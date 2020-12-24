Joe Biden

Biden's '100% Clean Energy Economy' Will Require Huge Trade-Offs

Campaign promises about green energy often obscure real-world constraints.

|

(CNP/AdMedia/SIPA/Newscom)

One of the Biden administration's key pledges is to have a "100 percent clean energy economy" and reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. A study released by Princeton researchers last week analyzed several scenarios detailing the herculean efforts required to achieve that goal.

A prominent takeaway is the massive amount of land it would take to reimagine energy production and distribution nationally, including figuring out where to site a multitude of new solar arrays and wind turbines and constructing thousands of miles of transmission lines. "The current power grid took 150 years to build," one of the study researchers said. "Now, to get to net-zero emissions by 2050, we have to build that amount of transmission again in the next 15 years and then build that much more again in the 15 years after that. It's a huge amount of change."

The study underscores the environmental tradeoffs that are not always obvious in campaign promises about green energy. For one thing, achieving President-elect Joe Biden's vision would mean choosing between being beholden to China for most of the minerals necessary to make technologies like solar panels and rechargeable batteries or mining the raw materials ourselves. For another, huge photovoltaic installations and wind farms have direct impacts that, while different from those made by fossil fuel development, have their own environmental consequences. The public appetite for such infrastructure can change dramatically when the calculus changes from the abstract "renewables for the nation" to the tangible "wind turbines or solar farms in view of my backyard."

Policy makers should be upfront about these costs of transitioning from oil and gas to modern renewables, both for the country and individual American households.

Solar and wind energy may be renewable, but manufacturing a solar panel or wind turbine requires resources just as finite as those needed to operate a smokestack. "Minerals are the fundamental building blocks for any modern technology, but they don't just appear out of thin air," said Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R–Alaska), noting that renewables rely on extracting minerals from the earth. "Batteries don't work without lithium, graphite, cobalt and nickel; solar panels require silver gallium, indium, tellurium; and wind turbines are not just built from steel, but also aluminum, copper, and rare earth elements." She has introduced legislation aimed at boosting domestic mining, fearing reliance on a handful of nations (mainly China) for supply of such minerals. The Department of Defense has also recently awarded several grants and contracts aimed at securing mineral supplies at home.

Biden's climate plan describes how he wants to hold China accountable for its carbon emissions. But China dominates the global supply of minerals critical to making many electronics after years of buying up mining rights and stakes in Africa, South America, and elsewhere. It also owns most of the capacity and prowess to process them. For instance, the U.S. relies on China for 80 percent of rare earths—17 elements used in making electronics from smartphones to electricity grid storage infrastructure. Only one rare earths mine operates in the U.S., and what it extracts is sent to be processed in China, which slapped a 25 percent tariff on those imports during trade disputes with the Trump administration.

Trade is by definition mutually beneficial, but it's not surprising that politicians from both major parties do not want to be beholden to China for so much of these critical supply chains—especially after four years of Trump's tariff tussles.

The alternative probably includes ramping up American mining of critical minerals, which would require not only huge investment but also the traditional impacts of mining that any environmentalist worth her salt decries—scarred landscapes and the risk of contaminating water and soil, not to mention potentially harming fish and wildlife. Currently no lithium is mined from hardrock domestically, and there is only one active brining operation, which extracts the mineral from underground saltwater. An Australian company recently proposed to open the first U.S. lithium quarry in Nevada, which would also produce boron used to make wind turbines. But its plans have been stymied by an environmental litigation group's petition to list a rare plant, Tiehm's buckwheat, as an endangered species. The Sierra Club and others have voiced similar concerns in battling plans for lithium brining near Death Valley.

Likewise, solar installations and wind farms bring their own environmental impacts. One study by California researchers found that most utility-scale solar installations in the state have been sited in natural environments or undeveloped landscapes. Construction of the sprawling Ivanpah solar plant in the Mojave Desert required clearing habitat for a type of endangered tortoise. The installation's mirrored panels have also killed thousands of birds, an issue that could be a particularly big problem for migrating avians.

