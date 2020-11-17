Reason Roundup

Jews and Catholics Ask Supreme Court To Stop NYC Religious Services Ban

Plus: DOJ argues for right to kill civilians, tech CEOs are back before Congress today, Dolly Parton helped fund COVID-19 vaccine, and more...

|

sipaphotoseleven133930
(Anthony Behar/Sipa USA/Newscom)

Catholic and Jewish organizations in New York City are taking restrictions on religious services to the Supreme Court. The Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn filed a plea with the U.S. Supreme Court last week. Now, several Orthodox Jewish groups and leaders and are also asking the Supreme Court to bar enforcement of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's October 6 executive order restricting attendance at houses of worship.

They suggest to the Court that Cuomo "made clear through unambiguous statements that the order was targeted at a religious minority's practices and traditions," and ask "whether an executive order violates the Free Exercise Clause when the order, on its face, disfavors worship."

"For six weeks and counting, Applicants have been laboring under discriminatory restrictions on their religious exercise," states the plea from Agudath Israel of America, Inc., Agudath Israel of Kew Garden Hills, Agudath Israel of Madison, Rabbi Yisroel Reisman, and Steven Saphir. It continues:

Their neighborhoods and religious institutions have been—in the words of the Governor himself—"targeted." The Governor publicly asserted that other Orthodox Jews had violated his prior rules, and therefore the Governor imposed severe restrictions on worship across several Orthodox Jewish neighborhoods. Applicants themselves are not alleged to have violated any public health or safety rules. To the contrary, they have carefully and successfully complied with mask requirements, social distancing, and capacity constraints. Yet the Governor's guilt-by-religious-association restrictions have made it impossible for Applicants and their members to exercise their religious faith. The restrictions have eliminated the ability of many Jews to worship on important religious holy days. None of this is necessary to protect public health.The Governor has admitted that the restrictions are not based on science, but rather on "fear" and "emotion" about areas that would be "safe zones" in other states.

You can read the full petition here.

Last week, the Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn made a similar ask of SCOTUS. The diocese also claimed Cuomo's order was discriminatory, saying that it "expressly singles out 'houses of worship' by that name for adverse treatment relative to secular businesses, and does so in a way that is not narrowly tailored to any compelling government interest, in direct violation of the First Amendment's Free Exercise Clause."

More on that case here.

FREE MINDS

"Do you appreciate how extraordinary that proposition is?" asked Patricia Millet, a federal judge, of U.S. prosecutor Bradley Hinshelwood yesterday, following Hinshelwood's claim that—as the judge put it—the government could "unilaterally decide to kill U.S. citizens." His proposition, via Courthouse News Service:

A lawyer for the United States argued Monday that the government has the power to kill its citizens without judicial oversight when state secrets are involved….

The hearing before the federal appeals court came as the government fights to hold off allegations by two journalists who say it wrongly targeted them as terrorists in Syria.

One of the journalists, U.S. citizen Bilal Abdul Kareem, says his interviews with al-Qaida-linked militants landed him on the U.S. kill list. Just in June and August 2016, Kareem says, the U.S. government targeted him five times, including one drone strike involving a U.S.-made Hellfire missile.

FREE MARKETS

Tech CEOs are back before Congress today, and once again facing impossibly conflicting demands from Democrats and Republicans there:

The hearing will also focus on the 2020 election and how the social media and search companies handled content related to it.

ELECTION 2020

Sen. Lindsey Graham accused of pressuring Georgia officials to not count legal ballots. From The Washington Post:

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said Monday that he has come under increasing pressure in recent days from fellow Republicans, including Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (S.C.), who he said questioned the validity of legally cast absentee ballots, in an effort to reverse President Trump's narrow loss in the state.

QUICK HITS

• Happy we may have a COVID-19 vaccine soon? Thank Dolly Parton!

• The FBI's 2019 hate crime statistics are out.

• Fifteen Asian or Pacific Island countries are coming together to form the world's largest free trade bloc, signing a Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) over the weekend. The 15 countries are Australia, Brunei, Cambodia, China, India, Japan, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam.

• On Monday, Philadelphia banned indoor gatherings involving people from more than one household until next year.

• The Supreme Court offers no relief to Texas prisoners:

• "Before Trump won in 2016, conservative media was actually, finally, starting to develop a marginal sense of independence. But once he became the president all of that just fell apart. Now you can't have a conservative outlet unless you worship Donald Trump," early online conservative columnist Matthew Sheffield tells The New York Times.

NEXT: Feds Propose Even More Surveillance of Your Banking Habits

Elizabeth Nolan Brown is a senior editor at Reason.

  1. Fist of Etiquette
    November.17.2020 at 9:31 am

    Catholic and Jewish organizations in New York City are taking restrictions on religious services to the Supreme Court.

    Take that, Trump, you Hitler.

    1. Mother's Lament
      November.17.2020 at 9:34 am

      The left shutters synagogues but it’s everyone else who are fascist.

      1. Fist of Etiquette
        November.17.2020 at 9:38 am

        It’s not the f-word if it’s for their own good.

      2. Lord of Strazele
        November.17.2020 at 10:06 am

        The better approach woukd be to use civil lawsuits and contact tracing to hold these fanatics accountable for spreading the virus.

        1. Don't look at me!
          November.17.2020 at 10:07 am

          Blame the Jews! I wonder if this ever happened before?

          1. Lord of Strazele
            November.17.2020 at 10:16 am

            It’s got nothing to do with religion.

            1. Sevo
              November.17.2020 at 10:18 am

              Got to do with your cowardice, scumbag.

            2. Red Rocks White Privilege
              November.17.2020 at 10:20 am

              Considering that you believe a piece of cloth covering your face to be a holy totem, it kind of does.

            3. Mother's Lament
              November.17.2020 at 10:27 am

              The hell it doesn’t, Jeff.

              You guys hate Orthodox almost as much as you hate Evangelicals. If this wasn’t about religion, they would have been given exactly as much latitude as the BLM marchers.

        2. Sevo
          November.17.2020 at 10:18 am

          “The better approach woukd be to use civil lawsuits and contact tracing to hold these fanatics accountable for spreading the virus.”

          Cowardly piece of lefty shit wants the courts to protect him from catching anything.
          Fuck off and die.

          1. The White Knight
            November.17.2020 at 10:45 am

            Let the anger flow through you, Sevo!

      3. The White Knight
        November.17.2020 at 10:48 am

        This may blow your mind, but it’s possible for both the Democrats and Republicans to exhibit authoritarian tendencies.

    2. Rufus The Monocled
      November.17.2020 at 9:40 am

      Hello.

      Thank Dolly Paton but not Trump and Operation Warp Speed.

      Got it.

      TDS mutates.

      Vackssshheeeeen!!!! /drools.

      For a virus with a 99.85% survival rate. For a virus that’s been around since 2019. Had it not been for the hysteria and paranoia and mixing politics with medicine, we wouldn’t be begging for one like a bunch of sissies.

      Utterly ridiculous.

      And fuck you and your masks that do jack shit.

      1. Rufus The Monocled
        November.17.2020 at 9:42 am

        I’d have little problem with the vaccine had they not used it to extort people into giving up their lives. No masks, no vaccine no LIFE.

