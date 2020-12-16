Coronavirus

Americans Are in Full Revolt Against Pandemic Lockdowns

Individually and in organized groups, people are pushing back against lockdown orders.

|

sipaphotoseleven293578
(Steve Sanchez/Sipa USA/Newscom)

Echoing New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio warned city residents this week to prepare for a "full shutdown" as part of ongoing efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19. The two elected officials better not hold their breath waiting for compliance. Evidence from around the country shows that many Americans are thoroughly sick of impoverishing, socially isolating lockdown orders, and are revolting against the often-hypocritical politicians who issue them.

"The Governor said in a New York Times interview over the weekend that we should prepare for the possibility of a full shutdown. I agree with that," Mayor de Blasio told interviewers on December 14. "We need to recognize that that may be coming and we've got to get ready for that now, because we cannot let this virus keep growing."

The mayor commented following Cuomo's ban on indoor dining at New York City restaurants. That was issued a week after Staten Island residents cheered bar owner Daniel Presti, who was arrested for defying pandemic restrictions. Days later, Presti ran his car into a sheriff's deputy who sought to rearrest him for continuing to serve patrons. Both of the deputy's legs were broken.

While Presti's level of violent resistance against lockdowns is much too extreme, he's not alone in his opposition. From coast to coast, businesses and individuals are ignoring restrictive rules that threaten their livelihoods, stifle social contact, and threaten to strangle the necessary interactions of everyday life.

"Another shutdown just isn't an option for us," the Seven Sirens Brewing Company of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania announced last week on its Facebook page. "We, and thousands of other small businesses throughout the country simply will not survive. […] After speaking with our bank, staff members, families, attorneys, and local government officials…we have decided we will not comply with future shutdown mandates. We will continue to operate with the same, proven-safe measures we implemented 5 months ago."

The brewery is only one of many businesses listed by Pennsylvania Opening Businesses/Defying the Governor, which has over 43,000 members on Facebook as I write. The group encourages the public the patronize anybody who bucks state rules to continue offering goods and services to willing customers.

"Many readers side with businesses that may stay open in defiance of Pennsylvania's coronavirus shutdown orders," the Morning Call newspaper noted of public response to such stories.

The ReOpen Minnesota Coalition similarly represents hundreds of businesses defying closure orders and raises money for legal defense against state enforcement actions.

"The last nine months have needlessly put small business owners and employees in the regrettable position of watching their dreams evaporate before their eyes and their families go without basic necessities," the group commented this week on the effect of pandemic lockdowns. It calls for stripping Gov. Tim Walz of his emergency powers and for ignoring restrictions so that people can decide for themselves when and how to interact.

On the West Coast, many restaurants also open their doors to customers despite state orders to the contrary.

"While some of the larger chains and corporations are following the orders, many of the mom and pop shops say going to takeout only would put them out of business," ABC News reported last week.

The city council in Solvang, a tourism-fueled community in Santa Barbara County, recently voted to ignore shutdown orders that threaten locals' livelihoods. Officials "directed that the City of Solvang will not actively enforce these latest State shutdown orders, and that the City request the County and State regulators to prioritize education and that they also not enforce the orders within the City limits," according to a letter from Mayor Ryan Toussaint.

None of this should be a surprise. Small businesses have taken it in the teeth from restrictions that cut them off from customers and cash; data gathered by Yelp shows many of them closing permanently. Restaurants, which traditionally have tight profit margins to begin with, have been especially hard hit.

"Many of those in the Twin Cities and greater Minnesota restaurant industry have told the Star Tribune that they feel they may never recover," the Minneapolis StarTribune reported this week.

"As of today, 17% of restaurants—more than 110,000 establishments—are closed permanently or long-term" as a result of this year's economic distress, the National Restaurant Association announced on December 7.

Fatigue with lockdown orders was predicted by experts months ago, and voiced by the public in growing numbers.

Renewed restrictions are likely to be met by "silent compliance, critical compliance or visible resistance," Britain's Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) cautioned in June.

Americans "are far less willing to comply with shelter-in-place advice today than they were in the early weeks of the coronavirus pandemic this spring," Gallup reported last month. Forty-nine percent "say they would be very likely to stay home for a month if public health officials recommended it due to a serious outbreak of the virus in their community. This contrasts with solid majorities in the spring who said they were likely to comply with such shelter-in-place advice, including a high of 67% in late March/early April."

Politicians actively fanned the flames of resistance with their "rules are only for the little people" flouting of their own orders. Amidst a flurry of high-profile examples, California Gov. Gavin Newsom's expensive gathering with other officials at The French Laundry stands out for its arrogance. Why should regular people driven to the brink of poverty and despair pay any attention to the dictates of such creatures?

