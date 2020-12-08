Reason Roundup

Universal Student Debt Forgiveness Is Regressive, Say Economists

Plus: Uber abandons self-driving autos, on being "both loud and silenced," and more...

|

(Rick Friedman/Polaris/Newsc)

Wiping out student loan debt for American college graduates would benefit the wealthy much more than it benefits less privileged students, according to a new working paper from the National Bureau of Economic Research. "Blacks and Hispanics would also benefit substantially less than balances suggest," the authors say.

In the paper, titled "The Distributional Effects of Student Loan Forgiveness," economists Sylvain Catherine and Constantine Yannelis conclude that universal student loan "forgiveness would benefit the top decile as much as the bottom three deciles combined."

Not all student-loan-forgiveness schemes would have the same effects, they note:

There are a number of ways in which debt can be discharged, with important distributional implications. For example, forgiveness can be universal, capped or targeted to specific borrowers. These debt cancellation policies can benefit different socioeconomic and ethnic groups. This paper explores their distributional impacts. We find that the benefits of universal debt forgiveness policies largely accrue to high-income borrowers, while forgiveness through expanding income-contingent loan plans instead favors middle-income borrowers.

Income-contingent payment plans and loan forgiveness schemes already exist in the U.S.  Increasing enrollment in such plans "or increasing these plans' generosity is another option for targeted debt forgiveness," and one that would actually benefit middle-income debtors more than their wealth counterparts, the authors suggest.

But full or partial loan forgiveness regardless of income and loan size would be "highly regressive, with the vast majority of benefits accruing to high-income individuals," they conclude.

Reason's Mike Riggs offers some better ideas for student loan reform here.

FREE MINDS

"It is possible for a person—or at least their views—to be both loud and silenced," suggests Tom Chivers at UnHerd:

FREE MARKETS

Uber is abandoning self-driving cars. Uber "has sold its self-driving car division to Aurora Innovation and has taken a stake in the startup as it looks to pivot away from creating its own autonomous vehicles and focus on profitability following a year of being decimated by the pandemic," reports The Street.

QUICK HITS

  • Why Thomas Massie is wrong about the federal marijuana legalization bill.
  • On free speech and Section 230, outgoing FCC chairman Ajit Pai says he is "pessimistic about where this goes in the future."
  • L.A.'s new district attorney is making some much-needed changes:

Elizabeth Nolan Brown is a senior editor at Reason.

  1. Fist of Etiquette
    December.8.2020 at 9:34 am

    For nearly a month, they told you lies about the “rigged election,” “massive voter fraud” etc. Now they’re indignant their words might have consequences.

    Like the Russia hoaxers faced consequences.

    1. Rufus The Monocled
      December.8.2020 at 9:46 am

      Hello.

      It’s almost as if four years of pathological lying from the media and DNC never happened.

      The gaslighting is now in criminal territory.

      1. Mother's Lament
        December.8.2020 at 9:53 am

        I can’t think of a historical parallel to what their pulling. Even authoritarian dictatorships don’t have this level of chutzpah.
        DPRK News eat your heart out.

    2. Nardz
      December.8.2020 at 9:50 am

      False equivalence

    3. some guy
      December.8.2020 at 10:10 am

      Come on. You can totally trust them now. They were only blatantly lying and grossly exaggerating the Russia stuff for the good of the country. You know, Trump being the second coming of Hitler, and all.

  2. Don't look at me!
    December.8.2020 at 9:35 am

    I guess it’s ok to call people queers if you are on SNL now?

    1. JesseAz
      December.8.2020 at 10:16 am

      But he was pretending to be from Boston when he did.

  3. Fist of Etiquette
    December.8.2020 at 9:35 am

    Uber is abandoning self-driving cars.

    Pretty much everyone should be giving up on this pipe dream for at least another decade.

    1. Don't look at me!
      December.8.2020 at 9:37 am

      Put more effort into flying cars!

