    Can’t really have open dialog when every minor disagreement turns into “You’re a fucking liar who hates America! I’d kill you if I could get away with it!”

    1. Geiger Goldstaedt
      February.19.2021 at 10:35 am

      Well, stop being a fucking liar ….

    2. Shay Sep
      February.19.2021 at 10:40 am

      You mean like when you said that anyone who doesn’t wear a mask is literally murdering old people, including your grandmother?

  15. Nardz
    February.19.2021 at 9:17 am

    https://twitter.com/inteldotwav/status/1362640600231776285?s=19

    Dead Kennedys retweeting the FBI

    Now I’ve seen everything

    1. ThomasD
      February.19.2021 at 10:34 am

      Not antiwar. Just on the other side.

    2. Unicorn Abattoir
      February.19.2021 at 11:27 am

      Once I was young and had an attitude
      Stickers covered the car I drove in
      Even went on some direct actions
      When there weren’t rent-a-cops to be seen
      Ah, but now I’ve grown older and wiser
      And that’s why I’m turning you in

      So love me, love me, love me
      I’m a liberal

      (Yes, the Dead Kennedy Version)

  16. Rob Misek
    February.19.2021 at 9:24 am

    You’re appealing for open dialogue to the cancel culture who sees it as “the enemy”.

    People have generally discovered that emotion persuades better than facts which actually undermine narcissistic agendas.

    This is a precarious position as emotion is irrational and is easily overcome by reason. So fact based reasoning must be discouraged.

    First it was through political correctness that steered us away from inconvenient facts. Now we have the cancel culture which deplatforms , censors, erases and persecutes those who merely utter unwanted truth.

    Our inalienable right to free speech is supposed to prevent this oppression. Why isn’t it?

    1. Cal Cetín
      February.19.2021 at 9:26 am

      Holocaust deniers still have a platform while saying “Jehovah” gets you stoned.

      1. Rob Misek
        February.19.2021 at 9:30 am

        You’re the dipshit who can’t refute anything I say.

        Hey? How stupid are you?

        1. White Knight's cunty evasion
          February.19.2021 at 9:36 am

          Weren’t you just calling for lying to be made illegal a few months ago?
          Have you worked out who gets to determine what is true and what is a lie, yet?

          1. Rob Misek
            February.19.2021 at 9:45 am

            Yes, just like courts can determine what constitutes perjury.

            Lies should be illegal in an environment of free speech like perjury is illegal in an environment of truth and like irresponsible gun use is illegal in an environment of 2a.

            1. White Knight's cunty evasion
              February.19.2021 at 10:09 am

              What a great idea, because the courts have never gone political and abused their powers before.
              Nothing like a glorified lawyer with no background in history or science determining what is true and what isn’t.

              1. Rob Misek
                February.19.2021 at 10:21 am

                The courts aren’t perfect, who is, but the prosecution of perjury is necessary.

            2. Chumby
              February.19.2021 at 10:13 am

              In court, lies affect the determination in a criminal or civil dispute.

              So a guy that tells the tipsy blonde that she is the prettiest in the bar when she isn’t should constitute a violation of law? Or a woman that tells her friend she looks good in that dress but really thinks she looks fat? Come on man.

              1. Rob Misek
                February.19.2021 at 10:24 am

                Lying is coercion, falsely assuming the authority of truth to have the victim act in the interests of the liar.

                Tell the bitches what you really think so they can act in their own best interests.

                1. Chumby
                  February.19.2021 at 11:13 am

                  You’re one of the smartest commenters here.

                  Should I now be arrested?

                  1. Rob Misek
                    February.19.2021 at 12:46 pm

                    Can anyone prove otherwise?

                    1. Don't look at me!
                      February.19.2021 at 7:47 pm

                      LOL @ Dummy.

          2. Unicorn Abattoir
            February.19.2021 at 11:29 am

            A few months? He’s been doing it for years. He also believes in compulsory speech in police encounters.

            1. Rob Misek
              February.19.2021 at 12:50 pm

              I believe I said that both police and citizens should receive training for potential encounters to prevent unnecessary escalation.

              Knowing that you have the freedom to threaten cops and they have the freedom to shoot you.

              Fill your boots.

