Joe Biden

One of Biden's First Actions In Office Will be To Exercise Powers He Admits He Doesn't Have

Biden's willingness to extend a nationwide eviction moratorium, while declining to mandate masks nationwide, demonstrates a worrying inconsistency in his views on presidential powers.

|

reason-biden4
(Patrick Semansky/UPI/Newscom)

If you were hoping President Joe Biden might break from former President Donald Trump's broad view of executive authority, don't hold your breath. On Wednesday afternoon, Biden plans on extending the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) eviction moratorium through the end of March.

That moratorium prohibits landlords—under penalty of stiff fines and even jail time—from evicting tenants for non-payment if they file a hardship declaration stating that they are unable to pay rent because of the pandemic and their eviction would result in them moving into a crowded living situation.

The Trump administration, through the CDC, first issued this moratorium back in September. It was extended through the end of January by the relief bill passed by Congress at the end of December.

Throughout the pandemic, federal housing agencies have issued a slew of eviction and foreclosure protections for residents of single-family homes financed or owned by a government-sponsored enterprise like Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac or with a federally insured mortgage. The CARES Act, passed in March 2020, paused evictions at multi-family properties with a federally insured mortgage and for renters receiving federal housing aid.

The CDC's eviction moratorium is distinct in that it applies to all rental properties nationwide, regardless of any federally insured mortgage or participation in a government housing program. The sweeping nature of that moratorium, and the fact that it was initially issued by executive fiat, has sparked numerous legal challenges.

"There's definitely separation-of-powers problems with the president just making up law or the CDC just making up law. That's what happened under Trump with the CDC when they issued the national eviction moratorium," says Luke Wake, an attorney with the Pacific Legal Foundation, which has filed multiple lawsuits challenging the CDC's moratorium. "Biden is doing this on the same flawed statutory construction."

The CDC has relied on a very broad interpretation of the Public Health Service Act to justify its initial moratorium. That law gives federal health officials the authority to make regulations "reasonably necessary" to prevent the interstate spread of communicable disease, including "inspection, fumigation, disinfection, sanitation, pest extermination, and destruction of animals or articles believed to be sources of infection."

The potential for evicted tenants to move into crowded living situations, spreading COVID-19 in those environments, made an eviction ban a "reasonably necessary" means of combating the pandemic, according to the CDC.

That's a sweeping claim of authority on the part of the agency, as some legal observers have noted.

"If Trump can use this authority to impose a nationwide eviction moratorium, Joe Biden (or some other future president) could use it to impose a nationwide mask mandate, a nationwide lockdown, or just about any other restriction of any activity that could potentially reduce the spread of the flu, the common cold, or any other disease," wrote George Mason University law professor Ilya Somin at the Volokh Conspiracy in September.

Biden himself appears unwilling to embrace this expansive view of executive power when it comes to things like masks. The president initially claimed on the campaign trail that he could issue a nationwide mask mandate before deciding that that power was beyond the scope of the presidency. Last week he also explicitly called on Congress to pass another extension of the nationwide eviction moratorium through the end of September 2021.

All of that would suggest that even Biden believes congressional action is necessary to extend the CDC's eviction moratorium.

"There's a sense that [Biden] can't really do it, or it's legally questionable about whether he can legally do it, so he wants to get Congress to do something to cover his tracks," Wake tells Reason. "The fact that Congress did pass a bill to provide a nationwide moratorium on evictions for a month speaks to the fact that when Congress wants to pass that kind of legislation, they can do it."

At best, this suggests Biden has an inconsistent view of his own powers to fight the pandemic. More concerning is the possibility that the new president is letting politics, not legal principles, guide his executive actions.

If that's true, Biden is forgoing the imposition of a nationwide mask mandate not because it would be illegal, but because it would be unpopular.

It raises the worrying possibility that the president could impose any number of pandemic-related restrictions, from a mask mandate to business closures, should he perceive that to be a politically advantageous move.

NEXT: Biden’s Inauguration Was Small and Quiet. Good.

Christian Britschgi is an associate editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Sometimes a Great Notion
    January.20.2021 at 4:59 pm

    Congress, has no power to do this either. Get an Amendment or fuck off.

