Soda Taxes

Joe Biden's Pick for Top Economic Adviser, Neera Tanden, Endorsed Bill Creating a National Soda Tax

The national soda tax may be a small but telling example of how Tanden views policy making.

|

sipaphotosnine502928
Neera Tanden, President and CEO, Center for American Progress, speaking at The Center for American Progress CAP 2019 Ideas Conference in Washington, DC. (Michael Brochstein/Sipa USA/Newscom)

As the head of the progressive think tank Center for American Progress (CAP), Neera Tanden applauded and endorsed a Democratic proposal to implement a national soda tax. Now, she is one Senate confirmation vote away from becoming President-elect Joe Biden's top economic adviser.

Biden has tapped Tanden, who co-founded CAP in 2003 and has served as its president and CEO since 2011, to run the Office of Management and Budget (OMB). Her potential confirmation hearing has become the first major lightning rod for the incoming Biden administration, as Tanden has a long history of public feuds with Republicans (and some Democrats too), some of whom are now in a position to block her appointment.

More important than Tanden's inflammatory tweeting, however, are the policies she has endorsed—ones that she will now be in a position to see implemented via executive order or incorporated into the Biden administration's negotiations with Congress.

The national soda tax may be a small but telling example of how Tanden views policy making.

In 2019, Reps. Rosa DeLauro (D–Conn.) and Jan Schakowsky (D–Ill.) introduced the Medicare for America Act, a bill that despite its name would have expanded both Medicare and Medicaid to create a de facto universal health insurance program into which uninsured Americans would be automatically enrolled. The bill also created a series of new "public health excise taxes" to offset some of the costs of the new insurance program, including a national 1-cent tax per ounce on soda and other sugary drinks.

In a statement, Tanden praised the legislation—though not the soda tax, specifically. "This bold, affordable approach is overdue in America," she said at the time. "We applaud the progressive leaders today for introducing this landmark bill."

But the soda tax would actually be a regressive policy mostly burdening low-income households. And the cost is not insignificant. According to a review by Americans for Tax Reform, a conservative group that opposes tax increases, the proposed tax would add at least 55 cents to the price of a two-liter bottle of soda—hiking the final price nearly 50 percent in some places. A 12-pack of soda would increase in price by more than a dollar.

In places like Philadelphia, which has had a soda tax on the books since 2017, the main economic consequence has been a shift in where consumers buy their sugary drinks, not whether they buy them. A national soda tax would make it more difficult to dodge the cost by shopping somewhere else—it would sap consumers' wallets without much to suggest that it would make Americans healthier.

Philadelphia's soda tax has even been criticized from the left, including by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I–Vt.) who told NBC's Philadelphia affiliate last year that the tax was "fairly regressive" and counter to the progressive goal of asking "the people on top to pay more in taxes and not working people." He's correct. If there were a national soda tax, "about two-thirds of the revenues would be derived from middle-income households between $20,000 and $100,000," the Tax Foundation, a nonpartisan tax policy think tank, found in 2018.

The Medicare for America Act was never passed, and Tanden would not be in a position to implement it, or the soda tax, by herself from the OMB.

But Tanden's past support for legislation that would enact a harmful soda tax serves as another useful illustration of how one of Biden's likely top advisers views the job of setting federal tax policy. Tanden has tellingly said that the purpose of the federal budget is to "expand opportunity for all Americans."

But using budget policy to socially engineer individual choices and write paternalism into the tax code does not expand opportunity for all Americans at all. Like with soda taxes, that's an approach that won't create better outcomes for anyone, but that will ask poorer Americans to disproportionately bear the burden of federal policy makers' mistakes.

NEXT: Medical Marijuana Gets the Green Light From the United Nations

Eric Boehm is a reporter at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Dillinger
    December.2.2020 at 11:52 am

    totalitarian minds and regulated markets.

    1. KimberlyGilbert
      December.2.2020 at 12:01 pm

      Google is by and by paying $27485 to $29658 consistently for taking a shot at the web from home. I have joined this action 2 months back and I have mqr earned $28775 in my first month from this action. I can say my life is improved completely! Take a gander at it what I do …….. Visit Here

  2. Jerryskids
    December.2.2020 at 11:55 am

    As the head of the progressive think tank Center for American Progress

    That’s really all you have to say.

