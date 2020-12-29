Supreme Court

The Trouble With John Roberts' Brand of Legal Conservatism

Is the chief justice just a politician in robes?

|

rtrltwelve072915
(Leah Millis/REUTERS/Newscom)

Writing in The Washington Post, law professor Adrian Vermeule and historian Varad Mehta lambast Chief Justice John Roberts, claiming his "apostasies have demoralized the right" and "emboldened the left." As they see it, Roberts "has engaged in strategic maneuvering," casting his lot with the Court's Democratic appointees in certain high-profile cases solely in order to protect the Court's reputation. "His goal appears to be to preserve what he takes to be the legitimacy of the Supreme Court, by disproving any suspicion that the justices vote ideologically or otherwise engage in political behavior." The chief justice is guilty of unprincipled judging, they assert, and his shenanigans are doing damage to the Court's legitimacy.

It has certainly become commonplace to think of Roberts as a sort of politician in robes, sticking his finger in the air to see which way the political winds blow. The problem with that way of thinking is that it misses something crucial about Roberts and his judicial handiwork. Namely, Roberts does have an underlying judicial philosophy that motivates him in many of these big cases; it just happens that this philosophy has rapidly fallen out of favor among many of his fellow conservatives.

I am referring to the philosophy of judicial deference or restraint, which, in a nutshell, is the idea that people should take their complaints to the ballot box, not to the courthouse. This view once occupied the commanding heights of the American conservative movement, exemplified most famously by the writings of the late conservative legal icon Robert Bork. "In wide areas of life," Bork argued, "majorities are entitled to rule, if they wish, simply because they are majorities." That meant that the courts should butt out.

Bork did not invent this view. Rather, he inherited it from certain towering legal figures from the early 20th century. The most influential of them was Supreme Court Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes Jr., who repeatedly preached "the right of a majority to embody their opinions in law."

That deferential view is not as popular among conservatives today as it once was. But Roberts can still be seen carrying the Holmes/Bork torch.

During his 2005 Senate confirmation hearings, for instance, Roberts tried to put a positive spin on Kelo v. City of New London, a recently decided case that left many conservatives fuming, angry that the Court had shortchanged property rights in favor of a controversial eminent domain scheme. Roberts offered a different view. The Court's ruling "leaves the ball in the court of the legislature," he said, "and I think it's reflective of what is often the case and people sometimes lose sight of, that this body [Congress] and legislative bodies in the States are protectors of people's rights as well." (Take your complaint to the ballot box, not to the courthouse.)

And then there is National Federation of Independent Business v. Sebelius (2012), which is perhaps Roberts' most famous legal judgment. At issue was the survival of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

Roberts saved the law from destruction. Why did he do it? In their piece for The Washington Post, Vermeule and Mehta cite the Obamacare case as "an early, important example" of Roberts' "dismaying trend of tactical decisions." He upheld President Barack Obama's signature law, in their view, in order to save the Court from scorching liberal criticism.

But Vermeule and Mehta's take misses what actually happened in Roberts' Obamacare ruling. Not only did Roberts' borrow a page from the Holmes/Bork playbook, but he specifically invoked one of Holmes' most notable statements about the proper role of the courts. "If my fellow citizens want to go to Hell I will help them," Holmes wrote in 1920. "It's my job." Here is how Roberts put it in 2012: "It is not our job to protect the people from the consequences of their political choices."

Whether or not you agree with the chief justice's embrace of judicial deference, it would be a mistake to downplay this important facet of his thinking.

NEXT: The Year Teachers Unions Killed the Goose That Laid the Golden Egg

Damon Root is a senior editor at Reason and the author of A Glorious Liberty: Frederick Douglass and the Fight for an Antislavery Constitution (Potomac Books).

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. I, Woodchipper
    December.29.2020 at 1:22 pm

    Yes, he is. Next question?

  2. Farkus
    December.29.2020 at 1:22 pm

    Penaltax!

  3. Cal Cetín
    December.29.2020 at 1:28 pm

    “It is not our job to protect the people from the consequences of their political choices.”

    The people at the federal level, or at the state level?

    As I recall, the attack on Obamacare was based on federalism, not on a constitutional right not to buy insurance.

    So by supporting the right of “teh people” to pass laws through Congress, he was denying the right of the people of the states to pass their own conflicting laws.

    So his smug quote gets him nowhere except among ignorant journalists.

    As for Oliver Wendell Holmes, his celebrity days may be numbered as progressives start looking over his eugenics and voting-rights decisions.

    1. Jason A
      December.29.2020 at 1:33 pm

      The only consequences Roberts was really concerned with is doing what is right, voting against clearly unconstitutional legislation, and the consequences FOR him. He reminds me so much of cucks like John McCain and other RINOs. More concerned with being a media darling that actually upholding principals.

  4. hpearce
    December.29.2020 at 1:29 pm

    “The Trouble With John Roberts’ Brand of Legal Conservatism”

    The trouble with Reason’s brand of pragmatic libertarianism is that it avidly supports coercive monopoly government while pretending to oppose coercion.

  5. Jason A
    December.29.2020 at 1:31 pm

    John Roberts…what an asshole.

  6. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    December.29.2020 at 1:37 pm

    Deference to legislators is no more a “principle” than is deference to dictators. The entire purpose of the Constitution is to prevent dictatorship by the majority. Holmes, Bork, Roberts, and countless other judges should be impeached for dereliction of duty.

