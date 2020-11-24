Election 2020

Trump's Administration Blinks, Begins Formal Transition Planning

Donald Trump continues to refuse to concede.

|

Trumpbye_1161x653
(JOSEPH FORZANO/palmbeachpost.co/TNS/Newscom)

President Donald Trump is still not conceding that he lost the election, but on Monday, the head of the federal agency responsible for overseeing the transition from one administration to another formally told President-elect Joe Biden they were ready to begin.

This morning, Pennsylvania certified that Biden had won the state. The media and observers called the election for Biden on November 7, and subsequent election tallies have validated that call. But Trump remains insistent that he has been cheated of a win, and his campaign has filed numerous lawsuits that have so far completely failed in an extremely embarrassing fashion. His administration, taking his lead, has been resistant to cooperate with Biden's transition team.

Emily Murphy, the administrator for the General Services Administration, informed Biden yesterday via a letter that they were ready to assist with the transition. Half of Murphy's letter clarifies she wasn't dragging her feet because Trump ordered her to do so but rather because of the pending legal challenges:

Contrary to media reports and insinuations, my decision was not made out of fear or favoritism. Instead, I strongly believe that the statute requires that the GSA Administrator ascertain, not impose, the apparent president-elect. Unfortunately, the statute provides no procedures or standards for this process, so I looked to precedent from prior elections involving legal challenges and incomplete counts. GSA does not dictate the outcome of legal disputes and recounts, nor does it determine whether such proceedings are reasonable or justified. These are issues that the Constitution, federal laws, and state laws leave to the election certification process and decisions by courts of competent jurisdiction. I do not think that an agency charged with improving federal procurement and property management should place itself above the constitutionally-based election process. I strongly urge Congress to consider amendments to the Act.

The announcement also allows Biden's transition team access to $6.3 million in federal funds used to pay for the cost of changing administrations.

Trump, as is his way, is loudly insisting on Twitter that this still doesn't mean he lost:

And again this morning:

His campaign is still sending fundraising letter after fundraising letter to try to get people to send them money, and, in the words of a letter sent under Lara Trump's name just this morning, saying, "It is time for EVERY PATRIOT, like YOU, to step up and DEMAND that every single LEGAL vote is counted. We cannot allow the Democrats to undermine the Election and try to STEAL the White House." (In reality, a good chunk of some of these donations are actually going to pay off campaign debts.)

Judges have repeatedly swatted down legal challenges, and the Trump team's claims of fraud have reached the kind of comical depths even a television writer could not possibly have envisioned. It's within Trump's right to avail himself of the courts to try to turn this election around, but there is little point in everybody else pretending he hasn't lost.

Biden has also recently started announcing his cabinet picks, which include Antony Blinken (who served under both Bill Clinton and Barack Obama) as secretary of state, Janet Yellen (former head of the Federal Reserve) as treasury secretary, and former Senator John Kerry as a "special envoy for climate."

NEXT: Netflix's Hillbilly Elegy Is a Movie Afraid of the Book It's Based on

Scott Shackford is an associate editor at Reason.

  1. Leo Kovalensky II
    November.24.2020 at 12:35 pm

    In reality, a good chunk of some of these donations are actually going to pay off campaign debts.

    Ding ding ding. We have a winner.

    1. EdG
      November.24.2020 at 12:37 pm

      Don’t forget the half-billion or so in delinquent loans on his hotels and golf courses.

      1. loveconstitution1789
        November.24.2020 at 1:06 pm

        Citations always fall off certain posters.

        Contractors always continue to work for companies that dont pay them. It’s a great business plan.

    2. Overt
      November.24.2020 at 12:46 pm

      Campaign warchests are also key for power brokering after you leave office.

  2. Jose Ortega y Gasset returns
    November.24.2020 at 12:36 pm

    Gentlemen, start your (conspiracy theory) engines.

