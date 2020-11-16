Coronavirus

Moderna's Preliminary Results Indicate That Its COVID-19 Vaccine Is 94.5% Effective

Hang in there, folks. Help looks to be on the way.

|

ModernaVaccineNewscom
(DADO RUVIC/REUTERS/Newscom)

Moderna released the preliminary results from its ongoing clinical trial of its messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine today, reporting that it is 94.5 percent effective at preventing COVID-19 infection. That would mean its vaccine is just about as effective at preventing COVID-19 as the measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine combination is at preventing those infections.

If the additional safety and efficacy data being collected through the end of this month from the clinical trial confirm these preliminary results, Moderna plans to seek an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). If approved, the company expects to have approximately 20 million doses of its vaccine ready to ship in the U.S. and could manufacture 500 million to 1 billion doses globally in 2021.

Moderna's vaccine announcement follows last week's good news that the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech is at least 90 percent effective.

One big advantage of Moderna's vaccine is that it can be stored at –20°C and can remain stable for 30 days at 2° to 8°C—home refrigerator temperatures. In comparison, the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine must be stored and transported at -70°C, which makes distribution more difficult.

Assuming positive results hold, the approval of these pioneer mRNA vaccines could truly transform how quickly and effectively new vaccines are developed. There may be other advancements on the horizon as well. Back in September, the Journal of the American Medical Association reported preclinical work in which researchers combined mRNA for 20 antigens for different diseases in the same vaccine. All 20 elicited good responses in mice. As JAMA pointed out, this means that "it might one day be possible for children to get 2 shots that cover their more than 50 vaccinations."

Both Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna plan to produce hundreds of millions of doses of their vaccine in the coming months. Hang in there just a bit longer, folks. It looks like help is on the way.

Ronald Bailey is science correspondent at Reason.

  1. Brandybuck
    November.16.2020 at 12:22 pm

    ANOTHER vaccine that waited until AFTER the election to be announced, just so Trump would not win Pennsylvania. It’s conspiracy all the way down.

    Hell, at this point it’s looking like the Constitution itself was designed to deny Trump his rightful rulership. How is the Anti-Christ supposed to be able to sway the faithful down the road to Hell if a damn election gets in the way every four years?

  2. Minadin
    November.16.2020 at 12:23 pm

    Beyond just the blessed relief that would be an effective vaccine, the really big story here is the mRNA technology that is being developed for both vaccine candidates. So, thanks for covering that.

    It’s a really huge development to the point of being revolutionary, from everything I’ve read. It will completely change the way that vaccines are developed and delivered in the future.

  3. Zeb
    November.16.2020 at 12:25 pm

    What does 94% effective actually mean? Does that mean that of people who get the vaccine 94% won’t get it at all?

    1. speedylee
      November.16.2020 at 12:41 pm

      shhh. don’t ask questions, it’s science!

    2. Bretzky
      November.16.2020 at 1:05 pm

      It means that if in an unvaccinated group 100 people would have been infected, then that same group, if all were vaccinated, would only have had 6 people infected.

      The percentage of people infected cannot be determined without knowing the size of the group. That is to say that it depends on how infectious the virus is.

  4. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    November.16.2020 at 12:26 pm

    Part of me thinks this is wonderful news, not just for COVID, but for health in general.

    Part of me thinks there’s something wrong with relying on vaccines to be healthy; the body has a natural immune system which does a pretty darn good job of taming novel infections. If we start to rely on vaccinations, will we soon need to get a new vaccination every year, month, week, or day? Like keeping kids in sterile clean environments, never eating food which has fallen on the floor, religiously washing hands after every little physical activity … I wonder if we will know when we’ve gone too far and become dependent on pills and injections which cripple our natural immune systems.

    1. H. Farnham
      November.16.2020 at 12:37 pm

      Vaccines don’t replace our natural immune system; they simply provide the trigger by which our immune system functions against specific pathogens.

      The obsessive avoidance of dirt/germs/grime, especially in children, probably is cause for concern, in my opinion.

      1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
        November.16.2020 at 12:45 pm

        My concern is if people start relying on vaccinatons entirely, deathly afraid to go outside, and weaken their immune system’s natural ability to detect novel infections. I don’t know enough about the immune system; can it tell the difference between COVID itself and COVID vaccinations? Obviously the re is a difference, otherwise why have a vaccine?

        1. H. Farnham
          November.16.2020 at 12:59 pm

          Yeah, I’m no expert either. I don’t think relying on vaccinations is the harmful part of the equation, though. It’s the “deathly afraid to go outside” part. How I understand it, vaccinations beef up our immune system, and so does everyday exposure to the countless billions of microbes we encounter as part of living our lives.

          “otherwise why have a vaccine”

          because it’s generally safer to induce immunity through the vaccine than it is to attain immunity through actual infection.

        2. Archibald Baal
          November.16.2020 at 1:23 pm

          There’s a lot of study on this. The body can’t tell the difference BUT there’s some evidence that the body won’t react as vigorously to a vaccine as it would to the actual virus, mainly because concentrations of the viral particles when actively manufacturing itself in your cells is higher and freaks the immune system out more.

          This is why they add “adjuvants” to vaccines: to try to make up for the immune system’s lack of worry (“yeah there are a bunch of weird particles floating around in the bloodstream, but nobody’s complaining yet”) by deliberately irritating the immune system with something like aluminum. It… mostly?… seems to work, though as I understand it there’s some controversy around whether deliberately pissing off the immuno-response is actually the reason you sometimes see adverse effects.

    2. Ron
      November.16.2020 at 1:14 pm

      We may have already gone to far. they used to also say don’t over sanitize now they are sanitizing everything. here come the super bugs

  5. Bill Godshall
    November.16.2020 at 12:35 pm

    Bailey fails to acknowledge that it was Trump’s leadership that made Moderno’s vaccine possible (as well as Pfizer’s).

    After watching Big Pharma’s anti-Trump TV ads trashing his drug price reduction policy as “Socialized Medicine” for the past six months, nobody should be surprised these important vaccine announcements were made a week after the election.

    1. a libertarian
      November.16.2020 at 12:41 pm

      Did you hear? Trump lost the election, he will be gone soon. You don’t need to make every little thing about him anymore.

      1. Unicorn Abattoir
        November.16.2020 at 1:15 pm

        Follow your own advice.

  6. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
    November.16.2020 at 12:43 pm

    Meanwhile Cuomo is still being a leftie asshole. He must really hate the people of NY State.

    1. Unicorn Abattoir
      November.16.2020 at 1:16 pm

      You have to understand it from his side. A working vaccine means the end of his totalitarian power.

Please to post comments