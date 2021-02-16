Law

Sotomayor Invokes Scalia on Fourth Amendment Protections

Does the Fourth Amendment right to be free from unreasonable seizures include the right to be free from an unreasonable attempted seizure?

|

topicslaw-march-2021
(Illustration: fotomeidic)

Does the Fourth Amendment right to be free from unreasonable seizures include the right to be free from an unreasonable attempted seizure? The late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia thought it did. "The mere grasping or application of physical force with lawful authority, whether or not it succeeded in subduing the arrestee," Scalia wrote for a unanimous Court in the 1991 case California v. Hodari D., qualifies as a seizure for Fourth Amendment purposes.

In October, the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in Torres v. Madrid, which challenges that ruling. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit held that no seizure occurred when New Mexico state police shot Roxanne Torres, because their bullets did not actually stop her from getting away. "An officer's intentional shooting of a suspect does not effect a seizure," the appeals court said in 2019, unless the gunshot terminates the suspect's movement "or otherwise cause[s] the government to have physical control over him."

Torres was sitting inside her car in her apartment building's parking lot. The officers, who were wearing dark tactical vests with police markings, were parked nearby in an unmarked car. They were there to arrest somebody else. The officers claimed they approached Torres because she was acting suspiciously. Torres, who said she thought she was about to be carjacked, testified that the officers never identified themselves as they crowded her vehicle. Fearing for her safety, she drove away. The officers shot her twice as she fled. She learned it was the police who pulled the trigger only when she was arrested a day later at the hospital.

"Roxanne Torres was not seized," Mark Standridge, a lawyer representing the police, told the justices during oral argument. "At no time did the officers acquire possession, custody, or control over her. Indeed, [Torres] never stopped in response to the police action. As the officers did not seize [Torres], they cannot be held liable to her for excessive force in violation of the Fourth Amendment."

Justice Sonia Sotomayor did not buy it. "Counsel, there is an element to the Fourth Amendment that all of our cases, including Hodari, recognized," she said, "that has to do with the Fourth Amendment's protection of bodily integrity." That element includes "the seizure of the person with respect to the touching of that person, because even a touch stops you. It may be for a split second, but it impedes your…movement and offends your integrity." What you are asking the Court to do, Sotomayor told Standridge, is "reject the clear line drawn by Hodari and say that Justice Scalia was wrong about what the common law showed."

NEXT: Brickbat: Chains of Love

Damon Root is a senior editor at Reason and the author of A Glorious Liberty: Frederick Douglass and the Fight for an Antislavery Constitution (Potomac Books).

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Davy C
    February.16.2021 at 6:43 am

    The Fourth Amendment begins, “The right of the people to be secure in their persons…”. If you shoot someone, they are not secure in their person. To say that this is only a violation if she stops is ludicrous.

    1. Sarms58
      February.16.2021 at 6:53 am

      Amen…unbelievable that they would argue that because they missed it was ok…their behavior, not the outcome, determines the legality.

  2. MasterThief
    February.16.2021 at 7:01 am

    Ehhh… idk about this being a 4th amendment issue. This sounds like excessive and irresponsible use of force. Maybe I’m missing 4A context here (it isn’t one I know the wording of too well.)
    Too much context missing and the framing is explicitly against the police. What was she arrested for? A spurious charge seems to be more of a 4A violation to me. What sort of an exchange occurred between her and officers?
    These details are thin on both accounts. The police side’s account is almost exclusively limited to a denial of a specific charge framed in a way to make the reader assume the defense is absurd.
    Even from the limited details presented, I believe the police are in the wrong here and charges should be brought. It is unfortunate that Root has such a habit of cherry-picking details to support the victim. I’m ready to be on the same side, but the omissions make it difficult to trust the overview of the situation

    1. Michael P
      February.16.2021 at 7:18 am

      It’s not clear why she was arrested, but: “Torres pleaded no contest in March 2015 to counts of fleeing a law enforcement officer, assault on an officer and unlawful taking of a motor vehicle in connection with the incident, according to online court records.”

      That suggests she was arrested for trying to flee what she saw as a carjacking attempt, which was actually an attempted arrest on suspicion of being suspicious.

Please to post comments