While estimates range widely, the Department of Energy notes that wind turbines may be responsible for up to 500,000 bird fatalities annually. Two energy companies have paid upward of $1 million in fines in recent years for killing dozens of golden eagles and hundreds of other migratory birds at Wyoming wind farms. (One recent study found that painting one of three rotor blades black reduced bird fatalities by 70 percent at a Norwegian wind plant in Smøla, which could at least somewhat reduce the problem.) Likewise, offshore wind development entails environmental reviews thanks to turbines' potential to harm fish, sea turtles, marine mammals, and other ocean life.

Many of these impacts stem from solar and wind having extensive footprints, which they need due to their low energy densities. Renewables can require roughly 1,000 times the space of fossil fuels. Building out enough wind and solar installations to power the country, not to mention the grid infrastructure to complement them, could conflict with another big Biden proposal: conserving 30 percent of U.S. land and waters by 2030. Moreover, much of that construction would presumably be subject to environmental reviews that delay or derail large-scale energy projects, green or not. The average review time for major projects undertaken by federal agencies now runs at about five years—longer than a presidential term.

Then there's perhaps the most difficult biological hurdle of all—the NIMBY ("not in my backyard") impulses of humans. Offshore wind is proving to be about as popular as offshore drilling with coastal residents up and down the Atlantic, as the 16 years and hundreds of millions of dollars flushed down the drain on the Cape Wind project in Nantucket Sound helped to demonstrate. Similar stories have played out, on smaller scales, in local opposition to solar projects from upstate New York to Indiana to Virginia, where residents even launched a nonprofit to lobby against proposed solar installations in one town.

"These modeling studies are very good," an energy consultant told The New York Times of the recent Princeton analysis, "but they assume everything will go perfectly. They can show us how to get to net zero technologically, but not how to solve all those pesky real-world political and social challenges." Indeed, the pesky, real-world challenges are often the most intractable ones.

To its credit, the incoming administration appears set to embrace that huge, non-carbon emitting power source—nuclear—that California has shunned even as it suffers blackouts stemming partly from renewables unable to keep up with demand. Meanwhile, fossil fuels are on the downswing, at least as demonstrated by coal. Solar has probably already become the cheapest energy source ever. But in much the same way that banning fracking could counterintuitively slow the overall shift away from hydrocarbons, all energy sources come with environmental tradeoffs and extractive activities. Even when it comes to wind and solar, there is no free energy lunch.

Tate Watkins is a research fellow at the Property and Environment Research Center (PERC), a nonprofit dedicated to improving environmental quality through property rights and markets.

  1. Gray_Jay
    December.24.2020 at 9:11 am

    Now you tell me…

    Yeah, no shit Biden’s energy plan is going to require huge tradeoffs. You will tradeoff the life of prosperity and freedom of movement that you previously had for….not much.

    These people want you to become a serf. Utterly beholden to them via UBI, unable to move away due to energy rationing, and having most of the methods of upward social mobility being denied to you. Except sucking up to the Party: that always works in places like Venezuela.

    Eventually, you will forget that it was ever any different.

    2. JesseAz
      December.24.2020 at 9:43 am

      With current technology, 100% clean isn’t even possible. Would require them to put up massive nuclear plants, they should start, but that even requires mineral extraction. The left would never allow it.

      1. Don't look at me!
        December.24.2020 at 9:47 am

        You are assuming we will be allowed to use the same amount of energy we currently enjoy. SleepyJoe will tell you when you can use your electricity or drive your car. It won’t be very often.

  2. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
    December.24.2020 at 9:15 am

    We commissioned many new natural gas combined cycle plants in the last two decades. They will be running for at least 30 more years. So no they won’t be banning fracking except maybe on federal lands and in obtuse New York State. Let the lefties screw up their states and leave us alone.