        This is nefarious. It’s amazing how Reason hasn’t tackled this issue from a liberty perspective.

        All I see are passive-aggressive, sophomoric anti-Trump screeds.

        1. The White Knight
          November.17.2020 at 10:51 am

          “A man he hears what he wants to hear and disregards the rest.”:

          Didn’t have to look far. This blog post is from yesterday:

          https://reason.com/2020/11/16/arbitrary-covid-19-control-measures-will-not-make-americans-more-likely-to-hang-in-there-until-vaccines-are-available/

          “Legal responses to this fall’s surge in new cases, like last spring’s lockdowns, are frequently illogical and unscientific.”

    3. kotina1510
  2. Fist of Etiquette
    November.17.2020 at 9:33 am

    They suggest to the Court that Cuomo “made clear through unambiguous statements that the order was targeted at a religious minority’s practices and traditions…

    You know who else targeted religious minorities? (Wait, is this one too on the nose?)

    1. Earth Skeptic
      November.17.2020 at 9:50 am

      Like most evangelical religions, the Church of Woke (Progressive) does not tolerate competing beliefs.

    2. loveconstitution1789
      November.17.2020 at 10:12 am

      Popes targeting Protestants?

    3. Rat on a train
      November.17.2020 at 10:13 am

      Religious majorities?

    4. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
      November.17.2020 at 10:27 am

      The State of Missouri?

    5. Sometimes a Great Notion
      November.17.2020 at 10:34 am

      Mel Gibson?

  3. JesseAz
    November.17.2020 at 9:34 am

    The White Knight
    November.16.2020 at 11:17 pm
    I keep hearing how I’m a lefty shit

    WK wants to be called lefty shit from now on.

    1. a libertarian
      November.17.2020 at 10:17 am

      Do you people actually keep records of each others posts to dredge up for your slap fights? lmao were you giddily laying in bed late last night in anticipation of unleashing this sick burn the next morning?

      1. Sevo
        November.17.2020 at 10:22 am

        So we should just forget what someone posts? How long before a post is no longer valid? 24 hours? A week?
        Please tell us, oh ‘libertarian’.

  4. Ra's al Gore
    November.17.2020 at 9:35 am

    Weird how the worst people on Earth support Biden:

    CEOs may press lawmakers to ensure smooth transition to Biden
    https://www.cbsnews.com/news/ceos-donald-trump-election-denial/?ftag=CNM-00-10aab7e&linkId=104385404

    On Saturday, the day after the video meeting, the Business Roundtable, a group that represents the most powerful companies in America, including Walmart, Apple, Starbucks and General Electric, put out a statement congratulating Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris. It largely reflected the conversation from Friday’s video meeting, saying the group respects Trump’s right to seek recounts and call for investigations where evidence exists.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      November.17.2020 at 9:35 am

      Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger reveals his hopes for the next president: ‘I like Joe Biden’
      https://www.businessinsider.com/henry-kissinger-us-administration-presidencey-joe-biden-trump-elections-election-2020-11

      1. Ra's al Gore
        November.17.2020 at 9:36 am

        Free minds, free markets, and Henry Kissinger.

        1. loveconstitution1789
          November.17.2020 at 10:18 am

          Funny how Kissinger’s history as architect of Vietnam military expansion is #memoryholed

          1. Jerryskids
            November.17.2020 at 10:29 am

            Don’t forget Kissinger’s policy of appeasing the Soviet Union lest they use their dominant position to attack Western Europe. Oh, and calling on Israel to make concessions to the Palestinians to achieve peace in our time in the Middle East.

      2. Kungpowderfinger
        November.17.2020 at 10:44 am

        Of course massive cooperations support the Democrats. Any single party control scenario is optimal in their point of view (easier to arrange bribes). And if America does degenerate into uni-party control, who’s likely to end up on top? (Hint: see the West Coast and New England)

    2. Rufus The Monocled
      November.17.2020 at 9:44 am

      Biden is a return to the crony-corrupted, military-driven world Reason is ostensibly against.

      Yeh. Ssssure. There was no fraud. Keep on that. Peaceful protestors No fraud.

  5. JesseAz
    November.17.2020 at 9:35 am

    Authoritarians cheer as they harassed lawyers to leave a case the day before a hearing. This is the shit they pull in banana republics. Good work lefty shits.

    https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/tyler-o-neil/2020/11/16/exclusive-lawyer-at-pa-secretary-of-states-law-firm-harassed-trump-lawyer-accused-her-of-treason-n1152353

  6. Fist of Etiquette
    November.17.2020 at 9:36 am

    But gov’t can’t force either. At most, it can ensure that websites aren’t sued for blocking hate speech

    Missing some scare quotes there.

  7. Don't look at me!
    November.17.2020 at 9:36 am

    Dolly gets the credit, not the Donald.

    1. Sometimes a Great Notion
      November.17.2020 at 10:44 am

      Big breasts beats the patriarchy.

  8. Ra's al Gore
    November.17.2020 at 9:37 am

    Here’s What We Learned About the Far Right From Donald Trump’s Presidency
    https://www.jacobinmag.com/2020/11/donald-trump-presidency-far-right-fascism-nationalism

    Despite his authoritarian tendencies, Donald Trump never came close to dragging us into fascism. But he did drag us further toward a xenophobic, anti–working-class, right-wing-populist abyss. Those forces will continue to destroy American and global politics — if we don’t take them on and defeat them.

    1. Don't look at me!
      November.17.2020 at 9:40 am

      Nothing supports the working class more than lockdowns.

      1. Ra's al Gore
        November.17.2020 at 9:42 am

        All we’re doing is acknowledging that the working class is ‘essential’, when we make them go out and keep society running and deliver our food and goodies while we hide inside.

        1. Earth Skeptic
          November.17.2020 at 9:54 am

          Don’t forget assuming they will vote D (if brown) and calling them ignorant racists (if white).

  9. JesseAz
    November.17.2020 at 9:37 am

    2600 more uncounted votes found. Nothing to see here. Move along. Who needs clean, fair, auditable elections?

    https://pjmedia.com/election/bryan-preston/2020/11/16/georgia-county-finds-2600-votes-during-recount-elections-director-asked-to-step-down-n1152352

    You would think a real libertarian publication would be on the side of auditing elections. But apparently that isn’t the case. Just trust the media and politicians instead.

    1. Cyto
      November.17.2020 at 10:43 am

      Apparently the GA AG promised to follow the State’s procedures on risk mitigation and hold a recanvas including a signature check, an audit and a hand recount. This was agreed to by all parties.

      And apparently this is not what is happening.

      But since the coverage in the media has been restricted to “when will Trump finally stop being a dictator and hand power over to Biden so people stop dying of covid”, we don’t know anything about it. All I’m seeing is coverage from activists who follow the proceedings closely and are reporting things said by the lawyers.

      It sure would be nice if we had an actual 4th estate who could gather this information for us and present it in an unbiased and trustworthy manner.

      You know, so we could have confidence that our election officials are following procedures and that our processes are secure and accurate.

  10. Fist of Etiquette
    November.17.2020 at 9:38 am

    On Monday, Philadelphia banned indoor gatherings involving people from more than one household until next year.

