Biden Administration

Biden's Natsec Team Is Conventional in Style—and, Unfortunately, Policy

Joe Biden's natsec team fulfills his campaign promise of a return to normalcy and conventional Washington. That also means maintaining the failed status quo of the post-9/11 era.

Joe Biden, Antony Blinken
(JOSHUA ROBERTS/REUTERS/Newscom)

President-elect Joe Biden's selection for secretary of defense is rumored but, as of this writing, yet undetermined. The rest of his national security team, however, has been announced ahead of every other slate of cabinet-level nods. For secretary of state, Antony Blinken; for United Nations ambassador, Linda Thomas-Greenfield; for national security adviser, Jake Sullivan; for director of national intelligence, Avril Haines; and for director of homeland security, Alejandro Mayorkas.

It is a list which delivers on Biden's core campaign promise of a return to normalcy and conventional Washington.

The trouble is that this conventionality isn't only a matter of style, which in isolation is plenty welcome. The Biden national security team is shaping up for a thoroughgoing conventionality on policy, too, which means maintaining the failed status quo of the post-9/11 era.

Take Blinken, an old school upper crust diplomat who will undoubtedly be far more interested in actual diplomacy than sitting Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has ever been. Blinken supported the development of the Iran nuclear deal and will likely spearhead the Biden administration's move to jettison the Trump team's disastrous "maximum pressure" approach to U.S.-Iran relations and rejoin the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. So far, so good.

But Blinken is also fundamentally an interventionist who has yet to learn that the U.S. cannot manage the planet. In his remarks accepting Biden's nomination, he rightly noted Washington "can't solve all the world's problems alone"—but then, he went on to suggest our government can solve all the world's problems if only it partners with other governments.

Thus did Blinken support U.S. military action in LibyaYemen, and Syria. And though he has since regretted the Yemen call, he believes the mistake in Syria was a failure to escalate. He has even attempted to rebrand Biden's 2002 vote to invade Iraq as a "vote for tough diplomacy." It was a vote for war—and after nearly two decades, tens of thousands of casualties, and trillions of dollars, we might at least be spared drivel about how endorsing a war is somehow a move for diplomacy.

Thomas-Greenfield may provide some counterbalance to that oddly military-focused mindset in a top diplomat. After 9/11, she recently wrote in a coauthored article at Foreign Affairs, the State Department became "too narrowly focused on terrorism and too wrapped up in magical thinking about the United States' supposed power to transform regions and societies." Thomas-Greenfield's call there for "greater restraint and discipline" in U.S. foreign policy should be heeded, but whether the U.N. ambassador is able to influence policy (vs. simply communicating it) has varied widely in administrations past.

Next is Sullivan, who also worked on the Iran deal. He was an architect of the Libya debacle when he served under then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, a role in which he developed a reputation as a diligent, effective, and pleasant hawk. "On the spectrum of people in our administration, he tended to favor more assertive U.S. engagement" and "responses that would incorporate some military element," Obama adviser Ben Rhodes told Vox of Sullivan in 2015.

Haines for director of national intelligence is a thoroughly establishment choice. She helped build the Obama administration's drone warfare program—"Haines was sometimes summoned in the middle of the night to weigh in on whether a suspected terrorist could be lawfully incinerated by a drone strike," Newsweek reported in 2013. (In 2012, a New York Times exposé revealed the Obama team maintained a secret drone "kill list" and counted "all military-age males in a strike zone as combatants," allowing deceptively low civilian casualty counts.) Haines also supported the Trump administration choice for CIA director of Gina Haspel, who helped lead the CIA unit involved in Bush-era torture.

The final name on the list is Mayorkas at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). His work to normalize U.S.-Cuba relations during the Obama years is an interesting history and could portend diplomatic progress to come in other antagonistic relationships, like U.S.-Iran or U.S.-North Korea engagement, insofar as DHS is involved. Mayorkas is expected to revive the DHS focus on counter-terror work (which faded into the background of the Trump administration's attention to immigration), but his record is in prosecution and immigration, so it's not yet clear what that will mean for policy.

Beyond normalcy, Biden has campaigned on most (though not all) foreign policy issues as a relative moderate, a liberal internationalist who has learned from the mistakes of the last 20 years. He's said he'll "end the forever wars," and govern from the conviction that "use of force should be our last resort, not our first—used only to defend our vital interests, when the objective is clear and achievable, and with the informed consent of the American people."

Unfortunately, on balance, these appointments will make it difficult for Biden to keep that promise.

Bonnie Kristian is a fellow at Defense Priorities, contributing editor at The Week, and columnist at Christianity Today.

  1. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland
    December.1.2020 at 2:35 pm

    The US going back to handing out money for nothing is not “so far so good”

    1. SQRLSY One
      December.1.2020 at 3:22 pm

      Money for nothing… AND your chicks for free?

  2. Dillinger
    December.1.2020 at 2:38 pm

    >>natsec team

    sounds so badass. hey Bonnie why don’t *you* try investigative journalism? nobody else here at Charity Central wants to

    1. SQRLSY One
      December.1.2020 at 3:25 pm

      Natsec Team is OK by me, so long ass they don’t kick me in my NutSack too terribly often!