  2. Geiger Goldstaedt
    January.20.2021 at 4:59 pm

    “More concerning is the possibility that the new president is letting politics, not legal principles, guide his executive actions.”

    And the “no fucking shit” award goes to …. all of fucking Reason for pretending they didn’t see this coming while stumping for Biden and trashing Trump at every opportunity, no matter how irrational the criticism.

    1. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
      January.20.2021 at 5:12 pm

      “no matter how irrational the criticism”

      LOL

      The vast majority of Reason’s anti-Drumpf articles adhere to this template: “Drumpf is doing things that make it difficult for Charles Koch to get richer.” Which is a perfectly rational critique coming from a Koch-funded writer.

      #InDefenseOfBillionaires

      1. Nardz
        January.20.2021 at 5:17 pm

        It’s not about Charles Koch getting richer, it’s about everyone else becoming poorer.
        Gotta keep them serfs down.
        Therein lies the real offense of Trump vs the ruling caste, and their loyal servants.

    2. Brendan
      January.20.2021 at 5:46 pm

      Pretty much. I look forward to Reason becoming disillusioned after realizing that the Democrats are indeed worse than the Republicans they’ve spent 4 years whining, lying, and exaggerating about.

      No one is dumb enough to think that the Libertarian Party will ever win, and it’s painfully obvious that Trump is more pro-liberty than Biden by a decent clip. And Trump is an anarchist civil libertarian compared to Harris.

      In addition, only politically suicidal libertarians and neocons are the only other groups that support open borders and neither of them are very popular among non-Democrats.

      1. creech
        January.20.2021 at 6:01 pm

        Do you really think that if Reason had unconditionally supported Trump for four years that Reason’s “clout” would have mattered one iota in the outcome of the recent election? Gosh, if they had that kind of influence we’d all be sending them five figure donations.
        No, Trump threw gasoline on the media bonfire and conservatives failed to make a convincing case to the American public that Trump deserved a second term. Libertarians didn’t bring down Trump or elevate Biden. No, it was Trump himself, his toady conservative followers, and Chicomvirus that cost him re-election.

        1. Geiger Goldstaedt
          January.20.2021 at 6:11 pm

          “Do you really think that if Reason had unconditionally supported Trump for four years that Reason’s “clout” would have mattered one iota in the outcome of the recent election?”

          No — but that’s not the point. The point is watching Reason and its brigade of third rate “journalists” untangling their brains from the hivemind pretzel into which they’ve twisted it over the past four years.

          The whole “oh shit, I didn’t see this coming” routine is abysmally pathetic.

  3. Libertymike
    January.20.2021 at 5:01 pm

    Just look at all the masked morons donning their diapers at the coronation of creepy Joe.

  4. Longtobefree
    January.20.2021 at 5:04 pm

    “More concerning is the possibility that the new president is letting politics, not legal principles, guide his executive actions.”

    There is also a possibility the sun will rise in the east tomorrow.
    Joe will do whatever his puppet masters tell him to do for the next two years. As soon as the 2022 elections are over, out he goes on an article 25 resolution admitting what is already obvious.

    1. Mickey Rat
      January.20.2021 at 5:21 pm

      It the traditional Reason writer’s shocking naivete and surprise that the Democrats actually mean what they say when they tell you what their vision of government is.

  5. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    January.20.2021 at 5:05 pm

    “If you were hoping President Joe Biden might break from former President Donald Trump’s broad view of executive authority, don’t hold your breath.”

    On the contrary, I hope President Biden uses his powers — he just needs to do so in a way that reverses Drumpf’s actions. For example Drumpf built and ran literal concentration camps, which I’m sure Biden is liberating and dismantling as we speak.

    #AbolishConcentrationCamps

    1. Sometimes a Great Notion
      January.20.2021 at 5:10 pm

      But don’t we need them to hold the millions of white nationalist in this country?

      1. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
        January.20.2021 at 5:17 pm

        While alt-right white nationalists are indeed a bigger threat now than Al Qaeda was 20 years ago, concentration camps aren’t necessary. Instead we should just make it impossible for them to communicate online. Or hold jobs. Then their movement will go away permanently.