      1. some guy
        December.8.2020 at 10:17 am

        You don’t get flying cars until you have self-flying cars.

        And… I was going to say you don’t get self-flying cars until you have self-driving cars, but actually self-flying is probably a much easier problem to solve, especially since you don’t really have to worry about pedestrians quite as much.

  4. Fist of Etiquette
    December.8.2020 at 9:36 am

    Wiping out student loan debt for American college graduates would benefit the wealthy much more than it benefits less privileged students…

    Moneyed interests getting their way? I’ve never seen such a thing.

    1. JohannesDinkle
      December.8.2020 at 9:54 am

      If you look closely, you will see that the main immediate beneficiaries of a student loan forgiveness program are the colleges. Since about 90% of all college professors are Democrat supporters and they turn out more Progressives every day, it makes sense to keep the mill working. University costs increase faster than the inflation rate because, as loud supporters of the liberal establishment they get recognized for their efforts.
      It’s a bit like supporting teacher unions ‘for the kids’ when the unions refuse to teach kids.

      1. Moonrocks
        December.8.2020 at 10:12 am

        Then why not take the money out of the universities? They have massive, tax-exempt endowments that they amassed by bilking over students, staff, and taxpayers.

        1. JohannesDinkle
          December.8.2020 at 10:26 am

          And deny their closest supporters? Also, remember that a lot of the student loan money was spent in cafes and shops in the university towns like Ann Arbor, Berkeley, and Madison. Those are owned by Progressives as well so they also benefit from the cheap loans. Loan forgiveness is a swell way to move money from those who might not be even a little Progressive to those who live and breathe progressive thought. And remember, ‘For the kids!’

          1. Moonrocks
            December.8.2020 at 10:29 am

            Democrats obviously wouldn’t even bring it up, but why can’t Republicans or Libertarians start suggesting this?

  5. Fist of Etiquette
    December.8.2020 at 9:40 am

    On free speech and Section 230, outgoing FCC chairman Ajit Pai says he is “pessimistic about where this goes in the future.”

    Legislators, regulators and now journalists being unserious about free speech? Who would have seen it coming.

  6. lap83
    December.8.2020 at 9:41 am

    “Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is selling “Tax the Rich” sweatshirts for $58 apiece.”

    In much more important AOC news…..and a contender for feel-good story of the year

    Goya named her the “employee of the year” because her boycott call resulted in a huge increase in sales

    (Sorry. No link..commenting is difficult enough from my phone)

    1. lap83
      December.8.2020 at 9:43 am

      Blah, employee of the month

    2. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
      December.8.2020 at 10:17 am

      Call me when AOC starts escorting for social justice.

    3. Outlaw Josey Wales
      December.8.2020 at 10:25 am

      Does the tax on the rich include her?

  7. Fist of Etiquette
    December.8.2020 at 9:41 am

    Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is selling “Tax the Rich” sweatshirts for $58 apiece.

    Can’t wait to find out they were made in sweatshops with cheap labor.

    1. Mother's Lament
      December.8.2020 at 9:56 am

      cheap labor

      Uighur slaves.

      1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
        December.8.2020 at 10:18 am

        I think they prefer the term “wiggers”.

    2. Don't look at me!
      December.8.2020 at 10:00 am

      Ironically, only the rich can afford the $58 sweatshirts.

    3. Longtobefree
      December.8.2020 at 10:22 am

      And they contain Rayon, the most evil of all oil based threads.

  8. loveconstitution1789
    December.8.2020 at 9:42 am

    House conservatives urge Trump not to concede and press for floor fight over election loss

    Democrats fraudsters think they are safe after today. Not only do courts have until a President is inaugurated to resolve this election fraud dispute, both Houses of Congress can dispute Electoral college votes, the SCOTUS can find for Trump in Trump vs Biden, and election 2020 can still go the way of the 12th Amendment.

    Either way, the Democrats have given their total votes for Biden so they cannot produce any more AND let the tossing of millions of mail-in ballots commence.

