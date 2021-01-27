National School Choice Week

President Biden Should Tell Chicago Teachers To Return to School

Teachers unions in Chicago and elsewhere are militantly defying requests to reopen.

|

krtphotoslive874076
(Antonio Perez/TNS/Newscom)

If President Joe Biden really wanted to unite the country at this moment of profound political crisis and existential dread, a powerful gesture is available to him. He could earn the appreciation of millions of parents by simply asserting that public school teachers—including those currently on strike in Chicago—must return to their classrooms.

Unfortunately, Biden and his surrogates have repeatedly sidestepped questions from reporters, giving no indication that the administration will defy the politically powerful teachers unions currently waging a quixotic campaign to keep schools closed for as long as possible.

"It seems like Biden is refusing to acknowledge the fact that there is increasingly a conflict between school districts that are trying to make schools safe so kids can get back to in-class learning with PPE and better ventilation and more, and teachers unions who are concerned about their teachers getting COVID and are basically just refusing what the health officials say they should be doing," said CNN's Jake Tapper on his program Tuesday evening.

Erin Burnett, another CNN anchor, asked White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain about schools. Klain demurred, saying that Congress must allocate billions in funding for schools before many of them can reopen.

"We need Congress to pass that plan so we can do the kinds of things you need to do so that the schools can be safe, so the teachers can be safe, so the students can be safe—sadly, it costs money," said Klain.

Chicago Public Schools, though, has already implemented many of the mitigation strategies that government planners have in mind, and the district believes teachers can safely go back to class. Officials have good reason to think this: Outside major cities, many schools—including a great number of private schools that lack easy access to government dollars—have been open since at least September, and there's simply no evidence of widespread disease in classrooms. Schools have not played host to superspreader events, and there's little reason to think that students are infecting their teachers. Even the CDC, which is hardly known for taking an incautious approach to resuming normal life, says that schools can reopen safely.

Try telling that to teachers unions: Their response is thunderous denial that schools are safe enough yet. In fact, Chicago teachers are now engaged in what the district has described as an "illegal strike" to disrupt the city's plan to reopen schools on February 1. The strike has actually forced Chicago preschools—which were open already—to close down because the teachers don't plan to show up.

"As a result, we have no choice but to ask parents to keep your children home [Wednesday]," said the district in a statement. "We are greatly concerned for our youngest and highest-need students, who are suddenly without a safe, in-person learning option, and are continuing to make all possible efforts to reach an agreement that addresses the union's priorities and provides families a much-needed resolution."

Thanks to the Chicago Teachers Union's efforts, city schools are even more shut down than they were a week ago. But the union is perfectly content to hold the city hostage for as long as possible. Its Twitter account recently released a video of "rank-and-file dance teachers" expressing their opposition to reopening through the medium of dance.

National teachers union boss Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, said that she stands behind CTU "100 percent." And if Biden disagrees with the teachers unions, he certainly isn't saying so. (His incoming deputy education secretary fought tooth and nail to keep San Diego schools closed.)

The administration's evasiveness on the question of school reopenings must be demoralizing for U.S. families who desperately want their children back in school and accept the scientific consensus that this can and should be done right now. The teachers unions have made it perfectly clear that they will thwart reopening plans, not just this month and next, but also in the fall, and perhaps in 2022 as well. In Fairfax, Virginia, a teachers union president recently asserted that she would keep kids out of school at least three days each week, even if school employees had been vaccinated.

Many of the public education system's neediest students have now been at home, suffering through the farce of virtual learning, for nearly an entire year. With no powerful public union on their side, they have truly become the unheard. They deserve better choices than this.

NEXT: Sedition Cases Against Capitol Rioters 'Will Bear Fruit Very Soon,' Says FBI

Robby Soave is a senior editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Longtobefree
    January.27.2021 at 11:34 am

    “because no one should have to choose between life and livelihood.”

    So why do democrats close business to deny this choice to millions?
    Is it possible they are lying fascists?

    welcome to the revolution.

    1. yilos
      January.27.2021 at 11:42 am

      President Joe Biden really wanted to unite the country at this moment of profound political crisis and existential dread, a powerful gesture is available to him. He could earn the appreciation of millions of parents by simply asserting that public school teachers…………MORE DETAIL.

    2. yilos
      January.27.2021 at 11:43 am

      NICE USA ONLINE JOB FOR EVERY ONE CHICK DETAIL OPEN THIS LINK……….USA TOP JOB.

    3. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      January.27.2021 at 12:19 pm

      A livelihood outside a union is an oxymoron.