    And they’re willing to carpet bomb any infractions.

    1. Don't look at me!
      November.17.2020 at 9:41 am

      How many no knock swat raids on thanksgiving this year?

    2. Rufus The Monocled
      November.17.2020 at 9:46 am

      For an aerosol virus that travels 30 ft. Totes science.

  11. Ra's al Gore
    November.17.2020 at 9:39 am

    US elections are always fair:

    How to Rig an Election
    The G.O.P. aims to paint the country red
    https://harpers.org/archive/2012/11/how-to-rig-an-election/?fbclid=IwAR0B-5jDAE5_LX7X9cyIGiwiKttSHv9IGYOWZ1GSOj3rv1BMiNh4vRpHplw

    Hagel’s victory in the general election, invariably referred to as an “upset,” handed the seat to the G.O.P. for the first time in eighteen years. Hagel trounced Nelson by fifteen points. Even for those who had factored in the governor’s deteriorating numbers and a last-minute barrage of negative ads, this divergence from pre-election polling was enough to raise eyebrows across the nation.

    Few Americans knew that until shortly before the election, Hagel had been chairman of the company whose computerized voting machines would soon count his own votes: Election Systems & Software (then called American Information Systems). Hagel stepped down from his post just two weeks before announcing his candidacy. Yet he retained millions of dollars in stock in the McCarthy Group, which owned ES&S. And Michael McCarthy, the parent company’s founder, was Hagel’s campaign treasurer.

    ..We are now in the midst of yet another election season. And as November 6 approaches, only one thing is certain: American voters will have no ability to know with certainty who wins any given race, from dogcatcher to president. Nor will we know the true results of ballot initiatives and referenda affecting some of the most vital issues of our day, including fracking, abortion, gay marriage, GMO-food labeling, and electoral reform itself. Our faith-based elections are the result of a new Dark Age in American democracy, brought on, paradoxically, by techological progress.

    1. Formerly Cynical Asshole
      November.17.2020 at 10:19 am

      But any claims that the 2020 election was anything but 100% above board is just right wing lunatic talk. Right…

    2. Red Rocks White Privilege
      November.17.2020 at 10:26 am

      Funny how the media only start really digging into potential voting fraud issues when Democrats lose. The sad part is that this article in particular shows them missing the forest (electronic voting is not particularly secure and can be fucked with by bad actors) for the trees (Republicans bad).

    3. Jerryskids
      November.17.2020 at 10:32 am

      Anybody heard anything lately about the foreign interference in our recent election?

  12. Ra's al Gore
    November.17.2020 at 9:39 am

    https://twitter.com/LDBildy/status/1328494876355391489

    In Canada, any therapist who counsels a child against puberty blockers in favor of “watchful waiting” to see if they settle into their natal gender after puberty (as 85% do), will soon risk criminal charges for “conversion therapy” (another term activists have redefined).

    1. Longtobefree
      November.17.2020 at 9:59 am

      The scary part of 1984 was always newspeak, not the damn cameras.

    2. Red Rocks White Privilege
      November.17.2020 at 10:28 am

      At this point, the West really does deserve to be nuked by Russia. Only a society this degenerate and mentally ill acts like Mengele was a role model.

  13. Ra's al Gore
    November.17.2020 at 9:40 am

    https://twitter.com/JoeBiden/status/256577650208935936

    VP on Afghanistan: “We will leave in 2014.”

    1. Rufus The Monocled
      November.17.2020 at 9:48 am

      I saw on Tapper’s Twitter feed some guy saying leaving Afghanistan is dangerous.

      1. Longtobefree
        November.17.2020 at 9:59 am

        It is well know that 2,500 US soldiers can rule any country in the middle east.

        1. Red Rocks White Privilege
          November.17.2020 at 10:31 am

          2,500 is the “official” number; now that Jeffrey admitted that they play “shell games” with the manning to put troops in areas where they aren’t supposed to be, it’s more likely to be twice that.

  14. JesseAz
    November.17.2020 at 9:40 am

    Lefty shits are so ignorant they keep pushing the claims of big business and wall street as conservative despite biden and the party of corruption getting those donations 4 to 1.

    https://justthenews.com/government/congress/pelosi-wall-street-favoring-biden-over-trump-gop-handmaidens-special-interests

    Of course many of the leftitarians here are fine with corporatism and soft fascism.

    1. Earth Skeptic
      November.17.2020 at 9:58 am

      Something about train schedules? (And Amazon deliveries?)

      1. Longtobefree
        November.17.2020 at 10:00 am

        But first we have to build the electric trains

  15. Ra's al Gore
    November.17.2020 at 9:41 am

    https://twitter.com/AlexBerenson/status/1328382079017644032

    A desperate plea from a woman in Maryland whose 46-year-old husband was diagnosed days ago with kidney cancer: “The surgeon explained to my husband he will have to wait at least three months for his surgery… the hospitals need to keep beds open for #Covid.”

    1. Ra's al Gore
      November.17.2020 at 9:41 am

      https://twitter.com/AlexBerenson/status/1328387030053756929

      Not just the 1619 Project:
      @nytimes
      is now making a practice of changing problematic stories without telling readers (sorry, saying you’ve “updated” an article months later does not count). A July article spread a likely #Covid hoax; only in September did the Times admit as much.

    2. Don't look at me!
      November.17.2020 at 9:45 am

      Welcome to the future.

      1. Lord of Strazele
        November.17.2020 at 9:55 am

        We can’t help poor people get insurance because they might use it. You guys are just fucking idiots and assholes. Nothing more to it.

        1. Don't look at me!
          November.17.2020 at 9:58 am

          I don’t think you understand the story.

          1. Lord of Strazele
            November.17.2020 at 10:10 am

            Mfer should start his own hospital and treat himself.

            1. Sevo
              November.17.2020 at 10:24 am

              Stupid lefty shits should fuck off and die.

        2. Earth Skeptic
          November.17.2020 at 10:01 am

          We can’t discourage people from being poor, because then where will the left voter base come from?

        3. Hank Ferrous
          November.17.2020 at 10:07 am

          This comment shows that you are irrational, lump in straw man fallacy and ad hominem attacks, and think that you have made a point of some sort. Get out of your in-group.

          1. Lord of Strazele
            November.17.2020 at 10:12 am

            There aren’t enough hospital beds. That’s tough luck bud. Maybe in the next life he’ll think about hospital beds as opposed getting his grass mowed every week.

            1. Sevo
              November.17.2020 at 10:25 am

              “There aren’t enough hospital beds…”

              Your stupid ate your cite.

        4. Red Rocks White Privilege
          November.17.2020 at 10:33 am

          Yeah, it’s rather ironic that the coof is leading hospitals to enact the same delays on surgical procedures that they have in Canada.

  16. Fist of Etiquette
    November.17.2020 at 9:41 am

    Before Trump won in 2016, conservative media was actually, finally, starting to develop a marginal sense of independence.

    Why should they, in the sea of journalism, be alone in editorial independence or free from barely-concealed bias?

    1. Knutsack
      November.17.2020 at 10:07 am

      I mean, fuck. An article in the New York Times about media’s support for “their” party’s candidate? And it’s about the conservative media?

