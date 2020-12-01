Coronavirus

Vaccines Don't Save Lives. Vaccinations Save Lives.

Especially if the COVID-19 inoculations are deployed speedily and accepted widely.

(Pojoslaw/Dreamstime)

In less than a year since the COVID-19 pandemic began, several safe and effective vaccines against the coronavirus are apparently on track to be approved and made available later this month. This spectacular achievement is in large part due to the federal government's Operation Warp Speed program that incentivized pharmaceutical companies to rapidly develop and deploy these vaccines. Operation Warp Speed's chief science adviser Moncef Slaoui told The Washington Post this morning that he expects there will be enough COVID-19 vaccine to immunize every American by June 2021. Vice President Mike Pence said yesterday that vaccine distribution could begin during the week of December 14.

But as Emory University infectious disease researcher Walter Orenstein reminds us, "Vaccines do not save lives. Vaccinations save lives." The question of just how many infections, hospitalizations, and lives lost could be averted by the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign is at the heart of a new modeling study in Health Affairs by a team of Harvard and Yale researchers led by infectious disease physician Rochelle Walensky.

It's great to have highly effective vaccines, but as the researchers observe, "How well a vaccine program 'works' will also depend on how quickly it can be manufactured, how efficiently it can be distributed to locations in greatest need, how persuasive health messaging can be in promoting public acceptance, and how consistently the public can adhere to the many complementary prevention strategies (e.g., masks, hand-washing, distancing) to limit the spread of the virus."

To get at the question of how well the upcoming COVID-19 vaccine campaign might work, the researchers set up a heavily caveated model that seeks to take into account the relative efficacy of vaccines (25, 50, 75, and 90 percent) that are preventive, or severity reducing (disease modifying), or a composite of both. The model also takes into consideration the pace (speed of deployment) and coverage (extent of vaccine uptake) as they interact with various epidemic severity scenarios. The researchers also consider various lag times for the vaccines to become fully effective. For simplicity the simulation uses a population of 100,000 people.

In their base case, the pace is 0.5 percent of the population is vaccinated daily and they assumed an eventual coverage of 50 percent of the population. They defined three different epidemic severity scenarios based on basic reproduction numbers, that is, the average number of people to which an infected person will transmit the virus, ranging from a best case of 1.5 to a baseline case of 1.8 to a worst case of 2.1 people. In the best case scenario, people are keeping the basic reproduction number lower by adhering to social distancing, mask wearing, and other preventive practices. The higher number is associated with greater crowding indoors as the weather grows colder. They also sketch out a scenario in which the basic reproduction number is 1.2 cases per infection. As it happens, that appears to be close to the current nationwide level.

Their baseline scenario assumes an epidemic basic reproduction number of 1.8. With no vaccinations, more than 61,000 people out the population of 100,000 would become infected within six months. Cumulative deaths would reach 2,725 and hospitalizations would peak at 1,780 people. The researchers then assume that 50 percent of people are inoculated with a composite vaccine that is 50 percent effective after 42 days at preventing—as well as reducing—disease severity. In that case, total infections drop to around 37,000 (32,000 unvaccinated and 5,000 vaccinated). Cumulative deaths among the unvaccinated fall to 1,430 and to only 16 for those who are vaccinated. Peak hospitalization drops to 962 people.

Keep firmly in mind that these calculations are not predictions about what will actually happen in the coming months. They are designed to provide some insight on how the interaction of the speed of deployment, vaccine uptake, and the severity of the epidemic could affect the trajectory a vaccination campaign during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a scenario with a six month time horizon (say, by this June) in which the basic reproduction number is 1.5, the vaccine is 90 percent effective, 1 percent of the population is vaccinated daily, and 90 percent are eventually vaccinated, infections are cut by more than 90 percent below what they would have been without a vaccine.