              1. Unicorn Abattoir
                February.19.2021 at 3:11 pm

                You said there should be a rehearsed, scripted exchange taught in schools. Because compelled speech is so 1A.

                And boots are more your thing, stormfag.

                1. Rob Misek
                  February.19.2021 at 4:13 pm

                  You think my arguments are compelling.

                  1. Unicorn Abattoir
                    February.19.2021 at 4:22 pm

                    I think you’re a dumb fuck, stormfag.

                    1. Rob Misek
                      February.19.2021 at 5:01 pm

                      You’re the one who can’t refute anything I say.

                      What lies you must tell yourself.

                      Hey? How much of a dumb fuck are you?

                    2. Unicorn Abattoir
                      February.19.2021 at 7:52 pm

                      Aww…look at you resorting to unfalsifiability.

    2. Its_Not_Inevitable
      February.19.2021 at 2:14 pm

      It’s funny that you keep using the word “fact” but you also pretend the Holocaust didn’t happen.

      1. Rob Misek
        February.19.2021 at 2:36 pm

        You’re the dipshit who can’t refute anything I say.

        What lies you must tell yourself.

        Hey? How stupid are you?

        1. Its_Not_Inevitable
          February.19.2021 at 3:47 pm

          I’ll try to answer you on a level you can understand. Derp derp derpity derpity derp. Derp.

          1. Rob Misek
            February.19.2021 at 4:12 pm

            Perfect. You are understood.

  17. Longtobefree
    February.19.2021 at 9:30 am

    The Times took an unyielding approach. “We do not tolerate racist language regardless of intent,”

    Except, of course, anti-semitism.

    1. Marshal
      February.19.2021 at 1:59 pm

      Except, of course, anti-semitism.

      This is not the limit. They accepted racist language by both Sarah Jeong as admitted in this article and the word that got McNeil fired when written by High Priestess of Fantasy History Nikole Hannah-Jones. Based on actual uses the punishable – not punishable distinction is clearly whether the user is sufficiently left wing.

  18. Ultra Tony
    February.19.2021 at 9:31 am

    Anyone who disagrees with me on things is racist white supremacist.
    Do you really believe that racists should be allowed to spew their hate and poison? I sure as hell don’t.

    1. chemjeff radical socialist
      February.19.2021 at 9:39 am

      The libertarian thing to do is have reeducation camps and keep racist thinkers there until they think goodthink.

      1. The White Knight III: The White Knight Fails!
        February.19.2021 at 9:43 am

        Watch LACLALs (I coined it myself) bitch about how that’s “fascist” just because they won’t be able to spout racist ideas.

        1. subcasmic
          February.19.2021 at 9:49 am

          Jesse, ML, that evil Mormon Chuck, R Mac and all the other racist trolls only pick on me because I make them look dumb, so they should be put in the camps and they can be mean girls to each other and be strawmen.

          1. subcasmic
            February.19.2021 at 9:50 am

            Five!

            1. Queen Anathema
              February.19.2021 at 9:52 am

              Watch LACLALs (I coined it myself) bitch about how that’s “fascist” just because they won’t be able to spout racist ideas.

              1. Queen Anathema
                February.19.2021 at 9:52 am

                Oops… Damn!

                1. Chopper Mourning Wood
                  February.19.2021 at 9:57 am

                  The world is overpopulated and those people will never repent, why waste money on camps when cancellation can mean so much more?
                  I don’t think I need to spell out that the best solution is a final solution.

                  1. Brandyfuck
                    February.19.2021 at 10:00 am

                    Permanent cancellation has proven effective in the past.

                    1. Echospunner
                      February.19.2021 at 10:03 am

                      And it is current year.

                    2. Lord of Stroozle
                      February.19.2021 at 10:26 am

                      Watch LACLALs (I coined it myself) bitch about how that’s “fascist” just because they won’t be able to spout racist ideas.

                    3. Lord of Stroozle
                      February.19.2021 at 10:26 am

                      Damn again!

                    4. Raspberry Turnover
                      February.19.2021 at 1:32 pm

                      Hey. You forgot about me.
                      Whatever you say is wrong you Trump cultists. Science and the government will save us.

    2. Rob Misek
      February.19.2021 at 9:41 am

      Just as you should be allowed to spew your verbal diarrhea that you call an opinion, it’s content offending any rational person.