      Oh, and of course, it’s the conservative media that has a different reality. I mean, fuck.

      1. Cyto
        November.17.2020 at 10:49 am

        The NYT news editors held a meeting after impeachment in which they told their staff that their efforts to use the Russia story to get Trump removed had failed, and they would be getting together to devise another strategy which would be announced soon.

        (this was the genesis of the 1619 project)

        This is the new room, not the editorial staff.

        And that is the organization complaining about “right wing media” being partisan.

    2. Red Rocks White Privilege
      November.17.2020 at 10:34 am

      At least the bias isn’t barely concealed anymore. So that’s something.

  17. JesseAz
    November.17.2020 at 9:42 am

    While you cancel Thanksgiving and Christmas and go into lockdowns, politicians travel to Hawaii.

    https://www.latinpost.com/articles/148370/20201117/california-lawmakers-travel-hawaii-despite-covid-19-warnings.htm

    1. Mother's Lament
      November.17.2020 at 9:53 am

      It’s the same thing as the Davos and celebrity crowd flying to Climate Change conferences on their private jets, each burning a small towns annual carbon output while they posture and party.

      They never intended for the rules to apply to them.

      1. Mother's Lament
        November.17.2020 at 9:55 am

        ​In America and around the world, a transnational elite postures for itself and despises the people it rules. This is a recipe for a bloody revolution.

  18. Ra's al Gore
    November.17.2020 at 9:43 am

    https://twitter.com/JerryDunleavy/status/1328454719736569860

    Given that most ppl don’t go to college, student loan debt forgiveness would be largely (not entirely, but largely) a wealth transfer to more well-off (or soon-to-be well-off) ppl, paid for in part by ppl who couldnt go to college, chose not to, paid their way, or paid loans off.

    1. Mother's Lament
      November.17.2020 at 9:47 am

      It’s the upper middle class rewarding itself for a hard fought victory over democracy and the proles.

      1. damikesc
        November.17.2020 at 10:29 am

        It is the most singly regressive policy this country has ever considered.

    2. Lord of Strazele
      November.17.2020 at 9:58 am

      Don’t worry it’ll trickle back down to you losers.

      1. Don't look at me!
        November.17.2020 at 10:00 am

        Wow. Hate speech .

        1. Earth Skeptic
          November.17.2020 at 10:07 am

          Burn him!

      2. damikesc
        November.17.2020 at 10:03 am

        And us poor suckers who actually paid off our college loans.

        I hope elected officials end up hanging in gas stations over this.

        1. Lord of Strazele
          November.17.2020 at 10:18 am

          And what off Trump’s bankruptcies?

          1. damikesc
            November.17.2020 at 10:28 am

            That has what to do with me paying off loans and then having grad students with degrees in ethnic studies getting their loans forgiven?

            1. damikesc
              November.17.2020 at 10:35 am

              One plus, though, is that “forgiveness” would have to be treated like taxable income.

          2. Mother's Lament
            November.17.2020 at 10:30 am

            ????
            Was that taxpayers dollars you gibbering fuck?

    3. Jerryskids
      November.17.2020 at 10:36 am

      With Biden proposing a $10,000 student loan forgiveness, any guesses on how much college tuition will increase next year?

  19. Fist of Etiquette
    November.17.2020 at 9:43 am

    Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said Monday that he has come under increasing pressure in recent days from fellow Republicans…

    Finally, a Republican official we can believe without question.

    (Although I do actually believe he probably felt pressured.)

    1. lap83
      November.17.2020 at 10:31 am

      (Although I do actually believe he probably felt pressured.)

      Robby?

  20. Ra's al Gore
    November.17.2020 at 9:44 am

    https://twitter.com/samstein/status/1328375805735481344

    According to Biden campaign metrics, online chatter about the Hunter Biden story during the election’s last week was greater than it was around Hillary’s emails during last month of ’16. The difference: it never spilled over into mainstream outlets.

    1. Formerly Cynical Asshole
      November.17.2020 at 10:31 am

      The difference: it never spilled over into mainstream outlets.

      They learned their lesson from ’16 and this time just ignored any story that reflected poorly on their preferred candidate.

  21. Mother's Lament
    November.17.2020 at 9:44 am

    “Before Trump won in 2016, conservative media was actually, finally, starting to develop a marginal sense of independence. But once he became the president all of that just fell apart. Now you can’t have a conservative outlet unless you worship Donald Trump,” early online conservative columnist Matthew Sheffield tells The New York Times.

    So all of a sudden it isn’t “private company” and “market forces anymore, ENB?
    …I’m having trouble with the rhetorical whiplash.

    Neocon NeverTrumpers like Sheffield better enjoy their ‘principled’ adulation while they still can, though. The fix is almost done and they’ll go back to being ‘enemies of the people’ once Harris is sworn in.

    1. JesseAz
      November.17.2020 at 9:56 am

      When I go for unbiased, non partisan opinions, I go to the NYT.

      1. Earth Skeptic
        November.17.2020 at 10:09 am

        Where do you go for blatant propaganda?

        1. Mother's Lament
          November.17.2020 at 10:34 am

          fAuX nEws!!!1!

          Oh, wait… they don’t like Tump anymore so I guess they’re now pRinCipLeD.

    2. Tom Bombadil
      November.17.2020 at 10:24 am

      For the past 4 years, “conservatives” have had plenty of misgivings about Trump.

      However, the bald-faced media-lying and swamp-couping has resulted in repeated “Please don’t make me defend Donald Trump” comments.

      It persisted to such degrees and Trump was vindicated so many times, that a huge portion of the population came to actually admire and desire Trump as POTUS.

      That’s how bad the left is.

  22. Ra's al Gore
    November.17.2020 at 9:46 am

    https://ricochet.com/827238/science-covid-lockdowns-are-racist/

    More than 11,000 adults across England and Wales were interviewed. The Institute then used a technique called Multilevel Regression Poststratification, which certainly sounds very sciency. This revealed that working from home — and the lockdowns that force people to work from home — are racist. And you can’t argue with science.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      November.17.2020 at 9:46 am

      https://twitter.com/BBCNews/status/1328246446521540608

      Working from home could lead to more prejudice, report warns

    2. Earth Skeptic
      November.17.2020 at 10:13 am

      Not necessary. They have told us that being white is racist. And being male is sexist. And earning a living is privileged.

  23. Earth Skeptic
    November.17.2020 at 9:46 am

    “The FBI’s 2019 hate crime statistics are out.”

    The new phone books are here! The new phone books are here!

    1. Rat on a train
      November.17.2020 at 10:20 am

      I hate cans.

      1. Jerryskids
        November.17.2020 at 10:43 am

        Today I found out what my special purpose is for.

  24. Ra's al Gore
    November.17.2020 at 9:47 am

    https://twitter.com/jessesingal/status/1328356736793800707

    It’s now the default position among most progressive journalists that companies like Substack need to do a better job protecting readers from themselves, and have a duty to censor writers they (the journalists) find too offensive to publish.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      November.17.2020 at 9:48 am

      https://twitter.com/ggreenwald/status/1328684263131242499

      Here’s an email exchange I had with someone yesterday about that
      @CJR
      article that maligned Substack as nothing more than a place of unearned privilege and entitlement. As Substack (and other independent-voice-supporting platforms like Patreon) thrive, these attacks will grow.

