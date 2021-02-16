Public schools

Some Fairfax Students Go Back to School 2 Days a Week, Wear Masks, Sit 6 Feet Apart While Their Teachers Stay Home

Is this really what reopening looks like?

(KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS/Newscom)

A Fairfax, Virginia, high school has at long last reopened: Some students can now come to class two days a week, sit in desks that are six feet apart, open up their laptops, and receive virtual instruction from their teacher, who remains at home. An additional school employee—one of 800 new "classroom monitors"—sits in the classroom with the students.

Rational parents might object that such a school—Annandale High School—is not meaningfully reopened in any sense, but this is what students are being asked to live with for the foreseeable future. Under Fairfax's reopening plans, thousands of teachers will be permitted to keep teaching from home—even if their students are back in the classroom.

The Biden administration has maintained that reopening schools is one of its top priorities. But White House spokesperson Jen Psaki recently said that the government would settle for 50 percent of schools being opened one day a week. Even if schools do reopen more concretely in the fall—and that's a big if—aggressive social distancing measures are likely to remain in place. Students will be expected to wear masks and sit six feet apart, even though the latter requirement is difficult for many schools to meet (they just don't have the room).

Meanwhile, teachers union leaders are insisting on other protocols that will gum up reopening efforts, like power-washing of surfaces (which is not actually important for COVID-19 mitigation). And the unions wish for these costly countermeasures to remain in place even after their members have all had the opportunity to be vaccinated.

It's becoming quite clear that public school students in many large, urban districts will be expected to cope with a substandard classroom experience for at least the rest of 2021. Legislators in states across the country should respond by expanding school choice for families; no kid should be stuck in a classroom, masked and socially distant, receiving instructions from a remote teacher via Zoom, because there was no other option.

Robby Soave is a senior editor at Reason.

  1. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland
    February.16.2021 at 3:09 pm

    So the union got another 800 employees on the books. This is why public sector unions should be treated as the enemy they are

    1. KatrinaVernon
      February.16.2021 at 4:08 pm

  2. Geiger Goldstaedt
    February.16.2021 at 3:14 pm

    “It’s becoming quite clear that public school students in many large, urban districts will be expected to cope with a substandard classroom experience for at least the rest of 2021.”

    The classroom experience for students in urban districts has **always** been substandard. And, so that we are clear, the substandard environment It has nothing to do with remote learning and everything with the fact that most of the “educators” in urban public schools are, by and large, affirmative actions hires that aren’t qualified to make toast.

    1. Jerryskids
      February.16.2021 at 3:23 pm

      I would point out that with the number of years experience many of these teachers have, a surprisingly high number of them are in fact qualified to make toast. Just don’t ask them to explain where the bread goes.

    2. Unicorn Abattoir
      February.16.2021 at 3:30 pm

      If wonder if advanced students in such schools would be better off if they were put in a classroom, handed a book, and told “figure it out for yourself”.

      1. Kristian H.
        February.16.2021 at 4:06 pm

        Of course they would.

        However, without directed learning, they might come to learn the wrong truths.

  3. Don't look at me!
    February.16.2021 at 3:17 pm

    Just LOL

  4. Unicorn Abattoir
    February.16.2021 at 3:23 pm

    one of 800 new “classroom monitors”

    This has been a major burden on union leadership, who pissed themselves laughing.

  5. Bill Godshall
    February.16.2021 at 3:24 pm

    To date, 28.3 million Americans (8.56%) have tested positive for covid. Since CDC estimates 4.6 times more Americans have been infected with covid (than have tested positive), about 130.3 million Americans (39.36%) have been infected with covid.

    Since just 5 cases of covid reinfection have been identified in the US (and just 49 worldwide), virtually all of the estimated 130.3 million Americans previously infected with covid remain immune.

    But Anthony Fauci continues to lie about immunity conferred by past infection (as he is campaigning to vaccinate all Americans). On Sunday’s NBC News he falsely claimed “Prior infection doesn’t protect you against reinfection.” George Stephanopoulos never inquired further, allowing Fauci’s Big Lie to spread all over the US.

    More than 50 million Americans (15%) have received covid vaccines, but only about 30 million (9%) have become immune due to the vaccine (as the other 20 million were already immune due to past infection).

    Since 39% of Americans are immune due to past infection, and since an additional 9% are now immune due to vaccines, about 48% of all Americans are now immune from covid.

    Herd immunity occurs when/after about two-thirds of a population has been infected or vaccinated, and is now occurring in thousands of communities, hundreds of counties and more than a dozen states.