      Free speech allows the rational to destroy your bigoted perspective for all to see.

      Free speech is the ONLY way to expose and counter bigotry.

      The cancel culture promotes bigotry.

      1. Unicorn Abattoir
        February.19.2021 at 11:31 am

        it’s content offending any rational person

        HAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAHAHAHAHAHA
        *gasp*
        HAHAHAHAHAHAH!!!!!!!!!!!!

    3. Nardz
      February.19.2021 at 10:08 am

      A+

    4. Quo Usque Tandem
      February.19.2021 at 10:12 am

      Hey you sound just like the real Tony.

    5. Outlaw Josey Wales
      February.19.2021 at 1:54 pm

      Nice run. The radical socialist made me LOL. Well done

  19. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    February.19.2021 at 9:39 am

    It’s the result of our overly politicized culture where many people like to shame and destroy their enemies, but it is undermining the benefits of free and open dialogue.

    Which itself is the result of government expansion into way too much of our daily lives. As always, government is the problem. Blaming this on over-politicization is the lazy way of ignoring the core problem that government is always incompetent and corrupt.

  20. Quo Usque Tandem
    February.19.2021 at 10:13 am

    “If intent doesn’t matter and due process is denied, then we all better clam up, keep our heads down, and not look at anyone the wrong way.”

    Bingo.

  21. Rich
    February.19.2021 at 10:15 am

    I had to sit through a meeting where I was questioned about my ethnic sensitivity.

    No, you didn’t.

  22. Rich
    February.19.2021 at 10:17 am

    “We do not tolerate racist language regardless of intent”

    Serious question: Why is “the N-word” tolerated, since it forces one to *think* a racist slur?

    1. Longtobefree
      February.19.2021 at 10:21 am

      It is a manifestation of their power to define “N-word” as acceptable, and “nigger” as unacceptable. Synonyms, same meaning, same effect actually, but one demonstrates the power of the mob, the other does not.

      Welcome to the revolution.

    2. Number 2
      February.19.2021 at 11:09 am

      Isn’t that why the law school professor who included “N-word“ in one of his exams got himself in trouble? Didn’t the students complain that this force them to think about a racist word?

      Truth is stranger than fiction it seems.

  23. Longtobefree
    February.19.2021 at 10:19 am

    “but it is undermining the benefits of free and open dialogue.”

    Why in the world would the fascists want free and open dialogue?
    The cancel culture is one of the main tenets of fascism. In Europe in the thirties, they had to do it with black/brown shirt mobs. Today they just use the corporation as their mob. Much less blood, and the enemy excuses it as “private corporations”.

    1. ThomasD
      February.19.2021 at 10:41 am

      Corporations were cancelling people back then too. It wasn’t nearly so noticeable because far more people back then had no significant interaction with large corporations, so were effectively immune.

  24. Mother's Lament
    February.19.2021 at 10:20 am

    Sarah Jeong, who had used the hashtag #CancelWhitePeople. Among her many odd tweets: “Are white people genetically predisposed to burn faster in the sun, thus logically being only fit to live underground like groveling goblins?”

    I’ve said it before: the left doesn’t cancel others because they’re good people who just feel too strongly about injustice.
    It’s because they’re terrible, awful, evil people who are using injustice as an excuse to indulge their garbage natures.

  25. John C. Randolph2
    February.19.2021 at 10:25 am

    If anyone jumps down your throat because they decided to take offense when none was offered, then go right ahead and give offense. My standard response is “go fuck yourself, you guilt-peddling twat.”

    -jcr

  26. John C. Randolph2
    February.19.2021 at 10:29 am

    Sarah Jeong is a snotty little racist bitch who obviously belongs at the NYT, surrounded by nasty people like herself.

    The NYT however, deserves to land on the ash heap of history, and it has deserved that fate ever since they sent Walter Duranty to collect Stalin’s lies for their pages. We can thank Craig Newmark for gutting them financially by drastically reducing their ad revenue, and eventually they’ll dry up and blow away as they piss off more and more of the people who used to subscribe to it.