      1. Ra's al Gore
        November.17.2020 at 9:49 am

        Full thread

        https://twitter.com/ggreenwald/status/1328681587446312960

    2. Don't look at me!
      November.17.2020 at 9:52 am

      Ideas and opinions are dangerous.

      1. Earth Skeptic
        November.17.2020 at 10:11 am

        All freedom is dangerous.

  25. Ra's al Gore
    November.17.2020 at 9:50 am

    https://twitter.com/ggreenwald/status/1328459333722656770

    The extraordinary joke of all of this is Obama — to warn of the dangers of disinformation — chose to give a key interview to ***Jeffrey Goldberg***, author of the most destructive disinformation of the last 20 years. Those warning about “disinformation” are its worst purveyors.

    The outlets most loudly demanding suppression of “disinformation” — CNN, NBC, The Atlantic, etc — are the ones who not only sold the bullshit of the Iraq War but also the last 4 years of deranged Russia-took-over! conspiratorial insanity. They want their discourse monopoly back

  26. Rufus The Monocled
    November.17.2020 at 9:51 am

    Has Reason attempted at a nuance stance on what social media – Twitter in particular – is doing censoring the President? It’s not enough to say ‘much private corporation’. That’s an unprincipled, lazy cop-out. The big picture here is why are they even engaging in it and to a SITTING PRESIDENT no less. That demands more than just a snark. They seem to condone it because it’s Trump.

    I feel like this place is one article away from a ‘The five best organic, free-trade dildos on the market’ report.

    1. Mother's Lament
      November.17.2020 at 10:05 am

      “That’s an unprincipled, lazy cop-out.”

      Welcome to Reason 2020, where the agenda is set by JournoList and the content by Twitter.

      I hope Gillespie, Rommelman and Robby head over to Substack soon, and leave Reason to the Koch and Soros handpuppets.

      1. loveconstitution1789
        November.17.2020 at 10:10 am

        unreason got prepaid for years of propaganda.

        Charles Koch Says His Partisanship Was a Mistake

        We all knew the Kochs were acting like they supported America and Libertarians ideals. These pieces of shit get in close and then destroy America from the inside out. RINOs and LINOs.

  27. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
    November.17.2020 at 9:53 am

    Prepare for more of this, with dems in power, and prepare for reason to ignore it even harder.

  28. Ra's al Gore
    November.17.2020 at 9:54 am

    California lawmakers head to Maui with lobbyists despite pandemic, travel warnings
    https://www.politico.com/states/california/story/2020/11/16/california-lawmakers-head-to-maui-with-lobbyists-despite-pandemic-travel-warnings-1336605

    1. Earth Skeptic
      November.17.2020 at 10:16 am

      “Howle said he was not concerned about the public health implications of bringing people from around the country together because of the stringent requirements in Hawaii’s mandatory Safe Travels program. To avoid a lengthy quarantine, visitors must provide proof of a negative Covid test taken within 72 hours of arrival.”

      So then, we can get the whole fam together for Thanksgiving if they all get booger tests, right?

      1. Don't look at me!
        November.17.2020 at 10:49 am

        Are you all elected officials? If not, then no.

  29. Ra's al Gore
    November.17.2020 at 9:56 am

    https://twitter.com/Doc_0/status/1328690592004583426

    The Dem student loan forgiveness scheme would turn higher education into an even worse example of Chumponomics: a system that relies on chumps who pay full freight to subsidize those who don’t.

    …Socialists artificially exacerbated the student loan process by creating conditions in which loans would be inflated as the cost of education absolutely skyrocketed. There aren’t many goods on Earth whose cost inflated faster than university tuition over the past decade.

    …They’ve rarely been more aggressive about using this tactic than with higher education and health care. The latter is the bigger prize, but student loans are a useful crowbar for widening class divisions that can be exploited for political and monetary gain.

  30. loveconstitution1789
    November.17.2020 at 9:58 am

    If Americans Can No Longer Trust Our Elections, We’re In Big Trouble

    Luckily, when Trump vs Biden throws out Biden’s “win”, the Lefties will go back to hating the Constitution and burning down property.

  31. Ra's al Gore
    November.17.2020 at 9:59 am

    https://twitter.com/PartymanRandy/status/1328033053646655493

    Andy Ngo’s videos show things like Antifa throwing fireworks at people who are eating dinner.

    What he conveniently leaves out is that these people disagree with Brandy politically.

    1. Formerly Cynical Asshole
      November.17.2020 at 10:47 am

      So disagreeing with someone’s politics now makes them fair game to throw fireworks at them while they eat dinner. Got it.

      On a completely unrelated note, I’m gonna head up to Wyoming to buy some fireworks and then swing by Boulder on my way back down…

  32. Jerryskids
    November.17.2020 at 10:00 am

    Tomorrow, Senate Republicans will hold yet another political circus with CEOs of Twitter, Facebook & Google. They want less moderation of hate speech, etc. Dems want more.

    But gov’t can’t force either. At most, it can ensure that websites aren’t sued for blocking hate speech

    If you’re unironically using the term “hate speech”, we’re done here. It’s not worth my time arguing with or listening to anybody with the mentality of a thirteen year old girl.

    1. Earth Skeptic
      November.17.2020 at 10:20 am

      “I hate you, mommy, I hate you!”

  33. loveconstitution1789
    November.17.2020 at 10:02 am

    Democrat Senate Candidate Raphael Warnock Refuses To Answer Questions About Past Child Abuse Investigation

    Republican incumbent US Senator Perdue beat Ossoff by almost 86,000 votes even with the election fraud.

    Loeffler and Perdue will be reelected and it will be 52 GOP to 48 Lefties in the US Senate. With Pence as the tie breaker until 2025.

  34. Ra's al Gore
    November.17.2020 at 10:02 am

    Funny how the violent, racist, psychopath that is DJT will wind up killing fewer Arab civilians than Biden/Harris will:

    Trump Is Said to Be Preparing to Withdraw Troops From Afghanistan, Iraq and Somalia
    Facing the end of his time in power, the president is pushing to accelerate withdrawals from counterterrorism conflicts. He campaigned on ending the longstanding wars.

    https://www.nytimes.com/2020/11/16/us/politics/trump-troop-withdrawal-afghanistan-somalia-iraq.html

    WASHINGTON — President Trump is expected to order the U.S. military to withdraw thousands of troops from Afghanistan, Iraq and Somalia by the time he leaves office in January, using the end of his time in power to significantly pull back American forces from far-flung conflicts around the world.

    Under a draft order circulating at the Pentagon on Monday, the number of U.S. forces in Afghanistan would be halved from the current deployment of 4,500 troops, officials said.

    In Iraq, the Pentagon would trim force levels slightly below the 3,000 troops that commanders had previously announced. And in Somalia, virtually all of the more than 700 troops conducting training and counterterrorism missions would leave.

