Trump Administration

Surrendering on COVID Spending Is a Predictable, Fitting End for Trump's Tenure

One of the underappreciated failures of the Trump presidency is his squandering of an incredibly rare opportunity to reset how Washington operates.

|

President Donald Trump's decision to sign on Sunday night a bill that averts a government shutdown and provides $900 billion in emergency spending for COVID-19 relief was a fitting end to his term in office—a predictable surrender that followed days of manufactured drama and bluster, ultimately changing nothing.

When the 5,000-page, $2.3 trillion bill landed on his desk a week ago, Trump objected to a variety of its provisions. In a video statement, he called the package "a disgrace" and demanded that Congress authorize larger stimulus checks for all Americans while cutting frivolous spending on foreign aid and the arts, among other things.

By then, it was probably too late for Trump to force Congress to make meaningful changes to the legislation. As a lame-duck president with a track record of not caring about policy specifics, he wasn't in a very strong position. But it wasn't too late to create unnecessary and meaningless drama, which is about the only thing the president has delivered consistently. Trump withheld his signature long enough to force some unemployment benefits to lapse and raise the prospect of a month-long government shutdown—one that would likely not have been resolved until President-elect Joe Biden takes the oath of office.

In the end, however, Trump signed the bill, sent a meaningless list of demands back to Congress, and nonsensically claimed victory—the equivalent of drawing a frowny face on the last page of the bill, right next to his own signature.

It's a pattern that has played on repeat for nearly four years now. Trump prides himself on being unpredictable—he "thrives" on chaos, or so he claims—but the reality-TV-star-turned-president's approach to governing is as formulaic as an episode of The Apprentice.

When Congress sent Trump a budget bill in March 2018 that annihilated previous spending caps and put the country on a trajectory toward larger deficits, Trump threatened to veto it—on the very day when he was expected to sign it.

Hours later, he backed down and inked the budget, but not without issuing a stern warning to Congress. "I will never sign another bill like this again," he promised. "I'm not going to do it again. Nobody read it. It's only hours old."

But when Congress sent Trump an even larger budget in 2019, he dutifully signed it.

Trump's pattern of bluster-and-surrender has played out elsewhere too. He promised a "good and easy to win" trade war against China that has proven to be neither of those things. It turned out to be disruptive, messy, and expensive—and the "deal" struck last year between the U.S. and China has been mostly ignored by both sides.

He came into office promising to blow up the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), then spent two years sowing chaos before eventually agreeing to a deal that was just a slightly updated version of the status quo.

While there are many reasons for libertarians to be disappointed with the past four years, one of the underappreciated failures is Trump's squandering of an incredibly rare opportunity to reset how Washington operates—particularly with regard to budget-making and spending.

Trump entered office without being beholden to any of the usual power structures that help someone get elected president, and he brought with him a powerful bully pulpit that he's never been afraid to use. A version of Trump who actually cared about making a difference could have used those things to shine a spotlight on the waste and cronyism that dominate federal spending.

He did that on occasion, of course, but never demonstrated any serious interest in setting policy or governing—he spent four years being distracted by whatever Democrats were saying about him on CNN and whether NFL players were kneeling before their games. He ranted and raved, and he approved one spending hike after another.

As Reason's Matt Welch has summarized, Trump's record on spending includes "a half-dozen continuing resolutions, plus a few longer-term omnibus deals, that together eliminated Obama-era spending caps, suspended the debt ceiling borrowing limit, and ratcheted up the size of government, all at the tail end of a historically long economic expansion and stock market bull run." Even if you exclude the epic amounts of money the government has spent in response to the pandemic, Trump increased federal spending by as much as President Barack Obama did—and in half the time.

Fittingly, then, Trump will exit office with almost no legacy other than an astonishing increase in government spending. Most of his regulatory reforms will be undone quickly by the incoming Biden administration. The major tax reform that passed under his watch was mostly the product of the very Republican establishment Trump has spent years demolishing. He hasn't brought the troops home. He hasn't built the wall.

Sunday's bill-signing is likely to be the last significant legislative act of Trump's presidency, and it is a fitting cap for a president who should be remembered mostly for speaking loudly and carrying a small veto pen.

Eric Boehm is a reporter at Reason.

    Sunday’s bill-signing is likely to be the last significant legislative act of Trump’s presidency, and it is a fitting cap for a president who should be remembered mostly for speaking loudly and carrying a small veto pen.

    Sadly, being that much of the good things he did were through easily reversible executive orders, this is likely true.

      At least we can return to a federal government run by competent bureaucrats who have useful experience in the public sector.

        What you will have is a President who will listen to the bureaucrats, who are often the experts on a subject. The President makes the decisions, but at least with Biden he will make an informed decision. Not someone who just wings its.

          The bureaucrats believe in white privilege, institutional racism, and sex hormones for children with gender dysphoria. A monkey pushing random buttons is better than a socialist trying to remake society in control of the federal government.

    Trump is a putz but Biden is a schmuck.

    While there are many reasons for libertarians to be disappointed with the past four years

    Buckle up, Eric.

    The reason there was no bailout of state and local government in the stimulus is because of President Trump. The reason Biden can’t spend $427 billion of previously authorized stimulus is because the senate Republicans refused to support the bill unless the Democrats agreed to restrict that spending.

    Can anybody find evidence for Binion praising Trump or the senate Republicans for refusing to sign off on the stimulus before the election? Feel free to link it.

    It didn’t matter that Trump fought to cut $772 billion from Medicaid, opposed the Green New Deal, killed a $1 trillion bailout of state and local government, and negotiated a full withdrawal deal with the Taliban to get us out of Afghanistan, Binion condemned Trump for everything he did in every possible way anyway.

    Did Binion give Trump credit for vetoing the $740.5 billion National Defense Authorization Act, a veto that congress will probably vote to override later today and tomorrow? Binion wouldn’t have given Trump credit for vetoing the $900 billion stimulus bill either.

    Why take anything Binion writes about Trump or anything else seriously?

      This is a Boehm article. And Trump was a putz, and ineffectual. He’s also a dramatic blowhard. All his yammering on about having the election stolen has been done entirely out of self-interest, lining his pockets and he sows confusion and tricks gullible, moronic people into thinking they’ve been had.

        All the same stuff applies anyway.

    Hopefully the experiment with Trump will teach people that there is easy way to cut spending. The idea that you select someone from outside and they will cut the spending should now be dead. The fact is most people would cut spending so long it is not spending for things they value, you know cut spending for others.

    Here are some more practical ideas. First tax at level appropriate to the spending so people know what government services cost. Next compromise. I cut some of mine, if you cut some of yours. There is no magic. Cutting government spending is hard, it can be done but it will be hard. Accepting that is the first step.

    Ya see liberaltarians think all you need to do is just swoop in and reset things. But the truth is the bureaucracy is so entrenched it would take something in the megaton range to do that. The fantasy world that reason koch writers live in is that they think they have all these great ideas if someone anyone would just listen. Reality always sets in especially when you realize that nobody in the LP can win damn election at the federal level and so they are just useless tools to promote some billionaires business ventures and increase the earnings per share a few pennies.

    “Trump will exit office with almost no legacy other than an astonishing increase in government spending.”

    In fact, Trump was/is the most libertarian president since Cal Coolidge.

    Eric Boehm and Reason lie.

