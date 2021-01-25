Twitter

Twitter Unveils 'Birdwatch,' a New Platform Where Users Fact-Check Tweets

An interesting science experiment.

|

Birdwatch_ios_screens
(Twitter)

On Monday, Twitter debuted a new feature that will allow users to add notes to other people's tweets. It's a user-generated fact-checking system, and it's called Birdwatch.

In the pilot phase, these notes will be available on a separate website rather than Twitter itself—though the tentative plan is to eventually add the feature to the main platform.

Nick Pickles, director of public policy strategy and development at Twitter, told Reason the goal is to "move the policy debate about content moderation beyond a framing of deciding whether things are true or false or not."

"People on Twitter desire to be part of the conversation," he said.

Twitter gave me a preview and demonstration of Birdwatch prior to its launch and solicited my feedback. The concept is intriguing: Notes will be written by Twitter users who have signed up for Birdwatch. The idea is to provide clarification; in the pilot program, participants could use a note to explain why a tweet is inaccurate, for instance. If another user thinks a note is wrong, they can add a note of their own. Participants will rate the helpfulness of other Birdwatchers' notes, and eventually, Twitter will be able to prioritize the visibility of notes that were written by users who are highly rated.

"These notes are being intentionally kept separate from Twitter for now, while we build Birdwatch and gain confidence that it produces context people find helpful and appropriate," said Keith Coleman, vice president of products at Twitter. "Additionally, notes will not have an effect on the way people see Tweets or our system recommendations."

It's an interesting approach to a difficult problem. Twitter has struggled with how to handle factually inaccurate tweets, such as those concerning the 2020 presidential election. The strategy Twitter settled on was manually adding warning labels to these tweets. The issue there is that it positions the platform to play the role of fact-checker, and people might reasonably see evidence of political bias in which tweets generate warning labels. Users might also assume—wrongly—that if a tweet does not contain a warning label, it has been deemed accurate by the platform.

The beauty of Birdwatch is that the fact-checking is provided by other users, rather than by Twitter itself. Under this system, there should be no complaints that Twitter has fact-checked X tweet but not Y tweet—that's up to the users, and anyone who doesn't like a note is free to object to it.

These notes don't have to be mere true/false statements, either. Birdwatchers will be encouraged to provide clarity and nuance, and link to articles that support their argument. Again, the accountability comes via this system itself: Users can rate the helpfulness of notes, or add their own.

Here's a video that explains how it works:

 

Fact-checking users' obviously joke statements about whale conspiracies would probably not be the best use of Birdwatch, though as the video makes clear, the system will prompt note-adders to consider whether a tweet is satirical. (And at least in theory, habitually adding pointless notes to joke tweets would perhaps earn a user an "unhelpful" rating.)

In my conversations with Twitter personnel, they freely admitted that they couldn't predict exactly how this will all work out. But they are optimistic that the Twitter community in the aggregate is capable of accurately adjudicating the veracity of tweets. At best, this could outmode the more obnoxious fact-checking done by Twitter itself. At worst—well, it's an interesting science experiment.

In the pilot phase, signups are limited to Twitter users who have not recently violated the terms of service. Those eligible can apply here.

NEXT: Why Don't We Know How Many Vaccine Doses Are Being Thrown Away?

Robby Soave is a senior editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Lucas.Noah
    January.25.2021 at 1:02 pm

    Make 6,000 dollar to 8,000 dollar A Month Online With No Prior Experience Or Skills Required. Be Your Own Boss And Choose Your Own Work Hours.Thanks A lot Here>>> Click here.

    1. Jerry B.
      January.25.2021 at 1:52 pm

      And people will wonder why there’s no bandwidth.

  2. Geiger Goldstaedt
    January.25.2021 at 1:03 pm

    “On Monday, Twitter debuted a new feature that will allow users to add notes to other people’s tweets. It’s a user-generated fact-checking system, and it’s called Birdwatch.”

    Oh, like a comment and reply system …. that has always existed. If you are still using, citing, or referencing Twitter in a non-ironic manner, you’re a moron.

    1. Illocust
      January.25.2021 at 1:23 pm

      This was exactly what I was thinking. Twitter is just implementing Reddits comment system.

      If this ends in then Sterling or if the moderating opinions game it will be an improvement though.

      1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
        January.25.2021 at 1:30 pm

        Similar to slashdot; I haven’t used either much for several years.

        I especially liked slashdot’s meta-moderation, but would add something else: people should be able to rate moderators for themselves. Flag the ones you want to count and discount for how you see those notes. Don’t just leave it global, or it just turns into a shouting match.

  3. Cal Cetín
    January.25.2021 at 1:06 pm

    “signups are limited to Twitter users who have not recently violated the terms of service”

    Hmmm…I see a potential for abuse here.

    FACT CHECK: ?

    1. CE
      January.25.2021 at 1:22 pm

      And conveniently, Twitter went way overboard in declaring conservatives violated the terms of service. First we’ll get some volunteers for the death panels, then we’ll let the deplorables reactivate their account.

  4. tixena
    January.25.2021 at 1:10 pm

    [FOR USA ] Making money online more than $1500 just by doing simple work from home. I have received $18376 last month. Its an easy and simple job to do and its earnings are much better than regular office job and even a little child can do this and earns money………USA PART TIME JOB.

  5. tixena
    January.25.2021 at 1:12 pm

    Twitter debuted a new feature that will allow users to add notes to other people’s tweets. It’s a user-generated fact-checking system, and it’s called Birdwatch.In the pilot phase, these notes will be available on a separate website rather than Twitter itself though platform……….MORE DETAIL.

