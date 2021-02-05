Public schools

When Fairfax Schools Reopen, More Than 2,000 Teachers Will Still Teach From Home

The school district is hiring classroom assistants to watch the kids as they learn from their laptops.

(Elena Bessonova | Dreamstime.com)

Fairfax County, Virginia, plans to partly reopen schools later this month, but some students will discover that they still have to receive lessons over their laptops.

That's because 2,300 teachers have opted to continue teaching from home. To cover their absences, the district is hiring hundreds of classroom monitors: employees who will supervise students at their desks while they receive instruction from remote teachers.

"Classroom monitors are necessary to cover in-person classrooms for instructors who are teaching from home," said the district in a statement.

Students will only be in school for two days each week, according to the district's plan. Moreover, they won't necessarily know whether their teacher intends to show up in person until they arrive at school, FOX 5 reported.

Teachers who plan to remain at home received authorization to do so under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) back in the fall, before the vaccines were available. Vaccination of teachers began in January, and at present, 90 percent of Fairfax teachers have either received the first shot or made appointments to do so. It's not clear whether the same is true of the classroom monitors, who are not technically teachers but rather new employees.

Obviously, it would be absurd to vaccinate teachers but let them teach from home while unvaccinated assistants take their places in the classroom. A spokesperson for the district did not immediately respond to a request for comment about whether the monitors have received priority vaccination.

In any case, kids need to go back to school for more than two days a week, and can safely do so, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Their teachers should join them—especially if they have already been vaccinated.

Robby Soave is a senior editor at Reason.

  1. H. Farnham
    February.5.2021 at 4:00 pm

    This has gotten beyond insane.

    1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      February.5.2021 at 4:02 pm

      Here to stay. Get used to it.

      1. H. Farnham
        February.5.2021 at 4:11 pm

        I really don’t understand the zeal for work-from-home, at least not on a societal level. Some people really enjoy it, and good for them, but why do they stump for others to move that direction, too? Maybe it’s like cross-fit-veganism or something.

        1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
          February.5.2021 at 4:49 pm

          Work from home, like water, will undoubtedly seek it’s own natural level.

          I just find the schizophrenia on this subject from reason to be amusing.

          At one point, they’re all “ra ra ra! work from home 4 evahhh!” and then complaining bitterly because the teachers refuse to return to work and prefer to work from home.

          My general distrust of universal work-from-home is that, aside from the people who CAN’T work from home, I think that most employers will find a certain… atrophy beginning to show up on the productivity front, even with their better employees.

          And there have already been multiple articles throwing cold water on the exuberance, detailing how cracks are beginning to in corporate America– even with those jobs that can theoretically be done entirely remotely.

  2. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    February.5.2021 at 4:00 pm

    That’s because 2,300 teachers have opted to continue teaching from home. To cover their absences, the district is hiring hundreds of classroom monitors: employees who will supervise students at their desks while they receive instruction from remote teachers.

    I thought work-from-home was the pan American future.

  3. buckleup
    February.5.2021 at 4:26 pm

    Your very illiberal future America. Thanks for voting.

  4. AddictionMyth
    February.5.2021 at 4:37 pm

    The socialists are trying to impair the next generation (educationally, emotionally, physically) to make it more dependent on them for remedial services. It’s a ploy for profit and control.

    I blame the seniors. Because they said, “Gimme my social security and medicare and y’all can go f- yourselves.” Without these programs they would have more skin in the game and would demand that kids go back to school and that we open businesses.

    Of course, a few seniors spoke out – but only in private. Or they petulantly refused to wear a mask at the super market – but that didn’t help the kids. Trump was the only senior who publicly insisted, “The country wasn’t meant to stay closed.”

    (And yes a few seniors spoke out here in the Reason safe space. Congrats but you should have spoken out in enemy terrain.)

  5. Unicorn Abattoir
    February.5.2021 at 4:41 pm

    That’s because 2,300 teachers have opted to continue teaching from home. To cover their absences, the district is hiring hundreds of classroom monitors: employees who will supervise students at their desks while they receive instruction from remote teachers.

    That’s 100s of “classroom monitors”, also known as “newly hired union members”.

    The local teacher’s union has to be laughing their asses off over this.

    1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      February.5.2021 at 4:51 pm

      Exactly. When dealing with the Teacher’s Unions, even when you think you’ve won, you’ve lost.

