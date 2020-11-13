Would you accept a marriage proposal from a person you met online or on vacation, then move to another country in order to tie the knot? Probably not. But you might be interested in a TV show about people who did.

TLC's 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? follows six couples whose marriages were the culmination of the K-1 visa process, often called a "fiancé visa," which gives foreign nationals 90 days to marry their visa sponsor upon arriving in the United States.

A spinoff of the original 90 Day Fiancé franchise, Happily Ever After? provides a blunt and honest look at this situation that roughly 30,000 couples deal with each year. Some of the pairings embody Larry David's definition of a good compromise ("no one is happy") while a few others just might be too normal for reality TV.

Regardless of whether you're rooting for Syngin and Tania to stick it out, the show raises questions about whether immigration officials and their artificial deadlines should have anything to do with these kinds of big life decisions.