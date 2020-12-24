Comics

Milton Friedman in It's A Miracle

How did Chile avoid becoming like Cuba? Milton Friedman's economic policy has something to do with it.

Peter Bagge is a contributing editor and cartoonist at Reason.

  1. Jerryskids
    December.24.2020 at 6:42 am

    Look, you can’t just go around comparing Chile to Cuba any more than you can go around comparing the United States to China, you must compare it to Utopia. Look at all the problems with both Chile and the United States! In Utopia they don’t have these problems, in Utopia you’ve got flying unicorns shitting gold nickels that solve most every problem.

  2. damiskec
    December.24.2020 at 6:50 am

    “How did Chile avoid becoming like Cuba?”

    Helicopters

    “Milton Friedman’s economic policy has something absolutely nothing to do with it.”

    FTF the non-socialists.

