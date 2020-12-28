Cancel Culture

The New York Times Helped a Vindictive Teen Destroy a Classmate Who Uttered a Racial Slur When She Was 15

"I’m going to remind myself, you started something," Jimmy Galligan told the paper. "You taught someone a lesson.”

|

The_New_York_Times_Building_-_Manhattan_-_New_York_City_-_USA_(24894121662)
(Adam Jones)

Jimmy Galligan is an 18-year-old college freshman from Leesburg, Virginia. He may also be cancel culture's Count of Monte Cristo.

Some months ago, Galligan—who is biracial—posted a years' old, three-second video of a white, female classmate using a racial slur. Galligan had sat on the video for a long time, waiting for the moment it would do the most damage. After the girl—a cheerleader named Mimi Groves—was accepted to the University of Tennessee, the time had come.

"I wanted to get her where she would understand the severity of that word," said Galligan.

The video depicted Groves, who was 15 at the time, and had just obtained her learner's permit, saying "I can drive, [slur]." The remark was not directed at anyone in particular. The brief video clip featuring it circulated on Snapchat until it was obtained and saved by Galligan, who had grown furious at how often he heard his white classmates using the N-word.

Galligan shared it publicly in June. In response, Groves lost her spot on UT's cheerleading squad. Then the university pressured her to withdraw from the school entirely. The admissions office had apparently received hundreds of messages from irate alumni demanding blood. Groves is now attending a community college.

This story is a powerful example of several social phenomena: the militant streak in social justice activism, the naivety of today's teens and their not-actually-disappearing Snapchat messages, social media's hunger for mob justice, and even the capacity for elaborate cruelty that has always existed among high schoolers. But the wildest thing about this incident is that most people will learn about it by reading The New York Times.

"A Racial Slur, a Viral Video, and a Reckoning." That's the title of the Times's article on the subject, published the day after Christmas. Reporter Dan Levin tries to add considerable context by detailing a history of alleged unpleasantness at Heritage High School, which Groves and Galligan attended. It sits in a wealthy, predominantly white county where "slave auctions were once held on the courthouse grounds."

"In interviews, current and former students of color described an environment rife with racial insensitivity, including casual uses of slurs," notes Levin. "A report commissioned last year by the school district documented a pattern of school leaders ignoring the widespread use of racial slurs by both students and teachers, fostering a 'growing sense of despair' among students of color, some of whom faced disproportionate disciplinary measures compared with white students."

Levin connects the outcry from aggrieved students to the broader Black Lives Matter movement and protests that occurred this summer following the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor at the hands of police. But nowhere does his article reckon with a very basic fact: The New York Times has opted to assist a teenager's desperate quest to ruin the life of a young woman who said something stupid when she was 15.

Everyone roughly 25 and older should thank their lucky stars that they completed adolescence before the age of social media and ubiquitous camera phones, because the country's most important newspaper apparently thinks it is appropriate to shame teenagers over their juvenile behavior. This is the very worst aspect of cancel culture—the burning desire to hold people accountable for mistakes they made as kids, even if they have long since learned their lesson and grown past them—and the Times has fully embraced it.

While the piece strives for a veneer of neutrality, it clearly lionizes Galligan, whose portrait—which appears early in the story—calls to mind The Washington Post's excessively flattering photograph of Lexie Gruber and Lyric Prince, who extorted the paper into humoring their Halloween-costume-related grievance. Levin never really challenges Galligan; in fact, the reporter lets Galligan get away with the assertion that his white father suffers from "white privilege." Groves is treated somewhat sympathetically, but Levin really should have explained the difference between using the word as an epithet and using it in the manner Groves did.

Or better yet, he could have simply not written this story, which concerns bad but by no means uncommon teenager behavior. If Groves had cheated on her math test, or planted a kick-me sign on a rival's back, would this constitute national news? No crime was committed; the utterance of the word did not even take place at school. The only thing novel about this situation is that it attracted the national media's attention.