  3. Don't look at me!
    December.24.2020 at 9:15 am

    SleepyJoe is the only person smart enough to guide our entire economy. We need to put all our eggs into SleepyJoe’s basket. This is going to be great!

    1. mad.casual
      December.24.2020 at 9:36 am

      SleepyJoe couldn’t even run Hunter Biden’s life successfully.

    2. JesseAz
      December.24.2020 at 9:44 am

      If scientists could just find a way to harness the lower of mean tweets.

      1. JesseAz
        December.24.2020 at 9:44 am

        Power*

    3. Echospinner
      December.24.2020 at 9:47 am

      For some reason when I see people use that name my brain says “sloppy Joe”

      And then I want a sandwich.

  5. Longtobefree
    December.24.2020 at 9:31 am

    “Policy makers should be upfront about these costs . . . ”

    Yeah, right. The last time a politician was upfront about costs was the day before Genesis.

  6. Ken Shultz
    December.24.2020 at 9:32 am

    “One of the Biden administration’s key pledges is to have a “100 percent clean energy economy” and reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.”

    I don’t see where Biden’s promise to eliminate 100% of carbon emissions from power production by 2035 is mentioned in this article, but given the 15 year time frame, that task may be even more herculean than the goal of reaching net zero emissions by 2010.

    Oh, and here’s the kicker. Biden promised to both eliminate all carbon emissions from power production by 2035–including natural gas fired plants–and he promised that he won’t ban fracking.

    Take a look at this from the EIA:

    https://www.eia.gov/tools/faqs/faq.php?id=427&t=3

    Someone show me how Biden can replace 62.6% of U.S. power production in 15 years without banning fracking.

    And, yes, that task may be more herculean than eliminating what’s left of carbon emissions in the U.S. over the next 35 years after that.

    “Trade is by definition mutually beneficial, but it’s not surprising that politicians from both major parties do not want to be beholden to China for so much of these critical supply chains—especially after four years of Trump’s tariff tussles.”

    Just to be clear, the U.S. government financing or buying trillions of dollars worth of manufactured goods from China isn’t what I’m talking about when I’m talking about “trade”. When I’m talking about “trade”, I’m generally talking about consumers and companies buying goods from overseas.

  7. bevis the lumberjack
    December.24.2020 at 9:32 am

    The same folks who had their panties in a wad (can we still say that?) over condemning land for the border wall – who I agreed with at the time – give zero shits about the several orders of magnitude larger amount of land that will need to be condemned for this.

    And all for something that won’t work.

  8. Set Us Up The Chipper
    December.24.2020 at 9:33 am

    We can’t build enough batteries in a timely fashion to support this kind of green agenda.

    Warmers that don’t embrace nuclear power are not to be taken seriously.

  9. eyeroller
    December.24.2020 at 9:34 am

    “Solar has probably already become the cheapest energy source ever.”

    If that were true, then no one would build anything else.

    1. Don't look at me!
      December.24.2020 at 9:44 am

      It’s great until you want to turn on the lights at night.

    2. JesseAz
      December.24.2020 at 9:45 am

      It isnt. It is aie by narrative where they exclude 6p% of the costs and count solar subsidies against cost.

  10. JohannesDinkle
    December.24.2020 at 9:46 am

    Too bad if you live in the fly over states or in any rural area. My wife has to make a 230 mile one-way trip too see a specialist every two months. Our god daughter is driven 260 miles each way weekly for chemotherapy at Stanford Medical.
    Impossible in an electric car without stopovers half way on each trip and a night layover in Palo Alto. Of course, the real people who count all live in the large metropolitan areas. Their food comes from somewhere else.

    1. Don't look at me!
      December.24.2020 at 9:52 am

      Tesla’s have a 315+ mile range. As a stockholder, I encourage you to buy one.

      1. Unicorn Abattoir
        December.24.2020 at 9:56 am

        What’s the replacement cost on the batteries?

        1. Don't look at me!
          December.24.2020 at 10:01 am

          By the time you need a new battery a new car will be cheaper.

