Vaccines

Oregon Weighs Race-Based Vaccine Preferences

Instead of allowing people with chronic medical conditions to get a higher place in line, a pivotal Oregon committee leans into racial justice considerations.

|

rtrltwelve404697
(LINDSEY WASSON/REUTERS/Newscom)

States have many factors to consider when allocating their scarce vaccine doses: the age of recipients, medical conditions that put people at risk, and jobs that put workers in contact with the public, to name a few. A committee in Oregon is considering an unusual recommendation to allocate vaccines by race. The proposal is intended to address inequities but would invite legal challenges to a vaccination program that has already been off to a rocky start.

The state's COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee is a group of 27 individuals tasked with devising "a vaccine sequencing plan focused on health equity to ensure the needs of systemically affected populations, including communities of color, tribal communities and people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, are met." The committee's members include representatives from health providers as well as community groups such as the Oregon Pacific Islander Coalition and the Somali American Council of Oregon. Although decision making responsibility ultimately lies with the Oregon Health Authority and Governor Kate Brown, the state has pledged to follow the committee's recommendations.

The committee concluded its first meeting in early January unable to agree even on endorsing the efficacy of coronavirus vaccines. (Both the Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines are remarkably effective.) At the most recent meeting on January 21, the committee deliberated who should be next in line for vaccinations after healthcare workers, senior care residents, teachers, and several other groups. 

The committee appears poised to prioritize allocation based on race, perhaps even ahead of those with chronic medical conditions. The Oregonian reports that when some members suggested prioritizing residents with relevant health conditions, a committee member representing a Native American group alleged that the committee was "dealing with our own conditioning of white supremacy as it is showing up in our decision making." Black, indigenous, and other people of color (often abbreviated "BIPOC") made the committee's tentative list, with their priority vis-a-vis Oregonians at risk from chronic medical conditions to be determined later.

The committee's next meeting is on Thursday and if it commits to this plan, the Oregon Health Authority will have to consider whether it can be implemented legally. Walter Olson, a senior fellow at the Cato Institute, has argued that explicitly prioritizing race in vaccination decisions would run afoul of the Equal Protection Clause. "This runs into the Fourteenth Amendment to the Constitution, which says citizens of all races are entitled to the equal protection of the laws," he writes in a recent article. "The Supreme Court has long interpreted this to mean that the government may ordinarily not dole out valuable benefits, or impose harms, based on a citizen's race."

Access to vaccines is certainly a valuable benefit, one that Olson predicts would receive strict scrutiny from courts. Unless narrowly tailored, writes Olson, such plans would be unlikely to be approved by judges. 

Gail Heriot and Peter Kirsanow, both members of the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights, raised similar concerns with the Department of Veterans Affairs in December. They warned that a federal proposal to prioritize vaccinating minority veterans would face a "very tough standard" in court, potentially undermining the plan's legal viability.

Such concerns should be front of mind given that the state currently has nearly $9 million in federal COVID relief funds tied up in similar litigation. The money is part of a fund that the legislature set aside for black business owners. The plan was challenged on equal protection grounds, resulting in a court freezing the remaining money until the litigation is resolved. By the time that happens, it may be too late to help affected businesses that would have benefited from relief. It's easy to imagine similar legal challenges to any plan to prioritize vaccinations by race. If they succeed in court, the state's vaccination plans could be significantly disrupted. 

Anticipating these legal issues is not to deny the reality of health inequalities. The pandemic truly has hit racial minorities disproportionately hard. This is due to a variety of socioeconomic factors––more exposure at work or home, less access to testing and healthcare, greater rates of complicating medical conditions, and higher rates of incarceration. Inequalities in vaccine distribution threaten to exacerbate these disparities. In Texas, for example, early vaccination sites were concentrated in predominantly white, affluent areas, disadvantaging poor and minority populations who often also lack access to transportation. Oregon's committee wants to avoid that outcome.

