Should Legal Restrictions Get Credit for the Recent Decline in New COVID-19 Cases?

Despite taking a much more restrictive approach, California saw a bigger surge than Texas, and the drop began around the same time in both states.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (Daniel Kim/Zuma Press/Newscom)

Newly identified COVID-19 cases in the United States have fallen sharply since mid-January, a drop that may reflect the waning impact of infections tied to winter holiday gatherings. During the same period, daily deaths leveled off and dipped slightly, and they should decline in February given the recent downward trend in daily new cases.

According to Worldometer's numbers, the nationwide seven-day average of new cases yesterday was about 163,000, down 36 percent from the average on January 11 but still more than four times the level recorded in mid-September. The seven-day average of daily deaths was about 3,300, down a bit from the peak of more than 3,400 on January 16 and nearly five times the average in mid-October.

Researchers at Harvard University's T.H. Chan School of Public Health found that "deaths often occur 2–8 weeks after the onset of COVID-19 symptoms." That suggests the recent decline in daily new cases will be reflected in fewer daily deaths during the next month.

COVID-19 symptoms that might prompt someone to seek testing appear two to 14 days after infection, which makes it plausible that the surge between late December and mid-January was tied to Christmas and New Year's Eve celebrations. The decline since then suggests that people from different households are getting together less now, as you would expect. The absence of holidays might not be the only factor, since it seems plausible that Americans are exercising greater caution in response to the winter surge.

Did government-imposed restrictions help curb virus transmission? A comparison of California, where Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered a new lockdown on December 3, and Texas, where Gov. Greg Abbott has not imposed any new restrictions, does not provide much evidence that such measures make an important difference.

In California, the seven-day average of daily new cases has fallen by nearly half since January 13. That is twice as big as the drop Texas has seen since its peak on January 15. But California also saw a much bigger increase in newly identified cases in December, notwithstanding Newsom's sweeping restrictions. The seven-day average in California tripled between December 1 and December 22. In Texas during the same period, the average rose by about 65 percent.

Both states recorded a dip in late December, which probably was mostly due to holiday-related reporting delays. Then daily cases moved up again in both states. In California, the mid-January peak was about the same as the number on December 22. In Texas, it was 28 percent higher, meaning that daily new cases doubled between December 1 and January 15, which is still substantially smaller than the increase in California.

This week, Newsom lifted the new restrictions he imposed on December 3, which closed many businesses, required Californians to stay home except for "essential" purposes, prohibited outdoor dining at restaurants, and banned inter-household gatherings in regions where ICU capacity fell below 15 percent. Newsom reverted to his previous rules, which limit social and economic activity based on county-level COVID-19 data. Those rules are still highly restrictive by Texas standards.

"California is slowly starting to emerge from the most dangerous surge of this pandemic yet, which is the light at the end of the tunnel we've been hoping for," California Health and Human Services Secretary Mark Ghaly said on Monday. "Californians heard the urgent message to stay home when possible, and our surge after the December holidays did not overwhelm the health care system to the degree we had feared."

California Department of Public Health Director Tomás Aragón offered a similar spin: "Californians heard the urgent message to stay home as much as possible and accepted that challenge to slow the surge and save lives. Together, we changed our activities, knowing our short-term sacrifices would lead to longer-term gains. COVID-19 is still here and still deadly, so our work is not over, but it's important to recognize our collective actions saved lives and we are turning a critical corner."

The slippery language used by Ghaly and Aragón conflates exhortation with coercion and voluntary precautions with legal decrees. But there is little reason to think that Newsom's edicts—especially his bans on low-risk activities such as outdoor dining—did much to slow the surge or turn the corner. Despite taking a much stricter approach than Texas, California saw a bigger surge in cases, and that surge continued for weeks after Newsom's order. The subsequent decline began around the same time in both states.

"I'm not sure we know what we're doing," San Mateo County Health Officer Scott Morrow said a few days after Newsom's lockdown. That still seems like a pretty accurate assessment.

Jacob Sullum is a senior editor at Reason.