    Taken together, the cuts reflect Mr. Trump’s longstanding desire to stop shouldering the cost of long-running military engagements against Islamist insurgencies in failed and fragile countries in Africa and the Middle East, a grinding mission that has spread since the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

    1. Mother's Lament
      November.17.2020 at 10:10 am

      In before Jeff Sarc, Chipper and WK tell us why it’s not actually happening and why it’s too rushed.

      1. sarcasmic
        November.17.2020 at 10:11 am

        You’re fucking obsessed dude. It’ s creeping me out.

        1. Mother's Lament
          November.17.2020 at 10:37 am

          Heh. That’s “obsessing”? Is that really you comeback?
          lol

          1. sarcasmic
            November.17.2020 at 10:41 am

            I look through some of these threads, and I sometimes see you and Jesse taking my name in vain more often than I post. It makes my skin crawl how you guys think about me so much.

    2. Jerryskids
      November.17.2020 at 10:49 am

      President Trump is expected to order the U.S. military to withdraw thousands of troops from Afghanistan, Iraq and Somalia

      The DoD is expected to sue to prevent the order from being instituted. The lawsuit will of course be mooted by Joe Biden taking office and rescinding the order.

  35. loveconstitution1789
    November.17.2020 at 10:03 am

    Washington Post Predictably Covers For Leftists Who Attacked Trump Supporters Waving Flags In DC

    1. Mother's Lament
      November.17.2020 at 10:08 am

      WaPo’s not quite NYT evil yet, but they’re getting there.

  36. Ra's al Gore
    November.17.2020 at 10:04 am

    https://twitter.com/TRHLofficial/status/1328681538171625475

    “We’re going to cancel 50k in student debt so you can get yourself into $250k in mortgage debt.

    And Your kids- who will continue to have to honor their contracts- will also be footing this bill.

  37. Minadin
    November.17.2020 at 10:05 am

    Maine woman arrested and charged with threatening to murder Sen. Susan Collins:

    https://bangordailynews.com/2020/11/16/news/bangor/bangor-woman-charged-with-threatening-to-kill-decapitate-susan-collins/

    On Nov. 11, Preble allegedly left six similar voicemails at the senator’s Washington, D.C., office. In one, Preble stated: “We the people are going to put you in front of firing squads,” the affidavit said. “Stretch you by the neck. Decapitate you.”

    1. Earth Skeptic
      November.17.2020 at 10:23 am

      Mostly peacefully.

  38. loveconstitution1789
    November.17.2020 at 10:05 am

    Democrats Claim They Want ‘Unity’ But Keep Calling Me A Nazi

    After spending 20 years claiming that Al Gore won in 2000, four years claiming that Hillary Clinton won in 2016, and two years claiming that Stacey Abrams is the actual governor of Georgia, leftist media continued to reject basic reality when they unanimously declared that Joe Biden, on his third attempt, is now president-elect of the United States.

    The facts that the Trump campaign is actively challenging some results, and that recounts are scheduled to occur, or that the media are not endowed with the ultimate authority to erase electoral procedure with their enthusiastic projections, to them are irrelevant details.

    On the back of this media-endorsed “victory,” Biden took to the stage and delivered what the left are describing as a “call for unity.”

    Democrats already declared war on America just like Democrats declared war on the USA in 1861.

    1. Rufus The Monocled
      November.17.2020 at 10:10 am

      While peaceful protestors keep beating MAGA deplorables in the street.

      There will be no unity.

      I can’t see how one can accept Biden as legit.

      At this point, fight is the only option. Fuck the DNC for what they’ve done the last four years.

      1. Mother's Lament
        November.17.2020 at 10:15 am

        White Knight’s going to try accusing me of fomenting revolution, but what else can you Americans do when an attempt to subvert your democracy is being perpetrated by the clerisy and the bureaucracy?

        1. loveconstitution1789
          November.17.2020 at 10:25 am

          Democrats already started Civil War 2.0. Its self-defense for non-Lefties at this point.

          1. sarcasmic
            November.17.2020 at 10:37 am

            Civil war? Really? That’s got to be one of the dumbest things I’ve ever read.

            1. Mother's Lament
              November.17.2020 at 10:39 am

              You’ve really got nothing, huh.

              1. sarcasmic
                November.17.2020 at 10:42 am

                Yep. I got no troops shooting at each other. I’ve got no stacks of dead bodies. I’ve got no tanks rolling through the streets. Yep, when it comes to this supposed civil war I’ve indeed got nothing. Nothing at all.

  39. Formerly Cynical Asshole
    November.17.2020 at 10:05 am

    A lawyer for the United States argued Monday that the government has the power to kill its citizens without judicial oversight when state secrets are involved….

    Sounds like he was saying the “in his head” parts out loud. I hope for his sake that his overlords don’t decide to add his name to a certain list for running his mouth too much.

    One of the journalists, U.S. citizen Bilal Abdul Kareem, says his interviews with al-Qaida-linked militants landed him on the U.S. kill list. Just in June and August 2016, Kareem says, the U.S. government targeted him five times, including one drone strike involving a U.S.-made Hellfire missile.

    Ah yes, the good ole kill list. I mean “disposition matrix,” sorry. I look forward to a return to the good old days of June and August of 2016 when the POTUS could just have people whacked like some kind of mob boss and the media would just ignore it lest they be spied on by the Justice Department.

    1. Rat on a train
      November.17.2020 at 10:42 am

      Killing US citizens without a trial is fine as long as they follow due process by having the president personally consider the case before ordering the hit.

  40. Jerryskids
    November.17.2020 at 10:07 am

    Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said Monday that he has come under increasing pressure in recent days from fellow Republicans, including Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (S.C.), who he said questioned the validity of legally cast absentee ballots

    Well obviously it’s wrong to question the validity of legally cast ballots, you should only be able to question the validity of ballots that are of questionable legality. And, just as obviously, it’s wrong to question the legality of ballots that are of questionable legality. That’s simple logic.

  41. kotina1510
  42. Seamus
    November.17.2020 at 10:08 am

    “Before Trump won in 2016, conservative media was actually, finally, starting to develop a marginal sense of independence. But once he became the president all of that just fell apart. Now you can’t have a conservative outlet unless you worship Donald Trump,” early online conservative columnist Matthew Sheffield tells The New York Times.

    I guess Sheffield has never heard of National Review. Or maybe, just as Asians don’t count as people of color because they are relatively successful socioeconomically (see recent Volokh Conspiracy posts by Eugene Volokh and David Bernstein), so publications like National Review don’t count as conservative because they aren’t Trump cheerleaders. It’s not hard to pull a rabbit out of a hat if you stick it in the hat first.

  43. Ra's al Gore
    November.17.2020 at 10:10 am

    https://twitter.com/boriquagato/status/1328686070280679424

    it staggers me that we’re still having this argument.

    the truth is utterly simple and perfectly clear:

    anyone who still speaks of “cases” as “proven” by a positive PCR test at 40Ct (or even 30) is either virologically illiterate or seeking to mislead you

    these are not cases.

    …this is why NONE of the vaccine trials accept this definition of “covid case.” all require symptomatic conformation as well.

    mass testing is NOT the cure to an epidemic. it’s the progenitor of a fake one.

    we’ve made this mistake before

  44. sarcasmic
    November.17.2020 at 10:10 am

    Just in June and August 2016, Kareem says, the U.S. government targeted him five times, including one drone strike involving a U.S.-made Hellfire missile.

