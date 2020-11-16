Brickbat: Family Ties

British actress Leandra Ashton filmed as police arrested her mother, Ylenia Angeli, 73, while trying to remove Ashton's 97-year-old grandmother from an English care home before the government's latest coronavirus lockdown. Angeli, a nurse, believed she would be better able to provide care for her mother at home. The family says previous rules promulgated to reduce the spread of the coronavirus have limited their contact with the grandmother, and that has affected her health. Police later released Angeli, but the grandmother was returned to her care home.