Legally, however, states would be on more secure ground targeting those disparities directly than by allocating vaccines explicitly by race. "For strategies that would increase the allocation ratio above that proportionate to the population, the Supreme Court is likely to uphold racially neutral vaccine allocation criteria, which are designed to capture worse-off minorities but not explicitly," suggests a recent article in the Journal of the American Medical Association. "A vaccine distribution formula, therefore, could lawfully prioritize populations based on factors like geography, socioeconomic status, and housing density that would favor racial minorities de facto."

An official with the Oregon Health Authority suggested a similar approach at the most recent committee meeting, but The Oregonian reports "[that] idea didn't seem to get much traction with the group." If the members commit to explicitly prioritizing the BIPOC population, it will put the state in the difficult position of choosing between disregarding the recommendation of its own equity committee or risking a legal challenge that could throw vaccine distribution into chaos.

Even if legally permissible, it's far from clear that the committee's recommendations would be the most effective strategy for minimizing loss of life. New modeling published in Science concludes that under most realistic scenarios, the best way to reduce mortality is to prioritize vaccinating older adults. Depending on how the committee ends up prioritizing various groups, demands for equity may be in tension with the goal of preventing deaths.

As Liz Wolfe reported for Reason last week, Oregon is already bucking advice to vaccinate the elderly first by putting teachers at the front of the line, with the aim of reopening schools in February. (We'll see if that actually happens; around the country, teachers unions have resisted reopening.) Unlike other states, Oregon has also denied health providers permission to give soon-to-be-expired doses to anyone available, which ensures that valuable doses do not go to waste. In one of the few high points for the Oregon vaccination program, in which surplus vaccines were used to immunize vulnerable inmates, the state regretfully attributed the decision to a miscommunication.

Oregon should aspire to treat marginalized groups fairly, ensuring that they are provided with access to vaccinations; the advisory committee can play a valuable role holding the government to account on these goals. But the experience of other jurisdictions suggests that flexibility is key to rapidly putting vaccines to use. Oregon should focus less on vaccinating people in a rigidly dictated order and more on immediately vaccinating the most vulnerable groups, such as the elderly and those with chronic health conditions. Doing so would by itself help to address racial inequalities in healthcare while avoiding the legal perils of allocating doses by race.

Fortunately, the recommendations of Oregon's vaccine advisory committee are non-binding. If they proceed to call for explicitly prioritizing vaccinations based on race, the state should thank them for their service, set their recommendation aside, and proceed independently with strategies to legally, effectively, and rapidly put vaccines to use to maximize their life-saving potential and bring the pandemic to an end.

NEXT: School Choice Spreads as Pandemic Public Education Falls Short

Jacob Grier, a freelance writer, bartender, and consultant based in Portland, is the author of The Rediscovery of Tobacco (Kindle Direct) and Cocktails on Tap (Stewart, Tabori and Chang).

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Elijah_Noah
    January.26.2021 at 12:42 pm

    US Dollar Rain Earns upto $550 to $750 per day by google fantastic job oppertunity provide for our community pepoles who,s already using facebook to earn money 85000$ every month and more through facebook and google new project to create money at home withen few hours.Everybody can get this job now and start earning online by just open this site and then go through instructions to get started……….HERE? Check my site.

    1. SharonWThompson
      January.26.2021 at 1:23 pm

      Get $192 of an hour from Google!… Yes this is Authentic as I just got my first payout and was really awesome because it was the biggest number of $24413 in a week. Now A Days Scam is every where but don’t worry , every one is not a cheater, very reliable and profitable site. Thousands peoples are making good earning from it. It seems Appears Unbelievable but you won’t forgive yourself if you do not check it. For further detail visit Home tab…..——-> ­­­­Visit Here To Earn Dollars

  2. Brian
    January.26.2021 at 12:42 pm

    That’s unconstitutional.

    1. Longtobefree
      January.26.2021 at 12:54 pm

      Yes, it is. So what?