  1. Zeb
    January.29.2021 at 2:25 pm

    No, it’s fucking seasonal. If the legal restrictions do anything they just prolong the problem. The states that have lifted their restrictions are doing better than those with harsh restrictions. The restrictions are reactive at best and political ass-covering.

    1. Idle Hands
      January.29.2021 at 2:45 pm

      At the end of the day whether it worked or not is playing their game and I refuse to do it. I did it in the beginning with charts and graphs and none of it mattered then and it won’t matter now.

      1. Zeb
        January.29.2021 at 3:05 pm

        I see what you mean. My immediate reaction was that no, this is not something government can be allowed to do under any circumstances. And you are right, the argument shouldn’t be about if it “works” in some sense. The extension of government power and the damage to people’s lives is not worth it, even if it all “works”.
        But when so many people are apparently not in agreement about the proper role of government, I feel I need to at least try to show them how even on that premise it doesn’t make any damn sense. Maybe it’s pointless, but I have to at least try to get people to see what’s actually going on.

  2. Bill Godshall
    January.29.2021 at 2:25 pm

    Herd immunity is the reason why covid cases have declined sharply in hundreds of counties and more than a dozen states.

    While 25 million Americans have tested positive for covid so far, studies have found 3 – 10 times more Americans were infected with covid than have tested positive. With increased testing, that ratio now appears 3 – 7 times (depending upon location).

    Herd immunity occurs after two thirds of people (in families, workplaces, communities, counties and/or states) have been infected or vaccinated, and the risk of infection declines by half when/after half of people have been infected or vaccinated.

    Despite NO news stories, the herd immunity process has been occurring in thousands of communities, hundreds of counties, and more than a dozen states, led by the Dakotas. By the time 10% of Americans receive covid vaccines, herd immunity will have already protected most Americans from covid.

    But Big Pharma, Democrats and lamestream media propagandists continue to deceive Americans to believe that herd immunity can/will only be attained via mass vaccinations.

    The Biden administration is now planning to vaccinate all Americans, including the 100 – 150 million Americans who are already immune (due to a previous covid infection), and the pro Biden news media has been promoting this potentially disastrous mass immunization plan ever since the election.

    1. Bill Godshall
      January.29.2021 at 2:29 pm

      138 counties in the US (31 more than last week) have now surpassed a 13% covid rate (i.e. those who have tested positive).
      If 3 – 5 times more Americans have been infected with covid (than tested positive), herd immunity is now occurring in hundreds of counties and a more than a dozen states.

