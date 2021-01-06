Elections

Republicans Got What They Deserved. America Will Now Have To Pay the Price.

When one party controls both Congress and the White House, the result is never a reduction in the size or cost of government.

A sign for President Donald Trump is seen near Greenville, Georgia. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call/Newscom)

Donald Trump promised—or perhaps warned—Republican voters in 2016 that if he was elected president, they would become "so sick and tired of winning."

In Georgia, at least, that appears to be true.

Democratic candidates Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff appear to have narrowly won the pair of high-stakes Senate runoff elections held in Georgia on Tuesday night. If those results are confirmed, it would leave the Senate evenly divided between the two parties and allow incoming Vice President Kamala Harris to be a tie-breaking vote for Democrats. Combined with the results of November's elections, Tuesday's outcomes mean that when Trump leaves office in less than two weeks, Democrats will have full control of the executive and legislative branches of government.

That means that in a span of two months Trump has presided over three losses in a state that hadn't gone to Democrats in a presidential contest since 1992 and hadn't elected a Democratic senator since 2000. It's too soon to say whether this is evidence of a realignment in Georgia that Democrats have been hoping for years would materialize, versus a one-off rejection of Trump and his party. Either way, these results are a big deal.

This is the outcome that Republicans deserve after four years of not merely tolerating but largely embracing Trump's authoritarian, spendy, and uninformed ways. It is the outcome the party deserves for rallying around a man who was impeached and defeated at the ballot box. It is what they should get for following Trump down an insane rabbit hole of conspiracy theories instead of rejecting him as the failed president that he is and moving in a different direction.

Republicans need to realize that "this is happening the way it is happening because you've allowed it to happen," Michael Steele, a former chairman of the Republican National Committee, said on Tuesday night during an appearance on MSNBC. Like other anti-Trump voices within and around the GOP warning that Trumpism was a dead end, he's been proven right.

The best thing that could come out of Tuesday's results is a long-overdue reckoning for Trumpism. Already, the recriminations are starting—CNN's Jake Tapper says some Republican strategists are blaming Sen. Josh Hawley (R–Mo.), one of Trump's most loyal advocates in the Senate, for the losses in Georgia.

More of that would be welcome.

But easily the worst thing to come out of Tuesday's runoffs is the unified control of government Democrats will now enjoy. When one party controls both Congress and the White House, the result is never a reduction in the size or cost of government. America will pay the price for Republicans' failures.

In the short-term, a slim Democratic majority in the Senate means President-elect Joe Biden will be able to get more aggressive about his executive branch appointments. Biden was reportedly waiting to announce some of his cabinet picks, including his attorney general, until after the Georgia elections were finished, which could indicate that the nominee would have been different if Republicans had emerged victorious in the state. (Or it could be nothing more than strategic maneuver to avoid giving Republicans a new issue to campaign on in Georgia, the opposite of how Trump and Hawley likely helped Democrats with their post-election shenanigans.)

The same is true for judicial appointments, which are not subject to the filibuster anymore. Republicans who justified Trump's bad behavior because they liked that he was packing the federal courts with conservative jurists will now have to watch Biden and Harris steer the judiciary in a different direction.

And it means we'll likely see another major COVID-19 relief bill passed in the early days of the Biden administration. It could be loaded up with billions of dollars for states and local governments—an unnecessary bailout that Senate Republicans successfully and repeatedly blocked in 2020. Such a package will be Democrats' top priority if they take the majority, likely Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D–N.Y.) said during a Wednesday morning press conference.

In the longer term, a slim Democratic majority in the Senate has murky implications for policy making. On one hand, the combination of the filibuster, the presence of conservative-ish Sen. Joe Manchin (D–W.Va.), and the fact that Democrats will have to defend seats in places like Arizona and New Hampshire in 2022 might limit some Biden aspirations.

On the other hand, however, the Senate rules allow a lot of flexibility if the majority is willing to play ball. Democrats could use the reconciliation procedure, which allows for certain tax- and budget-related bills to pass without a supermajority, to implement some stripped-down versions of their policy agenda. This is the same procedure that Republicans used to pass the tax reform bill in 2017, so it's certainly possible to deliver big legislative accomplishments without a 60-vote majority.

Simply controlling committees and determining what gets to the floor of the Senate is a big deal too. With Schumer looking over his shoulder at a possible primary challenge from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D–N.Y.), there will be added pressure to find ways to squeeze through a few of the items on the progressives' wish list.

More spending, bigger government, and more liberal appointees to the executive branch and the federal courts—that's where Trumpism has led. (In fairness, Republicans were already doing a lot of the first two things.)

