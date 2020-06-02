George Floyd

Confederate Monuments Are Participation Trophies. Thankfully, Some Are Coming Down.

Those who say the statues preserve heritage should reconsider the heritage they want to preserve.

|

(Go Nakamura/ZUMA Press/Newscom)

It would be "wiser…not to keep open the sores of war," said the former Confederate general Robert E. Lee in 1869, "but to follow the examples of those nations who endeavored to obliterate the marks of civil strife, to commit to oblivion the feelings engendered." Lee wrote those remarks as he rejected an invitation to enshrine Confederate memorials for fallen soldiers.

In the decades following Lee's death in 1870, many such monuments would come to be, and many would bear his likeness. But the erstwhile general may finally be getting his wish. In the wake of protests across the country, set in motion after a Minneapolis cop killed George Floyd, an unarmed black man, numerous communities have seen a reinvigorated push to remove local homages to Confederate soldiers—the likes of which amount to little more than grand participation trophies that celebrate the most racially fraught time in U.S. history.

There's a rich irony to the fact that Lee, who recognized the ill-conceived nature of the idea, would become the unwitting mascot for those who support those memorials. After all, statues of the general himself are not few and far between. They have become the quintessential lightning rod in the debate, famously drawing the attention of the white supremacists who marched on Charlottesville, Virginia, in August 2017, as they protested the removal of his statue.

So it should come as little surprise that monuments of Lee are often a target of demonstrators and city councils alike. Fort Myers, Florida, announced today it will remove a bust of the general. Protesters in Montgomery, Alabama, toppled a statue of Lee, while other protesters in Richmond, Virginia, defaced a similar memorial that sits on the town's "Monument Avenue."

Protests weren't limited to Lee, however. Over in Nashville, Tennessee, demonstrators upended a statue of Edward Carmack, a newspaper publisher and early-1900s state lawmaker who called for the firebombing of the civil rights activist and journalist Ida B. Wells. His monument stood in front of the Tennessee State Capitol, an odd place for someone whose racist ideology did not withstand the test of time.

Supporters of Confederate monuments often argue that the stone exaltations preserve heritage. Memorials inherently celebrate a particular time and place—it's right there in the name. But what good does it do if the heritage preserved and celebrated is an inherently racist one?

The bulk of these Confederate memorials were erected between 1900-1930, long after the Civil War's conclusion. Behind their enshrinement was the very same racial animus that the country is currently attempting to grapple with. The 1924 reception for Lee's statue provides an adequate anecdote. As I've written previously:

Over in Charlottesville, the Ku Klux Klan commemorated the May 21 unveiling of Lee's statue with a public cross burning on May 16 and a two-hour parade on May 18 attended by "thousands," according to archives from The Daily Progress, the Charlottesville newspaper that's been publishing since 1892. The throngs of people "equaled those usually seen here to witness the parade of the large circuses," the paper wrote. "The march of the white-robed figures was impressive, and directed attention to the presence of the organization in the community."

That wasn't the exception but rather the rule. In Chapel Hill, North Carolina, the industrialist Julian Carr introduced the now-toppled Silent Sam statue in 1913 with a speech on the merits of preserving white supremacy. "One hundred yards from where we stand," he noted, "less than 90 days perhaps after my return from Appomattox, I horse-whipped a negro wench, until her skirts hung in shreds." New Orleans' 1911 celebration of the monument of Confederate President Jefferson Davis—a fierce defender of slavery—had a Stars and Bars formation singing "Dixie" at a 'Whites Only' ceremony. The list goes on.

I don't doubt that those invocations of heritage are genuine. But that heritage incontrovertibly hinges on a legacy of slavery and racial terrorism, whether some like to admit it or not. Those who fought for the Confederacy should never be forgotten—but put them in a museum, keep them in the history books, and so on. Don't give them a reception fit only for history's best heroes.

The collective unwillingness to confront that history may be coming to an end. Birmingham, Alabama, directed the removal of the Confederate Soldier and Sailors monument Monday night, coinciding with Jefferson Davis's birthday, which remains a state holiday. Alexandria, Virginia, similarly removed its Confederate monument Tuesday morning. It had not been defaced.

Vandalizing property and setting fire to buildings must certainly be condemned, no matter the protesters nor the topic at hand. But at such a pivotal moment, Confederate-monument defenders now have the perfect chance to, at the very least, empathize with the protesters' arguments. After all, conservatives rightly decry participation trophies. Why keep up the biggest ones in history?

Billy Binion is an assistant editor at Reason.