      Crowley, CO – 30.1%
      Chattahoochee, GA – 23.9%
      Dewey, SD – 23.4%
      Lincoln, AR – 22.6%
      Norton, KS – 21.8%
      Bent, CO – 21.8%
      Lake, TN – 21.4%
      Bon Homme, SD – 21.2%
      Trousdale, TN – 21.0%
      Buffalo, SD – 20.4%
      Buena Vista, IA – 20.0%
      Ellsworth, KS – 18.6%
      Alfalfa, OK – 18.6%
      Eddy, ND – 18.6%
      Jackson, AR – 18.1%
      Dakota, NE – 18.1%
      Childress, TX – 17.8%
      Lee, AR – 17.7%
      Bethel, AK – 17.6%
      Lafayette, FL – 17.4%
      Lassen, CA – 17.2%
      Hale, TX – 17.1%
      Nobles, MN – 17.1%
      Forest, PA – 17.1%
      Foster, ND – 16.9%
      Seward, KS – 16.9%
      Big Horn, MT – 16.9%
      Menominee, WI – 16.9%
      Pawnee, KS – 16.7%
      Logan, CO – 16.6%
      Sheridan, KS – 16.5%
      Wayne, TN – 16.3%
      Yuma, AZ – 16.3%
      Walsh, ND – 16.2%
      Ford, KS – 16.0%
      Finney, KS – 16.0%
      Texas, OK – 16.0%
      Lee, KY – 16.0%
      Aurora, SD – 15.9%
      Lincoln, CO – 15.8%
      Santa Cruz, AZ – 15.8%
      McKinley, NM – 15.7%
      Potter, SD – 15.5%
      Morton, ND – 15.5%
      Stutsman, ND – 15.4%
      Lyman, SD – 15.4%
      Nelson, ND – 15.2%
      East Carroll, LA – 15.2%
      Lubbock, TX – 15.1%
      Maverick, TX – 15.0%
      Burleigh, ND – 14.9%
      Chicot, AR – 14.8%
      Benson, ND – 14.7%
      Dickey, ND – 14.7%
      Sioux, ND – 14.7%
      Madison, ID – 14.7%
      Cass, IL – 14.7%
      Davison, SD – 14.6%
      Culberson, TX – 14.5%
      Woodward, OK – 14.4%
      Rolette, ND – 14.4%
      Faulk, SD – 14.2%
      Oglala Lakota, SD – 14.2%
      Imperial, CA – 14.2%
      Haywood, TN – 14.2%
      Toole, MT – 14.2%
      East Feliciana, LA – 14.2%
      Whitfield, GA – 14.1%
      Plymouth, IA – 14.1%
      Crocket, TX – 14.1%
      Douglas, SD – 14.0%
      Colfax, NE – 14.0%
      Lawrence, IL – 14.0%
      Nemaha, KS – 13.9%
      Minnehaha, SD – 13.9%
      Yell, AR – 13.9%
      Lamb, TX – 13.9%
      Scurry, TX – 13.9%
      Webb, TX – 13.9%
      Val Verde, TX – 13.8%
      Griggs, ND – 13.8%
      Beadle, SD – 13.8%
      Gove, KS – 13.8%
      Kearny, KS – 13.8%
      Wilbarger, TX – 13.8%
      Clinton, IL – 13.8%
      Republic, KS – 13.7%
      Crawford, IA – 13.7%
      Stark, ND – 13.6%
      Fayette, IL – 13.6%
      Golden Valley, ND – 13.6%
      Sevier, AR – 13.6%
      Pickett, TN – 13.6%
      Okfuskee, OK – 13.6%
      Grand Forks, ND – 13.6%
      Ramsey, ND – 13.6%
      Potter, TX – 13.6%
      Towner, ND – 13.5%
      Obion, TN – 13.5%
      Richmond, VA – 13.5%
      Henry, IA – 13.5%
      Madison, LA – 13.5%
      Rush, KS – 13.4%
      Jones, TX – 13.4%
      Kings, CA – 13.4%
      Dodge, WI – 13.4%
      Morgan, KY – 13.3%
      Sanborn, SD – 13.3%
      Utah, UT – 13.3%
      Coddington, SD – 13.3%
      Jones, IA – 13.3%
      Sioux, IA – 13.2%
      Wright, IA – 13.2%
      Hemphill, TX – 13.2%
      El Paso, TX – 13.2%
      Roosevelt, MT – 13.2%
      Perry, IL – 13.2%
      Deaf Smith, TX – 13.1%
      Tom Green, TX – 13.1%
      Dyer, TN – 13.1%
      Miami Dade, FL – 13.1%
      Webster, IA – 13.1%
      Dubois, IN – 13.1%
      Ward, ND – 13.1%
      Kusilvak, AK – 13.1%
      Jerauld, SD – 13.0%
      Pershing, NV – 13.0%
      Teton, WY – 13.0%
      Charles Mix, SD – 13.0%
      Brule, SD – 13.0%
      Thomas, KS – 13.0%
      Putnam, TN – 13.0%
      Moore, TN – 13.0%
      Saline, NE – 13.0%
      Dawson, TX – 13.0%
      Kandiyohi, MN – 13.0%

      1. Bill Godshall
        January.29.2021 at 2:29 pm

        20 states with the highest covid case rate (i.e. positive tests) are
        https://www.npr.org/sections/health-shots/2020/09/01/816707182/map-tracking-the-spread-of-the-coronavirus-in-the-u-s#curves

        ND – 12.8%
        SD – 12.2%
        RI – 10.7%
        UT – 10.7%
        TN – 10.5%
        AZ – 10.2%
        WI – 10.1%
        IA – 10.1%
        NE – 9.8%
        OK – 9.6%
        AR – 9.6%
        KS – 9.4%
        IN – 9.2%
        AL – 9.2%
        MS – 9.1%
        ID – 9.1%
        NV – 8.9%
        WY – 8.9%
        IL – 8.8%
        MT – 8.7%

        So far, 8.0% of Americans have tested positive for covid.