      Sort of like Democratic Socialist, except more so and not fake news.

    4. JanRoberts
      January.27.2021 at 12:25 pm

      I quit working at shoprite and now I make $65-85 per/h. How? I’m working online! My work didn’t exactly make me happy so I decided to take fjt a chance on something new… after 4 years it was so hard to quit my day job but now I couldn’t be happier.

      Here’s what I do…….. Visit……….. Visit Here

    5. JanRoberts
      January.27.2021 at 12:30 pm

      I quit working at shoprite and now I make $65-85 per/h. How? I’m working online! My work didn’t exactly make me happy so I decided to take rd a chance on something new… after 4 years it was so hard to quit my day job but now I couldn’t be happier.

      Here’s what I do…….. Visit……….. Visit Here

  2. yilos
    January.27.2021 at 11:36 am

    Teachers unions in Chicago and elsewhere are militantly defying requests to reopen.If President Joe Biden really wanted to unite the country at this moment of profound political crisis and existential dread, a powerful gesture is available to him………..more detail.

    1. Truthteller1
      January.27.2021 at 11:43 am

      Stop paying them. Today.

  3. H. Farnham
    January.27.2021 at 11:36 am

    At this point, just let ’em cook their own goose.

    Those people who haven’t seen the absurdity in this yet are going to stay willfully ignorant to it.

    I’ll make a suggestion that the Reason Foundation, Cato Institute, and any other free-market/school choice organization should start a scholarship fund to help families afford alternative education paths in these areas where public schools remain closed. I’ll gladly donate.

  4. Geiger Goldstaedt
    January.27.2021 at 11:37 am

    “Many of the public education system’s neediest students have now been at home, suffering through the farce of virtual learning, for nearly an entire year.”

    As opposed to the face of learning in person. Come on, guy. Have you ever been to a public school in Chicago? 95% are little more than detention facilities for imbeciles.

    1. Talcum X
      January.27.2021 at 12:04 pm

      Well dressed imbeciles wearing looted clothing and gunshot scars.

  5. Ron
    January.27.2021 at 11:40 am

    I don’t think biden has that kind of power over local issues. what kind of authoritarian are you now. that said I’m sure the local mayors gov’s whatever do have authority but are too weak to use it because its those same unions that support them.

    1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      January.27.2021 at 12:21 pm

      He’s got that bully pulpit, and would be a huge hit with the voting public, but he doesn’t need them any more. He needs those union dollars and union vote makers counters.

  6. CE
    January.27.2021 at 11:41 am

    No he shouldn’t.

    The President of the USA should have zero say in what local schools do. He has no Constitutional authority, nor should we want the President to have such authority.

    1. Geiger Goldstaedt
      January.27.2021 at 11:46 am

      Constitutional authority = “Whatever a beclowned Supreme Court decides is constitutional authority based on how badly the ensuing riots are going to be.”

      Our opinions on the matter are entirely irrelevant.

    2. MatthewSlyfield
      January.27.2021 at 12:08 pm

      There is one constitutional authority he has. Tell the teacher’s unions that the DOE will cut off all federal funding to local school districts that don’t re-open for full in-person education.

      1. mad.casual
        January.27.2021 at 12:15 pm

        That’s the most direct, but there are others. Per your and Geiger’s statements, if we were dealing with a true maverick like Trump there is a considerable amount of fuckbaggery he could get up to. An EO saying dues required from non-members and the pensions negotiated on those grounds constituted taking and wouldn’t be honored by the fedgov.

        But, again, we’re talking about Biden and he wants to give these people money to work one day every 4 years.

    3. mad.casual
      January.27.2021 at 12:08 pm

      The President of the USA should have zero say in what local schools do. He has no Constitutional authority, nor should we want the President to have such authority.

      Except the local schools are only half of the equation and, in this case, among the least locally fiscally solvent schools in the nation.

      Is a President powerless as Unions hold State gov’t hostage for bills that the fedgov will wind up paying out on? IDK.

      However, the above question is almost certainly moot as Biden is more than willing to buy their vote.

  7. eyeroller
    January.27.2021 at 11:42 am

    You know, even after COVID dies down, teachers will still be at risk of catching other illnesses from their students. We need to close down the schools permanently.

    1. Geiger Goldstaedt
      January.27.2021 at 11:49 am

      No more schooling, and also kids can vote at age 10.

  8. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
    January.27.2021 at 11:43 am

    Quit framing this like the teachers are concerned about their health.