    States with the highest covid case rates, and CDC estimated infection rates (i.e. 4.6 times the case rate) are:

    Case Rate – State (CDC Estimated Infection Rate)
    12.9% – North Dakota (59.5%)
    12.5% – South Dakota (57.4%)
    11.5% – Rhode Island (52.9%)
    11.3% – Utah (51.9%)
    11.1% – Tennessee (51.1%)
    11.0% – Arizona (50.5%)
    10.5% – Oklahoma (48.2%)
    10.5% – Iowa (48.1%)
    10.4% – Wisconsin (48.0%)
    10.4% – Arkansas (47.7%)
    10.2% – Nebraska (46.9%)
    9.9% – Kansas (45.8%)
    9.8% – Alabama (45.2%)
    9.7% – Mississippi (44.5%)
    9.6% – Indiana (44.4%)

    Since states (and counties) with the highest covid testing rates almost certainly found higher covid case rates than states with the lowest covid testing rates, the actual infection rates in North Dakota, South Dakota, Arizona, Iowa, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Kansas & Alabama are very likely higher than the estimates above
    (as those states conducted <.56 tests per capita).

    Meanwhile, the actual infection rate in Rhode Island (which conducted 2.6 tests per capita) is very likely lower than the estimate above.

    1. Bill Godshall
      February.16.2021 at 3:32 pm

      Natural herd immunity explains why the rate of new daily covid cases has plummeted in more than a dozen states during the past 2 – 3 months, which can be understood by seeing graphs at:
      https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/data/new-cases-50-states

      New covid cases have declined by >75% in more than half of all states, with the most significant declines occurring in:
      Wyoming -95.6%
      North Dakota -95.0%
      Alaska -94.7%
      South Dakota -92.2%
      Idaho -91.9%
      Wisconsin -89.5%
      Montana –88.9%
      Michigan -88.2%
      Minnesota -88.1%
      Iowa -88.0%
      Missouri -87.4%
      Washington -87.1%
      New Mexico -86.6%
      California -84.6%
      Illinois -84.4%
      Indiana -83.2%
      Tennessee -83.0%
      Arkansas -81.3%
      Ohio -80.4%
      Nevada -78.7%
      Kansas -77.7%
      Utah -77.6%
      Oregon -77.6%
      Colorado -76.9%
      West Virginia -76.1%
      Nebraska -75.7%
      Maine -75.5%
      Pennsylvania -74.5%

      1. Bill Godshall
        February.16.2021 at 3:58 pm

        To see the hundreds of counties that have or are now achieving herd immunity, just look at the purple counties at
        https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/us-map

        Since the CDC estimates 4.6 times more Americans were infected with covid (than tested positive), many/most of the 181 counties with a covid case rate (i.e. positive tests) greater than 13% have already or are very close to achieving herd immunity 60% are already immune due to past infection (13% x 4.6 = 60%), while about an additional 6%-7% have become immune via vaccine (in those counties), for a combined immunity rate of two thirds, which is when herd immunity occurs.

        As the covid vaccination rates continue to increase (about 10% of Americans are now immune due to vaccines), herd immunity will soon spread to many/most lighter shaded purple counties (that now have covid case rates between 11%–13%).

        Herd immunity is coming to the USA. But nobody wants to be first to admit it because they might get cancelled for pointing out that Fauci (who wants to vaccinate everyone) has been lying about the miniscule risk of covid reinfection, and continues to deny that almost half of Americans are now immune, which is why new cases have dropped sharply in the past 2 – 3 months in many states.

        1. Sometimes a Great Notion
          February.16.2021 at 4:20 pm

          Thanks for the updates.

  6. Unicorn Abattoir
    February.16.2021 at 3:25 pm

    Annandale High School

    William and Mary won’t do.

    1. JFree
      February.16.2021 at 3:35 pm

      And fugedabout Biff and Muffy

      1. Unicorn Abattoir
        February.16.2021 at 3:36 pm

        Uh…yeah.

  7. Unicorn Abattoir
    February.16.2021 at 3:27 pm

    It’s becoming quite clear that public school students in many large, urban districts will be expected to cope with a substandard classroom experience for at least the rest of 2021.

    All those poor, minority children at Sidwell Friends School…

  8. Commenter_XY
    February.16.2021 at 3:29 pm

    This is bullshit.

    The message to teachers should be very simple: Get your ass back into the classroom, or face immediate dismissal.

    I thought we were following the science. Evidently not, if public sector unions are involved.

    1. Unicorn Abattoir
      February.16.2021 at 3:32 pm

      “Science”, as determined by politicians and special interest groups.

      And since I haven’t said it in a while, fuck Phil Murphy.

      1. Commenter_XY
        February.16.2021 at 4:09 pm

        I’ll join you there: Phuck Phailing Phil Murphy

    2. Geiger Goldstaedt
      February.16.2021 at 4:13 pm

      “I thought we were following the science.”