  9. Fist of Etiquette
    December.8.2020 at 9:43 am

    The new top prosecutor in LA. On his first day. Ends: Cash bail. Sentencing enhancements. 3 strikes. Stops prosecuting juveniles as adults. More. And makes all changes for tens of thousands *retroactive. Meaning those already imprisoned will benefit.

    What color is he? Can we make him Vice President instead?

  10. loveconstitution1789
    December.8.2020 at 9:44 am

    Trump Lawsuit: Thousands Of Fraudulent Votes In Georgia Cast By Felons, Dead, Underage Voters

    Trump exposing the massive Democrat election fraud scheme is just another accomplishment that makes him the best President in US History.

    1. loveconstitution1789
      December.8.2020 at 9:47 am

      A Sampling of Recent Election Fraud Cases from Across the United States

      It appears that Trump campaign layers have gotten all the election fraud issues filed with various courts with supporting affidavits. Enough for the SCOTUS to hand Trump a win in Trump vs Biden. Not that the SCOTUS needs to have any anecdotal evidence of the various state governors and election officials changing election laws in violation of the US Constitution.

      1. Overt
        December.8.2020 at 9:52 am

        That link doesn’t even support what you are saying. That “sampling” shows stuff from years ago. I guess it shows that fraud happens- though in most cases we are talking about small vote numbers and local races- but it has fuckall to do with this election. Why do you keep posting it?

    2. Don't look at me!
      December.8.2020 at 10:00 am

      RESIST!
      Not my president
      #NeverBiden

  11. loveconstitution1789
    December.8.2020 at 9:48 am

    XII Amendment:
    The Electors shall meet in their respective states and vote by ballot for President and Vice-President, one of whom, at least, shall not be an inhabitant of the same state with themselves; they shall name in their ballots the person voted for as President, and in distinct ballots the person voted for as Vice-President, and they shall make distinct lists of all persons voted for as President, and of all persons voted for as Vice-President, and of the number of votes for each, which lists they shall sign and certify, and transmit sealed to the seat of the government of the United States, directed to the President of the Senate;-The President of the Senate shall, in the presence of the Senate and House of Representatives, open all the certificates and the votes shall then be counted;-The person having the greatest Number of votes for President, shall be the President, if such number be a majority of the whole number of Electors appointed; and if no person have such majority, then from the persons having the highest numbers not exceeding three on the list of those voted for as President, the House of Representatives shall choose immediately, by ballot, the President. But in choosing the President, the votes shall be taken by states, the representation from each state having one vote; a quorum for this purpose shall consist of a member or members from two-thirds of the states, and a majority of all the states shall be necessary to a choice. And if the House of Representatives shall not choose a President whenever the right of choice shall devolve upon them, before the fourth day of March next following, then the Vice-President shall act as President, as in the case of the death or other constitutional disability of the President-The person having the greatest number of votes as Vice-President, shall be the Vice-President, if such number be a majority of the whole number of Electors appointed, and if no person have a majority, then from the two highest numbers on the list, the Senate shall choose the Vice-President; a quorum for the purpose shall consist of two-thirds of the whole number of Senators, and a majority of the whole number shall be necessary to a choice. But no person constitutionally ineligible to the office of President shall be eligible to that of Vice-President of the United States.

  12. Overt
    December.8.2020 at 9:48 am

    “No, The Georgia Vote-Counting Video Was Not ‘Debunked.’ Not Even Close”
    https://thefederalist.com/2020/12/07/no-the-georgia-vote-counting-video-was-not-debunked-not-even-close/

    Hemmingway makes some compelling points. I think “Debunk” is incorrect usage here. Either it supports the Trump Team’s accusations or it doesn’t. Unless the entire video is staged, you can’t really debunk it.

    You can read through the article, and it is pretty clear that:

    1) The Trump Team’s accusation that they were told to go home is accurate. This isn’t confirmed by the surveillance video (as the video has no audio), but it *is* supported by media reports at the time. ABC reported that Regina Waller told them as well that counting would end at 10:30pm. That woman is also who the GOP says wouldn’t tell them anything on site.