    1. Quo Usque Tandem
      December.2.2020 at 12:08 pm

      My thought as well. Just more and increasingly misguided government.

      1. Maude Worrell
        December.2.2020 at 12:18 pm

        Making money online more than 15$ just by doing simple work from home. I have received $18376 last month. Its an easy and simple job to do and its earnings are much better than regulaexr offices jobs and even a little child can do this and earns money. Everybody must try this job by just use the info
        on this page…..work92/7 online

  3. I, Woodchipper
    December.2.2020 at 11:56 am

    I think the advisor roles are overblown.

    Congress has to pass a law and Biden has to sign it. She has no power. Thank god.

    1. Overt
      December.2.2020 at 12:46 pm

      Until they advise certain executive orders and regulatory decisions.

  4. Bill Godshall
    December.2.2020 at 11:59 am

    Boehm and Reason were so busy campaigning for Biden during the past six months that they failed to realize just how disastrous a Biden presidency c/would be.

    1. Social Justice is neither
      December.2.2020 at 12:19 pm

      At this point it’s more revealed preferences than failing to recognize the obvious.

      Their only consideration seems to have been that Biden would not be mean to the press. Of course the press also will not challenge Biden so he’ll have no reason to be combative with them. Everything else is only true if you jettison Biden’s entire legislative & executive history plus his campaign promises and instead only listen to the explainer in the media during the campaign.

      1. damikesc
        December.2.2020 at 12:50 pm

        Thing is…in the few times he is held to the fire, Biden is just as much a dick to the press.

        Fuck, Obama sicced the intel community on members of the press who weren’t sufficiently obsequious to him.

    2. SIV
      December.2.2020 at 12:48 pm

      Boehm was a “if I was in a swing state I’d vote for Joe Biden”

    3. Overt
      December.2.2020 at 12:57 pm

      It is pretty clear that Biden will get us one or two libertarian victories- immigration and maybe police reform.

      Biden has already doubled down on Tariffs- indeed adopting these tariffs got him the endorsement of the Steel Workers unions among other things and may have given him his margin of victory in the rust belt.

      Biden has shown no interest in a less interventionist foreign policy. He looks to be just as warmongery as the 4 – 5 presidents previous to Trump. This is especially evident because they haven’t had a warmonger GOP representative to denounce.

      Pretty much every single “socially liberal” policy under discussion in his administration is around FORCING a social good rather than making the government tolerant of all social values. This includes using Title IX to deprive college men of their due process rights, hate speech regulation, and the mainstreaming of “Anti-Racist” ideology which COMPELS people to do things like affirmative action.

      I look forward to the next 4 years pointing out how pretty much every one of Biden’s actions other than Immigration and drug regulation are 1) completely unlibertarian and 2) something that Trump was arguably the same or better on. *shrug*

    4. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      December.2.2020 at 1:07 pm

      Just so you know who voted for Biden on the Reason staff, here is the breakdown:

      Boehm: Biden (strategic)
      Ciaramella: Biden
      Dalmia: Biden
      Riggs: Biden
      Slade: Biden (likely)
      Weissmueller: Biden

      Everyone either voted for Jorgensen or, one (1) Trump vote which was Robert Poole.

      It is my opinion that Reason did not “campaign for Biden”, they just vociferously campaigned against Trump (for reasons that I think Glenn Greenwald alluded to in his interview with Nick Gillespie) and gave tepid, doctrinaire arguments against Biden.

  5. Ra's al Gore
    December.2.2020 at 12:06 pm

    https://twitter.com/ggreenwald/status/1333929237435265025

    Given how many times Neera Tanden insinuated if not outright stated that Bernie was the Kremlin’s candidate, if he does end up voting to confirm her, won’t that raise reasonable suspicions that she’s working on behalf of Putin or at least is a useful idiot for Moscow’s agenda?