    -jcr

  27. mad.casual
    February.19.2021 at 11:08 am

    So, after 4 years of Russian collusion, trying a SCOTUS nominee on completely unfounded allegations, 8 years of transgendered bathroom panic, inventing ideas like homophobia and seeing racism in the most microscopic of gestures… to the point that a majority of participants, including Reason, stopped and said, “Holy shit this has gotten out of hand!”; despite, every step of the way, being told by more and more liberal voices this was a bad idea and now suddenly we need to heal and make amends? Now that your team is in power and it’s becoming undeniably obvious that he’s going to fuck you over just as hard as we said, and he promised?

    Some might call that a backhanded apology. At one point, I may’ve been a better man and been able to bury the hatchet. But, again, that line was laid out and people, Reason included, looked everyone in the eye who had drawn it, and then stepped over. Several times. I’d say find your Jesus, beg *him* for foregiveness, and let him sacrifice himself but you don’t believe in him and have openly shit on that narrative for over a decade. I’ll live happy knowing that you realized that you helped support and firmament your own firing squad before they shot you.

    1. mad.casual
      February.19.2021 at 11:16 am

      Eric Boehm
      @EricBoehm87
      The Ted Cruz thing is ultimately a pretty silly and pointless controversy — it’s not like he can single-handedly turn the power back on by remaining in Texas — but holy moly is it a lot of fun to watch him step on a political rake two months in a row
      6:21 PM · Feb 18, 2021

      Reason doesn’t deserve a half dozen 65 gr. apologies delivered at 3,000 fps. They *earned* them.

  28. Austen Heller
    February.19.2021 at 11:22 am

    Lenny Bruce is dying again. And George Carlin some day will be cancelled out of history. The end of comedy.

    1. Don't look at me!
      February.19.2021 at 7:53 pm

      Funny is dead.

  29. Number 2
    February.19.2021 at 11:56 am

    “Let’s view them for what they really are: the online version of Mean Girls, who take perverse pleasure in humiliating others.”

    This.

    Referring to these people as political warriors is giving them far too much credit. They are small, insignificant creatures who feel a sense of power that otherwise eludes them by being able to tear down others, particularly those who managed to have gained some degree of public attention that triggers their envy.

    1. TJJ2000
      February.19.2021 at 12:57 pm

      hint, hing — “feel a sense of power”

  30. Spiritus Mundi
    February.19.2021 at 11:57 am

    I’m legally allowed to spend my weekends speaking at neo-Nazi rallies, publicly praying for an Islamic state, or organizing the local chapter of the Communist Party

    Only one of those things will get you canceled.

    1. TJJ2000
      February.19.2021 at 12:59 pm

      Um; which one? The ‘neo-Nazi’ rally termed so by the one’s actually supporting neo-Nazism?

  31. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    February.19.2021 at 12:31 pm

    For a site that’s been on the front lines of this fight for a long while now, I recommend: spiked-online.com

    It’s my trusted source for libertarian commentary and journalism.

    1. Quo Usque Tandem
      February.19.2021 at 2:01 pm

      Thanks DRP

    2. Tony
      February.19.2021 at 5:30 pm

      Looks like a bunch of whining about leftist college culture. How original.

  32. TJJ2000
    February.19.2021 at 1:02 pm

    It’s ALL just a consequence of a Power-Mad D.C. If politicians would ‘honor’ their “oath of office” American’s wouldn’t be so divided. Lefty cities could enact their communism and the Right could remain free. EVERYONE would get what they wanted.

    It’s the Power-Mad tyrannical authoritarians who made this mess. Individual Liberty and Justice must prevail above any other notions.

    1. Quo Usque Tandem
      February.19.2021 at 2:05 pm

      “Lefty cities could enact their communism and the Right could remain free. EVERYONE would get what they wanted.”

      I think you just painted a pretty fair picture of what our future looks like. Of course for that to actually happen [and let the consequences fall accordingly; I predict the denizens of the “lefty cities” will be eating their pets within a month, and their children within 3] is for the central government to become so disempowered that it loses any and all vestige of prestige and no one is wiling to do what they’re told; it will not take another Civil War; just a plurality of us ignoring them.

    2. Its_Not_Inevitable
      February.19.2021 at 2:23 pm

      Impossible, because the Left wants Other People’s Money. The productive need to be sacrificed. Doing it themselves is not part of the equation.

      1. Tony
        February.19.2021 at 5:26 pm

        Just some of it. They’ve spent the last 40 years making policy that took wealth earmarked for you and me and giving it to themselves, with us never able to take a cent of it back because of moral hogwash like you’re regurgitating now.