  1. JesseAz
    June.2.2020 at 2:45 pm

    Okay billy, you win. You’re worse than the OpEd from Sunday.

    1. JesseAz
      June.2.2020 at 2:47 pm

      By the way… the whole narrative of Trump using Tear Gas so he could walk across the street to St. Johns…

      busted.

      https://thefederalist.com/2020/06/02/source-says-only-smoke-canisters-not-tear-gas-used-on-protestors-before-trumps-arrival-at-burned-church/

      “…the reason the crowd was disbursed with smoke cannisters [sic] is that at that moment, officers were being pelted with water bottles. Another factor was that protesters had climbed on top of the structure at the north end of Lafayette Square that had been burned the day before,” he continued in the Twitter thread.

      1. De Oppresso Liber
        June.2.2020 at 3:03 pm

        You missed the part where the priests and bishop of that church were outraged by Trump and the cops. Funny that you and the federalist missed that. Almost like you guys aren’t interested in truth. Really funny how you run to cite an article that only interviews another reporter.

        Let’s hear it from the priests and bishop who actually have some stake in the church, eh? What do they have to say? Think it will be in support of Trump and attacking protestors?

        From the liberal rag, National Catholic Reporter:
        https://www.ncronline.org/news/politics/ahead-trump-bible-photo-op-police-forcibly-expel-priest-st-johns-church-near-white

        On June 1, President Donald Trump stood before the historic St. John’s Episcopal Church in downtown Washington, D.C., and held aloft a Bible for cameras.

        The photo opportunity had an eerie quality: Trump said relatively little, positioned stoically in front of the boarded-up church, which had been damaged the day before in a fire during protests sparked by the death of George Floyd.

        The church appeared to be completely abandoned.

        It was, in fact, abandoned, but not by choice: less than an hour before Trump’s arrival, armored police used tear gas to clear hundreds of peaceful demonstrators from Lafayette Square park, which is across the street from the church.

        Authorities also expelled at least one Episcopal priest and a seminarian from the church’s patio.

        “They turned holy ground into a battleground,” said the Rev. Gini Gerbasi.

        Gerbasi, who serves as rector at a different Saint John’s Episcopal Church in Georgetown, arrived at St. John’s Lafayette earlier that day with what she said were at least 20 other priests and a group of laypeople. They were organized by the Episcopal Diocese of Washington to serve as a “peaceful presence in support of protestors.”

        The volunteers and clergy offered water, snacks, and hand sanitizer to demonstrators who were gathered in Lafayette Park across the street — which sits directly in front of the White House — to denounce racism and police brutality following the death of George Floyd.

        But sometime after six in the evening, when volunteers were packing up supplies, Gerbasi said police suddenly began to expel demonstrators from the park — before the 7 p.m. curfew announced for Washington residents earlier in the day.

        “I was suddenly coughing from the tear gas,” she said. “We heard those explosions and people would drop to the ground because you weren’t sure what it was.”

        The Rev. Glenna Huber, the rector of the Church of the Epiphany who was at St. John’s but left as the National Guard arrived, said she watched as police rushed into the area she had just fled. Concerned, the priest sent a frantic email to clergy at the church urging them to be careful.

        Back at St. John’s, Gerbasi said she was dressed in clerical garb and standing on church grounds as police approached.

        “I’m there in my little pink sweater in my collar, my gray hair up in a ponytail, my reading glasses on, and my seminarian who was with me — she got tear gas in her eyes,” she said.

        Gerbasi said as she and the seminarian watched, police began to expel people from the church patio.

        “The police in their riot gear with their black shields and the whole bit start pushing on to the patio of St. John’s Lafayette Square,” she said, adding that people around her began crying out in pain, claiming to be shot with non-lethal projectiles.

        Gerbasi and others eventually fled the scene, leaving emergency medical supplies behind. By the time she reached K street several blocks away and checked her phone, Trump was already in front of the church holding a Bible.

        “That’s what it was for: to clear that patio so that man could stand in front of that building with a Bible,” said Gerbasi.

        The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

        Trump aides reportedly told a Bloomberg News reporter that officials had planned to expand the perimeter around White House Monday afternoon, irrespective of Trump’s visit to the church — although those plans do not appear to have been shared with clergy working in front of the church.

        The official White House Twitter account did tweet a video Monday evening celebrating Trump’s visit to the church, complete with footage of Trump walking to the church set to dramatic music.

        Episcopal Church leaders were quick to condemn the incident.

        The Rev. Mariann Budde, the bishop of Washington who helped organize the clergy presence at the church, said Trump’s arrival at St. John’s happened without warning and left her “outraged.”