  11. Jerryskids
    December.24.2020 at 9:46 am

    “The current power grid took 150 years to build,” one of the study researchers said. “Now, to get to net-zero emissions by 2050, we have to build that amount of transmission again in the next 15 years and then build that much more again in the 15 years after that. It’s a huge amount of change.”

    I keep trying to tell you – this is nonsense. It’s easy to get to net-zero emissions by 2050, in fact we could get to net-zero next year. Just have the EPA declare CO2 to be a prohibited pollutant and shut down all facilities that produce CO2. Get used to not having any electricity, get used to having no manufacturing, get used to having no cars, get used to having no food, get used to limiting your technology to sticks and rocks. North Korea has done it for years, Venezuela managed to accomplish it, Haiti and the Congo and Burundi and Sudan manage to do it, what makes you think we can’t get ‘er done if we put our mind to it? And stop eating the cows and pigs and chickens while you’re at it, too, dirt contains many of the vital nutrients you need to survive, and that’s all you’re going to get to eat.

    1. Don't look at me!
      December.24.2020 at 9:54 am

      SleepyJoe will guide us through this transition period with his incredible intellect and personal energy.

  12. Unicorn Abattoir
    December.24.2020 at 9:53 am

    For one thing, achieving President-elect Joe Biden’s vision would mean choosing between being beholden to China

    I think we can stop there.

  13. Unicorn Abattoir
    December.24.2020 at 9:55 am

    “The current power grid took 150 years to build,”

    How long did it take to develop a vaccine 150 years ago? Technology changes.

  14. Ken Shultz
    December.24.2020 at 9:59 am

    It should be noted that the alternative to Biden’s Green New Deal is not “doing nothing”.

    Tesla revolutionizing the auto industry by manufacturing electric vehicles that consumers want to buy is not “doing nothing”. Tesla is saying that their expanded procurement of constituent components of their batteries and efficiencies in their battery production means that they should have a sub $25,000 car on the market in less than three years.

    Meanwhile, the cost of renewables continues to drop as efficiencies increase. They’re now below the cost of both coal and natural gas over the course of their lifetimes, and that trend will continue for decades as efficiencies continue to increase over time.

    “Over the last decade, wind energy prices have fallen 70% and solar photovoltaics have fallen 89% on average, according to Lazard’s 2019 report. Utility-scale renewable energy prices are now significantly below those for coal and gas generation, and they’re less than half the cost of nuclear.”

    —-Forbes, January 21, 2020

    I repeat, the alternative to Biden’s Green New Deal is not “doing nothing”.

    I’d say it’s ironic if the government wants to eliminate natural gas just as renewables started beating natural gas on price anyway–but “ironic” generally means “unexpected”, and there isn’t anything unexpected about the government behaving like stupid shits.

    In fact, the worst thing that might happen from an environmental perspective is that the Biden administration puts in some regulatory mandates to force power companies to buy renewables, and so the renewable companies are no longer driven to compete on efficiency with natural gas. It’s one thing to be less expensive than natural gas in order to justify the construction of new plants with renewables. Replacing existing plants is another story. Just like natural gas prices had to drop significantly below coal before the power companies would pull the plug on the old coal plants and convert them to natural gas, renewables need to drop below the cost of operating natural gas before it makes sense for them to pull the plug on natural gas and replace it with renewables.

    And it should be noted that none of these changes will be sustainable if American voters won’t tolerate the higher cost of power. It doesn’t matter what Joe Biden says. If the costs he imposes on average Americans to heat their homes in the winter goes up higher than they’ll tolerate, they’ll vote for Republicans to undo all the regulations he put in place. The only sustainable solution is for market competition to drive the cost of renewables below that of natural gas.

    1. Ken Shultz
      December.24.2020 at 10:00 am

      https://www.forbes.com/sites/energyinnovation/2020/01/21/renewable-energy-prices-hit-record-lows-how-can-utilities-benefit-from-unstoppable-solar-and-wind/?

Please to post comments