If the epidemic is more severe, with a basic reproduction number of 2.1, then infections over six months in that scenario are only reduced by a little over 60 percent. The basic reproduction number for the COVID-19 pandemic now depends largely on the actions we choose to take—avoiding crowded indoor spaces, mask wearing, and proper hygiene—to slow the trajectory of the pandemic for the next several months as the vaccines are rolled out. While the highly effective vaccines that appear to be in the pipeline are critical to ending the pandemic, the researchers point out, "the benefits of a vaccine will decline substantially in the event of manufacturing or deployment delays, significant vaccine hesitancy, or greater epidemic severity."

With respect to vaccine deployment, Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, testified last September in a Senate hearing that it would take about $6 billion to adequately fund the speedy distribution of the coronavirus vaccines. A bipartisan $908 billion stimulus plan proposed today in Congress would authorize $16 billion in health care funding that would allocate some spending for coronavirus testing and tracing and vaccine distribution.

Extensive vaccine hesitancy would stymie the development of real herd immunity to the coronavirus. Most researchers now believe that achieving the herd immunity threshold for COVID-19 would require that close to 60 to 70 percent of the population will have to have been infected or vaccinated. The good news is that a poll released in early November by the STAT biomedical research newsletter and the Harris Poll reported that 63 percent of Americans responded that they would get inoculated if the COVID-19 vaccines were 90 percent effective. In clinical trials, the Moderna and the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines are more than 90 percent effective in preventing infections. My hope is that as vaccine-hesitant Americans see most of their neighbors getting inoculated, that they too will choose to take the responsibility to protect themselves and vulnerable others from the COVID-19 scourge.

Ultimately, this modeling exercise suggests that millions of infections, hundreds of thousands of hospitalizations, and tens of thousands of deaths can be averted in the coming six months if we keep the COVID-19 epidemic relatively under control and persuade our neighbors to take advantage of this amazing biomedical achievement.

Ronald Bailey is science correspondent at Reason.

  1. chemjeff radical individualist
    December.1.2020 at 4:29 pm

    Now now, Mr. Bailey.
    There was that one model about coronavirus from January from the UK that was totally and completely wrong. Therefore all models everywhere are baloney and I refuse to believe a word of it.

    1.  RabbiHarveyWeinstein
      December.1.2020 at 4:46 pm

      I am so happy to see that it didn’t take you long to start sharing your medical opinions again after you were embarrassingly wrong about the flu and encephalitis. Most people would learn something and be more circumspect but that’s cowardice!

      Jeffstrong!

      1. chemjeff radical individualist
        December.1.2020 at 5:01 pm

        Fuck off.

        1.  RabbiHarveyWeinstein
          December.1.2020 at 5:07 pm

          I too like to impugn the intellect of other people after I was loudly wrong about something that is easily researched!

    2. Claptrap
      December.1.2020 at 4:52 pm

      Not just one model from the UK; all the models from all over the world.

    3. Real Liberty is the Only Life For Me
      December.1.2020 at 4:58 pm

      That’s pretty obtuse of you. Why throw out all the models because of 1 wrong model? I’m starting to see why they give you a hard time. Also I’m pretty sure it’s Dr. Bailey.

    4. Real Liberty is the Only Life For Me
      December.1.2020 at 4:59 pm

      Also I’m sorry but who says baloney, what are you like 80 years old and obsessed with food?

  2. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
    December.1.2020 at 4:35 pm

    So we are cheering on a massive new government program now.

  3. Ra's al Gore
    December.1.2020 at 4:42 pm

    Hey dipshit, any comment on the US using too high a PCR replication rate, so when Biden has it lowered to make himself look better you might, you know, do your fucking job and catch that?

    In newly surfaced July interview, Fauci warns that widely used COVID tests may pick up ‘dead’ virus
    Over-sensitive tests can just pick up “dead nucleotides” rather than live virus, he said.
    https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/newly-surfaced-video-july-fauci-tests-dead-virus

    Joining the hosts of This Week in Virology in July, Fauci directly responded to a question about COVID-19 testing, specifically how patients with positive tests might determine whether or not they are actually infectious and need to quarantine.

