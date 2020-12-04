Coronavirus

Will the COVID-19 Vaccines Soon Crush the Pandemic?

The vaccines are great news, but the winter still looks bleak.

|

COVIDBlackboard2021
(Larisa Rudenko | Dreamstime.com)

As calamitous as the COVID-19 pandemic is, humanity would have been in a much worse situation had it occurred even ten years earlier. The past decade of remarkable biotechnological progress enabled public health officials and researchers to identify the COVID-19 virus, sequence its genome, ramp up diagnostic testing, and then create and begin to deploy numerous vaccines in less than a year.

This week, the United Kingdom approved the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. British citizens will begin inoculations next week. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will meet on December 10 to consider an emergency use authorization for that vaccine, and will discuss authorizing the Moderna vaccine a week later. If all goes well, the campaign to vaccinate Americans will begin shortly thereafter. The two companies could supply enough doses to cover around 20 million Americans before the end of the year.

However, even if it was logistically possible to distribute such great quantities of doses, vaccine makers (including Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca, in addition to Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna) do not yet have the capacity to inoculate everyone immediately. So earlier this week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommended prioritizing vaccination for the 21 million health care workers and the 3 million elderly residents in long-term care facilities. Vaccinations will then be offered to segments of the population at greater risk—essential workers, Americans older than 65 years, and those with comorbidities.

So when is the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines likely to begin to shift the trajectory of the pandemic? Keeping in mind the problems associated with managing complex logistics and the flaws of epidemiological models, let's take a look at the projections from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME).

Even assuming a rapid rollout of the vaccines, the IHME projects that they will not really begin changing the current trajectory of daily COVID-19 deaths until around February. In the meantime, what does work is wearing facial coverings to prevent the spread of the virus.

"The vaccine has not come in time to do much about the winter wave," said Christopher Murray, director of the IHME, in The Washington Post. "Vaccination is coming too late even if we do a really great job of scale-up. It's coming too late to do much by March 1, or really by April 1." Only at that point, he added, will the widespread distribution of vaccines begin to crush the virus.

Here's to hoping that the IHME projections are too pessimistic about how much help vaccines will render throughout the coming winter. For now, social distancing, mask-wearing, and proper hygiene remain key to blunting the pandemic's course for the next few months.

 

NEXT: Like COVID-19 Vaccines? Thank Globalization!

Ronald Bailey is science correspondent at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Jason A
    December.4.2020 at 4:58 pm

    First! Suck it Fist!

    1. Die Weissnacht
      December.4.2020 at 5:02 pm

      … oof so cringe.

    2. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
      December.4.2020 at 5:18 pm

      Look Mom! He posted it again…

    3. CE
      December.4.2020 at 5:29 pm

      you forgot to quote the article and comment on the quote

      1. Jason A
        December.4.2020 at 5:54 pm

        Dude, can we just have a little fun. Even RabbiHW & Die Weissnacht are having fun. Comments – don’t always have to be about the article or serious.

  2. Julie
    December.4.2020 at 4:58 pm

    I am making 92 bucks an hour working from home. i was greatly surprised at the same time as my neighbour advised me she changed into averaging $ninety five however I see the way it works now. I experience masses freedom now that i’m my non-public boss. that is what I do…. Here is More information.

  3. Dillinger
    December.4.2020 at 5:16 pm

    >>The vaccines are great news, but the winter still looks bleak.

    lol Ron I’m loving your recent subheadlines. we believe such opposite things.

    1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
      December.4.2020 at 5:20 pm

      Chronic COVID syndrome is just around the corner and affecting many young, normally healthy citizens. This is just further justification for the libertarian, market based solution of universal healthcare with fair taxes for all citizen, covered medical expenses for all people inside US jurisdiction, and sensible drug price approval and regulations.

      1. CE
        December.4.2020 at 5:31 pm

        you left out Universal Basic Wealth Transfer for those permanently forced out of the labor pool due to common sense virus precautions shutting down small businesses forever.

  4. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    December.4.2020 at 5:21 pm

    I bet this would have been handled a lot better ten years ago because no one would have dared put the general population under house arrest.