      1. cgr2727
        January.26.2021 at 1:23 pm

        And they’ll do it anyway, and nine years after everyone has been vaccinated (womyn and LGBTQXYZ123’s first, of course), the appeals will have wound their way through the circuits, and Oregon will be rightly smacked down with a strongly worded opinion (and a sharp dissent from a wise latina or two). And it will matter fuck-all because the progtards in Oregon know they can get away with doing it because no one will be able to stop them.

        1. cgr2727
          January.26.2021 at 1:24 pm

          (edit)…because no one will be able to stop them, and there will be zero consequences for having done so in the first place.

    2. Ken Shultz
      January.26.2021 at 1:01 pm

      If the Democrats hear any of that racist “unconstitutional” talk from the Supreme Court, they may need to pack it.

      After all, going against the Democratic party and ruling against it is tantamount to trying to overturn the election results.

      Just because they wear robes doesn’t mean they shouldn’t be considered insurrectionists.

      1. Geiger Goldstaedt
        January.26.2021 at 1:08 pm

        Indeed.

  3. Unicorn Abattoir
    January.26.2021 at 12:46 pm

    Once Antifa destroys all of Oregon’s vaccines in a peaceful protest, we will have equality once more.

  4. xameg
    January.26.2021 at 12:47 pm

    {USA JOB ONLINE} Easy and easy job on-line from home. begin obtaining paid weekly quite 2000 DOLLARS by simply doing this simple home job. I actually have created $4823 last week from this simple job. Thanks A lot Here………EARN DOLLARS.

  5. xameg
    January.26.2021 at 12:47 pm

    Easy and easy job on-line from home. begin obtaining paid weekly quite 2000 DOLLARS by simply doing this simple home job. I actually have created $4823 last week from this simple job. Thanks A lot Here………USA PART TIME JOB.

  6. Cal Cetín
    January.26.2021 at 12:48 pm

    “…demands for equity may be in tension with the goal of preventing deaths.”

    Buried the lede.

    1. Its_Not_Inevitable
      January.26.2021 at 12:57 pm

      And change “may be” to “are”.

  7. xameg
    January.26.2021 at 12:49 pm

    States have many factors to consider when allocating their scarce vaccine doses: the age of recipients, medical conditions that put people at risk, and jobs that put workers in contact with the public, to name a few.CLICK HERE………MORE DETAIL.

  8. Ken Shultz
    January.26.2021 at 12:52 pm

    “No State shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States; nor shall any State deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws.

    —-Fourteenth Amendment

    It Oregon, that part about equal protection doesn’t mean what you think it means.

    1. Longtobefree
      January.26.2021 at 12:55 pm

      But they are following due process, so – – – – – –

  9. Bill Godshall
    January.26.2021 at 12:52 pm

    It appears that Oregon and other states with Democrat Governors are just trying to put Democrats at the front of all vaccine lines.

    Am surprised Antifa/BLM rioters in Portland haven’t demanded that they get the first vaccines (because they are social justice warriors, who are far more important than everyone else).

  10. H. Farnham
    January.26.2021 at 12:54 pm

    For fuck’s sake, just ship the vaccines to hospitals and clinics, doses proportional to surrounding population. Let them give the vaccinations to whomever they can as fast as they can.

    The quicker people get vaccinated, the faster R0 drops, the more lives are saved (of all colors, creeds, etc). It’s not that damn difficult; get the freaking committees out of the way.

    1. Don't look at me!
      January.26.2021 at 1:30 pm

      ^Look at Mr. old fashioned over here.

  11. Longtobefree
    January.26.2021 at 12:56 pm

    Open racism is the ‘return to normal’.
    Welcome to the revolution.

  12. KillAllRednecks
    January.26.2021 at 12:57 pm

    Hopefully they realize this is a horrible idea, but lockdown brown and co can be pretty dumb.

    1. WuzYoungOnceToo
      January.26.2021 at 1:02 pm

      Hopefully they realize this is a horrible idea

      You seem to be assuming that they’re using rational science or even morality-based criteria as the basis for determine what constitutes a good/horrible idea. The fact that they’re pushing this at all is fairly clear evidence that such an assumption is unfounded.