It's for this reason that I do not share the conclusion of Rod Dreher in The American Conservative, who described Galligan as a "moral monster."

"What a horrible person that Galligan kid is," writes Dreher.

Galligan did a monstrous thing, but none of us should pretend to know whether he is a monster. It's unfair to write him off as irredeemably bad, just as it was unfair to brand Groves a racist and derail her future plans because of one mistake. They are both teenagers, and teenagers—even ones who turn out to be perfectly fine and upstanding adults—do really terrible things to each other. (Maybe you don't remember high school? I do!) They should be corrected, forgiven, and allowed to move on.

That's why this new drive to reduce teens to the worst moment of their lives is so pathologically toxic. It's completely at odds with the emotional and social journeys of most young people. Very few of us sailed through high school as saints, but today's kids are practically required to be perfect from the time they turn 12.

The people who really ought to have known better are not the story's teenage subjects, but its editors at The New York Times. Imagine thinking the paper should not run an op-ed by a sitting Republican senator because his policy proposal makes people feel unsafe, but a story about a teenage girl who said something stupid? Unleash the righteous fervor of social media upon her: The 1793 Project continues.

NEXT: 2020: An Awful Year With a Legacy We Won’t Soon Escape

Robby Soave is a senior editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
    December.28.2020 at 10:22 am

    Racism is the original sin of white people and the only way to gain absolution is complete submission of white people to the will of Black people. Why haven’t you dumb Goyim learned this by now?

  2. Don't look at me!
    December.28.2020 at 10:24 am

    Words are violence yo.

  3. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
    December.28.2020 at 10:26 am

    An another note – Christianity will NOT save you from claims of racism or white privilege. And progressive are more like Calvinists with predestination determined by skin color.

  4. Mickey Rat
    December.28.2020 at 10:38 am

    Does Galligan do that to his black acquaintances who use that word in that way? Would anyone be up in arms about his black acquaintances using that word in that way? It would be better if no one uses that word in any fashion, but you cannot have a popular subculture where that word is used without repercussions and one where it is the most horrible syllables to utter, especially if the dividing line is based on race. That is, by definition, a racist standard.

    1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
      December.28.2020 at 10:41 am

      “Nigger” is a Black owned word. Only Black people can say it.
      I use it here for demonstration only and hope no one else uses this hurtful racial slur in the comment section below.

      1. Don't look at me!
        December.28.2020 at 10:48 am

        If you can’t use that word, then you ain’t black.

      2. John el Galto
        December.28.2020 at 10:49 am

        Racist.

    2. Ska
      December.28.2020 at 11:26 am

      I grew up in Queens in the 90s. If you were a hood (as opposed to a goth, guido, metalhead, jock or whatever style clique) you said it all the time. Your friends called you that, no matter your race or their race. It replaced they, them, and most pronouns.

      Fuck everyone.

  5. sarcasmic
    December.28.2020 at 10:50 am

    There’s a kid in desperate need of an ass-kicking if I’ve ever seen one.

  6. chemjeff radical individualist
    December.28.2020 at 10:52 am

    “The media should stop reporting on this issue in this one way, they only make things worse when they do that!”

    “The media should not be gatekeepers of important news, they are lying to the people when they refuse to report on important issues!”

    These two criticisms are mutually contradictory. If you don’t want the media to report on some issue, then you are implicitly acknowledging and agreeing with their role as Information Gatekeeper. But if you want the media to not be gatekeepers, then you are implicitly acknowledging that they are sometimes going to report on stories that will make you mad.

    Personally I am of the opinion that the media should do more reporting not less, and if the news makes you sad, then tough noogies. But hey, if you think the New York Times should only report on “respectable” news, where what’s “respectable” is decided by elites in Manhattan skyscrapers, then feel free to make your case.

    1. Don't look at me!
      December.28.2020 at 10:55 am

      What two empty headed teenagers do isn’t really important news.