        If you don’t believe there is ever a time and a place to raise taxes on rich people, you’re not thinking about public policy, you’re in a cult. Except the objects of your affection will never drink the kool-aid alongside you.

        1. Ultra Tony
          February.19.2021 at 6:19 pm

          CUUUUUUUUUULT! YOU’RE A CUUUULT!

        2. diWhite Knightoxide
          February.19.2021 at 6:52 pm

          Who, where, when, how, and why is Wealth “earmarked”?

          1. Don't look at me!
            February.19.2021 at 7:56 pm

            In Tony’s drunken dreamland nightmares.

    3. Marshal
      February.19.2021 at 4:17 pm

      Lefty cities could enact their communism and the Right could remain free.

      Everyone should understand – as left wingers already do – this is not possible. The USSR failed not because of Ronald Reagan but simply because an alternative to the communist system existed. Our mere existence proved their economic failure so thoroughly they refused to continue living under it.

      Left wingers similarly understand they cannot allow alternatives. This is why they’ve focused on nationalizing every policy instead of allowing states to have different rules. If you really thought a $15 minimum wage wouldn’t have negative repercussions why wouldn’t you prove it by having one in CA but not Texas? In reality everyone knows this will cause massive unemployment and retard investment and entrepreneurship but if they enforce it universally all they need is a few liars to asserts the resulting unemployment due to other issues, which is why Paul Krugman has a job and Vox exists.

      Without the real world proof every dispute becomes an appeal to authority and the left’s control of the media and academia ensure they will control enough votes to retain control. Every failure will be blamed on greed and the solution is more government control.

      1. Tony
        February.19.2021 at 5:28 pm

        Redoing the minimum wage to account for decades of inflation won’t destroy the economy. It didn’t destroy the economy then, and it won’t now. It may have marginal effects on business, but that’s to be expected with any change in economic policy.

        Employment goes up and down with economic conditions. 2008 and 2020 didn’t happen because someone raised the minimum wage.

        Also, letting states set their own minimums is not a principle of anything other than respecting imaginary lines on a map. It has nothing to do with any economic theory. States’ rights has an ugly history. Mostly states wanting to oppress and abuse people. So they don’t always get it right. When they do, they can be left alone.

        1. Marshal
          February.19.2021 at 5:34 pm

          Employment goes up and down with economic conditions. 2008 and 2020 didn’t happen because someone raised the minimum wage

          It’s hard to believe anyone could be so stupid as to think that recessions having other causes rebuts that massive increases in minimum wages cause unemployment. We need to vigilantly remind ourselves Tony is alive and therefore assuming any level of intelligence on the part of the audience will be wrong.

          1. Tony
            February.19.2021 at 5:54 pm

            I want to see a chart demonstrating evidence of the claim that minimum wage laws permanently increase unemployment, in any sector.

            We’ve had full employment with a minimum wage intact. There is simply no evidence that it does what you’re claiming. You’re just repeating vampire capitalism received wisdom. The lies of people who want a lower floor on the price of labor, for obvious reasons.

            1. Marshal
              February.19.2021 at 6:04 pm

              Ok Sgt Schultz.

              I want you to explain how a recession being cased by one thing proves something else can’t happen.

              It’s revealing to note how left wingers very their evidentiary demands based on whether they support or oppose the outcome. No evidence is ever sufficient to overcome Sgt Schultz, but no evidence is necessary to support their own fantastic plans.

              1. Myron J. Poltroonian
                February.19.2021 at 8:07 pm

                Could be because Tony’s, “At variance” with reality.

  33. Tony
    February.19.2021 at 5:01 pm

    This is a predictable outcome of online social media, where you don’t ever get to sweep things you say under the rug. That’s an important thing, in my opinion. Forgiveness for mistakes is necessary for a society to function. Without a face to look at and a memory to stick in a hole, we’re just not going to behave as we’re designed to. But it will get better as generations who grow up with the internet figure out how to handle it.

    After all, QAnon was not millennials, it was their parents. We just weren’t there to teach them right from wrong. Avoid Nigerian princes, etc. You can see how it’s a sea of misinformation and meanness, especially if you have acquired no skills for avoiding that stuff.