    1. EdG
      November.24.2020 at 12:38 pm

      The Venezuelans Hacked the Election™

    2. SQRLSY One
      November.24.2020 at 12:57 pm

      I am still sticking with this FACT (NOT a theory!):

      Fluoridated water is chock-full of tiny little Hunter Biden homunculi (one each per each fluorine atom, with a tiny sub-atomic Hunter Biden working the tiny little brain-control levers, and chucking an evil laugh), and they FORCED tens of millions of fluoridated-water-drinking voters to NOT vote for Trump!

    3. Eric
      November.24.2020 at 1:01 pm

      It’s Nth dimensional chess by [insert:villain/hero] to [insert: evil/benevolent plan]. The [pick: lefty/righty] tears will go delicious with my [pick: Pinot/Budweiser] and [pick: farm-to-fork arugula salad/Chili’s Awesome Blossom] when it’s complete.

  3. EdG
    November.24.2020 at 12:36 pm

    It’s about time. Biden won in a “landslide” (as defined by Trump in 2016) with 6 million more popular votes and 76 more electoral votes than former President Trump. If there was any election fraud, it was minimal. It’s time to put the nightmare years of Trump mismanagement and derangement behind us.

    1. wareagle
      November.24.2020 at 12:53 pm

      Actually, he’s still President Trump. Not former. But you’re the guy putting a host of red flags under an “if” umbrella. We wasted four years on a fact-free collusion charge, but can’t be bothered to take four days to see if the anomalies can be explained.

    2. Jerryskids
      November.24.2020 at 12:58 pm

      It’s cute that you think we’re going to put Trump behind us. The Democrats have found their perfect supervillain and for the next 40 years anything bad that happens in America is going to be all Trump’s fault. Trump will accomplish far more when he’s gone than he ever accomplished in office.

    3. Enjoy Every Sandwich
      November.24.2020 at 1:05 pm

      “Nightmare years” LOL! You sound like someone who would run to the ER for a hangnail.

  4. Dillinger
    November.24.2020 at 12:42 pm

    >>Donald Trump continues to refuse to concede.

    these stupid headlines make me want to respond “fuck you, gaslighter” but I’m not the kind to type it out

    1. loveconstitution1789
      November.24.2020 at 1:02 pm

      GSA presidential transition Act

      Notice unreason wont mention that the GSA director got threats.

      Or that Biden accepting this money open his campaign up to audits in addition to limits of $5,000 per person, business, or organization. This is some “n”th D chess by Trump.

  5. Jerryskids
    November.24.2020 at 12:48 pm

    Stacey Abrams still hasn’t conceded the Georgia governor’s race – doesn’t make a damn bit of difference as far as Governor Brian Kemp is concerned. What difference does it make if Trump doesn’t concede so long as Biden takes over? (Well, Biden, Harris, Pelosi, Soros, Xi, whoever’s calling the shots over there.)

    All this squawking about “violating norms” and “undermining trust in our sacred institutions of democracy” is pretty rich coming from people who insist Trump is a literal Hitler who was installed by the Russians and everything he does is the illegal and unconstitutional actions of an evil retarded madman. How exactly does that not undermine trust in our government? And why the hell should you trust your government? Distrust in government is what America’s all about. And don’t even get me started on what the belief that half the people in this country are white supremacist evil morons does to trust.

    1. Dillinger
      November.24.2020 at 12:52 pm

      >>>And why the hell should you trust your government?

      I mean please … be my guest … but don’t write for money at Reason.

    2. wareagle
      November.24.2020 at 12:56 pm

      And don’t even get me started on what the belief that half the people in this country are white supremacist evil morons does to trust.
      Haven’t you heard? We’re going to have unity. Never mind the enemies lists that numerous Dems wants, or the truth/reconciliation commission of Robert Reich’s wet dreams.

      If the left thinks half the country is white supremacists, why would it want to be friends with people like that? And why would people called such things want to be friends with their accusers?