    That means Obama did it and that makes it bad. Had the exact same thing happened a year later it would have been glorious and wonderful because Trump.

    1. Mother's Lament
      November.17.2020 at 10:20 am

      Explain to me how targeting an American journalist like Kareem is same-same as targeting an enemy Iranian general who had just killed American troops.

      1. sarcasmic
        November.17.2020 at 10:27 am

        Since that strawman exists only in your head, you’re the only one who can explain it.

        1. Mother's Lament
          November.17.2020 at 10:44 am

          Gen. Qassem Soleimani is a strawman?

          Shit, I know you guys memory hole stuff, but damn.

          1. sarcasmic
            November.17.2020 at 10:47 am

            The false equivalence is the strawman.

            1. Mother's Lament
              November.17.2020 at 10:50 am

              How the fuck is that false equivalence?

      2. sarcasmic
        November.17.2020 at 10:35 am

        My point was that the actions don’t matter. What matters is who ordered it. Obama bad. Trump good.

        1. Mother's Lament
          November.17.2020 at 10:49 am

          Your point was retarded. They guy Obama tried to drone was an American citizen, the guy Orange Hitler droned had targeted and killed American troops.

          If you can’t tell the difference you’re a piece of shit.

  45. Jerryskids
    November.17.2020 at 10:11 am

    Fifteen Asian or Pacific Island countries are coming together to form the world’s largest free trade bloc, signing a Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) over the weekend. The 15 countries are Australia, Brunei, Cambodia, China, India, Japan, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam.

    Fourteen of those countries know which way the wind is blowing.

  46. Ra's al Gore
    November.17.2020 at 10:14 am

    https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2020/09/one-number-could-help-reveal-how-infectious-covid-19-patient-should-test-results

    Standard tests identify SARS-CoV-2 infections by isolating and amplifying viral RNA using a procedure known as the polymerase chain reaction (PCR), which relies on multiple cycles of amplification to produce a detectable amount of RNA. The CT value is the number of cycles necessary to spot the virus; PCR machines stop running at that point. If a positive signal isn’t seen after 37 to 40 cycles, the test is negative. But samples that turn out positive can start out with vastly different amounts of virus, for which the CT value provides an inverse measure. A test that registers a positive result after 12 rounds, for a CT value of 12, starts out with more than 10 million times as much viral genetic material as a sample with a CT value of 35.

    But the same sample can give different CT values on different testing machines, and different swabs from the same person can give different results. “The CT value isn’t an absolute scale,” says Marta Gaglia, a virologist at Tufts University. That makes many clinicians wary, Mina says. “Clinicians are cautious by nature,” Mina says. “They say, ‘If we can’t rely on it, it’s not reliable.’” In an August letter in Clinical Infectious Diseases, members of the College of American Pathologists urged caution in interpreting CT values.

    …n a study published this week in Clinical Infectious Diseases, researchers led by Bernard La Scola, an infectious diseases expert at IHU-Méditerranée Infection, examined 3790 positive samples with known CT values to see whether they harbored viable virus, indicating the patients were likely infectious. La Scola and his colleagues found that 70% of samples with CT values of 25 or below could be cultured, compared with less than 3% of the cases with CT values above 35. “It’s fair to say that having a higher viral load is associated with being more infectious,” says Monica Gandhi, an infectious diseases specialist at the University of California, San Francisco.

    Conversely, people often test positive for weeks or even months after they recover but have high CT values, suggesting the PCR has identified genetic material from noninfectious viral debris.

    …CT values could also help clinicians flag patients most at risk for severe disease and death. A report in June from researchers at Weill Cornell Medicine found that among 678 hospitalized patients, 35% of those with a CT value of 25 or less died, compared with 17.6% with a CT value of 25 to 30 and 6.2% with a CT value above 30. In August, researchers in Brazil found that among 875 patients, those with a CT value of 25 or below were more likely to have severe disease or die.

    Gandhi agrees that having access to CT values could help clinicians identify people at high risk for developing symptoms. Nevertheless, she and others note that a high viral load doesn’t necessarily lead to disease; some 40% of people who contract SARS-CoV-2 stay healthy even though they have a similar amount of virus to patients who fall ill. “As a physician, having the CT value is not the only thing I will use” to diagnose and track patients, says Chanu Rhee, a hospital epidemiologist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. “But I do still find it helpful.”

    1. Ra's al Gore
      November.17.2020 at 10:15 am

      https://thevaccinereaction.org/2020/09/coronavirus-cases-plummet-when-pcr-tests-are-adjusted/

      The reverse transcriptase quantitative polymerase chain reaction (RT-qPCR) test used to identify those people infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus uses a nasal swab to collect RNA from deep within the nasal cavity of the individual being tested. The RNA is reverse transcribed into DNA and amplified through 40 or more cycles, or until virus is detected.4 The result is reported as a simple “yes” or “no” answer to the question of whether someone is infected.

      …Any test with a cycle threshold (CT) above 35 is too sensitive, says Juliet Morrison, PhD, a virologist at the University of California, Riverside. “I’m shocked that people would think that 40 [cycles] could represent a positive.” A more reasonable cutoff would be 30 to 35, she added. Dr. Mina said he would set the figure at 30, or even less. Those changes would mean the amount of genetic material in a patient’s sample would have to be 100-fold to 1,000-fold that of the current standard for the test to return a positive result worth acting on.6

      The CDC’s own calculations suggest that it is extremely difficult to detect any live virus in a sample above a threshold of 33 cycles.7

      “We’ve been using one type of data for everything, and that is just plus or minus—that’s all,” Dr. Mina said. “We’re using that for clinical diagnostics, for public health, for policy decision-making.” But “yes” or “no” isn’t good enough, he added. It’s the amount of virus that should dictate the infected patient’s next steps. “It’s really irresponsible, I think, to forgo the recognition that this is a quantitative issue,” Dr. Mina said.8

      The number of people with positive results who aren’t infectious is particularly concerning, said Scott Becker, executive director of the Association of Public Health Laboratories. “That worries me a lot, just because it’s so high,” he said.9

      …Officials at the Wadsworth Center, New York’s state lab, have access to CT values from tests they have processed, and analyzed their numbers at The Times’s request. In July, the lab identified 872 positive tests, based on a threshold of 40 cycles. With a cutoff of 35 cycles, about 43 percent of those tests would no longer qualify as positive. About 63 percent would no longer be judged positive if the cycles were limited to 30.

      In Massachusetts, from 85 to 90 percent of people who tested positive in July with a cycle threshold of 40 would have been deemed negative if the threshold were 30 cycles, Dr. Mina said. “I would say that none of those people should be contact-traced, not one,” he said.

      “I’m really shocked that it could be that high—the proportion of people with high CT value results,” said Ashish Jha, MD, director of the Harvard Global Health Institute. “Boy, does it really change the way we need to be thinking about testing.”10

      1. chemjeff radical individualist
        November.17.2020 at 10:28 am

        That’s right. Because testing isn’t 100% reliable, therefore, it’s 100% bullshit and feel free to ignore it all. Isn’t that right?