        1. Bill Godshall
          January.29.2021 at 2:30 pm

          To see how herd immunity actually occurs, simple go to
          https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/data/new-cases-50-states
          and look at the huge decline in new covid cases in many states during the past 6 – 10 weeks.

          States with the most significant declines in new covid cases
          (that appear to be achieving herd immunity) are:
          ND (-94%)
          SD (-89%)
          MN (-87%)
          WY (-85%)
          IA (-81%)
          AK (-80%)
          WI (-78%)
          NE (-77%)
          TN (-77%)
          MT (-76%)

          So why no news stories (especially at Reason)?

          1. Bill Godshall
            January.29.2021 at 2:32 pm

            To promote vaccines for all Americans (instead of just those who aren’t already immune), Big Pharma, CDC and FDA have colluded to downplay the importance of antibody tests (that find out if people have ever been infected with covid), which cost more money (and aren’t paid for, subsidized nor recommended by Big Government) than PCR tests (which only detect a current covid infection).

            Natural herd immunity is now being attained in hundreds of counties and more than a dozen states, but nobody is reporting this fact.

            C’mon Jacob, why not an article (or better yet, as many articles as you wrote trashing Trump) exposing this most recent (and ongoing) example of public health malpractice by Big Pharma, CDC, FDA, US SG, Big Medicine and Big News Media?

            1. Zeb
              January.29.2021 at 2:36 pm

              And this is exactly the kind of shit Bailey and Sullum can be good at. I think that I am even more disappointed by Reason’s Rona coverage than by the freakout over Trump.

              1. Moonrocks
                January.29.2021 at 2:38 pm

                I don’t think the two are unrelated.

              2. Idle Hands
                January.29.2021 at 2:51 pm

                I will say in fairness to reason their were maybe 10 people in media who had the courage to say the lockdowns were the dumbest fucking idea ever and were going to cause problems far worse than the thing they were trying to prevent.

            2. Idle Hands
              January.29.2021 at 2:48 pm

              They have thoroughly fucked the testing system up by using the pcr at that amplification they have absolutely know idea who has had it. Sending these people to prison is the moderate position. Reason cowardly watched as they did this because to step up against the onslaught of saint fauci, big pharma, big tech, the political class, the media and the hysterical bleating sheep would have been uncool.

  3. Geiger Goldstaedt
    January.29.2021 at 2:27 pm

    Yes, but only if the legal restriction was put in place during the Biden administration.

    1. Aaron Gomez
      January.29.2021 at 2:54 pm

      I like your RabbiHarveyWeinstein sock better.

      1. Geiger Goldstaedt
        January.29.2021 at 2:57 pm

        Fuck off, beaner.

        1. Aaron Gomez
          January.29.2021 at 3:03 pm

          No really ir’s way better.

          1. Geiger Goldstaedt
            January.29.2021 at 3:10 pm

            Argentine? I can’t tell anymore. Are you white, or just stupid?

  4. ElvisIsReal
    January.29.2021 at 2:32 pm

    lolololololololololololol no

    It’s been obvious for months that seasonality trumps anything we do. All the death and despair and chaos and turmoil, all for nothing.

    And we will continue paying for lockdowns for decades.

    1. Geiger Goldstaedt
      January.29.2021 at 2:41 pm

      And that is why we need to confront the climate “crisis.” We are not going to be able to effectively control the virus unless we can first control the weather.

      1. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland
        January.29.2021 at 2:56 pm

        Since the wuflu infections expand in cold climate shouldn’t we cheer for global warming?