    But “cancel culture” is a laugh, fundamentally. Every culture that every existed canceled, or ostracized, people, for any number of arbitrary infractions. Being black and wanting to vote. Being a woman and showing your ankle. Being a woman and having opinions. Being a woman and having a job. Being a woman and menstruating. And so on.

    How very curious that this ancient and inevitable practice gets a name the moment it starts applying to rich white heterosexuals. Curiouser and curiouser.

    1. Marshal
      February.19.2021 at 5:43 pm

      How very curious that this ancient and inevitable practice gets a name the moment it starts applying to rich white heterosexuals.

      Not as curious as Tony and the left generally switching from opposing it to supporting it at that exact moment revealing they don’t object to the process but only to the choice of targets?. Reasonable people support eliminating ostracizing people for arbitrary infractions, in fact that’s one of the defining lines between reasonable people and leftists like Tony.

      1. Tony
        February.19.2021 at 5:51 pm

        No they don’t. I mean, I’m open to ideas about how to eliminate social norms, but I can’t figure out how to even describe such a society. Maybe I’ll think on it more, but I’m not confident I’ll be able to figure out how we stop “canceling” murderers and thieves.

        The real absurd thing about this “new” phenomenon of cancel culture is how it’s set up on a pedestal by rightwing media as somehow the Left’s equal and opposite sin to the right’s treason and ratfuckery.

        How many people has cancel culture killed? I want a body count. Then we’ll see how it stacks up against the coup and the pandemic response.

        How many people has it even canceled? Four?

        1. Marshal
          February.19.2021 at 5:59 pm

          I’m open to ideas

          There’s probably never been a more laughably false statement made on this site.

          I’m not confident I’ll be able to figure out how we stop “canceling” murderers and thieves.

          The insane justifications show how tangential your relationship to reality is. Just keep talking.

        2. Mother's Lament
          February.19.2021 at 6:26 pm

          “How many people has cancel culture killed? I want a body count”

          Do you want to start in the US?
          https://www.thefire.org/professor-mike-adams-suicide-will-always-haunt-me/

          1. Mother's Lament
            February.19.2021 at 6:26 pm

            Or overseas?
            https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/File:Sampho_and_his_wife_during_the_Cultural_Revolution.jpg

            1. Tony
              February.19.2021 at 9:40 pm

              That’s 2.

        3. Mother's Lament
          February.19.2021 at 6:31 pm

          “I mean, I’m open to ideas about how to eliminate social norms”

          Like homosexuality? Don’t imagine for a second tolerance for that can’t go back to zero in a heartbeat, if the oligarchs think it will no longer be to their advantage to permit it.
          Then you’ll miss all the free speech laws you railed against.

          1. Tony
            February.19.2021 at 9:40 pm

            I’m acutely aware that social conservatives could regain power. That’s what I’m trying to prevent.

  34. EWM
    February.19.2021 at 6:30 pm

    It gives them a dopamine hit. They’re addicts.

  35. Myron J. Poltroonian
    February.19.2021 at 7:58 pm

    “What’s past is prologue [to the future].” -Wm. Shakespeare

    “The very concept of objective truth is fading out of the world. Lies will pass into history.” -George Orwell

    As Orwell predicted: “…failure to show results is not important. Efficiency, even military efficiency, is no longer needed. Nothing is efficient in Oceania except the Thought Police.”

  36. Titus PUllo
    February.19.2021 at 8:30 pm

    Maybe we should look at where this started…cultural marxists in academia starting in the 60’s pushing certain “tribes” were evil..( driven by old world grudges for the most part)…by the 90’s you have PC world and now this..the new normal would have been repudiated by most major media types even 10 years ago…but now the “high ground” is wokeville…get used to it Steve..everything is identity politics now…everything…can’t wait to have the questions on why some groups are overrepresented and others are not..you start to burn your neighbor the fire usually takes out your house too..

  37. Titus PUllo
    February.19.2021 at 8:31 pm

    Oh how rich the cultural marxist types who started this are now worried of the blow back..you start to burn your neighbors house it just might burn yours…

    Hey why are some groups overrepresented in certain “sectors”? ha ha ha

    1. Tony
      February.19.2021 at 9:44 pm

      Indeed, why are Nazis so overrepresented in the human sector?

Please to post comments