    2. Sarah Palin's Buttplug 2
      January.26.2021 at 1:28 pm

      I shut a redneck’s mouth up yesterday who was bitching about the Keystone pipeline and the paltry amount of jobs involved with it.

      When he finished bitching I said “You do realize that over 600,000 oil and gas jobs were lost by Trump in the last couple of years? Your fucking hero was poison to the industry”.

      Rednecks are stupid fucks.

  13. Geiger Goldstaedt
    January.26.2021 at 1:07 pm

    “This runs into the Fourteenth Amendment to the Constitution, which says citizens of all races are entitled to the equal protection of the laws,” he writes in a recent article. “The Supreme Court has long interpreted this to mean that the government may ordinarily not dole out valuable benefits, or impose harms, based on a citizen’s race.”

    The Supreme Court will decide cases based on the comparative likelihood and severity of the resulting riots.

    You think the justices want a gang of BLM lunatics showing up at their front doors, threatening to guillotine them? Or, smearing shit on their homes, like they did with Nancy Pelosi? Or, shooting them at public gatherings? Or, perhaps, the gravest injustice to be inflicted …. maybe they would be better off with a couple extra colleagues on the bench — you know, to ensure equity. Wouldn’t want that now, would they?

    The justices will do as they are told. The status quo in a lawless state is lawlessness. Not only will raced based considerations be permitted, they will be celebrated as progress.

  14. n00bdragon
    January.26.2021 at 1:15 pm

    Just sell the vaccine dammit.

  15. tb123
    January.26.2021 at 1:15 pm

    Aren’t we all the same race? Human race. Divide and conquer I guess….

  16. John F. Carr
    January.26.2021 at 1:16 pm

    If Oregon goes ahead with discriminatory vaccination it will be easy for judges to delay deciding until the case is moot. A judge can be strict about demanding that each plaintiff prove individual harm, and slow to decide.

  17. Sarah Palin's Buttplug 2
    January.26.2021 at 1:18 pm

    WATCH: BILL MAHER GUEST KMELE FOSTER RIPS ‘RACIAL EQUITY’ POLICIES: ‘GREAT SOUNDBITES’ THAT DON’T FIX PROBLEMS

    We know that the most vulnerable population when it comes to Covid are older people; if I take people over the age of 55, that’s 80% of the deaths. There have been actual conversations about prioritizing people on the basis of their race, because Covid is said to ‘disproportionally impact’ black people relative to white people,” Foster explained.

    “It is a ridiculous proposition,” he asserted, “but it’s a proposition that has found it’s way in the mouths of governors — here in California, the pages of The New York Times, we’re actively talking about this kind of ridiculous –

    https://clarion.causeaction.com/2021/01/23/watch-bill-maher-guest-kmele-foster-rips-racial-equity-policies-great-soundbites-that-dont-fix-problems/

    Kmele nails it.

    You Peanuts should look Kmele Foster up since he is a rational liberal/libertarian. You might learn something for once. It should not be all wingnut thinking all the time for you Trumpers.

  18. mad.casual
    January.26.2021 at 1:19 pm

    So, what, another 5 yrs. before The Tuskegee Experiments were The Right Thing To Do™?

  19. Kungpowderfinger
    January.26.2021 at 1:20 pm

    Totally not racist

  20. eyeroller
    January.26.2021 at 1:21 pm

    They really need to give first priority to people with chronic medical conditions, such as smoking.

  21. Brandybuck
    January.26.2021 at 1:22 pm

    God made Oregon so California wouldn’t be the craziest state.

  22. Illocust
    January.26.2021 at 1:24 pm

    I’m curious how the propagation of crt training will effect future lawsuits against governing bodies. Trading is done for lawsuit protection purposes. We trained people not to do this, so we can’t be held responsible for their actions. In the case of CRT training they are explicitly trying people to violate equal protection clause. This should increase their liability, and I’m curious how long it will take a lawyer to see those dollar signs.

Please to post comments