      We are. We are following the same science that these talented teachers are imparting to America’s children: the science of perpetual grievance.

      An object in grievance will remain in grievance unless and until all white people are dead.

  9. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
    February.16.2021 at 3:30 pm

    So glad Reason can run stories about Bean Dad, Larry Flint and Fairfax schools, while half of Texas gets told the power to their home is non-essential because providers were given federal incentives by the cubic buttload to invest in solar panels and wind turbines that have failed miserably.

    Y’all can fuck off and die, Reason.

    P.S. This is the actual high school I graduated from and I still don’t give a shit.

    1. Unicorn Abattoir
      February.16.2021 at 3:34 pm

      As long as John Kerry doesn’t have to see wind turbines spoiling his view on Nantucket, he’s ok with some common rabble freezing to death.

    2. ElvisIsReal
      February.16.2021 at 3:44 pm

      Holy shit can you link me a story about this?

      1. ElvisIsReal
        February.16.2021 at 3:48 pm

        LOL I read a New York Times article that explains this is climate change and we can expect more of this in the future.

        No wonder they dropped ‘global warming’ and went with ‘climate change’. Been preaching about how earth is going to get to hot, but now there’s a major snowstorm? Climate change has you covered!

    3. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland
      February.16.2021 at 3:50 pm

      Who told them power to their home is non essential? I don’t doubt it but I would like tk see an article about that

    4. Claptrap
      February.16.2021 at 4:00 pm

      You should refresh the page so that you can find out from Mr. Bailey that wind is totally not part of the problem!

    5. JFree
      February.16.2021 at 4:08 pm

      That is mostly horseshit. The main reason ERCOT (the Texas electric grid) is having so many problems is because the FUEL systems have frozen up and aren’t delivering FUEL to the generating plants. A second part of the problem is that things like turbines and generators themselves have frozen up. Which is a problem that wind has – but is a bigger problem when all other generators/engines/etc freeze up and instead start creating more demand for electric. And an even bigger problem re wind in TX because wind turbines in TX do not spend as much cold-weatherizing turbines there as operators do in say ND.

      Why Texas is having a bigger problem with a bitter cold snap than say Minnesota has nothing to do with wind/solar and everything to do with the reality that TX is always going to have a bigger problem with a bitter cold snap. Just as MN is more likely to have a bigger problem with a brutal heat wave. In the governor’s own words – can’t prepare ‘for this type of event, because the last time we had this type of weather was more than 100 years ago’.

      1. JFree
        February.16.2021 at 4:15 pm

        And here’s an article directly about ERCOT generation capacity decline over the weekend

        Most of those generators that went offline during the night, last night, were either—there a few additional wind generators that went offline during the night—but the majority of them were thermal generators, like generation fueled by gas, coal, or nuclear, And so most of the plants that went offline during the evening and morning today were fueled by one of those sources.

    6. CE
      February.16.2021 at 4:15 pm

      well, Reason just posted the article on Texas power shortages, but missed the cause

    7. Sometimes a Great Notion
      February.16.2021 at 4:25 pm

      Don’t refresh to the latest story.

  10. Anonymous Source
    February.16.2021 at 3:33 pm

    This is horse shit. As a parent AND an instructor, I find this politicization of education to be completely abhorrent.

    I have three school-age children and one of the largest suburban districts in my city. They attend school 5 days a week, masked, and reasonably distanced at around 3 ft. In the entire district which has tens of thousands of students and workers, we’ve had only a few dozen infections, only a handful of which could be traced to the actual school.

    Schools are the safest place for kids, and even teachers, to be.

    At the college at which I teach, we have been live in the classroom the entire fall and spring semesters. After a brief spike in cases at the beginning of the school year, the community of students focused on keeping open, and it has been well under control ever since. We all mask up and keep our distance, because we know that is the only way we continue in-classroom instruction. All of our instructors want to be in the classroom, and all of our students want to be there, also.

    No case transmissions have been traced to the classroom.

    It is time to put an end to this insanity, and get back to the business of educating people. By taking some simple, reasonable precautions, we can navigate the world with an easily mitigated amount of risk. So let’s get to it.

    1. Don't look at me!
      February.16.2021 at 3:46 pm

      Stop acting like masks are doing anything for you.

  11. AddictionMyth
    February.16.2021 at 3:52 pm

    I’ve been fighting these oppressive restrictions since they started a year ago. But we have to admit we lost and they won. And Trump lost and Biden won fair and square. Otherwise we will keep living in this fantasy land that “People will reject socialism because they now see how evil it is.” No they don’t. We need to stop cowardly attacking our allies here in our safe space and get out there and fight the enemy and stop making excuses for losing.

  12. CE
    February.16.2021 at 4:12 pm

    So basically, it’s study hall.

Please to post comments