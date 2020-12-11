Brickbats

Brickbat: What They Say in Private

A training slide for the Royal Canadian Mounted Police's internet monitoring program jokes "You have zero privacy anyway, get over it." Internal documents obtained by a Canadian website show the capabilities of the program are more extensive than the agency has publicly admitted. The documents show the agency also misled the privacy commissioner on what it was doing, saying it only looked at "open source" material when internal documents indicate it was monitoring private communication and even encrypted communication.