    2) The Trump team’s accusation that counting continued un-observed until 1am is only partially true. For about 75 minutes, nobody was observing the counting. After that according to the video AND statements by the state, the independent observers checked in on things. It is noteworthy that the independent observer is being criticized for the role seen on the video- he doesn’t seem engaged at all.

    3) The Trump team’s argument that Georgia is not being honest is pretty well supported here. Giving GA the benefit of the doubt, it appears that everyone at State Farm Arena was tired and planned to go home. This led to a BUNCH of criticism in the press. But then the elections director called them up and told them to get back to work. This isn’t as bad as nefarious conspiracy, but trying to cover up or deflect incompetence is still a cover up.

    4) Unfortunately for the Trump Team, the video actually undercuts their most damaging claim- that these were ballots pulled from thin air. You can clearly see in the video (see link in next post) that these ballots had been opened and packed into boxes as recently as 10pm. This is so clear and obvious, that Team Trump’s attempt to claim they were from “unknown places” HAS to be known deception. All they had to do was rewind that tape by 30 minutes to see this happen.

    1. Overt
      December.8.2020 at 9:49 am

      https://www.wsbtv.com/news/politics/georgia-election-officials-show-frame-by-frame-what-really-happened-fulton-surveillance-video/T5M3PYIBYFHFFOD3CIB2ULDVDE/

      You can see in this story as they step through the video, showing the ballots getting boxed up and put under the table. Again, the fact that Team Trump suggests that these votes came from some other time shows that they either didn’t watch all the video, or they are being intentionally disingenuous.

    2. JesseAz
      December.8.2020 at 10:04 am

      But Lead Story already claimed the Federalist fact check of their Lead Story’s initial fact check was false. The fun of fact checkers who can determine their own merits.

      1. Longtobefree
        December.8.2020 at 10:24 am

        Would Communist China ever direct companies it has total control over to lie?

    3. JesseAz
      December.8.2020 at 10:05 am

      The Trump team’s accusation that counting continued un-observed until 1am is only partially true. For about 75 minutes, nobody was observing the counting. After that according to the video AND statements by the state, the independent observers checked in on things.

      There is also the issue of the one observer the election office sent over was on his phone the whole time, seen in the video, not even watching the counting effort. Not sure how you missed that part, but it is pretty damning. It was simply a check the box type effort for observation.

      1. Overt
        December.8.2020 at 10:23 am

        ” Not sure how you missed that part, but it is pretty damning.”

        Like the Trump team, you really like your selective edits. The very next sentence in my post:
        “It is noteworthy that the independent observer is being criticized for the role seen on the video- he doesn’t seem engaged at all.”

    4. DebunkingConspiracies
      December.8.2020 at 10:07 am

      This more or less agrees with what I’ve learned when trying to look into this. Election officials fucked up, but there doesn’t seem to be a reason to doubt the validity of the ballots (at least no more so than one might doubt the validity of any other ballots).

      Whether or not the fuck up broke the law seems debatable — I can see a case to be made either way. Based on what I know now, disciplinary action of some sort seems appropriate.

      Does anyone know if it’s possible to identify the exact ballots that were counted during this time, e.g. through some sort of unique serial number that is logged when ballots are fed through the tabulators? That would a) answer the question of whether the number counted are within the margin of victory and b) allow these specific ballots to be recounted in full presence of observers. If that isn’t possible, let’s add that to the list of improvements to the electoral process that I hope we can all agree on.

      1. Overt
        December.8.2020 at 10:27 am

        These same ballots were recounted twice. Once with the GA count, and once with Trump’s recount. Both recounts were done in the presence of observers- even partisan observers.

        So as long as we are reasonably certain these were not fraudulent ballots, we can be pretty sure that they were correctly counted.