    1. Ra's al Gore
      December.2.2020 at 12:06 pm

      https://twitter.com/jsolomonReports/status/1334122680413528072

      Biden’s OMB pick Neera Tanden once outed a sexual harassment victim | Just The News

  6. Quo Usque Tandem
    December.2.2020 at 12:09 pm

    Gridlock; four years of it. And just wait until the current SCOTUS weighs in on the executive orders.

    1. Don't look at me!
      December.2.2020 at 12:11 pm

      Resist!

  7. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
    December.2.2020 at 12:12 pm

    Well you get this because you advocated against Trump and for Biden. All so you could have open borders.

    Have fun with the next decade of this kind of policy making.

  8. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
    December.2.2020 at 12:13 pm

    The national soda tax may be a small but telling example of how Tanden views policy making.

    Yeah: Science! as a cover for FYTW.

  9. Unicorn Abattoir
    December.2.2020 at 12:19 pm

    Neera Tanden applauded and endorsed a Democratic proposal to implement a national soda tax

    “Those people” need to be taxed because we know what’s best for them!

  10. R Mac
    December.2.2020 at 12:21 pm

    Just curious Boehm, did you end up voting for Biden, or were you confident enough he was going to win Virginia?

    1. SIV
      December.2.2020 at 12:50 pm

      Boehm planned to vote for Biden in PA and Jo Jorgenson in VA, IIRC.

  11. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    December.2.2020 at 12:24 pm

    The Biden years are going to be great for billionaires (especially Reason.com’s benefactor Charles Koch), Wall Street, and multinational corporations. If I have to pay a little more for a 2 liter of Pepsi, that’s a fair tradeoff.

    #LibertariansForBiden

    1. KimberlyGilbert
      December.2.2020 at 12:37 pm

      Want To Work From Home Without Selling Anything? No Experience Needed, Weekly nmj Payments… Join Exclusive Group Of People That Cracked The Code Of Financial Freedom! Learn More details Good luck….. Visit Here

  12. swillfredo pareto
    December.2.2020 at 12:44 pm

    The national soda tax may be a small but telling example of how Tanden views policy making.

    More likely a large and telling example of what a drooling simpleton she is. Listening to a “keep your laws off my body” progressive argue in favor of sugar taxes and universal healthcare is a graduate-level lesson in abject hypocrisy.

    1. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
      December.2.2020 at 12:51 pm

      “Listening to a ‘keep your laws off my body’ progressive argue in favor of sugar taxes”

      False equivalence. The KYLOMB slogan refers specifically to access to abortion care, which is a Constitutional right. Access to cheap soda, in contrast, is not a Constitutional right.

      #SaveRoe
      #SUPER-PRECEDENT

  13. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    December.2.2020 at 12:47 pm

    This is the worst thing Neera Tanden has done.

  14. B G
    December.2.2020 at 12:48 pm

    Apparently the slogan “my body my choice” isn’t a general principle, it’s specific to only one particular decision that someone might possibly face. In all other things, Big Brother knows best, and he’s not to be questioned.

  15. MatthewSlyfield
    December.2.2020 at 12:51 pm

    “Now, she is one Senate confirmation vote away from becoming President-elect Joe Biden’s top economic adviser.”

    Actually no. As head of the OMB she would be a budget/finance advisor (and even then not the top one), not an economic advisor. These things are related, but they are not identical.

    Top budget/finance advisor would be the Secretary of the Treasury.

    Top economic advisor would be the Secretary of Commerce

  16. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    December.2.2020 at 12:56 pm

    The Age of Biden will give us all a crash course in the ‘lesser of two evils’.

  17. Commenter_XY
    December.2.2020 at 1:06 pm

    Neera Tanden will not be confirmed. In fact, my advice to her would be to withdraw her nomination now before it is too late. She has a target rich history, and it will all come out. Depend on it. The hearings will drag on and on, and she will be dragged through the DC mud.

    Neera Tanden will receive exactly the same treatment as POTUS Trump’s nominees did. No better, and no worse.

    This Prog-tart will only ‘start’ with a national soda tax. I assure you, she will not end there.

    1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      December.2.2020 at 1:09 pm

      Who or what institution is going to challenge this “target rich” history?

Please to post comments