In distress and after due consideration, many Americans have decided that they shouldn't comply. Individually and in organized groups, often with the support of their communities, people are pushing back against lockdown orders that they find more threatening than COVID-19.

Mayor de Blasio, Cuomo, and their colleagues near and far may loudly announce new restrictions on life, but they're going to find ever-shrinking ranks willing to listen.

NEXT: Trump Promotes a Doomed Electoral Vote Challenge As Even Diehard Supporters Admit He Lost

J.D. Tuccille is a contributing editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. See Double You
    December.16.2020 at 2:30 pm

    Fake picture. Only white supremacists are against COVID restrictions.

    1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      December.16.2020 at 2:33 pm

      Exactly. And the local media will make sure to remind you of that at every possible turn.

      1. See Double You
        December.16.2020 at 2:35 pm

        “If you don’t vote for Biden approve COVID restrictions, you ain’t black!”

        1. See Double You
          December.16.2020 at 2:35 pm

          Whoops. Oh well, point stands.

        2. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
          December.16.2020 at 2:36 pm

          I like how you struck everything but “If you don’t”, because that pretty much sums up the modern culture of absolute conformity.

    2. JodyBrown
      December.16.2020 at 3:14 pm

      [ PART TIME JOB FOR USA ] Making money online more than 15$ just by doing simple works from home. I have received $18376 last month. Its an easy and simple job GHT to do and its earnings are much better than regular office job and even a little child can do this and earns money. Everybody must try this job by just use the info
      on this page…. Visit Here

  2. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    December.16.2020 at 2:31 pm

    Americans Are in Full Revolt Against Pandemic Lockdowns

    I haven’t read the article yet, but no they’re not. They’re not even close to ‘full revolt’. Some Americans are in revolt, others are in Total Obedience Mode, and I very much suspect it depends highly on where you live, and what the local politics are.

    I live in Democratic Socialism country, and we are in full on, goose-stepping, get-in-line, listen-to-the-science, why-the-fuck-don’t-you-have-a-mask-on-you-Trumpy-mcTrumpist! mode.

    Everyone in my goddamned person in town has adopted their regimental German accent while singing the Horst Wessel song, extolling the virtues of Great Benevolent and Enlightened Leadership in handling the worst pandemic since the Black Death.

    1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      December.16.2020 at 2:34 pm

      *everyone in my goddamned town has…

      1. Jefferson's Ghost
        December.16.2020 at 2:48 pm

        I am not here to disagree with what is going on in your area, but the article was about business lock-downs, not masks. Assuming I am not alone, I do support encouraging folks to wear masks (not mandates), and am sick and tired of business lock-downs unless they have a scientific basis for doing so (and there is precious little of that being done). And please remember, when patronizing that “illegally-open” business, a mask really screws with the authorities ability to identify you.. or was that you? Nope, just somebody else with the same jacket….

        You have a good day!

        1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
          December.16.2020 at 2:51 pm

          It ain’t just masks where I live, it’s the lockdowns. Masks are just the outward symbol. Businesses here are falling all over themselves to comply with every random dictat by the Ministry of Silly Walks.

          1. Jefferson's Ghost
            December.16.2020 at 3:23 pm

            I know exactly what you mean. What I SHOULD have said is that wearing a mask doesn’t necessarily conflate with support for locking down the economy and ruining businesses. There are, I suspect, a LOT of folks wearing masks that aren’t nearly as “compliant” as some might want them to be.

        2. jr_b17
          December.16.2020 at 3:34 pm

          Thank you. These comments, Jesus.
          I and those I care about wear a mask, but I don’t support mandates. If they want to be stupid, I don’t care anymore. If they get the virus that has already killed 300K real people, so be it. If they are responsible for the death of their own sweet 80yo mother, so be it.
          It’s not a global pandemic, it’s a global IQ test. It’s nature’s Darwin Awards. Who gives a hoot about herb immunity when we can thin the herd? Y’all don’t want to protect yourselves, cool. I’m all for it. Have at it.

          1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
            December.16.2020 at 3:46 pm

            The virus has not killed 300k people. Every health department in the country counts deaths while-testing-positive as a COVID death. The health department in my state admitted this. Multiple health officials have admitted this. Until a full accounting (which may not even be possible at this point) can be made, we don’t know how many people actually died from COVID.

            To accept the 300k #, one must accept that 100% of the deaths were 100% related to their covid infection. That means people who died of stroke, heart attack, can be attributed to covid deaths.

            My state’s health department was going to begin reclassifying deaths as “confirmed/probably/possible/not related” (I’m paraphrasing, but that was the gist). At this time, however, all people who died and tested positive (presuming the test was accurate) are being lumped under 100% confirmed covid death. And that’s just unscientific on its face.

    2. See Double You
      December.16.2020 at 2:39 pm

      It’s the age-old “we must do something; this is something” at work.