The results of Tuesday's runoff mean that those of us who care about limited government are going to face (at least) two difficult years ahead. For today, though, we can enjoy a little bit of schadenfreude.

Eric Boehm is a reporter at Reason.

  1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
    January.6.2021 at 12:29 pm

    I, for one, welcome the higher taxes, stricter regulations, and stronger federal government!

    1. Lord of Strazele
      January.6.2021 at 12:52 pm

      You may be disappointed if you earn less than $240k and the federal aid to states could help lower your state taxes or ar least keep them from going up. But cheer up because you’ll still get to breathe in the polluted air and lose to the corporations in a rigged judicial system.

      1. JesseAz
        January.6.2021 at 1:03 pm

        yeap… useful idiot.

      2. bevis the lumberjack
        January.6.2021 at 1:05 pm

        “lower your state taxes”

        Are you actually serious with that bullshit? Taxes ain’t going nowhere but up.

      3. EISTAU Gree-Vance
        January.6.2021 at 1:11 pm

        Everything is so terrible and unfair…….. still.

        Sigh.

    2. SQRLSY One
      January.6.2021 at 1:24 pm

      I, for one, welcome the (hopefully imminent) end of the threat of a 1-party “R” state! Because intelligent conscious beings everywhere KNOW that 1-party state = dictatorshit, no matter WHAT the party is!

  2. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
    January.6.2021 at 12:32 pm

    I forgot to also mention that this is another LIBERTARIAN MOMENT brought to you by Reason magazine.

    1. Carlos Inconvenience
      January.6.2021 at 1:23 pm

      It’s good for Reason’s fundraising to have a government that actively expands the state.

  3. De Oppresso Liber
    January.6.2021 at 12:36 pm

    Boehm is right on target once again.

    1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
      January.6.2021 at 12:39 pm

      It’s the Republicans fault Democrats want to spend more money?

      1. Brandybuck
        January.6.2021 at 12:56 pm

        It’s the Republicans fault that the Republicans spent four years telling the voters that spending more money was okay.

        Vote Democrat if you want to drive off the cliff at eighty miles an hour. Vote Republicans if you only want to drive off the cliff at sixty miles an hour. The old GOP that only wanted to drive off the cliff at a modest forty miles an hour is long long dead.

        1. JesseAz
          January.6.2021 at 1:03 pm

          Keep rationalizing your love of an authoritarian victory.

      2. bevis the lumberjack
        January.6.2021 at 1:06 pm

        It’s Republicans fault that Dems won the Senate. They did everything they possibly could to grasp defeat from the jaws of victory.

    2. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
      January.6.2021 at 12:44 pm

      He might be my second favorite libertarian writer, behind only Shikha Dalmia. He’s done consistently excellent work promoting Charles Koch’s views on tariffs.

      #InDefenseOfBillionaires

  4. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    January.6.2021 at 12:42 pm

    Indeed, Republicans got what they deserved for pushing out the more respectable early 2000s neocons (Kristol, Frum, Boot, Rubin, etc.) and allowing alt-right white nationalists to take over their party.

    Even more importantly, though, we Koch / Reason libertarians got exactly what we wanted. For 4 years we’ve been a crucial component of #TheResistance. Now our Democratic allies are about to control the entire federal government. And I guarantee every issue we care about — especially our benefactor Charles Koch’s net worth — will see a dramatic improvement under President Biden and the Democratic Congress.

    #LibertariansForBiden

    1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
      January.6.2021 at 12:46 pm

      We need moderates in the GOP who will stand up for their values unless they need to compromise their values to get legislation passed to support spending in their district.

  5. Zeb
    January.6.2021 at 12:44 pm

    Well, everyone who runs for office deserves to lose if you ask me. Unfortunately, someone is going to win.
    But who cares if the Republican party gets what it deserves? Elections should be about the actual likely policy results and their effects, not who deserves to win or who is a big poopyhead.

    1. StackOfCoins
      January.6.2021 at 1:18 pm

      Boehm’s a tribalist in his bones.

  6. Overt
    January.6.2021 at 12:45 pm

    This libertarian habit of saying “If only Party X were more libertarian, Party Y wouldn’t have won” is the silliest, most naive or nefarious shit I’ve ever seen.

    Americans got what they deserved, because that is what they voted for. Americans aren’t paying for it because of Republicans. Americans are paying for their own votes.

    Boehm would like to absolve the American public of responsibility and put it on the republicans because he is left of center and it feels better to make them the boogey man.