        “The symbolism of him holding a Bible … as a prop and standing in front of our church as a backdrop when everything that he has said is antithetical to the teachings of our traditions and what we stand for as a church — I was horrified,” she told RNS.

        “He didn’t come to pray. He didn’t come to lament the death of George Floyd. He didn’t come to address the deep wounds that are being expressed through peaceful protest by the thousands upon thousands. He didn’t try to bring calm to situations that are exploding with pain.”

        The Rev. Michael Curry, presiding bishop of the Episcopal Church, also criticized the move, accusing the president of using “a church building and the Holy Bible for partisan political purposes.”

        “This was done in a time of deep hurt and pain in our country, and his action did nothing to help us or to heal us,” Curry said in a statement.

        “We need our president, and all who hold office, to be moral leaders who help us to be a people and nation living these values. For the sake of George Floyd, for all who have wrongly suffered, and for the sake of us all, we need leaders to help us to be “one nation, under God, with liberty and justice for all.”

        1. JesseAz
          June.2.2020 at 3:25 pm

          Learn what a link is. I don’t care to read your post. I know you are now cutting/pasting from the article as proof you read it, but it still doesn’t prove you read it.

          Also, your entire reply to me had nothing to do with my post. Why do I care what a liberal priest’s preferences are? People don’t go to church at the wishes of a pastor, they go to a church for their own self salvation. Saying that Trump should stay out of churches because a pastor doesn’t like them is proof positive you don’t understand religion.

          1. De Oppresso Liber
            June.2.2020 at 3:29 pm

            You still didn’t read it. All you had to do was move your eyes and silently mouth the syllables, and you still couldn’t do it.

            The part where they say they got tear gassed and hit with non lethal projectiles directly contradicts your cite, which was one reporter interviewing another reporter.

            1. JesseAz
              June.2.2020 at 3:38 pm

              I dont’ know what to tell you except that liberals, even religious ones, lie.

              You believe you, since you believe all sorts of conspiracies anyways. Like say a conspiracy of a Trump Tower pinging a bank in Russia… or say… Trump owing millions to the Bank of china.

              You believe all sorts of ignorant things.

              So I’ll stick to the park service who does have accounting of what is and isn’t used in all their incident reports instead of accounts from activists like the one on Sunday who claimed his mask and glasses stopped the tear gas from being too bad (not how reality works).

              Basically… You’re prone to believing and repeating really dumb things.

        2. Quo Usque Tandem
          June.2.2020 at 3:30 pm

          TLDR

          1. De Oppresso Liber
            June.2.2020 at 3:34 pm

            TLDR: Cops used tear gas and non lethal projectiles against church goers and clergy, in contradiction to police and police state supporters’ claims. Church bishop is not happy with Trump, said about his photo op with the bible, “The symbolism of him holding a Bible … as a prop and standing in front of our church as a backdrop when everything that he has said is antithetical to the teachings of our traditions and what we stand for as a church — I was horrified,”

            1. JesseAz
              June.2.2020 at 3:40 pm

              TLDR: DoL pushes unfounded conspiracy theories all the time as fact. Does not actual rational inspection on said claims. When confronted he runs away and continues to post same articles over and over.

          2. JesseAz
            June.2.2020 at 3:36 pm

            He didn’t write it, he cut/paste it to pretend he read it.

    2. A Thinking Mind
      June.2.2020 at 3:18 pm

      I don’t see how. These are clear and obvious opinions, with some factual elements thrown in (which are easy to check).

      The Sunday Op-Ed opened with brazen lies and made up a historical narrative to try to prove the lie. And then rest of the article was the author presenting a narrative that was also filled with half-truths at best, and sounds completely made up.

      Not saying Billy is right, here, but this is a reasonably constructed op-ed. That Sunday Op-ed was pure bullshit all the way down.

      1. JesseAz
        June.2.2020 at 3:27 pm

        One could state the whole belief that race started in Virginia as an opinion. It is of no more value than erasing the past because it doesn’t hold the same values as the present. Do we destroy the Holocaust Museum now? Just because something exists doesn’t mean it is celebrated. Sometimes it is just a reminder of history, like the Colosseum or the Pyramids.

        Destroying the past because of feelz is a great way to forget the past. It is why dictatorships across history have taken the time to rewrite their country’s histories.

      2. Nardz
        June.2.2020 at 3:47 pm

        I’m fairly certain de espresso wrote the Sunday article

  2. Wearenotperfect
    June.2.2020 at 2:47 pm

    That’s the argument from most, it’s because it’s a Democrat leadership or it’s because it’s a Republican leadership. It’s both and they are all to blame for no change!

