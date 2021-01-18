Media Criticism

The Media Failed By Giving People What They Want

Whatever lies the press is telling us, they are ones that at least some of us want to hear.

|

(Stefani Reynolds/picture alliance / Consolidated News Photos/Newscom)

Concerned about deep political divisions ripping apart the United States? Relax—there's at least one issue on which there's an emerging consensus across the political spectrum.

That is that the press has failed.

President Trump, in his remarks on January 6 before a mob of his supporters disrupted Congress, said, "We don't have a free and fair press. Our media is not free. It's not fair. It suppresses thought. It suppresses speech, and it's become the enemy of the people. It's become the enemy of the people. It's the biggest problem we have in this country."

It was not just Trump and the Republicans expressing this view. President Obama's statement on "today's violence at the Capitol" said, "for two months now, a political party and its accompanying media ecosystem has too often been unwilling to tell their followers the truth—that this was not a particularly close election and that President-Elect Biden will be inaugurated on January 20." The Senate Democratic leader, Chuck Schumer, returning to the Senate floor after the disruption, denounced what he called "a demagogic president, the people who enable him, the captive media that parrots his lies."

Nikole Hannah-Jones, the Pulitzer-Prize-winning reporter for the New York Times Magazine, tweeted, "Trump placed open white nationalists all throughout his admin from the beginning and we—mainstream media, polite society—normalized that and we should all be absolutely appalled." She named one "mainstream media" outlet in particular: "MSNBC was running Trump's speeches in full and giving platform to disinformation trolls from Trump Administration almost his entire presidency."

The president of the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, Sherrilyn Ifill, tweeted, "The obsession of white journalists w/understanding white Trump voters blinded them to pursuing the more informed perspective of Black people, whose vantage point provides a clear look at precisely what is broken in American democracy."

James and Kathryn Murdoch, in a statement, said, "Spreading disinformation—whether about the election, public health or climate change—has real-world consequences. Many media property owners have as much responsibility for this as the elected officials who know the truth but choose instead to propagate lies. We hope the awful scenes we have all been seeing will finally convince those enablers to repudiate the toxic politics they have promoted once and forever." James is a son of Rupert Murdoch, who controls the Wall Street Journal, New York Post, Fox News Channel, and other outlets.

Ok, maybe the political divisions on this issue aren't quite so nonexistent. While Trump and his critics both say the press is a problem, they disagree on how. Trump thinks the problem is the press has been too hostile. Trump's critics think the problem is the press has been too pro-Trump—"captive," in Schumer's words.

Already, some news and opinion outlets, such as CNN, have aired calls for utilities to deny carriage to competing outlets.

A healthier approach than having phone companies or cable companies or internet service providers police the content would be for the free market to help by providing consumers information to make intelligent choices. At least two startups, Newsguard and Credder, are aiming to make a profit by guiding readers to more trustworthy news outlets.

The editor Alana Newhouse sees in the brokenness of the current moment an opportunity for new beginnings: "Establish a newspaper, one people can see themselves in and hold in their hands.…Give up on our current institutions; they already gave up on us," she advises in a recent piece.

Seeing the failures of the press as a business opportunity is tempting, and doubtless some visionary and hardworking entrepreneurs will find a way to make money by improving on what now exists. But even a startup will come up against the hard reality that in free, democratic capitalism, just like politicians tell voters what they want to hear, the press tells readers what they want to hear. That's not a way of making excuses for either politicians or television producers or newspaper editors; I have been a harsh critic of all three.

But a country, on some level, gets the politicians it deserves, just as it gets the press it deserves. So the across-the-political-spectrum tendency to blame the media may itself be a sign of a kind of denial, a way of avoiding confronting one of the hardest truths of all. Whatever lies the press is telling us, they are ones that at least some of us want to hear.

Ira Stoll is editor of FutureOfCapitalism.com and author of JFK, Conservative.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Brian
    January.18.2021 at 4:10 pm

    Progressives have a term for it: unconscious bias.
    Apply it to the media and it makes perfect sense.

  2. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
    January.18.2021 at 4:14 pm

    I don’t feel so well, lads. I always get depressed after Hanukkah ends and the new year begins. I accomplished NOTHING last year!

  3. Illocust
    January.18.2021 at 4:14 pm

    One side criticizes one outlet for letting their users see entire speeches (a.k.a. Information on what really happened). One side criticizes the other outlets for deceptively editing and hiding speeches from their users (a.k.a. hiding and editing the information so their users will draw the conclusions they want them to have)…..Hmmmmm, which side would someone who wants to promote a free and open society agree with?

  4. AddictionMyth
    January.18.2021 at 4:20 pm

    I think the conservative press (like Fox News) will become more libertarian as people realize that they will never wrest back control of government from the socialists and thus the only option is to slowly but comprehensively eliminate it. No one’s happy about it, and it won’t get high ratings, but it’s the least bad option.