      (I would count endless wars in Afghanistanistanistanistan, for the primary purpose of protecting the GOOD heroin growers from the BAD heroin growers, ass an example of a “kick in the NutSack”, yes, as a primary example).

  3. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    December.1.2020 at 2:40 pm

    “He has even attempted to rebrand Biden’s 2002 vote to invade Iraq as a ‘vote for tough diplomacy.'”

    The Iraq War was arguably a mistake. But it does not even begin to compare to the violence and depravity of Drumpf’s draconian war on immigration.

    #LibertariansForEmbracingNeocons

  4. Moderation4ever
    December.1.2020 at 2:53 pm

    While I appreciate the concerns expressed here, the bottom line is a return to normalcy in style. We need to get back to a stable starting point. Hopefully from that we can work outward more cautiously than we have done in the past. Joe Biden carries some heft on foreign policy and hopefully that will help him avoid headwinds pushing him to get overly involved where that is not needed.

    1. Social Justice is neither
      December.1.2020 at 3:03 pm

      But heft for who? He’s firmly in the employ of the communist Chinese government and if the Obama/Biden era ME policies are any indication our Manchurian President is clearly about global destabilization to weaken the West. But I’m sure all that is a plus for you.

      1. Sarah Palin's Buttplug 2
        December.1.2020 at 3:07 pm

        Wingnut babble.

        1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
          December.1.2020 at 3:09 pm

          He literally took money from China. Is that not in their employ?

          1. Sarah Palin's Buttplug 2
            December.1.2020 at 3:14 pm

            You’re talking about that fake Hunter Biden “scandal”?

    2. Juice
      December.1.2020 at 3:37 pm

      Joe Biden carries some heft on foreign policy

      Bombs and bribes. Hefty ones.

      1. lap83
        December.1.2020 at 3:48 pm

        And briefcases full of money

  5. chemjeff radical individualist
    December.1.2020 at 2:54 pm

    It would be nice if we could have a choice other than between “interntationalist warmonger” and “isolationist pacifist”. How about “internationalist pacifist”? Naw that’s just crazy talk.

    1.  RabbiHarveyWeinstein
      December.1.2020 at 2:59 pm

      chemjeff radical individualist
      December.1.2020 at 10:40 am

      The flu doesn’t cause fucking encephalitis

      Hi Jeff we all know you’re rightly outraged by the Trumpapottmi dumbly ignoring the species killer Covid-19 but that is wrong.

      What Causes Encephalitis? Viral encephalitis may develop during or after infection with any of several viral illnesses including influenza,

      https://www.webmd.com/a-to-z-guides/understanding-encephalitis-basics#:~:text=What%20Causes%20Encephalitis%3F,infection%20including%20West%20Nile%20virus.

      I’m sure you were going to get around to correcting your easily avoided error any time now but I thought I could help you out. Toodles!

      1. chemjeff radical individualist
        December.1.2020 at 3:11 pm

        Hi Rabbi,
        I was wrong, thanks for pointing it out, you can stop creepily threadstalking me now.

        1.  RabbiHarveyWeinstein
          December.1.2020 at 3:12 pm

          Welcome!

        2.  Even Whiter Knight
          December.1.2020 at 3:18 pm

          Now Mr. Jeff is concerned that unlike the flu, threadstalking actually causes encephalitis.

  6. Sarah Palin's Buttplug 2
    December.1.2020 at 2:58 pm

    Biden is ignoring the far left with his cabinet picks.

    https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/525467-progressives-unveil-biden-cabinet-wish-list

    Wingnut types like Ken Schultz here and redneck AM radio talk radio kept saying that Biden would be “beholden to the far left AOC types”.

    They are wrong again.

    1. Sarah Palin's Buttplug 2
      December.1.2020 at 3:06 pm

      From the link:

      They also recommended Sanders to lead the Labor Department, Warren to helm the Treasury Department, Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.) to serve as secretary of State, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison (D) to lead the Justice Department, Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) to oversee the Department of Housing and Urban Development and Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) to lead the Department of Health and Human Services.

      What a group of fucking misfits.

      No wonder the idiots that listen to Fat Rush and Fox News were shitting their pants.

    2. TJJ2000
      December.1.2020 at 3:07 pm

      Oh, looky behind curtain #1 (not in this article) – Biden supports the New Green Deal…

      https://nypost.com/2020/07/14/joe-biden-unveils-his-2t-aoc-fueled-green-new-deal-energy-agenda/

      As Buttplug swipes the curtain shut again — Nothing to see there!

      1. Sarah Palin's Buttplug 2
        December.1.2020 at 3:12 pm

        He pissed on AOC’s original Green New Deal and came out with his own $2 trillion GND (smaller than the 2020 Trump Welfare Virus Handout Bill)

        He kept the phrase “Green New Deal” because they are too stupid to read the bill itself.

        Fail on your part.

