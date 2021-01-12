Coronavirus

Trump Will Adopt Biden Plan for Speeding Up COVID-19 Vaccinations

Vaccine booster doses currently being reserved will be released immediately to inoculate more Americans.



(Sergei Babenko/Dreamstime)

Last week, President-elect Joe Biden announced that his incoming administration would not keep COVID-19 vaccines idling in freezers as boosters for folks who have already been inoculated with the first of two doses. Instead, his team would release all doses now and count on future production to provide the second doses in the coming weeks. This way, far more people could get some initial protection from the virus—a particularly timely consideration, as diagnosed COVID-19 cases have been soaring throughout the U.S. Additionally, it is urgent to get more Americans vaccinated as soon as possible before the spread of a much more contagious variant makes the pandemic even worse.

Much to their credit, Trump administration officials will reportedly announce later today that they will adopt the Biden administration's vaccine rollout plan in which doses currently being reserved will be made available almost immediately. In addition, instead of insisting on the complicated recommendations which prioritize groups such as health care workers, nursing home residents, and a variety of "essential workers" for vaccination, the Trump administration will urge states to make vaccinations available to Americans aged 65 and older. If the goal is to dramatically reduce mortality and stress on the health care system, this makes sense since this age group accounts for around 80 percent of COVID-19 deaths and 45 percent of hospitalizations.

In the meantime, as Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna continue to ramp up their vaccine production, fingers are crossed that the Johnson & Johnson one-shot COVID-19 vaccine will prove effective and become available in the next few weeks. If approved, the company says that it is "on track" to deliver hundreds of millions of doses in the first half of 2021.

 

  3. Bluwater
    January.12.2021 at 12:01 pm

    As things change, you change your response. It’s not rocket science, and it sure as hell shouldn’t be political.

    1. shortviking
      January.12.2021 at 12:04 pm

      Wish Newsom would learn that you can’t lockdown/mask/distance your way out of a widespread virus.

  5. CE
    January.12.2021 at 12:07 pm

    So millions of people will never get the second dose and the first round of vaccinations is more for show…

    1. sarcasmic
      January.12.2021 at 12:12 pm

      Believe or not they’re making more vaccine as we speak. So when people need a second round it will be there.

      1. chemjeff radical individualist
        January.12.2021 at 12:19 pm

        Well, there is only a short window of time between when the first dose is administered and when the second dose ought to be administered. Depending on the vaccine, it’s either 3 weeks or 4 weeks. So if someone gets the first dose and then has to wait a long time to get the second dose, no one really knows how effective that will be.

        1. sarcasmic
          January.12.2021 at 12:50 pm

          Now many people will actually go back for the second dose? Seriously. Better to use what they’ve got than reserve it for people who won’t bother to come back?

  7. creech
    January.12.2021 at 12:15 pm

    Apparently, the makers of vaccine are now confident they can produce enough doses that logisticians do not have to worry about keeping doses in inventory in case of a shortfall. You know darn well that if Trump had released the vaccines before this was determined, he would have been accused of, what, “inciting the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Americans.”

  8. Dan_In_Philly
    January.12.2021 at 12:25 pm

    https://www.cidrap.umn.edu/news-perspective/2020/12/fda-documents-show-pfizer-covid-vaccine-protects-after-1-dose

    “In November, Pfizer said that after two doses given 3 weeks apart, the vaccine’s efficacy was 95%. But according to the FDA analysis, strong protection of about 82% occurred after the first doses and was 52% between the two doses.”

    Some number crunching actuarial is gonna have to figure this one out.

    Taking the first dose give you 82% but that decays to 52% until the second dose, which then jacks you to 95%.

    So if you delay that second dose or skip it altogether, I read that as saying you never get above 52%. The fact that it decays from 82% to 52% in 2-3 weeks—do we know if effectiveness decays beyond the 52% the longer you wait for that second dose?

    The psychology of this is that the motivation to get the second dose is going to be a lot less than to get the first dose…I think we’re going to have landfills filled with unused vaccine.

  9. Jerryskids
    January.12.2021 at 12:29 pm

    Is no one listening to the experts? What does the science say? Or are we going to pretend suddenly that Trump and Biden are epidemiologists?

    1. Idle Hands
      January.12.2021 at 12:41 pm

      the experts are all against this. FDA has been saying the admin couldn’t do this since December since that’s not how they conducted the trials. nut doesn’t matter in two weeks noone will give a fuck about the experts as Joe Biden will have his doctor wife telling us how it’s going to be.

    1. TJJ2000
      January.12.2021 at 12:53 pm

      Until it comes to everyone’s attention that 80% of the population isn’t going to fit into size-10 pants and then we can argue with each other for another 50-years about whether to make size-9 or size-11.

  11. Bill Godshall
    January.12.2021 at 12:47 pm

    Although several million Americans attained immunity via vaccines this past month, exponentially more (i.e. 10+ times) Americans have acquired immunity via covid infection (during the same time).

    By the time 10% of Americans receive covid vaccines, herd immunity will have already protected most Americans from covid in thousands of communities, hundreds of counties and dozens of states. But Big Pharma, Democrats and left wing propagandists (including Bailey) continue to deceive Americans to believe that herd immunity can/will only be attained via mass vaccinations.