      1. Nardz
        November.24.2020 at 1:18 pm

        Also racism is a public health crisis for which there is no vaccine, so those lists (and social media) will be used to populate the quarantine camps.

    3. loveconstitution1789
      November.24.2020 at 1:05 pm

      Trump has ongoing legal actions to contest the election based on election rules, the constitution, and election fraud. Why would he concede? He has to December 14, 2020 when Electors meet or possibly when Congress can contest state Elector votes when opened.

    4. Overt
      November.24.2020 at 1:19 pm

      The problem is that popular culture has forgotten how important “saving face” is to resolving these disputes. This is a problem largely created by the left, because they hate traditional frameworks, and are looking to replace these power structures permanently.

      I once worked for a middle eastern tyrant boss. He was the worst. But he at least understood that no one is going to work for you in a constant state of humiliation. Rather than chew you out for doing things the wrong way (i.e. differently than he decided on a whim) he would have a meeting with your colleague and tell THEM he wasn’t satisfied. Then you would get the message, and go to him saying, “Hey boss, I realize I did this whole thing wrong. I’m going to do this differently.” This allows you to save face, even though you are being cowed into submission.

      This is not just a middle eastern phenomenon. All over levels of upper management at companies, you will see some VP take another roll to promote special projects or whatever, only to leave the company a month or two later. Dig into the rumors, and you find that person lost a bitter and deep political battle, and was pushed aside by the winners. But that VP got to keep his job until he had something new lined up. This is because his political rivals know that it is better to give him a soft send off than to alienate his entire (possibly loyal) organization with scorched-earth humiliation.

      It is a reality that roughly 50% (or close enough to not matter) of this country does not want what the liberals are trying to sell them. When you have people in the media and government power trying to humiliate those losers, and even worse, talk about “deprogramming” and punishing those losers, what reason do those losers have to join you in the next four years? These people are PROMISING to prosecute Trump and his allies non-stop as soon as he gets out of power. What reason does he have to leave quietly?

  6. SQRLSY One
    November.24.2020 at 12:59 pm

    HOT OFF OF THE PRESSES! Trump’s NEWEST concession speech! Short and sweet!

    Nobody likes me,
    Everybody hates me,
    Guess I’ll go eat worms.

    Long, thin, slimy ones,
    Short, fat, juicy ones,
    Itsy, bitsy, fuzzy wuzzy worms.

    Down goes the first one,
    Down goes the second one,
    Oh, how they wiggle and squirm.

    Up comes the first one,
    Up comes the second one,
    Oh how they wiggle and squirm.

  7. loveconstitution1789
    November.24.2020 at 1:03 pm

    Trump vs Biden win for Trump and Biden has to repay the PTA funds.

    CONSTITUTION STRIKES AGAIN!

    1. loveconstitution1789
      November.24.2020 at 1:08 pm

      Judges have repeatedly swatted down legal challenges, and the Trump team’s claims of fraud have reached the kind of comical depths even a television writer could not possibly have envisioned. It’s within Trump’s right to avail himself of the courts to try to turn this election around, but there is little point in everybody else pretending he hasn’t lost.

      Poor Shackford. He has been disappointed so many times when posting propaganda against Trump.

      Lower courts helping Trump by getting the case before the SCOTUS as fast as possible. Gore waited until December 12, 2000 before he lost Bush v Gore.

  8. loveconstitution1789
    November.24.2020 at 1:11 pm

    Hey Shackford, the DOW Jones got back up to 30,000.

    Poor Communists at unreason tried to help nuke the US economy and it is being held up by businesses being open in Red states.

  9. Alberto Balsalm
    November.24.2020 at 1:12 pm

    Give it a rest man. Pull your head out of your ass and join the rest of us.

    1. Alberto Balsalm
      November.24.2020 at 1:13 pm

      @ LC1987

  10. Union of Concerned Socks
    November.24.2020 at 1:13 pm

    It’s gonna be a lot quieter around here.

Please to post comments