    1. soldiermedic76
      December.29.2020 at 1:46 pm

      This. The Constitution is meant to check the power of the government and the majority when it interferes with personal freedoms. Judicial deference is a cop out to avoid the courts doin their jobs.

  7. Cal Cetín
    December.29.2020 at 1:38 pm

    So just to make sure (the article is paywalled)…Roberts uses judicial deference to uphold abortion laws, right?

    1. damikesc
      December.29.2020 at 1:47 pm

      And to refuse to defend stare decisis he disapproves of. Man, the Bush family in five tries provided one judge worth a damn. Fuck that family.

      1. Jason A
        December.29.2020 at 1:51 pm

        Sadly, Bush Sr and W probably saw the one good justice as the mistake and the other four as “good”.

  8. Unicorn Abattoir
    December.29.2020 at 1:43 pm

    Is the chief justice just a politician in robes?

    Yes. Now do the other 8.

  9. Cal Cetín
    December.29.2020 at 1:45 pm

    Remember what I said about Justice Holmes?

    They’re already coming for his daddy, the physician/poet of the same name –

    “Harvard Medical School Dean George Q. Daley approved renaming the school’s Holmes Society” etc.

    “Holmes was one of the first American intellectuals to promote the racist doctrine of eugenics.” etc.

    https://www.thecrimson.com/article/2020/10/7/harvard-hinton-society/

    The son (Justice Holmes) was also into eugenics, you know.

  10. jdgalt1
    December.29.2020 at 2:01 pm

    What Roberts fails to understand is that there’s an important difference between the Court’s real legitimacy (its devotion to principle and to the Constitution) and its image of legitimacy; and it’s the real legitimacy he has the duty to preserve.

    The recent report that Roberts angrily refused to hear the merits of Trump’s election challenge because of riots, if true, definitely amounts to putting image over real legitimacy. He should be impeached.

    1. damikesc
      December.29.2020 at 2:04 pm

      Also, if true, it shows that legitimacy in America now is SOLELY from the barrel of a gun.

      Good job, John Boy.

  11. Moderation4ever
    December.29.2020 at 2:03 pm

    It is interesting that opposition to “legislating from the bench” goes out the window when your justices are in the majority. After that its we have the votes we get our way.

    1. damikesc
      December.29.2020 at 2:05 pm

      ….except the Obamacare decision was specifically Roberts legislating from the bench.

  12. Commenter_XY
    December.29.2020 at 2:16 pm

    I cannot believe what I am reading from Root. Personally, I think law professor Adrian Vermeule and historian Varad Mehta have it completely wrong. Call it willful blindness, or selective amnesia.

    Chief Justice Roberts told the Senate at his confirmation what he thought his role was, and what actions he would undertake as Chief Justice. It is not a mystery. It is very much in keeping with tradition, and exactly what we need in a Chief Justice. If you’re pissed at him for National Federation of Independent Business v. Sebelius then you did not understand the reasoning behind his written opinion.

    First, nominee Roberts told the Senate that a Chief Justice Roberts would work to build consensus. Indeed, he has done so. The proportion of SCOTUS decisions that are 9-0 and 8-1 under his tenure are significantly higher than the historical average. That is the data. Is this not what we want…a consensus builder as Chief Justice to answer the most difficult constitutional questions?

    Second, nominee Roberts told the Senate that a Chief Justice Roberts would be very circumscribed. Why? Nominee Roberts stated he believed the judiciary in general has a circumscribed role in our constitutional republic. Indeed, CJ Roberts has been circumscribed. CJ Roberts actively works to narrow the actual constitutional question to be answered. Now, I don’t know about you other libertarians, but this libertarian is very happy with a Chief Justice who actively works to narrow the constitutional question to answer, and therefore the scope of SCOTUS rulings.

    CJ Roberts is at the mid-point of his tenure. He has another 15 years to go. When I look at the entirety of his tenure, I’d say Roberts will go down in history as one of the most influential and consequential Chief Justices we have ever had.

  13. Gregdn
    December.29.2020 at 2:16 pm

    After FDR tried to pack the Court in 1937, the justices started approving some of his New Deal legislation.
    Now the Democrats are again threatening to pack it, and I wouldn’t be surprised if Roberts makes a further pivot left.

    1. Cal Cetín
      December.29.2020 at 2:25 pm

      And it was someone named Roberts the first time, too.

  14. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
    December.29.2020 at 2:21 pm

    Roberts after 40 years is the perfect DC creature. He was molded to be this way.

  15. Morrowind542
    December.29.2020 at 2:23 pm

    Your argument would have a lot more weight if not for the blatant intellectual dishonesty Roberts shows in some of his more egregious opinions, such as NFIB v. Sebelius and the recent DACA case.

    Roberts chooses which way he wants to rule, then picks a rational to get there. It’s disgusting. I never liked RBG as a justice; I strongly disagreed with her reading of the constitution and many of her policy views; but I respected her for her honesty and integrity. I cannot say the same about Roberts, even as his judicial opinions are more in line with mine.

  16. Eric Owens
    December.29.2020 at 2:47 pm

    And here I thought we had a constitution which explicitly avoided democracy wherever possible, which even then explicitly limited federal powers. If chattel slavery ever comes into vogue again, are those political winds also cause to ignore our constitution such that Congress will legislate it with Roberts’ approval?

Please to post comments