    Many studies (including ones by CDC and TX Health Dept) have found/estimated that 3 – 10 times more Americans have been infected with covid than have tested positive.

    Herd immunity occurs rapidly after two thirds of people (in families, workplaces, communities, counties and/or states) have been infected or vaccinated, but a majority will be immune once half have been infected or vaccinated, which is now occurring in thousands of communities, hundreds of counties and dozens of states.

    US counties with the highest rates of positively tested covid cases, which appear within days or weeks of achieving herd immunity, long before vaccines will have an impact. (Data as of 1/7/2021)
    Crowley, CO – 28.5%
    Dewey, SD – 22.3%
    Norton, KS – 21.8%
    Lincoln, AR – 21.5%
    Bon Homme, SD – 21.3%
    Chattahoochee, GA – 20.9%
    Bent, CO – 20.3%
    Buffalo, SD – 20.3%
    Trousdale, TN – 20.2%
    Lake, TN – 20.1%
    Buena Vista, IA – 19.3%
    Eddy, ND – 18.0%
    Ellsworth, KS – 17.6%
    Dakota, NE – 17.6%
    Jackson, AR – 17.3%
    Childress, TX – 17.3%
    Alfalfa, OK – 16.8%
    Lee, AR – 16.6%
    Foster, ND – 16.6%
    Lafayette, FL – 16.6%
    Seward, KS – 16.4%
    Nobles, MN – 16.3%
    Menominee, WI – 16.0%
    Hale, TX – 16.0%
    Big Horn, MT – 15.9%
    Lassen, CA – 15.9%
    Pawnee, KS – 15.7%
    Logan, CO – 15.6%
    Sheridan, KS – 15.6%
    Ford, KS – 15.5%
    Walsh, ND – 15.5%
    Wayne, TN – 15.3%
    Lee, KY – 15.3%
    Stutsman, ND – 15.2%
    Morton, ND – 15.1%
    Aurora, SD – 14.9%
    Nelson, ND – 14.7%
    Crocket, TX – 14.7%
    Texas, OK – 14.7%
    Potter, SD – 14.5%
    Burleigh, ND – 14.5%
    Benson, ND – 14.4%
    Dickey, ND – 14.3%
    Lyman, SD – 14.2%
    Sioux, ND – 14.2%
    Lubbock, TX – 14.2%
    McKinley, NM – 14.2%
    East Carroll, LA – 14.2%
    Lincoln, CO – 14.0%
    Toole, MT – 14.0%
    Yuma, AZ – 14.0%
    Davison, SD – 13.9%
    Chicot, AR – 13.9%
    Griggs, ND – 13.8%
    Rolette, ND – 13.8%
    Oglala Lakota, SD – 13.7%
    Plymouth, IA – 13.7%
    Faulk, SD – 13.6%
    Finney, KS – 13.5%
    Colfax, NE – 13.5%
    Nemaha, KS – 13.4%
    Beadle, SD – 13.4%
    Stark, ND – 13.3%
    Grand Forks, ND – 13.2%
    Madison, ID – 13.2%
    Douglas, SD – 13.2%
    Haywood, TN – 13.2%
    Lamb, TX – 13.2%
    Ramsey, ND – 13.1%
    Kearny, KS – 13.0%
    Potter, TX – 13.0%
    Crawford, IA – 12.9%

    1. Bill Godshall
      January.12.2021 at 12:50 pm

      Also note that a large federal or state institution was the source of covid outbreaks in many/most of the counties with the highest rates of covid cases.
      Crowley, CO – 28.5% (State Prison)
      Dewey, SD – 22.5% (Indian Reservation)
      Norton, KS – 21.8% (State Prison, Nursing Home)
      Lincoln, AR – 21.5% (State Prison)
      Bon Homme, SD – 21.3% (State Prison)
      Chattahoochee, GA – 20.9% (Fort Benning US Military)
      Buffalo, SD – 20.3% (Indian Reservation)
      Trousdale, TN – 20.2% (State Prison)
      Lake, TN – 20.1% (State Prison)
      Buena Vista, IA – 19.3% (Tyson Meat Packing Plant)
      Eddy, ND – 18.0%
      Ellsworth, KS – 17.6%
      Dakota, NE – 17.6% (Tyson Meat Packing Plant)
      Jackson, AR – 17.3% (State Prisons)
      Foster, ND – 16.6%
      Lafayette, FL – 16.6% (State Prison)

      1. Bill Godshall
        January.12.2021 at 1:03 pm

        20 states with the highest covid case rate (i.e. positive tests) are
        https://www.npr.org/sections/health-shots/2020/09/01/816707182/map-tracking-the-spread-of-the-coronavirus-in-the-u-s#curves

        ND – 12.4%
        SD – 11.7%
        TN – 9.6%
        UT – 9.6%
        WI – 9.5%
        RI – 9.5%
        IA – 9.4%
        NE – 9.1%
        AZ – 8.6%
        AR – 8.5%
        KS – 8.5%
        OK – 8.5%
        IN – 8.4%
        ID – 8.4%
        IL – 8.2%
        WY – 8.2%
        AL – 8.2%
        MT – 8.1%
        NV – 8.1%
        MS – 8.1%

        So far, 7.00% of Americans have tested positive for covid.