    5. Griffin3
      December.8.2020 at 10:13 am

      I’m pretty sure “debunked” is the key word to use in order to get Facebook/Google [algorithms] to suppress the site, and that is why all these minor press sources are using it. Most people would say “that word … I don;t think it means what you think it means.”

      Especially sweet, did you notice mzh’s footnote where Lead News’ own fact check of the the article critical of Lead News’ reporting is what is used to suppress it on Facebook?

  13. Rufus The Monocled
    December.8.2020 at 9:48 am

    Still on Trump’s case eh? Meanwhile, Biden stacks his team with a bunch of psychos.

  14. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    December.8.2020 at 9:53 am

    “Wiping out student loan debt for American college graduates would benefit the wealthy much more than it benefits less privileged students”

    IOW it’s exactly what you’d expect from the modern Democratic Party, which — like Koch / Reason libertarianism — exists to make rich people even richer. Democrats are embracing our position on open borders so it’s only fair we embrace theirs on student loans.

    #VoteDemocratToHelpTheRich

    1. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
      December.8.2020 at 10:02 am

      “Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is selling ‘Tax the Rich’ sweatshirts for $58 apiece.”

      58 bucks for a sweatshirt? More evidence for what I’ve been saying for years: the Democrats have completely abandoned their working-class roots, and clearly don’t believe their own eat-the-rich routine.

      #LibertariansForAOC

  15. Brandybuck
    December.8.2020 at 9:53 am

    The rich are already taxed. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s problem is that there simply aren’t enough rich to fund her crazy magic money schemes.

    1. Mother's Lament
      December.8.2020 at 10:02 am

      It’s becoming pretty obvious that nobody has any intentions of honoring their debt.
      And Bretton Woods is long dead.

  16. Nardz
    December.8.2020 at 9:57 am

    https://twitter.com/TX_WalkerRanger/status/1336273877723459585?s=19

    BREAKING: Texas files lawsuit with Supreme Court against GA, MI, PA, and WI.

  17. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
    December.8.2020 at 9:58 am

    Any guesses on when the EV bubble collapses? We’re shutting down reliable generation for less reliable renewables. Not enough to go around for everyone to replace gasoline powered vehicles.

    1. Mother's Lament
      December.8.2020 at 10:14 am

      I’m starting to think that that’s the point.

    2. Griffin3
      December.8.2020 at 10:19 am

      California’s energy grid is bursting at the seams trying to supply electricity for current customers … and fully EV vehicles (in 2035?) will require 200% more electrical power. At the same time we switch to unreliable renewables, and close down the last nuke plants. Either no one can do the math, or only party members will be able to afford to travel past that date.

      1. Moonrocks
        December.8.2020 at 10:22 am

        They don’t care. They’ll have all the electricity they want because they’re essential. Brownouts will be for the peasants.

    3. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
      December.8.2020 at 10:20 am

      Solar power is the future! The Sun is always shining, even at night.

  18. Nardz
    December.8.2020 at 10:01 am

    https://twitter.com/EmeraldRobinson/status/1336313681865543682?s=19

    If Mark Zuckerberg can “donate” $350 million through an activist shell company to “give grants” to state and county election officials, then our republic is finished.

    Since when do state and local governments “need” donations from private companies?

    And the answer is: never.

    1. Mother's Lament
      December.8.2020 at 10:17 am

      Corporations and governments working together to build back better.

      1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
        December.8.2020 at 10:23 am

        The GOP needs to build back better too. We need to invite Bill Kristol, Max Boot, and Jennifer Rubin back into the fold of the GOP by increasing taxes, doubling military spending, expanding foreign military bases, and clamping down hard on America’s Internet providers to prevent cyber-warfare vulnerabilities.

