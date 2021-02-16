Cancel Culture

The Bachelor's Chris Harrison Was Canceled for Criticizing Cancel Culture

After a backlash, the host of the ABC dating show said he would step aside.

(Newscom)

"This judge, jury, executioner thing—where they're just tearing this girl's life apart and diving into her parents and her parents' voting record," said Chris Harrison, the long-suffering host of ABC's The Bachelor franchise, in an interview last week about cancel culture. "It's unbelievably alarming to watch this."

Or perhaps I should say that he was the host of the dating game-show, which debuted with him as Master of Ceremonies nearly 20 years ago. He has since been canceled for the above remarks—in other words, for saying we should wait for the facts and show a little mercy when deciding how to proceed in the face of online claims leveled against one of the show's contestants.

The controversy goes something like this: In a viral Tiktok, an alleged former classmate of Rachael Kirkconnell, a frontrunner on this season's competition, posed a question. "Girlieee, remember when you bullied me in high school for liking black guys???" That was certainly inconvenient for Kirkconnell, who is currently on national television dating Matt James, the franchise's first black bachelor.

Next came the customary uprooting of every supposedly unsavory detail about her life. A 60-second TikTok by @feministmama parsed through it all: Kirkconnell liking an Instagram photo with a woman wearing a MAGA hat, pictures of her costumed in American Indian attire, social media posts in support of law enforcement. As Harrison mentioned above, the user also dedicated a big chunk to Kirkconnell's dad's voting history and political involvement, as if she is somehow responsible for that. (I was under the impression that we don't define women by the decisions made by their fathers and husbands.)

Then came the pictures of Kirkconnell at a 2018 Antebellum-themed fraternity party thrown by Kappa Alpha Order at Georgia College and State University, where students gathered on a plantation in Old South debutante-esque attire. The theme is beyond distasteful. Indeed, I've written over and over and over again that such displays are offensive. But no one knows whether Kirkconnell even understood the cultural significance of the event when she attended it as a college student, nor did anyone wait for her response before concluding she should be banished from public life.

"It's 2021," concludes @feministmama in that viral video. "Let's hold public figures accountable for their actions."

Kirkconnell is not running for president. She is not even running for the town council, or for the local school board. She is a contestant on a trashy dating competition where the most influence she'll have over public life is which products she may choose to endorse on Instagram, should anyone still want to work with her. It is a bit rich that anyone would devote such energy to cancelling contestants on The Bachelor, of all things, considering that the show thrives on bringing out the worst aspects of its cast members in order to maximize that reality TV drama.

"I would say that you have to be really careful about what you are doing on social media," said James, the Bachelor himself, in a conversation with Entertainment Tonight. "Rumors are dark and nasty and can ruin people's lives. So I would give people the benefit of the doubt, and hopefully [Rachael] will have her time to speak on that."

But the controversy is no longer even about Kirkconnell: It is Harrison, who is not credibly accused of participating or abetting racist behavior at all, who faces cancellation.

"I haven't heard Rachael speak on this yet, and until I actually hear this woman have a chance to speak, who am I to say any of this?" he told Rachel Lindsay, the franchise's first black Bachelorette. "I saw a picture of her at a sorority party five years ago, and that's it. I'm not defending Rachael [Kirkconnell]—I just know that 50 million people who did that in 2018. That was a type of party that a lot of people went to."

He continued: "My guess? These girls got dressed and went to a party and had a great time. They were 18-years-old. Does that make it okay? I don't know, Rachel [Lindsay], you tell me…but where is this lens we're holding up and was that lens available and were we all looking through it in 2018?'"

That lens is constantly changing. And, in a big way, it should—society has a knack for sharpening broad consensus on morality and justice as hindsight kicks in. But often that justice is retroactive, and it increasingly leaves no room for apologies.