    2. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
      December.28.2020 at 10:55 am

      I think the New York Times should report on whatever they want. I will continue to use my paywall bypass add-on and let the free market determine how much revenue the old Grey Lady deserves.

  7. John el Galto
    December.28.2020 at 10:53 am

    That pic of Galligin is just nauseating. The guy looks just so self absorbed. What a nasty little racist he is.

    1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
      December.28.2020 at 10:56 am

      Literally El Abominación de la Raza.

  8. Red Rocks White Privilege
    December.28.2020 at 10:54 am

    The dumbest part of this is that it’s nothing more than a bunch of white suburbanites imitating ghetto hood rat culture, something that hasn’t really changed since the early 90s when hip-hop became more mainstream. At least the black kids that grow up in the hood can point to their overall socio-economic environment for why their communities are so dysfunctional. There’s no reason these white-bread kids should be emulating that, even as a joke. Ghetto culture is not “cool” or “edgy,” it’s a crab-bucket recipe for generational destruction, and these kids’ parents fell short in not providing that lesson.

    They should be corrected, forgiven, and allowed to move on.

    There will certainly be lessons learned here, but I doubt they’ll be the ones the Times, or Robby, think should be taken. Especially since only one side here is deemed required to be corrected of their behavior.

    1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
      December.28.2020 at 11:01 am

      The lesson here is that “name and shame” works. At any moment your life can be permanently altered if you express something that is not permitted for your racial or social category. Disagree with the popular narrative promoted by the media? Better think again or else you won’t have friends. You won’t have a job. You won’t have an apartment. You won’t have a bank account or credit card. Dreher on the American Conservative calls it “soft totalitarianism” and “Woke capitalism”.

      1. chemjeff radical individualist
        December.28.2020 at 11:19 am

        How is this different than in the past?

  9. Mickey Rat
    December.28.2020 at 11:00 am

    “You make your choices in life, and in the end you are the sum of those choices.”

    Galligan choose too be a monster and apparently feels vindicated in his behavior. He hopefully has time to change the course of his life, but he has chosen to be monstrous with the approval of much of society.

  10. Fist of Etiquette
    December.28.2020 at 11:02 am

    It seemed pretty obvious the NYTimes had been taken over by a certain childish, illiberal mindset after staff reaction to Bari Weiss.

  11. Marilyn M. White
    December.28.2020 at 11:20 am

    New Year 2021 Jobs : In Covid-19 Stay At Home & Start making money this time…Job opportunity for everyone! Work from comfort of your home, on your computer And you can work with your own working hours. You can work this job As A part time or As A full time job. You can earn from 65$ An hour to 1000$ A day! There is no limitations, it All depends from you And how much you want to earn each day. You can check it out here. Go to Home Tab……____tinyurl.com/y4zvd39q  

    1. Cal Cetín
      December.28.2020 at 11:22 am

      “Job opportunity for everyone!”

      …what about checking their social media history?

  12. bevis the lumberjack
    December.28.2020 at 11:21 am

    C’mon Robbie. Cancel culture doesn’t exist. Or it’s only there to bring accountability to the powerful. One of those.

    Therefore this story can’t have really happened.

  13. TwelveInchPianist
    December.28.2020 at 11:21 am

    “Or better yet, he could have simply not written this story, which concerns bad but by no means uncommon teenager behavior.”

    Given that she didn’t use the word as a racial slur, I’d say it’s questionable whether this is even bad behavior. I’d say it’s unfashionable behavior.

    1. bevis the lumberjack
      December.28.2020 at 11:28 am

      Arguably white kids using the word in the context in which she appears to have used it is a compliment to black culture. She said it because she thinks it’s cool.

      No nuance allowed in the current environment though.

  14. Bob1062
    December.28.2020 at 11:29 am

    We didn’t need cell phone cameras when I was a wee lad in school. None of us back then ever said/did/acted something stupid. We were Angels. Just like the reporter from the NY Times. No skeletons in these closets.

Please to post comments