  6. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
    January.25.2021 at 1:14 pm

    Nick Pickles, director of public policy strategy and development at Twitter

    Now, there is a good porn pseudonym.

    1. Cal Cetín
      January.25.2021 at 1:20 pm

      No, his other job is not in the least porn related, he picks packs of pickled peppers.

      1. Cal Cetín
        January.25.2021 at 1:21 pm

        FACT CHECK: It may not be true, but it should be.

  7. Mr. JD
    January.25.2021 at 1:14 pm

    Jack Dorsey is an astonishingly terrible human being.

    1. Unicorn Abattoir
      January.25.2021 at 1:58 pm

      I’m not going to weigh in on this until it’s confirmed by Birdwatch.

    2. Overt
      January.25.2021 at 2:11 pm

      I’m pretty sure Dorsey doesn’t even run that company any more. He has his billions and the activists on his staff are doing all the major decision making.

  8. Overt
    January.25.2021 at 1:17 pm

    This isn’t anything novel or new. It is basically allowing you to create a Meta-Thread on every potential tweet.

    The discussion about up/down voting is interesting, but ultimately fruitless. “Brigading” is a thing. There are reddit boards and other forums dedicated to singling out “disagreeable” content and driving people to inflict some sort of ratio on it.

    At the end of the day, it is important to understand that people among “active” information consumers, there is very little quest for real truth. They are there to confirm their bias and refute anything from outside their bubble. This means “truth” rarely wins out among those people, and the “passive” information consumers remain at the mercy of whomever is amplifying those signals.

    1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      January.25.2021 at 1:32 pm

      What it needs is for people to be able to pick which moderators they want to rely on for rating and ranking notes and tweets.

  9. The White Knight II: The White Knight Rises!
    January.25.2021 at 1:17 pm

    Hmm, I’m dubious about how well it will work out, but I applaud their trying something new.

    1.  HO2
      January.25.2021 at 1:21 pm

      I’m not water and you got banned Queen Amalthea.

      1. Geiger Goldstaedt
        January.25.2021 at 1:38 pm

        LMAO

      2. Unicorn Abattoir
        January.25.2021 at 1:45 pm

        *applause*

  10. Gozer the Gozarian
    January.25.2021 at 1:19 pm

    It should be re-branded “Birdbrain”.

    Now that social media companies are managing content, doesn’t this indicate a shift from being platform providers to content editors, meaning they may now be liable for the content they edit?

  11. Unicorn Abattoir
    January.25.2021 at 1:21 pm

    Twitter intends to follow up with WindTurbine, to eliminate birdwatchers who come up with the wrong facts.

    1. Brian
      January.25.2021 at 1:23 pm

      I laughed heartily.

    2. CE
      January.25.2021 at 1:24 pm

      And then ElectricChainsaw, to eliminate WindTurbine users who aren’t woke anymore.

      1. Outlaw Josey Wales
        January.25.2021 at 1:40 pm

        Then BirdCage. Where you can report your fellow Twittees to the reeducation platform. Le cage aux folles.

  12. CE
    January.25.2021 at 1:21 pm

    Twitter pulls the plug on its own life support.

  13. Helenaa
    January.25.2021 at 1:22 pm

    Are u free at home want to do some work at home and earn money then go to this site link its can provide u to work at home and earn money easy without any investment…I also do this work
    Here is More information.

  14.  HO2
    January.25.2021 at 1:23 pm

    On Monday, Twitter debuted a new feature that will allow users to add notes to other people’s tweets. It’s a user-generated fact-checking system, and it’s called Birdwatch

    Ahaahahha these fucking idiots reinstitute a comment section and then name it like they’re the Tweet police ahahahahahahah

  15. Zeb
    January.25.2021 at 1:25 pm

    Isn’t that sort of what Twitter already was?

  16. Overt
    January.25.2021 at 1:25 pm

    And by the way, if you are a person who believes that these massive platforms should act more like public squares, then you should shitcan your twitter account. Twitter was perfectly within their rights as a private company to e.g. suppress the New York Post 1 week before the election. But that didn’t make it right.

    Birdwatch is too little too late. Their cancelation sprees indicate that only “acceptable” crowds will be available for them to crowdsource this feedback.

    Twitter is a lost cause- their use right now is as a vulnerable company that can become an example for the other large platforms to consider next time they want to pretend to be a public square while putting their fingers on the scales.

    1. Claptrap
      January.25.2021 at 1:35 pm

      The only people that will miss Twitter are the journalists who might actually have to start doing their jobs again. Burning it to the ground, sowing salt in the ashes, and enslaving the survivors would be a fitting punishment for all the bad they’ve done throughout their execrable existence.

      1. Cal Cetín
        January.25.2021 at 1:37 pm

        “enslaving the survivors”

        FACT CHECK: Winner of the Hyperbole trophy

      2. Overt
        January.25.2021 at 2:16 pm

        “Burning it to the ground, sowing salt in the ashes, and enslaving the survivors”

        +1

        We would have also accepted, “crushing them, seeing them driven before you, and hearing the lamentation of their women.”

  17. Jerryskids
    January.25.2021 at 2:11 pm

    Fact Check: Your an idiot and your an uggly stupid=head and you shoud just SHUTUP! becuase you dont no nothing about what your are talking about and why dont you just go kill youself you stupid idiot!

Please to post comments