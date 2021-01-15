Brickbat: Professional Courtesy

Norwalk, Connecticut, police officers Michel Dimeglio and Sara Laudano have been charged with larceny and reckless endangerment after their supervisors found them together in a hotel room while both were on duty. The department had been looking for Laudano after dispatch could not reach her on the radio or on her cellphone. The department's vehicle location system found her patrol car in the hotel parking lot. The department said the two "were not in a condition to respond to calls for service."