        1. sarcasmic
          November.17.2020 at 10:31 am

          Only pussies and cowards get tested anyway, so what does it matter?

          Real men shun masks and tests, and vote for Trump early and often.

          1. Sevo
            November.17.2020 at 10:51 am

            Asshole lefties with TDS drag straw men around.

            Oh, and that testing which ‘isn’t 100% reliable’, jeff?

            “Elon Musk is waiting to find out if he has the coronavirus. He took four tests on the same day, on the same machine. Two came back negative, and two positive.”
            https://www.nbcbayarea.com/news/coronavirus/elon-musk-tests-for-covid-gets-different-results-each-time/2399383/

            Why not flip a coin instead?

  47. Seamus
    November.17.2020 at 10:14 am

    Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said Monday that he has come under increasing pressure in recent days from fellow Republicans, including Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (S.C.), who he said questioned the validity of legally cast absentee ballots, in an effort to reverse President Trump’s narrow loss in the state.</

    Uh, when Graham questions the validity of ballots, ,what he's doing is questioning whether they were in fact legally cast. By referring to them as "legally cast absentee ballots," Raffensperger (and, by extension, the Washington Post) is begging the question.

    1. Seamus
      November.17.2020 at 10:15 am
    2. Mother's Lament
      November.17.2020 at 10:22 am

      Yes, but the narrative so its okay.

  48. Trifrozion
    November.17.2020 at 10:25 am

    I thought there would be way more hate crimes based on how the dinosaur media reports, then I saw it was the 2019 data. I can’t wait to see the 2020 data.

  49. Ra's al Gore
    November.17.2020 at 10:27 am

    https://twitter.com/MattWalshBlog/status/1328693655318695936

    Absolutely shocking that Twitter didn’t put a warning or “disputed” tag on this
    Quote Tweet
    Jeremy Boreing
    @JeremyDBoreing
    · 2h
    Help me get this message out there wide on the Twitters, guys.

    Brian Kemp rigged the 2018 election in Georgia and stole it from Stacey Abrams.

    STACEY ABRAMS WON AND IS THE RIGHTFUL GOVERNOR OF GEORGIA!

    1. chemjeff radical individualist
      November.17.2020 at 10:29 am

      Lamest troll attempt ever. The Georgia governor election was 2 years ago.

  50. DRM
    November.17.2020 at 10:27 am

    I’m sorry, that WaPo bit needs to go back for a rewrite, people, haven’t you seen the 2020 style guide? The correct phrasing is:

    Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger asserted without evidence on Monday that he has come under increasing pressure in recent days from fellow Republicans . . .

    Thank you.

  51. chemjeff radical individualist
    November.17.2020 at 10:34 am

    Don’t worry, I’m sure that the massive overwhelming fraud in the election will be proved any day now. Any day.

    I must say, it is amusing to see Team Red 2020 turn into a mirror image of Team Blue 2004. Just substitute “Dominion” for “Diebold” and “voting irregularities in Ohio” with “voting irregularities in Georgia and Pennsylvania” and it’s basically an exact fit.

    Just more evidence that both Team Red and Team Blue are idiotic tribal cults that suck people into narrative bubbles.

    1. sarcasmic
      November.17.2020 at 10:39 am

      The only major difference between teams is who and what they want to control.

      Neither team has any use for freedom.

      1. chemjeff radical individualist
        November.17.2020 at 10:48 am

        Well, true. But it’s even worse than that. They act like children throwing temper tantrums time and time again. It is no wonder that only a minority of voters identify with either major party. They are the ones being the rational adults here.

  52. Ken Shultz
    November.17.2020 at 10:50 am

    “WASHINGTON—President Trump is expected to order the Pentagon to withdraw more forces from Iraq and Afghanistan, furthering his promise to end U.S. involvement in world conflicts and defying many Republicans who believe a precipitous withdrawal would amount to a strategic stumble.

    The orders, which could come by Tuesday, would call for the U.S. military to draw down the number of troops in both countries to roughly 2,500 each by Jan. 15, five days before President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration. “

    —-WSJ, November 16, 2020

    https://www.wsj.com/articles/u-s-drawing-up-plans-to-withdraw-troops-from-iraq-afghanistan-in-coming-weeks-11605557691?

    There is little doubt that President Trump would have withdrawn all troops from Afghanistan by the end of April–and this move by President Trump is exactly the right thing to do to help makes sure that still happens.

    It might seem better for President Trump to pull all of our troops out ahead of Biden’s inauguration, ahead of the schedule negotiated with the Taliban in our withdrawal agreement, but it probably isn’t. The Taliban is already on the verge of a military victory–regardless of the ongoing peace talks between the Taliban and the U.S. backed government in Kabul–and if Trump withdrew our troops entirely five months early, Biden and the neocons would probably use the ensuing slaughter to justify sending in fresh U.S. troops and keeping them there forever.

    By lowering our troops levels to a symbolic presence, Trump is effectively putting a tremendous amount of pressure on the incoming Biden administration to adhere to Trump’s withdrawal agreement with the Taliban. Biden won’t be able to increase our troops levels in Afghanistan without violating the agreement with the Taliban. The Taliban hasn’t attacked a single American soldier since the day Trump signed the agreement with them. If Biden were to increase troops levels and Afghanistan went into a full war again, Biden would own that entirely. Furthermore, if the Taliban overran Kabul and there were a massive slaughter, Biden would own that, too.

    To decrease the chances of a slaughter, the other thing President Trump’s decrease in troops levels does is put even more pressure on the U.S. backed government in Kabul to capitulate to the Taliban’s demands. What was once clear to everyone on an intellectual basis is now becoming real–when Trump agreed to withdraw from Afghanistan, and one of his demands was that the Taliban engage in peace talks with the U.S. backed government in Kabul, it wasn’t with the understanding that the Taliban would capitulate to Kabul. They aren’t really peace talks. Because Trump was always dead serious about withdrawing from Afghanistan entirely, the ongoing talks between Kabul and the Taliban were always really about the Kabul government negotiating the terms of their surrender to the Taliban.

    The choice for the U.S. backed government in Kabul is clear: Would you rather be massacred or surrender?

    I feel for the people of Afghanistan, but an eternal war until the Taliban decides to stop being Islamic fundamentalists may not be in the long term best interests of Afghanistan either. Regardless, the legitimate purpose of the U.S. military is to protect our rights, and that means serving the interests of the United States. It is simply not in the best interests of the United States to fight an unwinnable war for women’s rights in Afghanistan forever. By painting the incoming Biden administration and the U.S. backed government of Afghanistan into a corner, President Trump is putting the interests of America first. Thank goodness.

    The Wall Street Journal is arguing that Trump’s withdrawal orders have no military rationale. They’re right, but it isn’t about the military. It’s about whether it’s in the best interests of the United States to engage in forever wars. It is incredibly sad, from a libertarian perspective, that President Trump won’t be there to oversee the end of the war in Afghanistan completely or the end of the War in Iraq. We’ll haven’t seen a president as good as Trump on foreign policy since Bush Sr. left office, and we’ll never see another president this libertarian on foreign policy again in our lifetimes.

