Reason Roundup

With Biden Up in Pennsylvania, Are We Headed Toward Gridlock?

Plus: Republicans denounce Trump fraud allegations, Trump campaign mounts multiple legal challenges, and more...

|

(Biden Campaign via CNP/Sipa USA/Newscom)

Biden wins? Maybe? Decision Desk, an independent vote counting operation, is calling Pennsylvania for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, which would give Biden enough electoral votes to win. But the call is tentative in the face of anticipated recounts and legal challenges, and no major news network has called the race for Biden at this time.

Meanwhile, it looks like Republicans are likely (but not certain) to win control of the U.S. Senate, setting the country up for gridlock. While partisans are grumbling, folks who favor limited government may find some appeal in a federal government at odds with itself.

Biden is now narrowly leading in Georgia, as well as in the battleground states of Nevada (with 49.4 percent to Trump's 48.5 percent) and Arizona (50.1 percent to 48.5 percent).

Trump was leading narrowly in North Carolina (50 percent to 48.6 percent) and by quite a bit in Alaska (62.9 percent to 33 percent), though only 46 percent of Alaska ballots have been counted so far.

In North Carolina and Georgia, 99 percent of ballots had been tallied as of Friday morning, according to The Washington Post. Ninety percent had been counted in Arizona, and 89 percent in Nevada.

As Trump's path to victory vanishes, his campaign and closest allies have been desperately casting about to challenge the legitimacy of the results in federal courts and American minds. And way too many Republican politicians and pundits have been playing along, spreading grave but hysterical warnings about voter fraud for which none of them can muster any evidence. Nonetheless, some of the president's usual partners in disinformation have suddenly been willing to publicly question Trumpworld's spin.

Trump himself gave a speech last night that included allegations of wild—and utterly unsubstantiated—fraud. "This is a case where they're trying to steal an election. They're trying to rig an election, and we can't let that happen," said the president.

"It was an imagined version of reality," The New York Times writes, "one in which he was not losing but the victim of a wide-ranging conspiracy stretching across the country in multiple cities, counties and states, involving untold numbers of people all somehow collaborating to steal the election in ways he could not actually explain."

It was also a bridge too far for at least some Republicans.

Former New Jersey governor and general Trump booster Chris Christie slammed Trump's speech, saying on ABC News: "I talk tonight…as a former U.S. Attorney. There's just no basis to make that argument tonight. There just isn't."

Pennsylvania Republican Sen. Pat Toomey said Trump's speech "was very hard to watch" because "the president's allegations of large-scale fraud and theft of the election are just not substantiated. I'm not aware of any significant wrongdoing here."

Former Sen. Rick Santorum, also a Republican who represented Pennsylvania, called the president's comments "very disappointing and shocking."

Maryland Republican Gov. Larry Hogan tweeted "there is no defense for the President's comments tonight undermining our Democratic process. America is counting the votes, and we must respect the results as we always have before. No election or person is more important than our Democracy."

Earlier in the day, Trump was demanding that ballots stop being counted—apparently necessitating someone explaining to him that if they stopped now, Biden would definitely win. While Trump tweets, his campaign has been pursuing a strategy of selectively alleging in court that some ballots be disqualified.

It's a reminder that regardless of what gets called today, we've still got a long slog ahead.

Yesterday, "the Trump campaign intensified its legal efforts across battleground states … winning a ruling related to election observers in Pennsylvania, suffering losses in Michigan and Georgia and backing a lawsuit over alleged irregularities in Nevada," notes The Wall Street Journal:

The flurry of challenges ranged across states where Democrat Joe Biden either held a lead over President Trump or was improving his position with late-counted absentee ballots. National Republicans and Democrats have deployed attorneys to push or deflect legal challenges in one of the most litigated elections in modern history.

Mr. Trump suffered a setback Thursday in Michigan, when a judge denied his campaign's effort to halt the counting of absentee ballots there, in part because the lawsuit was brought against the wrong government officials and was filed too late: All the state's votes have been counted. Mr. Biden holds a 160,000 vote lead in Michigan, where the Associated Press called the race for him.

The Trump campaign won a suit in Pennsylvania to institute more poll watchers as ballots are still being counted there, as well as a lawsuit challenging some ballots there:

a Pennsylvania judge ordered local election officials to set aside certain mail-in ballots of first-time voters who were permitted to provide proof of identification if they had previously neglected to do so. That ruling is a temporary win for the Trump campaign, which had alleged in a lawsuit filed Wednesday that election officials were wrongly allowing some first-time voters to provide their missing proof of identification after Nov. 9.

Trump 2020 lost a suit in Georgia, where it sought to exclude some late-arriving ballots from being counted in Chatham County.

Still, appeals and future challenges are possible. And with counts as close as they are in many states, this week's results should still be taken with at least a few grains of salt.

QUICK HITS

• New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the state may finally legalize marijuana this year because "the state is going to be desperate for funding."

• Philadelphia police are investigating an alleged plan to attack the convention center where ballots are being counted.

Reason's Liz Wolfe reviews Skin: A History of Nudity in the Movies.

NEXT: Where Do Libertarians Go From Here?

Elizabeth Nolan Brown is a senior editor at Reason.

  1. Nail
    November.6.2020 at 10:08 am

    For fucks sake, ENB.

    1. Rufus The Monocled
      November.6.2020 at 10:13 am

      Hello.

      Breathtaking. Just when you thought she couldn’t top ‘peaceful protests’.