    That’s fine, we can take care of ourselves now. We just need to abolish social security and medicare. Then we won’t be dependent on big government and can be free. (Thus the enemy isn’t dems or RINOs but those of a man’s own household.)

    1. Illocust
      January.18.2021 at 4:22 pm

      No, Fox News is going to go the way of CNN and MSNBC. Murdoch’s kids are both progressives. They’ll run their News outlet into the ground.

    2. De Oppresso Liber
      January.18.2021 at 4:24 pm

      I hope you are right, but I am skeptical.

      The Fox News crowd, along with OANN and infowars, are not into principled conservatism or classical liberalism. They are into bumper sticker slogans, scapegoats, and the feeling of justified outrage.

      1. De Oppresso Liber
        January.18.2021 at 4:26 pm

        Which is the same as msnbc watchers, just even less factual on the fox/oann side of the house.

        1. JesseAz
          January.18.2021 at 5:17 pm

          You literally post wapo, the atlantic, and other biased lefty sites dummy.

      2. CE
        January.18.2021 at 4:55 pm

        sometimes the outrage really is justified

  5. SQRLSY One
    January.18.2021 at 4:27 pm

    MEEE wunnerful! YOU bad! My tribe good! Yours bad! Anything bad? Must be YOUR fault, not mine!

    THIS is what sells! But there’s actually nothing new under the sun, really! This bullshit has been going on a LOOOOOONG time!

    1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
      January.18.2021 at 4:28 pm

      The only difference this time is that a few tech companies control the ability to distribute regular yellow journalism.

    2. Brandybuck
      January.18.2021 at 5:16 pm

      One only needs to back to the 19th century to see some absolutely awful journalism. We just got jaded by living in the golden age of semi-competent journalism. Holy Fuck, we used to have newspapers actively shilling the Protocols of Zion! Big city newspapers were literal arms of the political parties (why do you think so many of them had “Democrat” or “Republican” in the name?

      Yeah, 20th century journalism was largely pablum thanks to government mandated monopolies. But at least “objectivity” wasn’t a filthy word, even if it was never achieved.

  6. Jen Brooks
    January.18.2021 at 4:27 pm

  7. Get To Da Chippah
    January.18.2021 at 4:33 pm

    Confirming biases pays the bills better.

  8. Wearenotperfect
    January.18.2021 at 4:36 pm

    “MSNBC was running Trump’s speeches in full and giving platform to disinformation trolls from Trump Administration almost his entire presidency.”

    Sorry Nikole, I see it a different way!

  9. Moderation4ever
    January.18.2021 at 4:46 pm

    I can not but think that part of the problem is that we have too much news. Growing up we had the national news at 0530 and then local at 0600. Now we get news 24/7. Is there really that much to report? Much of the news is just repeated from hour to hour.

    1. Illocust
      January.18.2021 at 4:50 pm

      What’s happening now is probably partially the result of the 24/7 cycle, but also in response to the gatekeepers losing control. People tend to be more fair and generous when they are secure in their power. When their power is threatened they tend to lash out and try and destroy what’s threatening that power (in this case the audiences ability to access information without going through them first).

  10. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland
    January.18.2021 at 4:52 pm

    So once again it’s a story of the Republicans complaining about the progressives in media being dishonest censourous dicks, and the progressives complain that their allies in the media not being dishonest censourous dicks enough

  11. CE
    January.18.2021 at 4:53 pm

    Someone’s not being conspiratorial enough. There’s a reason 90% of the news media skew leftist, when the country is more 50-50. Democrats calling the media “captive” reveals half of the truth.

  12. Cal Cetín
    January.18.2021 at 4:54 pm

    And to have gatekeepers we’ll need a gate, and to have a gate we’ll need a wall or fence to protect the country – or at least the important parts of it.

    https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/hypocrisy-democrat-calls-plan-surround-us-capitol-permanent-fence-keep-lawmakers-safe/?utm_source=Twitter&utm_campaign=websitesharingbuttons

  13. Titus PUllo
    January.18.2021 at 5:00 pm

    Nikole? Was there anyone in the Trump admin who called for the Bill of Rights to be taken from any group? You can’t say shi% like that and not be called into question your basic ability to discern facts or not put your ideology above reality..