    It is a fact that the Democrats are advancing the cause of BIGGER and more expensive government. It is insane to suggest that the Republicans could have countered that by carrying through on the “reduction in the size or cost of government.”

    1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
      January.6.2021 at 12:48 pm

      I’m a “tax and spend” centrist above all this this partisan bickering.

    2. StackOfCoins
      January.6.2021 at 1:23 pm

      It makes sense to blame Trump, if you accept the theory that this election was a referendum on Trump, not on what either party offers as policy. But Boehm, being a natural lefty, must mock the Republicans as well for prioritizing political theater over winning the Georgia runoffs.

  7. sarcasmic
    January.6.2021 at 12:54 pm

    “Democracy is the theory that the common people know what they want, and deserve to get it good and hard.”

    H. L. Mencken

    1. JesseAz
      January.6.2021 at 1:05 pm

      You and the other cosplays 100% deserve the fallout of this election since you tacitly supported the outcome. And were even giddy about it after the fact.

      1. bevis the lumberjack
        January.6.2021 at 1:10 pm

        Trump deserves none of the blame despite the fact that he alienated a large proportion of the electorate?

        And then in the time leading up to the run-offs he doubled down on unlikeability.

        Trump is 100% to blame for the Democratic senate. And substantially to blame for his own loss. All he had to do was show a smidge of self control and he’d have waltzed past Biden. But he couldn’t do it, and now we live in progressiveville.

      2. sarcasmic
        January.6.2021 at 1:10 pm

        You tacitly support gang rape because you never openly said you don’t. If you say anything now you’re just backpeddling. See? I can do it too!

        And you mistake my jeering for cheering. Go cry more.

        1. bevis the lumberjack
          January.6.2021 at 1:16 pm

          I’ve been hesitant to call the Trump thing a cult, but damn, it’s like there’s nothing he could do to cause them to criticize him even a little. He couldn’t have done any more to lose the runoffs than he did and they just can’t call him on it.

      3. chemjeff radical individualist
        January.6.2021 at 1:16 pm

        YOU are the ones most responsible for the election outcome, because you and your merry band of Trump bootlickers enabled every single one of his bad behaviors and terrible decisions which repulsed a large number of people, regardless of ideology or party.

        Perhaps if Trump had acted more like a decent human being, instead of a garbage reality TV star, he might have won.

        1. R. Truth
          January.6.2021 at 1:25 pm

          “he might have won.”

          Hi this is about the Georigia elections and Trump wasn’t in those, do let your TDS go already it is embarrassing to watch.

  8. Mickey Rat
    January.6.2021 at 12:55 pm

    “This is the outcome that Republicans deserve after four years of not merely tolerating but largely embracing Trump’s authoritarian, spendy, and uninformed ways.”

    How does that result in electing Democrats, who are all those things cranked up to eleven?

    Perhaps because a lot of the electorate are not against spendy, ignorant, authoritarians.

    1. Brandybuck
      January.6.2021 at 12:57 pm

      Because when the voter can’t tell the difference between a Democrat and a Republican, they’ll vote for whoever promises them more cash.

      1. JesseAz
        January.6.2021 at 1:06 pm

        What is with your side and their stupid rationalizations today?

    2. Juice
      January.6.2021 at 1:25 pm

      Perhaps because a lot of the electorate are not against spendy, ignorant, authoritarians.

      This is why Trump won in the first place.

  9. inoyu
    January.6.2021 at 12:55 pm

    The democrats have created a voting industry via the NGOs dedicated to “safe and secure” and “get out the vote”. They spend up to $47 per vote. They hire lots of good people to do this “good” work. Republicans once seemed to have principles, but no clue, except when a charismatic leader came along. Republicans usually spend about $5 per vote.

  10. lap83
    January.6.2021 at 12:56 pm

    “Republicans Got What They Deserved”

    Love the subtext, that Democrats are the final arbiters of justice. Just when I thought things couldn’t get scarier, thanks!

  11. raspberrydinners
    January.6.2021 at 12:57 pm

    Man, can’t wait for the snowflakes to show up and say Boehm is some far left commie because he insulted dear leader.

    Cry some more cultists.

  12. Mickey Rat
    January.6.2021 at 1:00 pm

    And we will suffer through more of this

    “A student from Democracy Preparatory Academy and his mother filed a federal lawsuit against the school and its administrators Tuesday, alleging compelled speech and racial discrimination.