      1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
        December.16.2020 at 2:44 pm

        Yeah, except said in the original German where I live, while the media engages in the Night of the Long Knives for anyone who stands up and asks if the lockdowns are entirely 100% necessary.

    3. Quo Usque Tandem
      December.16.2020 at 3:53 pm

      Unto the hills, eh?

  3. Amelia_Ana
    December.16.2020 at 2:41 pm

    Corona is big threat of the century which effect physically, mentally and financially To over come these difficulties and make full use of this hostage period and make online earning for more detail visit the given link…………. Here is More information.

  4. JesseAz
    December.16.2020 at 2:43 pm

    Why won’t the idiots just stand back and accept the science and the media. Government tells us to sit down and shut up. Just as Sullum is explaining in his 2 a day articles, we must accept what our betters tell us.

    1. Quo Usque Tandem
      December.16.2020 at 3:54 pm

      Speaking of, has anyone seen Rev lately?

  5. Commenter_XY
    December.16.2020 at 2:48 pm

    In distress and after due consideration, many Americans have decided that they shouldn’t will not comply.

    FTFY

    I will no longer comply. I will simply go about my business and Phailing Phil Murphy can go phuck himself. I really hope I see him at a restaurant so I can abuse and humiliate him in front of his family.

  6. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
    December.16.2020 at 2:58 pm

    “While Presti’s level of violent resistance against lockdowns is much too extreme”

    Citation needed.

    The state used threats of violence against him, he responded with violence. I fail to see how this is some violation of the NAP.

    If you don’t want to get run over, maybe keep the armed goons at home until people actually commit crimes. Wearing a badge doesn’t give you carte blanche to fuck with people, I’m happy this dude reminded them.

    1. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
      December.16.2020 at 3:04 pm

      Well said. I am glad I read yours before I posted almost exactly the same thing. Agents of the state acting to uphold unconstitutional orders deserve at least this level of resistance.

      It goes back to those old sayings about the government fearing the people, not the other way around.

    2. DaveSs
      December.16.2020 at 3:09 pm

      What would things have been like if every Security operative, when he went out at night to make an arrest, had been uncertain whether he would return alive and had to say good-bye to his family?

  7. lap83
    December.16.2020 at 3:06 pm

    Our republic didn’t kill itself

  8. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
    December.16.2020 at 3:23 pm

    Lethally reckless, belligerently ignorant, science-disdaining, right-wingers are among my favorite culture war casualties.

    ‘You can’t tell me what to do’ is a predictable response from four-year-olds and from selfish, anti-social clingers. (How do some of these disaffected yahoos abide stop signs, center lines, and traffic lights?)

    Some contend imprisonment in the proper response to Presti-level belligerence during a pandemic; others believe bankruptcy to be appropriate; I figure ‘why not both?’

    1. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
      December.16.2020 at 3:37 pm

      Fuck off non lawyer.

    2. Quo Usque Tandem
      December.16.2020 at 3:56 pm

      Someone above referenced “our betters” and asshole here came to mind.

  9. I, Woodchipper
    December.16.2020 at 3:26 pm

    Fuck Gavin Newsome. Just , Fuck, Right. Off, Newsom

  10. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
    December.16.2020 at 3:38 pm

    People have been in revolt for some time. Only idiots like Kirkland stay at home afraid to go outside.

    1. Quo Usque Tandem
      December.16.2020 at 3:57 pm

      Gives him and excuse; it pretty obvious not one fucking person in the world would like him, for anything.

  11. Foo_dd
    December.16.2020 at 3:49 pm

    excellent….. some people who get it….. fighting the illegal lock downs and restrictions….. while wearing masks!!!!

    it turns out you can fight the government overreach without making yourself look like an irresponsible ass. these people will get support. these people will help spread the message. these people will help move people’s minds…. dumb fucks without masks at MAGA rallies….. not so much….

  12. Enjoy Every Sandwich
    December.16.2020 at 3:55 pm

    It’s funny how the people who are constantly squealing about “empathy”–that word is their favorite new toy–have absolutely no empathy for the people being impoverished by the lockdowns, or for the suicides, increased substance abuse, increased mental illness, etc.

  13. Jerryskids
    December.16.2020 at 3:56 pm

    Full revolt, you say? How many functionaries have they strung up from lampposts? Shot? Tarred and feathered and run out of town on a rail? How many city halls have been blown up or set on fire? How many local police have they shot? How many National Guard have been called out? Oh, none? Then it ain’t “full revolt”, it’s just some angry people angrily yelling that they ain’t gonna take it any more while they bend over and take it some more. You’ll know when it’s a full revolt, and you’ll be denouncing this terribly unnecessary violence while you clutch your pearls and moan weakly about your norms and your sacred institutions of democracy.

Please to post comments