    “What is now sort of evolving into a bit of a standard,” Fauci said, is that “if you get a cycle threshold of 35 or more … the chances of it being replication-confident are minuscule.”

    “It’s very frustrating for the patients as well as for the physicians,” he continued, when “somebody comes in, and they repeat their PCR, and it’s like [a] 37 cycle threshold, but you almost never can culture virus from a 37 threshold cycle.”

    “So, I think if somebody does come in with 37, 38, even 36, you got to say, you know, it’s just dead nucleotides, period.”

    …High-threshold tests appear to be widely in use in the United States. A review by the New York Times in August found that, of just one batch of positive tests from New York, Massachusetts and Nevada, “up to 90 percent of people testing positive carried barely any virus.”

    Individual test manufacturers and labs, rather than infectious disease authorities, are generally in charge of setting the cycle threshold of a COVID-19 test. “Most PCR assays for infectious diseases have Ct cutoffs in the range of 35-40,” the Alaska Department of Health and Human Services states in a COVID-19 PCR informational document.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      December.1.2020 at 4:46 pm

      Listen for yourself:
      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a_Vy6fgaBPE&feature=youtu.be&t=260

      1. Ra's al Gore
        December.1.2020 at 4:51 pm

        https://pjmedia.com/columns/stacey-lennox/2020/10/05/why-is-fauci-wringing-his-hands-over-covid-cases-detected-by-prc-tests-n1004333

        Taiwan, which has been praised for its response to the virus, uses a cycle threshold of under 32 to diagnose patients likely to become ill and infectious.

        1. Ra's al Gore
          December.1.2020 at 4:52 pm

          Viral cultures for COVID-19 infectivity assessment. Systematic review
          https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.08.04.20167932v4

          A cut-off RT-PCR Ct > 30 was associated with non-infectious samples. One study that analysed the NSP, N and E gene fragments of the PCR result reported different cut-off thresholds depending on the gene fragment analysed. The duration of RNA shedding detected by PCR was far longer compared to detection of live culture. Six out of eight studies reported RNA shedding for longer than 14 days. Yet, infectivity declines after day 8 even among cases with ongoing high viral loads. A very small proportion of people re-testing positive after hospital discharge or with high Ct are likely to be infectious. Conclusion Prospective routine testing of reference and culture specimens are necessary for each country involved in the pandemic to establish the usefulness and reliability of PCR for Covid-19 and its relation to patient factors. Infectivity is related to the date of onset of symptoms and cycle threshold level. A binary Yes / No approach to the interpretation RT-PCR unvalidated against viral culture will result in false positives with possible segregation of large numbers of people who are no longer infectious and hence not a threat to public health.

          1. Ra's al Gore
            December.1.2020 at 4:55 pm

            https://www.japantimes.co.jp/opinion/2020/06/28/commentary/japan-commentary/japans-pragmatic-approach-covid-19-testing/

            In addition, given that there are evidently a significant proportion of asymptomatic cases among the infected, it does not necessarily make sense to attempt to ascertain the prevalence of infection by PCR. In fact, in other countries, PCR testing alone turned out not to be sufficient to determine the full extent of the epidemic in the population, and antibody testing is now being considered to determine the actual status of the epidemic.

            Although the accuracy of antibody testing remains questionable so far, the actual number of cases appears to be several times to several dozen times higher than that captured by PCR, a result which is being found not only in Japan but also in other countries. The preliminary findings of the prevalence of COVID-19 detected by antibody testing were at around 0.6 percent in Japan, but this figure does not deviate significantly from that of other countries. It is true that in some cases there was a delay in conducting tests even when physicians requested PCR testing for their patients. Therefore, in preparation for a potential second wave of COVID-19, testing capacity is being strengthened so that it can be done without any delay when physicians determine that testing is necessary.