    The suit alleges that William Clark, a biracial twelfth-grader at Democracy Preparatory Academy, Agassi Campus, was required “to make professions about his racial, sexual, gender and religious identities… which were subject to the scrutiny, interrogation and derogatory labeling of students, teachers and school administrators,” according to court documents obtained by the Daily Caller. If Clark did not comply with these course requirements, he would not receive a passing grade.”

  13. Overt
    January.6.2021 at 1:01 pm

    I mean seriously, this is the least “Reason”able argument I’ve ever seen. Boehm is basically advancing the same arguments of fire and brimstone preachers of the past. “This town is paying for your sins!” “Those people died from a huricane because of the Gays!”\

    America had every choice in this. They could have voted for the Libertarian party. They could have voted for the Greens. The democrats didn’t miraculously get 50.5% of the vote because of nature. They got it because Americans voted for them. Any price that america will now pay is on them.

    And until Boehm puts away the pseudo-religious rhetoric and starts confronting the fact that a MAJORITY of Americans *want* protectionism, universal healthcare, free schools, etc- then he is making this entire magazine dumber for the effort.

    1. sarcasmic
      January.6.2021 at 1:07 pm

      “The democrats didn’t miraculously get 50.5% of the vote because of nature. They got it because Americans voted for them against Trump.”

      ftfy

      Democrats didn’t win. Republicans lost. There’s a difference. Because they, like their Dear Leader, are a bunch of assholes. This loss was 100% self inflicted.

      1. Juice
        January.6.2021 at 1:14 pm

        Democrats won because they are not assholes.

        1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
          January.6.2021 at 1:19 pm

          Solid, good folks, doing the work of the Working People.

        2. Mickey Rat
          January.6.2021 at 1:25 pm

          Citation needed.

      2. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
        January.6.2021 at 1:17 pm

        Democrats didn’t win.

        I’d say Biden getting more votes than the blazingly popular Obama did is a win.

        1. Juice
          January.6.2021 at 1:20 pm

          More than anyone in US history, without really campaigning all that much. The deep trust and admiration the American People feel for Joe Biden cannot be underestimated. Joe Biden is an unstoppable political force.

      3. chemjeff radical individualist
        January.6.2021 at 1:19 pm

        Exactly. It was a referendum on Trump and Trump lost. It was not an endorsement of far-left-wing nonsense as indicated by Democrats losing seats in the House, and Republicans winning close Senate races in places like Maine and Iowa. If Democrats do win the 2 seats in Georgia, it will only be because all the intense energy could be focused on those two races alone, AND because Team Red stupidly told its voters not to bother showing up because it’s all rigged.

        Not even a majority of Democrats want the far-left-wing progressivism. Sanders, Warren, et al., all lost the nomination in favor of centrist milquetoast moderate semi-senile Biden.

        1. Juice
          January.6.2021 at 1:21 pm

          The Dem primary voters much prefer corporatism.

    2. Juice
      January.6.2021 at 1:13 pm

      They got it because Americans voted for them.

      And then some.

  14. JesseAz
    January.6.2021 at 1:02 pm

    LOL.

    You couldn’t write a more idiotic article.

    She was wearing a skirt, she’s to blame!

  15. Kungpowderfinger
    January.6.2021 at 1:07 pm

    …and allow incoming Vice President Kamala Harris to be a tie-breaking vote for Democrats

    Won’t be necessary with Mittens and Murkowski having just become the most powerful elected officials in the country. Rino’s in a split senate with no chance of failing to get re-elected. Watch their net worths over the next few years.

  16. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    January.6.2021 at 1:15 pm

    No, I got what YOU deserved.

  17. Ken Shultz
    January.6.2021 at 1:15 pm

    “Republicans Got What They Deserved. America Will Now Have To Pay the Price.”

    This kind of blame shifting is typical of narcissistic abusers–“Look what you made me do to you!”

    If you didn’t vote for Trump, the blame for suffering under the Democrats belongs to you.

    Libertarianism is about believing that people should be free to enjoy and suffer the consequences of their own choices.

    There isn’t anything libertarian about blaming other people for the consequences of your choices.

  18. DH
    January.6.2021 at 1:18 pm

    Wow. Okay Boehm, so as long as Trumpism dies your kinda okay with what happens. Man Reason and so called Libertarians can go fuck themselves.

  19. Árboles de la Barranca
    January.6.2021 at 1:23 pm

    Deserve’s got nothing to do with it.

    We all got it comin’, kid.

    from you know where.

  20. John el Galto
    January.6.2021 at 1:24 pm

    Reason reveals its hand. They aren’t “libertarian,” they just want America to get screwed.

    Some people just want to watch the world burn (which isn’t very “libertarian,” btw).

Please to post comments