  14. Titus PUllo
    January.18.2021 at 5:01 pm

    I must have missed anyone in the Trump admin who was asking for the Bill of Rights to be taken from specific “tribes” or groups in the US…must have missed that one…NYT

  15. Ken Shultz
    January.18.2021 at 5:04 pm

    A healthier approach than having phone companies or cable companies or internet service providers police the content would be for the free market to help by providing consumers information to make intelligent choices”

    I think people are making intelligent choices, and it’s reflected in both their hatred of the news media generally and in the unemployment line. Check these statistics–from before the pandemic:

    “Employment in newspaper newsrooms decreased by 45 percent from 2008 to 2017—and by 60 percent from 1990 to 2016. (Even so, newspapers, because they are declining from a high base, still have almost three times as many newsroom employees as digital-only news sites: 38,000 versus 13,000.) Newspapers’ paid circulation has declined from 62.5 million in 1968 to 34.7 million in 2016, while the country’s population was increasing by 50 percent. Just between 2007 and 2016, newspapers’ advertising revenue, their major source of income, declined from $45.4 billion to $18.3 billion . . . . Almost 1,800 newspapers, most of them local weeklies, have closed since 2004

    . . . .

    The Wall Street Journal recently published a depressing chart showing that such outstanding regional daily papers as The Seattle Times and The Dallas Morning News have been able to convert fewer than 1 percent of their formerly nonpaying digital readers into paid subscribers. The figure at The Washington Post, which has the enormous advantage of access to Amazon’s super-efficient payment system, was under 2 percent, and at the Times under 4 percent. The uncomfortable truth is that, in the Internet age, most newspaper readers have found that they can get most of what they want to know from other sources.”

    —-NYRB, February 27, 2020

    “Can Journalism be Saved?”

    https://www.nybooks.com/articles/2020/02/27/can-journalism-be-saved/

    A lot of that loss was driven by technology, with people getting their news online instead of delivered in a physical newspaper, but then not even the New York Times or the Washington Post could get more than 2% or 4% of their readers to subscribe? That isn’t a failure of the market. That’s management failing to deliver a product that consumers are willing to buy.

    It’s gotten worse for the news media during the pandemic. As much as people’s attention has been driven to the news by the pandemic and the election, retailers, restaurants, and movie theaters aren’t interested in buying advertising when their customers are hunkered down or locked in. And now cord cutting is coming after cable news.

    Every time someone cuts the cord and goes to a streaming service without CNN or MSNBC, those channels lose money–they collected from cable subscribers who paid for having those channels on their dial whether they wanted them or not. Meanwhile, even Fox News is feeling the pressure, as however so many of their viewers leave them in anger and have started watching streaming services like Newsmax.

    The point is that there are market forces at work on the news media alright, and the news media itself is collapsing under the weight of the public’s indifference and disgust.

    Yes, that is a market solution!

    1. Ken Shultz
      January.18.2021 at 5:05 pm

      As a great philosopher one said, “It is now my duty to completely drain you”.

      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XIFUHzCUHrg

  16. Procyon Rotor
    January.18.2021 at 5:09 pm

    Trump thinks the problem is the press has been too hostile. Trump’s critics think the problem is the press has been too pro-Trump—”captive,” in Schumer’s words.

    One of these complaints is self-evidently true, and the other is from Bizarro world. How hard would it be to show some examples of the media’s outrageous dishonesty here? I can think of several off the top of my head.

    And if you’re suggesting that the media’s TDS is predictable because half the population of the country has TDS and demands it in their news, I’ll have to ask, chicken or egg? The media started lying about Trump to sink his candidacy in 2016, before which he was a relatively admired celebrity. They managed to turn him into a monster in the minds of half the country practically overnight.

    1. Ken Shultz
      January.18.2021 at 5:15 pm

      “One of these complaints is self-evidently true

      We can see it in the statistics, too!

      On September 30, 2020, three days before the election, Gallup reported that 89% of Republicans and 64% of Independents had little or no trust in the media to report the news fairly and accurately.

      https://news.gallup.com/poll/321116/americans-remain-distrustful-mass-media.aspx

      Has anything happened in the interim to improve that perception–particularly in regards to the media’s treatment of President Trump.

      I don’t think so.

  17. Brandybuck
    January.18.2021 at 5:10 pm

    The solution to bad speech is better speech. Alex Jones gets to have his crappy ass website, but I get to also have my crappy ass website that mocks his crappy ass website. Plus, my crappy ass website isn’t constantly hawking bitcoin and money launderers.

  18. Inquisitive Squirrel
    January.18.2021 at 5:15 pm

    This article hits upon the basis for the problem, supply and demand. There are so many news sites and so many places to get the news, that news consumers pick the news services that confirm their biases the best.

    Back in the day, news services like ABC, NBC, and CBS had to appeal to 40 million viewers. This required a toned down take on the day’s news.

    Today, with so many news services, you see entities like Fox and CNN fighting over 3 million viewers. And these viewers demand a the news confirm their biases as much as possible.

    Therefore, since their audiences are so small, any loss of viewership is huge. Just ask Fox. They stopped being Trump sycophants and OANN and Newsmax sucked up their viewers.