  3. Compelled Speechless
    June.2.2020 at 2:51 pm

    All statues of mass murders, racists and bigots must come down!!!!! Hey do you guys remember statues? Where’d they all go?

    Honestly I could care less if we stop enshrining our bloody rulers in bronze in the middle of the parks where my children play. As long as we’re being consistent about it.

    Ohh, we’re not going to be consistent and it’s just going to be another stupid culture war issue to beat each other over the head with? Shoot.

    1. Compelled Speechless
      June.2.2020 at 2:54 pm

      Hey Binion, now do FDR for the whole Japanese interment thing. Don’t worry, I’ll wait…..

      1. MikeT1986
        June.2.2020 at 3:05 pm

        Sincere question: are there many statues of FDR?

        1. Overt
          June.2.2020 at 3:14 pm

          Wikipedia here to help:
          https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_memorials_to_Franklin_D._Roosevelt

          1. Overt
            June.2.2020 at 3:15 pm

            Cute, there don’t seem to be any here in the States.

            1. Compelled Speechless
              June.2.2020 at 3:19 pm

              It was more of a point about ridiculous sacred cows.

            2. JesseAz
              June.2.2020 at 3:32 pm

              https://www.nps.gov/frde/index.htm

              There is one literally in the main parts of the D.C. Mall…

    2. De Oppresso Liber
      June.2.2020 at 3:05 pm

      Do we have any other statues of traitors and war enemies up anywhere?

      1. Agammamon
        June.2.2020 at 3:08 pm

        There’s a statue to Pancho Villa in a park in downtown Tucson, AZ.

        1. Nardz
          June.2.2020 at 3:48 pm

          Lenin in Seattle

      2. Overt
        June.2.2020 at 3:13 pm

        Jefferson and Washington owned slaves, right?

        Hell, you know what Arlington Cemetery is, right? The estate home of Robert E Lee. Perhaps we should burn it down too?

        Shit, half the signers of the declaration and the constitution were slave holders. Let’s just burn those documents too.

        1. De Oppresso Liber
          June.2.2020 at 3:35 pm

          slave ownership does not = traitors and enemies, which was what I asked.

      3. Unicorn Abattoir
        June.2.2020 at 3:30 pm

        George Washington was a British subject who betrayed his country and took up arms against the crown! Should his statues come down too?

        And yes, he would have been hanged for treason if the revolution had failed.

        1. De Oppresso Liber
          June.2.2020 at 3:36 pm

          Are there many statues of George Washington in Britain?

          1. JesseAz
            June.2.2020 at 3:42 pm

            Yes dummy.

            https://www.guidelondon.org.uk/blog/around-london/statues-6-american-presidents-london/

    3. JesseAz
      June.2.2020 at 3:27 pm

      Hey now, we still must celebrate Margaret Sanger.

  4. Fist of Etiquette
    June.2.2020 at 2:53 pm

    Someone put a lot of work into making those monuments.

    1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
      June.2.2020 at 2:56 pm

      They should be torn down and replaced with statues to a hero of the African-American community, Laverne Cox!
      #TransBlackWomenMatter

    2. De Oppresso Liber
      June.2.2020 at 3:06 pm

      They can join a support group with all the Stalin sculptors.

  5. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
    June.2.2020 at 2:55 pm

    Billy is absolutely correct. All Confederate monuments need to be torn down and replaced with statues of famous slaves. White America needs to realize that the United States does NOT belong to them and they will be replaced by a multi-racial society, unless the vote for Donald Trump again.

    1. hpearce
      June.2.2020 at 3:43 pm

      “and replaced with statues of famous slaves.”

      On what grounds?
      Lincoln’s emancipation only applied to those states that lost the war

  6. Ra's al Gore
    June.2.2020 at 2:57 pm

    We’ll replace them all with statues of Trump. Happy?

  7. Unicorn Abattoir
    June.2.2020 at 3:01 pm

    Protesters in Montgomery, Alabama, toppled a statue of Lee, while other protesters in Richmond, Virginia, defaced a similar memorial

    Elsewhere, “protesters” threw bricks, set buildings on fire, and unwittingly supported Trump’s China policies by stealing cheap clothes from Target.

  8. Ken Shultz
    June.2.2020 at 3:01 pm

    I’m sure Billy Binion knows all about participation awards.