Harrison is trying anyway. After releasing an initial apology, he agreed to step aside on Saturday. "To the Black community, to the BIPOC community: I am so sorry," he said in a groveling statement posted on Instagram. "My words were harmful. I am listening, and I truly apologize for my ignorance and any pain it caused you. The historic season of The Bachelor should not be marred or overshadowed by my mistakes or diminished by my actions. To that end, I have consulted with Warner Bros. and ABC and will be stepping aside for a period of time and will not join for the After the Final Rose special."

To sum things up: Merely objecting to the speed and fairness of someone else's cancellation is now itself grounds for canceling. What will the next standard be?

Billy Binion is an assistant editor at Reason.

  1. Brandybuck
    February.16.2021 at 6:37 pm

    So, self cancellation. he could have stood his ground, but he voluntarily caved. Such a shame.

    1. Mitch in Reno
      February.16.2021 at 7:01 pm

      The most alarming part of this article was the groveling apology. Apology for what?

      1. neyini58
        February.16.2021 at 7:08 pm

  2. Cal Cetín
    February.16.2021 at 6:41 pm

    “That lens is constantly changing. And, in a big way, it should—society has a knack for sharpening broad consensus on morality and justice as hindsight kicks in. But often that justice is retroactive, and it increasingly leaves no room for apologies.”

    Nuance is the new n-word.

    “[Liberals] are compelled, by the peculiarly dynamic character of their faith and its accompanying sacramental liturgy, to violate a central precept of the natural art of politics. This is the precept to not unnecessarily disrupt the traditions, the mores and life-ways, of the broad mass of the population, or, where those traditions must be disrupted in substance, at least to preserve the outward forms of tradition. Liberalism is incapable of respecting this constraint because to do so would betray its inner nature, which is to publicly and conspicuously celebrate its great liturgy, the Festival of Reason, the dynamic overcoming of the darkness, superstition, and slavish authoritarianism of the irrational past. That is a benchmark which necessarily changes with each celebration of the liturgy, requiring new enemies to play the part of the villain.”

    https://churchlifejournal.nd.edu/articles/all-human-conflict-is-ultimately-theological/

    1. Cal Cetín
      February.16.2021 at 6:51 pm

      (Citing that passage in support of a general proposition, not defending The Bachelor as traditional, don’t know enough about it)

  3. creech
    February.16.2021 at 6:45 pm

    Isn’t a guy still governor of Virginia who dressed like a Klansman in his younger days? Obviously he isn’t as cancel-worthy as some twit on a dating “reality” show whose choice of bachelors has absolutely no effect on millions of people.

    1. MP
      February.16.2021 at 7:11 pm

      I think he was a Klansman in blackface, or he once said niggardly, or he rocked a Jheri curl in college. Hard to keep up.

    2. Marshal
      February.16.2021 at 7:27 pm

      I thought of that too. But when left wingers support accountability they don’t mean for themselves.

  4. IceTrey
    February.16.2021 at 6:47 pm

    I’m pretty sure plantations and antebellum style dresses still existed in 1866. The fact that a college educated strong confidant black woman like Lindsey would take one second out of her life to care that some white girl wore a fancy dress 2 years ago is a sad commentary on the state of the country. She’s on national tv and with all the problems in the world, like actual slavery in Libya, this is what she chooses to focus on. It’s absolutely pathetic and sad.

  5. Adans smith
    February.16.2021 at 7:23 pm

    Anything about life the south before 1865 must be erased. And anything after 1965.

  6. Marshal
    February.16.2021 at 7:25 pm

    What will the next standard be?

    The standard is what it always has been: whatever the craziest leftist in the room wants.

  7. JeremyR
    February.16.2021 at 7:29 pm

    Dude, if you’ve written multiple articles about the evil of Antebellum parties, you’re part of the problem.

    It’s not a celebration of slavery or racism or whatever, anymore than having Greek fraternities is celebrating pederasty.

  8. ElvisIsReal
    February.16.2021 at 7:39 pm

    Only stepping aside “for a period of time”.

    But once again, this shows that you never ever ever ever apologize. He is right and he should have kept hammering that.

Please to post comments