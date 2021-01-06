Protests

Republicans, White House Aides Beg Trump To Call Off MAGA Occupation of Capitol

“This is banana republic crap we’re watching happen right now.”

|

DCTrumprotets_1161x653
(Lenin Nolly/Sipa USA/Newscom)

Rep. Mike Gallagher (R–Wis.), representing the Green Bay area, recorded a message while sheltered in place in his own D.C. office at the Capitol and posted it on Twitter, begging President Donald Trump to say something to stop the violent intrusion there:

"The vice president of the United States was just rushed off the floor by the Secret Service," he noted. "This is banana republic crap that we're watching happen right now."

He added that he was told by politicians in D.C. who planned to object to the election results that these objections would be peaceful and that they knew nothing would come of it.

"We're going to have the debate, voice people's concerns, and then, we won't actually overturn our entire system of representative government," Gallagher said he was told by these people. "So nothing bad will happen. There will be no cost to this effort."

"This is the cost to this effort," Gallagher responded, in reference to the protesters storming the building, "and telling thousands of people that there is a legitimate shot of overturning the election today, even though you know that is not true."

"We have got to stop this," he implored. "Mr. President, you have got to stop this. You are the only person who can call this off. Call it off. The election is over. Call it off. This is bigger than you. This is bigger than any member of Congress. This is about the United States of America, which is more important than any politician. Call it off. It's over."

So far, Trump's response has been to tweet for protesters to "remain peaceful," even as the protests get wilder:

On ABC, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said he had been trying to reach Trump on the phone, unsuccessfully, to get him to try to call the protesters off. He said, "The president caused this protest to occur. He is the only one who can make it stop."

Sen. Rand Paul (R–Ky.), who has remained a Trump ally throughout his term, denounced the violence on Twitter:

Maggie Haberman at The New York Times says aides are trying to get Trump to put out stronger statements to try to get the protesters to calm down, but he won't:

Instead, it appears to be falling on Vice President Mike Pence, who triggered Trump's ire by refusing to swing the election back into Trump's favor, to attempt to order protesters to leave the capitol building:

The Twitter account for the Senate Republicans has called for an end to this "chaos":

NEXT: Trump Supporters Stormed the Capitol, Smashed Its Windows, and Fought the Police

Scott Shackford is an associate editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. BestUsedCarSales
    January.6.2021 at 4:18 pm

    This is basically a windfall for Democrats as well. Biden is going to be able to pull an easy strongman stance against this, and this coup has no chance of working. There’s nothing magical about holding the physical building.

  2. Julia_Ema
    January.6.2021 at 4:20 pm

    Yeah it`s Possible…Anybody can earn 250$+ daily… You can earn from 6000-12000 a month or even more if you work as a full time job…It’s easy, just follow instructions on this page, read it carefully from start to finish… It’s a flexible job
    but a good earning opportunity..
    Here is information.

  3. Cal Cetín
    January.6.2021 at 4:24 pm

    “I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!”

    Denounce harder-er!

    1. Cyto
      January.6.2021 at 4:32 pm

      It actually is reminiscent of the debate moment where they asked him to condemn racism and no matter how many times he does, they pretend like he refuses.

  4. Fist of Etiquette
    January.6.2021 at 4:25 pm

    Both sides enjoyed the fuck out of all they sowed over the past four years (particularly the past year). You have to hand it to Trump. He’s the only one seemingly fine with the reaping.

    All I know is, if this gets to Hunger Games, you better not put me in that district that smells funny.

    1. BestUsedCarSales
      January.6.2021 at 4:35 pm

      You’ll be put with Philadelphia and you’ll like it.

  5. Brandybuck
    January.6.2021 at 4:26 pm

    Fuck, I’m out of popcorn. What else can I munch on as the once Great Nation crumbles around me? This is dog whistle sedition.

    It’s like Trump wants the electoral vote to fail. Does he not understand that means the election moves to the incoming Democrat congress where nothing will change? It’s a pointless exercise who’s only goal can be to sow nihilism.

    If I didn’t know any better, I would say this was the endgame of the five dimensional chess he was playing… as a secret Democrat trying to destroy the Republican Party from the inside. Well it’s working.

    1. Cyto
      January.6.2021 at 4:33 pm

      If it goes to the Congress, the the house votes by state delegation. Not by individual members. By states.

      Republicans actually have the advantage there.

      That is the constitutional end game. Take it to the house, and win there.

      It has 0% chance of success. Everyone should know it. But that is the strategy.

  6. Unicorn Abattoir
    January.6.2021 at 4:27 pm

    Trump needs to get his ass of twitter and on the air at the networks

  7. Cyto
    January.6.2021 at 4:30 pm

    This is the level of unthinking commentary I have come to expect around here. Maggie Haberman tells you right there in her tweets that she has completely clouded thinking and is entirely motivated by partisanship and only partisanship. Yet you quote her as if she is the sage of this story, providing honest insight from the inside.

    You don’t have to know anything about the larger context in order to understand that. All you have to do is read her own stupid tweet to see that her one and only motivation is partisanship.

    Here you report it dutifully as if it were factual.

    Immediately above her tweet you have a tweet directly from the horse’s mouth that completely contradicts her argument.

    I will be so glad when this is over. I enjoyed it when I thought that people at my favorite publications had intelligence and insight. For some reason this guy manages to motivate people to do and say the dumbest things.

  8. Ken Shultz
    January.6.2021 at 4:32 pm

    This isn’t about Trump anymore.

    If the Republicans had won the Georgia elections last night, this wouldn’t be happening.

    If anyone can calm the angry mobs, it’s Biden, Pelosi, and Schumer. They could get on the TV right now and promise not to come after our gun rights, promise not to stack the Supreme Court, promise not to add any more states, and promise not to institute the Green New Deal.

    They won’t go on TV and promise not to do those things because they fully intend to pursue each and every one of them to the best of their ability just as soon as Biden is inaugurated.

  9. Cal Cetín
    January.6.2021 at 4:33 pm

    With their own place of business threatened, maybe Congresspeople will finally realize that rioting is a bad idea.

    Owners of Footlocker franchises, etc. could have instructed Congress on this issue. Rioting is wrong.

    Or maybe Congress members will simply conclude, like the mayor of Chicago, that rioting is bad when directed against *them.*

  10. JFree
    January.6.2021 at 4:34 pm

    “We’re going to have the debate, voice people’s concerns, and then, we won’t actually overturn our entire system of representative government,” Gallagher said he was told by these people. “So nothing bad will happen. There will be no cost to this effort.”

    Politician says ‘Sow the wind, reap the whirlwind’. FTFY

Please to post comments