    1. hpearce
      June.2.2020 at 3:40 pm

      I’m sure Binion gets one every year from Reason

  9. Billy Shears
    June.2.2020 at 3:02 pm

    “little more than grand participation trophies that celebrate the most racially fraught time in U.S. history”

    I disagree.

    If Lincoln’s forces entered the South with the purpose of freeing enslaved Americans and giving them constitutionally promised liberties, we might all be proud of the endeavor. Unfortunately, he is known to have said, “If I could save the Union without freeing any slave I would do it, and if I could save it by freeing all the slaves I would do it.” Cited in the Library of Congress, not just some obscure white supremacy blog.

    Although secession was largely for slavery and decided upon by many wealthy, slave-owning men, the Civil War itself was bravely fought for independence mostly by poor men, who did not own slaves. It was a very “American” resistance to a very un-American, imperialist invasion. Newer death toll estimates suggest it costed 750,000 lives, even as most other western countries were finding ways to abolish slavery without bloodshed.

    The answer to the confederate statues dilemma is for us to step back from our culture of hyper-moralizing, virtue-signaling and judging of old traditions we scarcely understand.

    1. De Oppresso Liber
      June.2.2020 at 3:08 pm

      Defending slavery was very “American”. Got it.

      Your vision of America is very cynical.

      1. hpearce
        June.2.2020 at 3:37 pm

        Lincoln was a typical politician

        Slavery was the political issue to help validate his war against states that legally seceded.

        If Lincoln really wanted to free the slaves, his Emancipation Proclamation would have applied to all states and not just those that lost the war

        1. Jeb Kerman
          June.2.2020 at 3:40 pm

          ^^This^^
          And he would have prosecuted Sherman for Atlanta.

      2. Jeb Kerman
        June.2.2020 at 3:39 pm

        Lincoln did not free any slaves.

        Lincoln enslaved everyone under a tyrannical, national government.

        Slavery is wrong. Two wrongs don’t make a right. Both sides were wrong in that war and today we are still paying the price for Lincoln’s tyranny.

    2. Unicorn Abattoir
      June.2.2020 at 3:21 pm

      “If I could save the Union without freeing any slave I would do it, and if I could save it by freeing all the slaves I would do it.”

      This has been long forgotten. The Emancipation Proclamation was issued 18 months after the war had started, when the war was going poorly for the union, and Lincoln was facing political pressure.

      1. Jeb Kerman
        June.2.2020 at 3:36 pm

        The emancipation proclamation was King George’s idea used against the colonies during the Revolution. Lincoln was just using the tyrants handbook for that one.

        Lincoln was the first American state terrorist responsible for the murder of thousands of unarmed civilians in Atlanta.

        The Lincoln memorial is the one that needs to go.

        Robert E. Lee was a better man by far.

  10. Agammamon
    June.2.2020 at 3:06 pm

    Those who say the statues preserve heritage should reconsider the heritage they want to preserve.

    Remember those words when the Progressives come to cancel you and put you up against the wall.

    The revolution always eats itself. The people you need to gain power are not the people you need to hold on to power and so the purges start.

  11. Fist of Etiquette
    June.2.2020 at 3:16 pm

    I don’t really have a horse in this race. The confederacy lost and no longer exists, so these monuments are for no one. No confederate is alive today. But the monuments are history, and it’s a little akin to me to banning uncomfortable books from public libraries.

    1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
      June.2.2020 at 3:31 pm

      Would Billy have written this article if it was about the statue of Lenin in Seattle being destroyed by a conservative activist? Would Billy have jumped to defend a Confederate statue if it was erected on private property? You know the answers.

  12. hpearce
    June.2.2020 at 3:25 pm

    “Confederate Monuments Are Participation Trophies. Thankfully, Some Are Coming Down.”

    They also represent popular soldiers who fought the invasion of their country after its states legally seceded and formed their own union.

    Leave it to Binion to think it was an actual civil war over slavery

  13. Quo Usque Tandem
    June.2.2020 at 3:32 pm

    Billy Binion

    You suck

    Sincerely,
    A Libertarian

  14. creech
    June.2.2020 at 3:35 pm

    Let the public decide what is honored on public property. The public of 1920 decided one way and the public of 2020 can decide another way if they so choose.

  15. Ron
    June.2.2020 at 3:43 pm

    are you aware that they have also defaced the Lincoln memorial the man who freed the salves. I don’t think their hatred and violence has much to do with history but just plain old hatred and violence towards anything and that is why S. Africa is once again a shit hole.

  16. Longtobefree
    June.2.2020 at 3:47 pm

    If Lee were alive today, he would take one look at Virginia, and tearfully tear down the statue himself.

