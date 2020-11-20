Campus Free Speech

Journalism Professors Demand Iowa State University Disband the College Republicans Over Offensive Tweet

ISU initially criticized the tweet, but later affirmed the group's free speech rights and declined to punish them.

Iowa State University has reaffirmed the free speech rights of conservative students initially under fire for tweeting an edgy comment—thus provoking the ire of several ISU journalism professors who demanded the students be punished.

A few days after the 2020 election, the Twitter account of ISU's College Republicans made this statement: "Everyone, you must arm up, expect these people to try to destroy your life, the elites want revenge on us."

The tweet may have been hyperbolic, but it did not endorse violence. It did not call for violence or encourage armed resistance. At most, it was a trollish right-wing talking point alongside a call to purchase guns.

Nevertheless, ISU interpreted the tweet as a "suggestion of armed activity," in possible violation of university policy. An ISU spokesperson told The College Fix that the matter would be investigated.

This drew the attention of the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education (FIRE), which defends the free speech rights of students and faculty members. In a letter to ISU, FIRE correctly explained that the tweet was protected by the First Amendment, and the public university could not punish conservative students for their sentiment. "Although the university may legally punish 'true threats'—serious expressions of an intent to commit an act of unlawful violence against a particular individual or group of individuals—it may not punish expression that fails to rise to this narrow category of unprotected speech," wrote FIRE.

To its credit, the university swiftly reached the same conclusion, and informed FIRE within an hour of receiving the letter that the students would not be punished.

"The protections afforded by the First Amendment and similar provisions in the Iowa Constitution are core values of the university and are foundational to the university's mission to create, share, and apply knowledge to make Iowa and the world a better place," ISU responded.

While it would have been preferable for the university to have avoided suggesting the tweet could result in punishment in the first place, ISU administrators deserve credit for quickly reversing course. They also deserve considerable praise for continuing to reject the demands of many members of campus—including several journalism professors—who want the College Republicans disbanded for creating an unsafe environment.

On November 12, Assistant Professor Kelly Winfrey and Associate Professor Novotny Lawrence of ISU's journalism school circulated a petition signed by more than 750 students, faculty, and alumni. "We are appalled that the Iowa State University administration has decided it will not invoke disciplinary action on…the Iowa State University College Republicans…for a tweet that, having nothing to do with the political nature of the organization, incites violence and creates a campus climate that feels threatening to and isolates students, faculty, and staff of marginalized and historically oppressed populations," they wrote. "Privileging the free speech of those causing harm over the safety of the historically marginalized members of our community furthers the damage."

The petition accuses the university of failing to fight inequity and racism, and making everyone feel less safe on campus.

In response, the administration carefully explained that it simply could not violate the First Amendment rights of students, no matter how much some members of campus might desire this.

"At the core of this demand is a disconnect between the law and First Amendment freedoms guaranteed by our Constitution, and the desire by many in the campus community to punish those whose comments are hurtful to others," wrote the administration. "In short, this demand asks that the university proactively violate the law, and we will not do so."

The administration's response noted that there are many campus resources for students and faculty who feel threatened or unsafe, including counseling services and the police. This also irked Winfrey, Lawrence, and ISU staff recruiter Lindsay Moeller, who penned the following lament:

We are sorry that the university administration directed those who feel unsafe to contact a resource for help — the police — that disproportionately harms or kills members of the very populations we were trying to protect by demanding action.

We are sorry that the university is calling for education that will disproportionately tax members of historically marginalized populations by using their emotional labor and time to justify their very existences in spaces in which they already feel unsafe.

We will remain unapologetic in our efforts and continue to work for you, to call out hate and to push for university policies — and enforcement of those policies — that reflect the values of diversity and inclusion it espouses.

Activists are welcome to push for more diversity and inclusion, but they can't violate the First Amendment in pursuit of these goals. Ideally, this would be a lesson that ISU's journalism professors were already teaching to their students, rather than something they themselves had to discover for the first time. (And we wonder where so many young progressives in media came up with the idea that their job is to suppress information that conflicts with a woke worldview.)

In any case, good on ISU for defending free speech principles in the face of considerable hostility.

Robby Soave is a senior editor at Reason.

  1. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
    November.20.2020 at 2:35 pm

    Meh give it 2 years, they will try again.

  2. Dillinger
    November.20.2020 at 2:35 pm

    >>journalism professors who demanded the students be punished

    fire them all for rank stupidity.

    1. Mother's Lament
      November.20.2020 at 2:53 pm

      Meanwhile the University of Wisconsin declares a large rock to be racist and plans to remove it because a newspaper article in the 1920’s described it’s type as a “xxxxxrhead”.

      Sometimes stupidity is so stupid that it becomes evil and destructive.

      https://www.super155.com/trending/university-of-wisconsin-declares-large-rock-to-be-racist-votes-to-remove/

    2. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      November.20.2020 at 2:56 pm

      Assistant and Associate professors — does that mean no tenure yet?