    I remember the first announcements from China. Supposedly three weeks had passed there between detection and public announcement. My reaction was that because this was communists who were hiding everything embarrassing, it must have been known sooner, and that it had probably been more like two or three months.

    Then the first case announced in the US a month or two later, and my first reaction was no, probably several months before, but a lot of scientists have fallen into the delusion of absence of evidence meaning evidence of absence — the earliest stone tools dating back so many million yeras, so they deny anything earlier could have existed. The earliest evidence of humans in the Americas dates back 13,000 years, so nobody could have been here earlier. And the first evidence of COVID-19 in the US was December/January/Whatever, so it could not have existed earlier.

    All these things combined to convince me back then that this was nothing super special. Then the lockdowns came, and all I could think of was wondering where these new petty dictators came from.

    No, I do not believe this is much worse than seasonal flu. There have been too many people fudging the statistics right from the beginning. Maybe twice as deadly as the worst flu seasons, at most, near as I can tell.

    So no, 10 years ago would have handled this better, not worse.

    1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      December.4.2020 at 5:24 pm

      And along the way, there was that cruise ship, Princess Diamond I think, passengers and crew locked up together for a week or two, and something like 80% of them didn’t even get infected. Plus some navy ships. And the Italian data was clear that oldest people suffered the most.

      Everything has been blown way out of proportion by all these petty tinpot dictator wannabes.

      1. Red Rocks White Privilege
        December.4.2020 at 6:11 pm

        The state I live in lists the individual daily deaths. Even in this ramp-up, the VAST majority of them are over 60 years old, and nearly all of them have underlying health conditions.

    2. Red Rocks White Privilege
      December.4.2020 at 6:09 pm

      Someone mentioned the other day that if we used Singapore’s definition of a COVID death, our numbers would be about 100,000. Still pretty rough, but about the same as the 1967 pandemic, and nowhere near enough to justify all the lockdowns and restrictions that have been put in place.

      Hell, I bet the healthcare system wouldn’t have gotten completely shot to shit, either, and people would have gotten treatments for other medical conditions that might have saved their lives.

  5. CE
    December.4.2020 at 5:28 pm

    By the time the vaccines are fully rolled out and 40 to 50% of the population takes them, case counts will be so high that population immunity will have already been achieved, even without the vaccines. Not to mention the usual drop off in airborne viruses after cold and flu season ends.

    All of which will lead the experts and the pundits and the politicians and the bureaucrats to one conclusion: the vaccine worked! And one more conclusion: everyone needs it. And one more conclusion: why not require everyone to get inoculated for the flu as well, if it saves even one life?

    1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
      December.4.2020 at 5:33 pm

      Personally, I will drop to my knees and thank Yahweh that Joe Biden skillfully used the mighty power of the US government to save us from the Trump plague. And I will say a special prayer to Doctor Fauci, patron saint of the technically competent, federal bureaucracy.

      1. Jason A
        December.4.2020 at 5:57 pm

        Uh, please tell me this is sarcasm…

    2. Ugatabe Kidnme
      December.4.2020 at 6:13 pm

      Vaccine, schmaccine. There is no cure for a pandemic of urban legend and smart-phone gossip whipped into a policy of panic by opportunistic power-grabbing functionaries. And if any of these frauds think they are going to stick a needle in me, they better come armed and expect to get hurt trying.

  6. Don't look at me!
    December.4.2020 at 5:46 pm

    NOW IS THE TIME TO DO AS YOU ARE TOLD!

  7. avb
    December.4.2020 at 5:49 pm

    I think the vaccination would be more effective if instead of prioritizing vulnerable people, it was given to people that are most likely to spread. For example, the majority of people get the virus from someone they live with. So, give the vaccine to people living with a lot of people first. Also, give it to people with jobs like meatpacking that demand close quarters indoors.

  8. Longtobefree
    December.4.2020 at 6:05 pm

    The vaccine will deal with the virus.
    Now, who will deal with the fascists and their edicts?

Please to post comments