        1. chemjeff radical individualist
          December.1.2020 at 3:17 pm

          Yup – depending on how you look at it, it is either brilliance or stupidity that Biden chose to use the term “Green New Deal” to describe his plan.

          It is brilliant in the sense that he is trying to convince wobbly progressives to support him by co-opting AOC’s term to describe his plan, which is way scaled down compared to AOC’s.

          It is stupid in the sense that by using AOC’s term, it opens him up to being accused of supporting the exact same things that AOC supports, even though his plan, if you read it, is way different.

          But, as we have all seen, it really does not matter what Biden says or does, the far right wingnuts are going to call him a “socialist” or a “Marxist” or a “communist” or somesuch thing. He could have called his plan “The Most Centristy Centrist Plan for Energy and Climate” and they still would have called him a socialist.

          So I am leaning more towards “brilliant” rather than “stupid” on this one.

          1.  RabbiHarveyWeinstein
            December.1.2020 at 3:22 pm

            So I am leaning more towards “brilliant”

            From the thinker that brought us “The flu doesn’t cause fucking encephalitis”!

            1. Nail
              December.1.2020 at 3:48 pm

              lol

          2. Sarah Palin's Buttplug 2
            December.1.2020 at 3:25 pm

            Moonbats and wingnuts have a lot in common. As you note they both react to headlines without comprehending important detail.

            The Ken types want so much to believe that Biden would be under the spell of AOC types that they believe anything.

        2. TJJ2000
          December.1.2020 at 3:26 pm

          You mean the “2020 Trump Welfare Virus Handout Bill” — written by a Democrat and Included 87% Democratic proposals???

          When direct lies aren’t enough; there’s always FULL-ON projection… 🙂 lol.. As-if Pelosi didn’t come right out and INSIST it be even more…

          1. Sarah Palin's Buttplug 2
            December.1.2020 at 3:35 pm

            And supported by a GOP Senate and GOP POTUS who could easily have killed or changed that bill.

            Trump owns it like Obama owns the ACA.

            1. TJJ2000
              December.1.2020 at 3:50 pm

              Sorry; Vast difference — “The Affordable Care Act, also called Obamacare, received no Republican votes in either the Senate or the House of Representatives when it was passed in 2009.”

              https://www.reference.com/business-finance/many-republicans-voted-obamacare-6d2b7abbd87ad5b2

  7. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    December.1.2020 at 3:07 pm

    The trouble is that this conventionality isn’t only a matter of style, which in isolation is plenty welcome.

    Yes, good, you’ve illustrated the main complaint about Trump, his style; and shown how shallow those complaints were, now that you complain normalcy ain’t so great.

  8. Sarah Palin's Buttplug 2
    December.1.2020 at 3:09 pm

    Barr: No evidence of fraud that’d change election outcome

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General William Barr said Tuesday the Justice Department has not uncovered evidence of widespread voter fraud that would change the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

    His comments come despite President Donald Trump’s repeated claims that the election was stolen, and his refusal to concede his loss to President-Elect Joe Biden.

    In an interview with The Associated Press, Barr said U.S. attorneys and FBI agents have been working to follow up specific complaints and information they’ve received, but they’ve uncovered no evidence that would change the outcome of the election. AP

    OFF WITH HIS HEAD!

    1. chemjeff radical individualist
      December.1.2020 at 3:13 pm

      Don’t worry, give it a little time and soon enough you’ll have someone on the right-wing media grift machine accusing Barr of being in the deep state and demanding he be executed for his heresy.

      1. TJJ2000
        December.1.2020 at 3:34 pm

        One thing is undeniable; The left supporters sure love to run around making ‘personal’ attacks instead of talking about policy and what it means.

        [WE] mobs rule!!!

        1. chemjeff radical individualist
          December.1.2020 at 3:39 pm

          You mean like this guy?

          https://www.businessinsider.com/trump-lawyer-joe-digenova-chris-krebs-shot-drawn-and-quartered-2020-12

          “Anybody who thinks the election went well, like that idiot Krebs who used to be the head of cybersecurity [for Trump]. That guy is a class-A moron.

          “He should be drawn and quartered. Taken out at dawn and shot.”

  9. TJJ2000
    December.1.2020 at 3:10 pm

    “suggest our government can solve all the world’s problems if only it partners with other governments” — GLOBALIST GOV-GODS!!!

    The federal government doesn’t have enough POWER is always the “plan” of lefties.

  10. Bubba Jones
    December.1.2020 at 3:15 pm

    “The Biden national security team is shaping up for a thoroughgoing conventionality on policy, too, which means maintaining the failed status quo of the post-9/11 era.”

    BUT ORANGE MAN BAD

  11. SIV
    December.1.2020 at 3:23 pm

    Have to see the cute Christian anarchist lady morph into a raging neocon apologist for the Military Industrial Complex.

  12. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
    December.1.2020 at 3:31 pm

    The top men are here to save us. So how do you save a country about to collapse like Arecibo? By electing Biteme and his crony crew of neo communists? I’m sure the new Comintern will have a five year plan ready on day one. Colluding with marxists across the globe is just their day job.

Please to post comments