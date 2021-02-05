Podcasts

How to Fix the Internet

Each episode explores how to fix laws that entrench privacy-violating practices.

|

Howtofixtheinternet_electronicFrontierFoundation
(How To Fix The Internet)

Do you actually own those songs and books you've downloaded onto your smartphone? Why is the government able to access your online data without your permission? Why is broadband internet so lackluster in parts of the country? And how exactly does that secret federal surveillance court work?

How we deal with the many privacy and access problems associated with online communications and data storage is the focus of How To Fix the Internet, a six-part podcast organized by the Electronic Frontier Foundation. Hosted by Cindy Cohn and Danny O'Brien, each episode brings in a guest for a breezy but detailed discussion of a particular internet issue.

The Cato Institute's Julian Sanchez (a Reason contributing editor) joins them to discuss the origins and operations of the secretive Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court—an institution initially designed to protect Americans from unwarranted domestic snooping, but which under post-9/11 governance has evolved into something else. Jumana Masa of the Fourth Amendment Center visits to discuss how and why police are often able to demand your private data from tech companies without your permission and sometimes without your knowledge.

Each episode explores how to fix laws that entrench privacy-violating practices and what to do about big tech companies that take advantage of regulations to suppress competitive upstarts.

NEXT: The Mandalorian

Scott Shackford is an associate editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Sarah Palin's Buttplug 2
    February.5.2021 at 6:52 am

    Good morning Peanuts!

    Speaking of FISA will one of you Trump cultists fill me in on the latest concerning the Durham Report? You guys said it would uncover the greatest political scandal of all time. The “lamestream media” and Reason just won’t report on it at all.

    Thanks.

  2. pasah74253
    February.5.2021 at 7:17 am

    Politicians, foremost, have a responsibility to the states that they were elected to represent, and not to an administration that is using them as fodder for party-wide platitudes. Democrat or Republican is incidental to the fact that certain states would suffer profound economic consequences should they foster and support many of these changes. Slowly but surely, state autonomy is being stripped away. This should alarm any reasonable person. Read More.

  3. hejemob
    February.5.2021 at 7:26 am

    The new administration nixes a change that would have allowed more physicians to prescribe buprenorphine.The Trump Administration didn’t attempt either approach to justify it’s guidelines, but argued HHS has the authority to “eliminate the requirement
    ASdf that physicians with a Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) registration number apply for a separate waiver to prescribe buprenorphine for opioid use disorder treatment,” which would effectively cover almost all practicing physicians in the U.S..……..MORE READ

Please to post comments