    They like working from home because it removed the worst part of their job: babysitting for the general public. Of course they don’t want to go back to that and they’ll keep moving the goalposts for “safe enough” for as long as we let them.

    If they’re not there on Feb 1, fire them.

    1. Talcum X
      January.27.2021 at 12:06 pm

      I have never seen that many grossly overweight “dance teachers”. Lizzo saw this herd and decided to lose weight.

  9. yawbus
    January.27.2021 at 11:49 am

    “President Biden Should Tell Chicago Teachers To Return to School”. To quote from the great Raising Arizona – “And if a frog had wings, it wouldn’t bump its ass a-hoppin’ “

  10. Don't look at me!
    January.27.2021 at 11:56 am

    We need this president to be more of an authoritarian fascist!

  11. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland
    January.27.2021 at 12:00 pm

    Robby can’t even pretend to be libritarian. As we all knew from the onset he is an authoritarian.

  12. Talcum X
    January.27.2021 at 12:02 pm

    I was in the military during 9/11. When I got the call to deploy to Afghanistan, my team and I decided not to go. Instead, we, the rank and file, dressed as the Village People and expressed our displeasure through interpretive dance. Well, soon enough, they threw us all in the Brig and cut our pay. Hint, hint.
    The Chicago Teachers Union is as about as close to a real-life South Park episode as you can get. I spent 6 years there, I never learned anything of worth. My classmates were struggling through “The Cat in the Hat” in Senior year.

  13. Ron
    January.27.2021 at 12:12 pm

    Maybe we could build a bullet proof glass enclosure between the students and the teacher, will that satisfy them of course not its not about health

  14. Jerryskids
    January.27.2021 at 12:14 pm

    President Biden Should Tell Chicago Teachers To Return to School

    I’m so old that I can remember when the President trying to impose federal rules on state matters was being an authoritarian dictator and a literal Hitler.

  15. Ken Shultz
    January.27.2021 at 12:15 pm

    “President Biden Should Tell Chicago Teachers To Return to School”

    There are a couple of issues with this headline.

    1) The teachers don’t take their orders from Joe Biden or the Democrats. The Democrats take their orders from the teachers.

    Here’s Jacobin (socialist as hell) explaining why both Rahm Emanuel and Lightfoot couldn’t do anything to the teachers.

    They’re more or less right on the facts. They just think that elected officials not being able to do anything to the teachers’ unions is a good thing.

    2) Politicians aren’t the solution to these problems. Voters are the only solution.

    There is no alternative to voters who are willing to punish the people who represent them on their local city council and on their local school boards by voting for candidates in an opposing party.

    Despite being treated like garbage by the Democrats that run Chicago and its school districts for 50 or 60 years, there hasn’t been any significant Republican representation in Chicago in all that time. When the voters in the general election will only vote for Democrats, then who wins is decided during the nomination process, and the nomination process is dominated by the city’s law enforcement and teachers’ unions.

    The solution has nothing to do with Biden and should have nothing to do with Biden. The problem is that the school board and the city council are at the mercy of the teachers’ unions, and the solution is for the voters in Chicago to hold their elected representatives accountable by voting for challengers from another party. If they won’t vote for anyone who isn’t a Democrat, then they should continue to suffer the negative consequences of their foolish choices. That’s the only way stupid people learn.

    1. Ken Shultz
      January.27.2021 at 12:16 pm

      Forgot the link:

      https://jacobinmag.com/2019/10/lori-lightfoot-chicago-teachers-union-strike

    2. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
      January.27.2021 at 12:18 pm

      ” If they won’t vote for anyone who isn’t a Democrat, then they should continue to suffer the negative consequences of their foolish choices. That’s the only way stupid people learn.”

      Ironically, this is a far more effective education than anything they’d receive in a Chicago Public School.

      1. H. Farnham
        January.27.2021 at 12:25 pm

        What about rational individuals that happen to live in these areas? It seems a bit collectivist to ascribe guilt and judgment upon everyone within these jurisdictions.

        1. Ken Shultz
          January.27.2021 at 12:29 pm

          I feel for them, but Joe Biden’s efforts won’t save them either.

  16. Techy Articles
    January.27.2021 at 12:18 pm

    Great

  17. ThomasD
    January.27.2021 at 12:24 pm

    First weeks of a new presidency and Reason decides to go all in on public education.

    Talk about getting off into the weeds.

    Why no grand celebratory article about Biden’s EO on immigration?

  18. Sevo
    January.27.2021 at 12:24 pm

    Not gonna happen. Union offices don’t open before 9AM, and Biden’s already napping by then.

Please to post comments