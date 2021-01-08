Coronavirus

The Biden Administration Will Release All Available COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Immediately

He will count on future production to provide second doses.

|

VaccinesTamarDunduaDreamstime
(Tamar Dundua/Dreamstime)

The U.S. is lagging woefully in its administration of COVID-19 vaccines as the pandemic worsens. At the current national rate of about 500,000 vaccinations per day, it would take 420 days to inject just the first of two vaccine doses into the shoulders of the nation's 210 million adults. The incoming Biden administration pledged to deliver 100 million doses in its first hundred days. But that's still way too slow because the new, more transmissible COVID-19 virus variant will greatly boost the number of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths if it is left unchecked.

Currently, the Trump administration is holding back about half of the current stock of 40 million vaccine doses to deliver as second doses for those who have already received the first inoculation. Vaccine makers Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna are committed to producing 160 million doses over the next three months. Given those future supplies, American Enterprise Institute health care scholar James C. Capretta calculates that even if the pace of vaccinations jumps to 1 million per day, there would still be an excess of 86 million unused doses by the end of March. That is clearly unacceptable.

In the face of these considerations, the Biden team has decided to release all available doses for injection now. "The President-elect believes we must accelerate distribution of the vaccine while continuing to ensure the Americans who need it most get it as soon as possible. He supports releasing available doses immediately, and believes the government should stop holding back vaccine supply so we can get more shots in Americans' arms now," said TJ Ducklo, a spokesman for Biden's transition. Instead of waiting nearly two more weeks for the new team to implement this plan, Trump administration officials should immediately adopt this policy rather than clinging to their inflexible plan as the pandemic grows worse.

Former Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Scott Gottlieb points out in The Wall Street Journal that vaccine production is speedily ramping up, so more of the current stock of 40 million doses should be used to inoculate people immediately since second doses would come from those new supplies. Gottlieb also argues that if stockpiles continue to build that the complicated vaccination program rules should be loosened and vaccinations should be offered to the general public based on age, which could be lowered from 75 to 65 if supplies allow.

"A vaccine that's sitting on a shelf for weeks, waiting for its perfect recipient, doesn't help snuff out the pandemic," notes Gottlieb. The good news is that the incoming Biden administration apparently recognizes this fact.

 

NEXT: Prosecutor's Office Clears Maryland SWAT Officers in Fatal Shooting of Duncan Lemp

Ronald Bailey is science correspondent at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Emaily@PAN
    January.8.2021 at 1:27 pm

    Corona is big threat of the century which effect physically, mentally and financially To over come these difficulties and make full use of this hostage period and make online earning for more detail visit the given link…………. Here is More information.

    1. CarolynSmart
      January.8.2021 at 1:44 pm

      Stay At Home Mom From New York Shared Her Secret On How She Was Able To Rake In $1500 Weekly From Online Work Just 3 Weeks After Losing Her GVJ Old Job… Read More…… Visit Here

  2. Ra's al Gore
    January.8.2021 at 1:28 pm

    Could go either way on which is the better idea, but Orange Man Bad so holding back is fascism.

    1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      January.8.2021 at 1:32 pm

      No doubt at all. Using all as soon as available is the only intelligent process. The second dose isn’t used until two or four weeks later, depending on which vaccination. No point at all in holding back half all that time, especially when holding them back involves that expensive cold storage. Why double the storage requirements?

    2. Formerly FreeRadical
      January.8.2021 at 2:24 pm

      Where in the article is there any sense of “orange man bad”?

      This has been an ongoing question about what is the best way to proceed. It’s true that the current administration had been holding back doses. At the time that seemed to be a good idea. It’s also true that the US is lagging.

      But now, new thinking is coming about this, so it’s time for a change. The incoming admission is going to make that change.

      Isn’t it ok to talk about that stuff without triggering your Trump auto-defense mechanism?

  3. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    January.8.2021 at 1:34 pm

    So… I’m doubting that Trump himself ordered these vaccines ‘held back’… I’m sure it was some consortium of officials at the FDA. Why did the FDA make the decision to hold back the vaccine? I’m sure it was all based on some kind of “science”.

    1. AnyoneStillCareAboutFreedomInHere?
      January.8.2021 at 1:38 pm

      There is bro science and there is blu science, also called lib science. Blu science typically states that all evil will melt in the bright light of virtue signalling. Like wearing an ineffictive piece of cloth on your face.

  4. Inquisitive Squirrel
    January.8.2021 at 1:38 pm

    I think this is the right call.

    It’s a tough decision, though. The second does is key to getting fully immunized and it requires a pretty set timeframe for best maximization of the benefits. So, giving out second doses as first doses will risk upsetting maximum vaccine efficacy.

    However, the countervailing argument of getting as many vaccinated as soon as possible adds the faster herd immunity situation, which I think has a good chance of outweighing the risk of failing to maximize the benefits with administration of that second dose possibly being impacted.

  5. Syd Henderson
    January.8.2021 at 1:38 pm

    “In the face of these considerations, the Biden team has decided to release all available doses for injection now.”

    Shouldn’t that be on January 20?

  6. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    January.8.2021 at 1:40 pm

    Well Biden did promise during the campaign to #ShutDownTheVirus. I’ll wear my mask for the first 100 days like he requested, but after that I bet it will no longer be necessary.

    1. ElvisIsReal
      January.8.2021 at 1:46 pm

      Yep. They will reduce the cycles on the tests, they will stop testing healthy people, and they will start counting “of covid” instead of “with covid”

      If we did that, the crisis would evaporate tomorrow. But we gotta wait until Joe can take the credit.

  7. Moonrocks
    January.8.2021 at 1:44 pm

    Will anyone ask if he consulted the experts on this?

  8. Jackand Ace
    January.8.2021 at 1:48 pm

    Well, it just a President managing a vaccine’s distribution during a pandemic rather than spend all his time whining falsely about how an election was stolen from him.

    By the way Ronald, did you see that 2020 tied 2016 for warmest year yet? And before anyone takes any solace that at least it didn’t surpass 2016, 2016 had an El Niño event, which warmed the temperatures further, while 2020 had a La Niña event which cooled temperatures a bit. So yeah, it’s getting worse.

    I don’t know, maybe it’s time to trot out another Shellenberger or Lomborg reference to tell us how it’s all not a problem.

  9. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland
    January.8.2021 at 1:58 pm

    In the light of an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure, I think we should blow the three gorges dam and wipe out what’s left of Wuhan.

Please to post comments