  19. JesseAz
    December.8.2020 at 10:03 am

    Texas takes a case against Ga, Pa, Wisc, and Michigan over the constitutional issue of judges changing election laws instead of the legislature.

    https://www.texasattorneygeneral.gov/sites/default/files/images/admin/2020/Press/SCOTUSFiling.pdf?utm_content=&utm_medium=email&utm_name=&utm_source=govdelivery&utm_term=

    Merits: The electors clause of the US constitution states means and manner of elections are to be determined by the legislative branch of each state. All 4 states mentioned have changed their laws judicially. Pa sued in court to allow virtually no review of signatures on ballots this year. Wisconsin sued to allow for all mail in ballots without changes to their absentee requirements. Ga agreed to a sue and settle to change election laws through a settlement with the democratic party. None of these changes were made legislatively through the proper constitutional matter.

    And yes, Texas can directly go to the USSC as it involves a state vs state dispute.

  20. Nardz
    December.8.2020 at 10:10 am

    https://twitter.com/ConceptualJames/status/1336179668312076288?s=19

    Translation: We should have to tolerate everything the Woke do. They tolerate no dissent.

    This isn’t the Paradox of Tolerance. It’s Marcuse’s Repressive Tolerance.

  21. Nardz
    December.8.2020 at 10:16 am

    https://twitter.com/kylenabecker/status/1336138042281766914?s=19

    ARIZONA.

    200K VOTES or 11% of mail-in ballots were ‘DIGITALLY ADJUDICATED’

    AZ Chairwoman @kelliwardaz points out *eerie similarities* with Georgia’s ‘certifiably insane’ adjudication of *hundreds of thousands* of ballots. This is truly *shocking*

  22. Sevo
    December.8.2020 at 10:18 am

    “Denmark to end oil, gas extraction in North Sea”
    […]
    “Denmark has decided to end all oil and gas activities in the North Sea by 2050 and has cancelled its latest licensing round, saying the country is “now putting an end to the fossil fuel era.”…”
    https://apnews.com/article/europe-climate-climate-change-denmark-environment-60ba6a2b3acdf9f1188a74ebdc5d5d6f

    Of course it does nothing of the sort; it simply means the Danes will import what they used to produce.
    The “fossil fuel era” is going to be around for a good long time yet.

  23. Nardz
    December.8.2020 at 10:21 am

    https://twitter.com/RitaPanahi/status/1336066057144954880?s=19

    So, @instagram put a warning/fact check on a Trump tweet paying tribute to Pearl Harbour victims.

  24. Mother's Lament
    December.8.2020 at 10:24 am

    Jay Caruso
    For nearly a month, they told you lies about the “rigged election,” “massive voter fraud” etc. Now they’re indignant their words might have consequences.

    Aside from the massive hypocrisy in light of the last four years, this is an obvious threat.

    Of course ENB is all in.

  25. Ken Shultz
    December.8.2020 at 10:24 am

    “President-elect Joe Biden’s national security adviser said the incoming administration wants to put Iran “back into the box” by rejoining the nuclear deal and forcing Tehran to comply with the terms of the original agreement.”

    https://www.wsj.com/articles/biden-national-security-adviser-sees-u-s-rejoining-iran-nuclear-deal-11607399179

    This is an Obama era double-reverse horseshit maneuver.

    1) The Obama Iran-Nuclear deal didn’t put Tehran in any kind of box. It let them out of the box.

    For those of you who are unaware (rather than willfully obtuse), Iran is a signatory of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, which specifically prohibits Iran from enriching their own uranium in secret. Iran was found to be in breach of the treaty by enriching their own uranium in secret, and the sanctions regime they were placed under by the UN security council was because they breached the treaty.

    It should be noted that either China or Russia could have vetoed that sanctions regime, but neither chose to do so–because their ally is a state sponsor of terror that already has the ability to launch satellites into orbit with multistage rockets, and they don’t think a nuclear Iran with an ICBM capability is a good idea either.

    2) Where the Nuclear non-Proliferation Treaty prohibited Iran from enriching their own uranium because they breached the treaty, Obama’s nuclear deal with Iran–which Biden wants to rejoin–allows Iran to start enriching their own uranium again.