            Critics also say that the low number of PCR tests may lead to overlooking some of the actual deaths from COVID-19. However, given Japan’s universal health care system, PCR testing is undertaken for almost all cases of severe pneumonia that result in death. Furthermore, almost all health care facilities perform a CT scan when they suspect COVID-19, based on nationally shared criteria in line with World Health Organization recommendations.

    2. Claptrap
      December.1.2020 at 4:57 pm

      New Jersey helpfully provides a PCR case tracker and a lab-confirmed case tracker. Take a wild guess as to which one is tracking hospitalizations and which would severely overestimating them.

      1. Ra's al Gore
        December.1.2020 at 5:18 pm

        Links?

  4. Dillinger
    December.1.2020 at 4:44 pm

    shouldn’t we have some kind of I dunno agency over whether needles pierce our skin for reasons?

    1. Ra's al Gore
      December.1.2020 at 4:47 pm

      SCIENCE DENIER!!!!

      1. Dillinger
        December.1.2020 at 4:56 pm

        Ron’s science and my science are incompatible.

        1. Rat on a train
          December.1.2020 at 4:59 pm

          When science and anti-science collide, does it produce energy?

          1. Dillinger
            December.1.2020 at 5:03 pm

            we’ll have to see whether the nation in general gained or lost weight in 2020 …

          2. Longtobefree
            December.1.2020 at 5:05 pm

            No; just an echo – – – – –

    2. Rat on a train
      December.1.2020 at 4:58 pm

      That agency is the CDC.

  5. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    December.1.2020 at 4:57 pm

    I will accept no Trump Vaccine.

    1. Dillinger
      December.1.2020 at 5:04 pm

      I can’t tell if you’ve devolved into OBL or mean it, but you’ve been entertaining lately either way.

  6. Zeb
    December.1.2020 at 4:59 pm

    OK, Ron, you’ve done your part, vaccines are great. Now how about looking into the effects of the lockdowns and all of the lives it has shortened and will continue to shorten. I know you are good at that kind of stuff. Your book “The End Of Doom” did a great job of that sort of thing. Now let’s see some good old cost/benefit analysis of the current authoritarian policies being forced on all of us.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      December.1.2020 at 5:18 pm

      But the French are smart, unlike science denying Jesus freak Americans

      We all break lockdown in France
      Swerving the Covid rules has become the new national sport
      https://unherd.com/2020/11/how-the-french-cheat-at-lockdown/

      Avoiding the Covid rules has, says Sud Ouest, become “le nouveau sport national”. In such small phrases one understands why the French were occupied by the Nazis 1940-1944, but never conquered by them. The French are the French.

  7. Jerryskids
    December.1.2020 at 5:00 pm

    A successful vaccine using the Warp Speed protocols is going to be very dangerous if it causes people to question whether or not we really need all of the normal FDA regulatory precautions at all and thereby undermine our faith in Big Brother Government. This is why I have my fingers crossed that this vaccine fails spectacularly and winds up causing fatal ass cancer to half the people who take it, nothing could be worse than people questioning their betters in government, their wisdom and compassion and their benevolence. A failure of this vaccine will provide a complete vindication of the FDA – we need dozens of extremely expensive studies conducted over many years to ascertain the safety and efficacy of new drugs and you can’t be trusted to just go trying new shit all on your own.

  8. Rat on a train
    December.1.2020 at 5:00 pm

    They may get a vaccine for COVID-19, but there are so many other pathogens out there. It isn’t safe until there is a vaccine for all of them.

  9. Longtobefree
    December.1.2020 at 5:06 pm

    No end to lockdown or “cloth face coverings” until we eliminate the common cold !!!

    1. Dillinger
      December.1.2020 at 5:10 pm

      I joined the Conformity but only for Christmas I got matching masks for my brother & his wife w/a pic of their dog on them.