        1. Geiger Goldstaedt
          January.29.2021 at 3:00 pm

          No, because then the Yemenis we’ve been casually droning for the past five years are going to face an unprecedented drought.

  5. Moonrocks
    January.29.2021 at 2:35 pm

    We’ve had legal restrictions in place for nearly a year, and they’re only now starting to work? Makes perfect sense.

    1. Zeb
      January.29.2021 at 2:38 pm

      It’s so weird. It worked great over the summer, then stopped working for the fall and early winter and now it’s starting to work again. Clearly there can be no other explanation. These policies are the only factor here.

  6. BigGiveNotBigGov
    January.29.2021 at 2:38 pm

    Pretty good evidence exists that people were restricting their activity and taking precautions before and in addition to any government orders. Smart people do not need governing.

    That the government orders incited some less smart people to increase their activity or decrease their precautions, with the “… you’re not the boss of me …” line of tween girls doing or about to do dumb things, may have actually made things worse.

    1. Geiger Goldstaedt
      January.29.2021 at 2:42 pm

      Objecting to arbitrary government diktats should not even be thing because, let’s face it, government IS the boss.

      #freedom

    2. Zeb
      January.29.2021 at 3:09 pm

      If you don’t use your rights, you are more likely to lose them. I thing resisting the government mandates was a rational and reasonable response. Some things are more important than not getting one particular virus. Our basic, fundamental freedoms are one of those things. And no right is more fundamental than the right to go out in the world and make a living for yourself. The only problem here is that everyone didn’t resist when they went full dictator on us.

  7. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    January.29.2021 at 2:39 pm

    Something something rule of headlines.

    NO!

  8. Idle Hands
    January.29.2021 at 2:43 pm

    At the end of the day none of this matters. These fucking inter-dimensional demons who are appearing our physical plane completely fucked and squashed one class of people to protect another they deemed more valuable and had the audacity to do with slogans of “in this together” and “if you open up these specific business’s we’ve decided to destroy on a whim your a grandma killer and we are going to fine you into oblivion” meanwhile those same people never missed a fucking paycheck. What they did was immoral and fucking disgusting and the brave journalists meanwhile cowered and fear and mostly refused to ask questions while some of us went out and worked everyday at our failing business models that you assured us would only be shut down for two weeks to be extended for 9 months while we get swallowed up by debt and struggle to keep our people employed. Fuck you who cares if it worked. It was fucking disgusting.

  9. CE
    January.29.2021 at 2:45 pm

    The legal restrictions had almost on impact. First, cloth masks don’t do much except give people a false sense of security to mix and mingle. Second, almost everyone ignored the restrictions in November and December, because they were exhausted from following the restrictions since March that didn’t work.

    The winter surge coincided with normal cold and flu season, the election/Joe Biden victory street party superspreader event, Thanksgiving travel and Christmas/New Years gatherings. Cases are dropping quickly after those events concluded, and will drop even faster now that the PCR thresholds are increased, more people have already had COVID-19, and immunizations have started.

  10. Longtobefree
    January.29.2021 at 3:00 pm

    No. (of course)
    They can, however get credit for every job loss, new case of alcoholism, new or worsened mental illness, business closure, and the creation of tens of thousands of citizens who no longer trust the government at all for anything.

    Welcome to the revolution.

  11. Jerry B.
    January.29.2021 at 3:02 pm

    The per capita death rates in New York, New Jersey, and Massachusetts, for example, show just how effective Democratic governor’s lockdowns were.

    1. Zeb
      January.29.2021 at 3:11 pm

      And the current death rates in those places show how well natural herd immunity works.

  12. Jerryskids
    January.29.2021 at 3:09 pm

    The problem all along has been that China has not been very forthcoming about where exactly the virus came from in the first place, whether it came from bats or pangolins or from human activity. It is absolutely critical that we know this because the magical rituals and incantations that must be performed by the priestly caste to rid us of this scourge are totally different depending on where the virus originated. For example, I think Gavin Newsom fucked up by dining at the French Laundry, that only works against chicken-sourced magicks whereas bat-inflicted magicks require his dining at Chez Pierre.