      2. A Cynical Asshole
        January.20.2021 at 5:32 pm

        Nah, they’re just going up against a wall. The re-education camps will be reserved for run of the mill Trump voters who aren’t full on white nationalists, IOW the few that can be deprogrammed.

    2. Brendan
      January.20.2021 at 5:47 pm

      That’s the joke, right?

      Why would Biden dismantle aspects of Obama’s legacy?

  6. Ken Shultz
    January.20.2021 at 5:12 pm

    Is anyone planning to mention that Biden is reentering the Paris accord, which is a completely unconstitutional treaty that was never submitted to, much less ratified, by the senate?

    1. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland
      January.20.2021 at 5:21 pm

      Ken it’s reason what do they care about the constitution or freeminds or free markets.

    2. Sometimes a Great Notion
      January.20.2021 at 5:41 pm

      Will Joe Biden Destroy Trump’s Legacy of Deregulation?
      – lil Britches yesterday

      It makes note of the Paris Acord reentry while talking about regulations in general. But doubtful they make the constitutional argument here. They didn’t for 4 years with the Trump tariffs and they were unconstitutional and were much maligned by the writers.

  7. Mickey Rat
    January.20.2021 at 5:18 pm

    “If you were hoping President Joe Biden might break from former President Donald Trump’s broad view of executive authority, don’t hold your breath.”

    There was absolutely no reason to have any sort of hope for that. He is a Democrat. All you have to do listen to what Democrats say about what they believe the lack of limits on government and executive power are. All you have to do is look at their policy goals and prescriptions. If you thought there was hope Biden would embrace a humble view of executive power, then you are not paying attention, which would seem to be a dereliction of duty as a political journalist.

    1. JesseAz
      January.20.2021 at 5:24 pm

      At least California politicians will go back to knowing an EO isn’t established law like they forgot with DACA.

  8. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    January.20.2021 at 5:22 pm

    Zzzzz…

    1. Overt
      January.20.2021 at 5:44 pm

      It is going to be interesting to see how Reason and the rest of Media ween themselves off of Trump’s fat, orange teets.

      Reason isn’t like Huffington Post, where a single Trump twitter vomit gets millions of page views of people looking for an Amen Experience from a lefty writer. Reason has a diverse audience who came to argue about the merits. Unfortunately, Reason acted like a lefty rag, and so I really wonder how many people are going to stick around to hear about Biden doing exactly what everyone expects Biden to do.

  9. JesseAz
    January.20.2021 at 5:27 pm

    My favorite part of the last few weeks has been watching opposition politicians and citizens from countries with authoritarian governments (Russia, Hong Kong, venezuela) all saying how much the current democratic and media narrative in the US reminds them of their countries.

  10. A Cynical Asshole
    January.20.2021 at 5:28 pm

    More concerning is the possibility that the new president is letting politics, not legal principles, guide his executive actions.

    Noooo, the hell you say! /sarc

  11. JesseAz
    January.20.2021 at 5:39 pm

    Biden will once against start directing taxpayer dollars to friendly DNC groups through settlements.

    https://dailycaller.com/2021/01/20/joe-biden-order-review-barack-obama-slush-fund-payments/

    1. Jerryskids
      January.20.2021 at 6:11 pm

      With the backlog of regulatory bullshit Trump put a temporary stop to, I expect the courts are going to be booked up solid for the next year or so working out settlements between regulatory agencies and friendly plaintiffs demanding the regulatory agency do exactly what the regulatory agency wanted to do in the first place.

  12. Lawn Darts
    January.20.2021 at 6:01 pm

    Well, Reason…. what now?
    “Tom Elliott
    @tomselliott 53m
    .@JohnBrennan
    : Biden intel community “are moving in laser-like fashion to try to uncover as much as they can about” the pro-Trump “insurgency” that harbors “religious extremists, authoritarians, fascists, bigots, racists, nativists, even libertarians”

  13. Charlotte
    January.20.2021 at 6:02 pm

    Yeah it`s Possible…Anybody can earn 250$+ daily… You can earn from 6000-12000 a month or even more if you work as a full time job…It’s easy, just follow instructions on this page, read it carefully from start to finish… It’s a flexible job but a good
    eaning opportunity.. Here is More information.

Please to post comments