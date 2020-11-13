Books

The title of legal historian Wendell Bird's book The Revolution in Freedoms of Press and Speech refers to a dramatic change in the dominant understanding of press freedom in Britain and the United States. By the mid-1760s, Bird shows through a painstaking examination of previously ignored material, the majority position—the one that would be reflected in the First Amendment—was that people had a right to criticize the government without going to jail for it.

While that conclusion may not seem surprising, it contradicts the prevailing academic view, which says hardly anyone objected in principle to prosecutions for seditious libel until a decade or so after the Bill of Rights was ratified. Until the partisan conflict provoked by the Alien and Sedition Acts of 1798, according to this view, Americans thought freedom of the press meant only freedom from prior restraint, not freedom from punishment if what you printed happened to offend powerful people.

In Bird's persuasive telling, that narrow conception of press freedom was concocted by the eminent British jurists William Blackstone and Lord Chief Justice Mansfield, who presented as settled law what was by then an outdated, minority position. The story highlights the ever-present danger of conflating the establishment's self-interested opinions with the general understanding of what people should be free to do.

Jacob Sullum is a senior editor at Reason.

  2. Nemo Aequalis
    November.13.2020 at 7:24 am

    Somehow, I have a feeling that if the founders realized “freedom of the press” was going to be seen as a blank check for near media monopolies to act as gatekeepers against what information the public sees, rather than as a protection for dissident pamphleteers against having their presses busted up by the authorities, they would have gone into a bit more detail.

    If I was forced to give up one constitutional right, I’d ditch freedom of the press in a heartbeat.

  3. MikeP2
    November.13.2020 at 7:34 am

    I, for one, would like to see more hangings for seditious speech that degrades the people’s rights.
    Like Clapper openly advocating falsely using the 25th amendment to force Trump out prior to Jan 20. like him or hate him, the voters selected him for a full term. Advocating for his removal under false pretenses solely for political reasons is an attack on 62 million voters. A short drop and a sudden stop would seem to be a classic method of inhibiting seditious talk.