      1. JesseAz
        November.20.2020 at 2:59 pm

        It means graduate students who couldn’t even get a batista job.

        1. JesseAz
          November.20.2020 at 2:59 pm

          Barista*

  3. Longtobefree
    November.20.2020 at 2:39 pm

    “At most, it was a trollish right-wing talking point alongside a call to purchase guns.”

    Minor details; there is no mention at all in the tweet of guns or firearms, the most severe reading could only see it as a call to self defense against a group (democrats) who follow a published manifesto of actual deadly violence (abortions).

    1. JesseAz
      November.20.2020 at 2:59 pm

      Self defense is now trolling.

  4. becca7931
    November.20.2020 at 2:40 pm

    People need to stop trying to punish people for free speech that does not incite violence or is hate speech. It’s like the boy who called wolf. I understand the urge to nip it in the bud before it possibly escalates, but this has not even reached that point yet.

  5. Cal Cetín
    November.20.2020 at 2:42 pm

    “To its credit, the university swiftly reached the same conclusion, and informed FIRE within an hour of receiving the letter that the students would not be punished.”

    Or perhaps (o their credit), university officials promptly realized they would lose in court, so they backed down.

    Not that I’m discounting the possibility that they spontaneously had an epiphany about the importance of the First Amendment which coincidentally happened at the same time they got a complaint from a group which supports lawsuits against universities.

  6. Mother's Lament
    November.20.2020 at 2:43 pm

    “The Twitter account of ISU’s College Republicans made this statement: “Everyone, you must arm up, expect these people to try to destroy your life, the elites want revenge on us.”

    The elites then immediately took revenge and tried to destroy their lives.
    I can’t even…

    1. Zeb
      November.20.2020 at 2:52 pm

      Heh. Yeah, pretty much. The lack of self-awareness is really something. Or they just don’t give a fuck.

  7. Cal Cetín
    November.20.2020 at 2:44 pm

    “We are sorry that the university administration directed those who feel unsafe to contact a resource for help — the police”

    If the campus Republicans are dangerous gun-toting terrorists, who exactly should handle them?

    The Democratic party’s private paramilitary arm? They had one during Reconstruction, and they seem to be building up another one today.

  8. H. Farnham
    November.20.2020 at 2:44 pm

    “In any case, good on ISU for defending free speech principles in the face of considerable hostility.”

    Agreed, glad to see this from the school.

    That said, here’s hoping for a big Cy loss tomorrow.

  9. Ken Shultz
    November.20.2020 at 2:51 pm

    This does lend further support to the suggestion that when the progressives want to censor “hate speech”, “conspiracy theories”, and “violent threats” online, what they’re really talking about may not be what most Americans expect when they read those terms.

    “Hate Speech” =

    a) Opposition to affirmative action is racist.
    b) Opposition to abortion is misogynistic.
    c) Support for a border wall is xenophobic.
    d) Opposition to gay marriage is homophobic.

    “Conspiracy theories” = Hunter Biden is . . . exactly what everyone thinks–going back to at least 2008, when mainline news services like CBS were reporting about his apparent influence peddling on behalf of his father.

    https://www.cbsnews.com/news/mbna-paid-bidens-son-as-biden-backed-bill/

    “violent threats” = urging people to exercise their Second Amendment rights.

    1. Ken Shultz
      November.20.2020 at 2:53 pm

      P.S. If any progressives out there are genuinely wondering why so many Republicans are so reluctant to accept the results of this election, take a long look in the mirror. Maybe it’s because you and progressives like you are so eager to violate their rights and rationalize it with bullshit.

  10. Rise of the Impedance
    November.20.2020 at 2:53 pm

    “Privileging the free speech of those causing harm over the safety of the historically marginalized members of our community furthers the damage.”

    In addition to being journalism professors, it sounds like they also teach in the drama department.

  11. Unicorn Abattoir
    November.20.2020 at 2:57 pm

    At most, it was a trollish right-wing talking point alongside a call to purchase guns…
    …This drew the attention of the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education (FIRE)”

    So a call to purchase guns drew fire?

  12. Alan Vanneman
    November.20.2020 at 2:57 pm

    “Everyone, you must arm up, expect these people to try to destroy your life, the elites want revenge on us.”

    It did not call for violence or encourage armed resistance. At most, it was a trollish right-wing talking point alongside a call to purchase guns.

    “Arm up” is not an encouragement to armed resistance? Sounds like it to me. But it is quite allowable to make vague calls for violence, on the right or the left. Journalism professors against free speech? Ugly but unsurprising these days.

  13. JesseAz
    November.20.2020 at 2:58 pm

    This tweet was for more damaging than the 93% peaceful protests over the summer.

    Just another decade of this and maybe the leftitarians will realize the risk. Took about that long for them even admit slightly to woke culture leaving universities.

Please to post comments