    Obama’s deal does not put Tehran in a box. It allows them to enrich their own uranium, which is both unacceptable and unnecessary–unnecessary because if they really want uranium sufficiently enriched for civilian purposes, both China and Russia would be happy to supply them with it, something that is in perfect compliance with the Nuclear non-Proliferation Treaty.

    3) Obama’s Nuclear Iran treaty is unconstitutional.

    There isn’t anything in the Nuclear non-Proliferation Treaty or the Constitution of the United States that gives Barack Obama or Joe Biden the authority to renegotiate the Nuclear non-Proliferation Treaty in order to give Iran a special exemption. Barack Obama’s treaty needed to be subject to a vote in the senate–and no such vote was ever held. There was a vote held on the Nuclear non-Proliferation Treaty, and it was ratified 50 years ago. That’s constitutional.

    4) Obama’s Nuclear Iran treaty is blatantly foolish.

    As I’ve shown here in comments so many times, the reason we’ve seen peace break out in the Middle East is largely due to two factors: 1) Trump making it clear that America would not guarantee the security of the Middle East unless it was in our best interests to do so in any particular case (or unless someone attacked Americans), and 2) the states of the Middle East allying (with Israel) in self-defense against a belligerent and aggressive Iran.

    It isn’t just foolish that Biden is throwing away all the progress we’ve made over the last four years. He’s making the future far more dangerous and making it far more likely that we will be involved in a war.

    When Iran obtains nuclear weapons, that will not be the end of it. Egypt, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia will pursue nuclear weapons of their own as a deterrent–at a bare minimum. The only way to assuage them in the face of a nuclear Iran will be for the United States to assert itself as the guarantor of security in the Middle East again. It should be said that this is not really speculation. The United States being the guarantor of international security is central to neoconservatism. This is what they want.

    1. Ken Shultz
      December.8.2020 at 10:28 am

      P.S. Those who are delusional enough to imagine that Iran’s nuclear ambitions would subside if only we left them alone have a hard time explaining why Iran hasn’t already come into compliance with the Nuclear non-Proliferation Treaty to get rid of the sanctions.

      Despite the sanctions devastating the Iranian economy, why do they choose to keep the sanctions in place–rather than forgo the right to enrich their own uranium as required by the Nuclear non-Proliferation Treaty? If Tehran announced tomorrow that they were giving up their right to enrich their own uranium (and they let in UN inspectors to see whatever they wanted), the sanctions would be gone already.

      If their nuclear intentions are not belligerent, why are they willing to sacrifice their economy for decades at a time rather than forgo the right to enrich their own uranium?

    2. Longtobefree
      December.8.2020 at 10:30 am

      Israel has nukes, General. Don’t forget Israel has nukes.

  26. some guy
    December.8.2020 at 10:25 am

    Wiping out student debt is pure evil. I honestly can’t imagine how someone could become so lazy, entitled and self-centered as to think that they should get to play around on a resort for 4+ years and then get the bill covered by people who spent those years working long, hard jobs and sacrificing just to make ends meet.

    Leaving a college with a good degree and a manageable amount of debt isn’t necessarily easy, but it is doable for anyone. You just can’t necessarily go to whatever college you want and study whatever you want.

    1. Longtobefree
      December.8.2020 at 10:31 am

      “Wiping out student debt is pure evil. I honestly can’t imagine how someone could become so lazy, entitled and self-centered as to think that they should get to play around on a resort for 4+ years and then get the bill covered by people who spent those years working long, hard jobs and sacrificing just to make ends meet.”

      You don’t know many democrats, do you?

  27. Agammamon
    December.8.2020 at 10:26 am

    The new top prosecutor in LA. On his first day. Ends: Cash bail. Sentencing enhancements. 3 strikes. Stops prosecuting juveniles as adults. More. And makes all changes for tens of thousands *retroactive. Meaning those already imprisoned will benefit. A good start.

    WHAT! You mean you don’t have to wait until you’re retired to push for meaningful reform?!

Please to post comments