      1. Nail
        November.6.2020 at 10:17 am

        I’d like to think it’s just commentariat fan service at this point.

        1. SQRLSY One
          November.6.2020 at 10:28 am

          “With Biden Up in Pennsylvania…”

          At his age, it is a minor miracle that he can get it up ANYWHERE!

          Could you, would you, in Penna? Would you, on a boat? In a moat? With a goat? In a boat in a moat, with a goat?

          Whatever floats your boat!

          1. Nail
            November.6.2020 at 10:38 am

            The first like was actually funny SQRLSY, but then you ruined it with the inane gibberish that followed.

          2. R Mac
            November.6.2020 at 10:40 am

            “At his age, it is a minor miracle that he can get it up ANYWHERE!”

            This was actually pretty funny. Too bad you had to follow it ip with more gibberish.

            1. Nail
              November.6.2020 at 10:45 am

              Take note SQRLSY: People here call it like they see it and no one here is beyond redemption, except maybe Plug and Misek.

            2. R Mac
              November.6.2020 at 10:51 am

              Jinx?

    2. Chipper Morning Wood--------------------------------------------------------------------------
      November.6.2020 at 10:57 am

      All right, guys. This is your chance to take the loss gracefully and we can all move on and talk about a post-Trump America. Or, you can act like it’s 2016 and you are Hillary supporters and cry, and we get to make fun of you.

  2. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland
    November.6.2020 at 10:09 am

    Fist your late

    1. Rat on a train
      November.6.2020 at 10:44 am

      He is still on shift at shop rite.

      1. R Mac
        November.6.2020 at 10:54 am

        Maybe he should have payed attention to the bots instead of focusing on being first, and he could be working from home.

    2. Chipper Morning Wood--------------------------------------------------------------------------
      November.6.2020 at 10:57 am

      I assume you misspelled “latte,” and I am not familiar with that euphemism.

  3. Ra's al Gore
    November.6.2020 at 10:09 am

    https://twitter.com/Barnes_Law/status/1324414144951414784

    Just a reminder: just last year, Democrats demanded, and received, a new election for federal office when just a small amount of fraud was found.

  4. Gray_Jay
    November.6.2020 at 10:09 am

    There wont be gridlock. Three Senate races have to be concluded, and I’m baffled by people who think the GOP wins them all.

    1. John
      November.6.2020 at 10:28 am

      Two of them would be runoff in Georgia that might be a referendum on giving the Democrats total control of the government. If that happens, it would be the most watched election in history. I doubt even the Democrats could pull of this level of fraud twice. And Democrats just don’t’ vote in runoffs in January and Republicans would turn out more than they did in November along with independents who wanted to see a divided government. I doubt even the Democrats could steal those elections.

      1. JesseAz
        November.6.2020 at 10:31 am

        Why wouldn’t they pull it off twice? The current media narrative isn’t about current perception of fraud, but of how half the country is racist. Any latino who voted for Trump is now a white supremacist. Why would they not again do fraud?

        1. John
          November.6.2020 at 10:36 am

          The inability to print mail in ballots again with DOJ monitoring it from the start which they would be. They didn’t before.

          1. Gray_Jay
            November.6.2020 at 10:48 am

            Who runs DoJ? Really runs DoJ? The same entities that sat for a year on proof the former Vice President was taking bribes from several countries?

            I don’t trust them to keep it clean. And that ultimately is the problem we have now in this country.

      2. Gray_Jay
        November.6.2020 at 10:46 am

        “I doubt even the Democrats could pull of this level of fraud twice.”

        I don’t. As you say, it’s for all the marbles. If this obvious fraud isn’t punished, why wouldn’t it happen again? (Only this time, with a statistician helping so they don’t get tripped up by Benford’s Law.)

        Perhaps you’re right though. The GOP needs to win all three seats if Biden wins. I would not be surprised at all if Collins changed her party affiliation after this election. In any event, while a majority is vital in determining committee chair seats, and Collins remaining an R helps that tremendously, I do not trust her to hold fast on the revolutionary changes I expect a Biden victory to bring to the Senate.

  5. Fist of Etiquette
    November.6.2020 at 10:09 am

    Biden wins? Maybe?

    Finally, once again presidential elections can’t be called into question.

    1. loveconstitution1789
      November.6.2020 at 10:25 am

      The MSM refused to turn GA, PA, NC, AK, AZ pink at any time to show leaning Trump.

      Once GA ballot counters announced Biden 1,000 votes ahead in GA, Georgia turned light Blue.

  6. Ra's al Gore
    November.6.2020 at 10:09 am

    https://twitter.com/gummibear737/status/1324579046131421190

    Interesting point

    These 4 cities are the election
    Quote Tweet

    Peoples_Pundit
    @Peoples_Pundit
    · 16h
    Donald Trump won the largest non-white vote share for a Republican presidential candidate in 60 years.

    Joe Biden underperformed Hillary Clinton in every major metro area around the country, save for Milwaukee, Detroit, Atlanta and Philadelphia.

    It ain’t because they had a GOTV.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      November.6.2020 at 10:10 am

      https://twitter.com/gummibear737/status/1324675193172840448

      So far I’ve seen no proof of election fraud in Milwaukee, Detroit, Philadelphia, or Atlanta

      But there sure is smoke

      Georgia:
      And the update to this chart with new numbers will show an even greater spike

      ex: Fulton is now +92K Dem vs 2016 and +101K vs 2008 (Obama)

  7. Ra's al Gore
    November.6.2020 at 10:10 am

    https://pjmedia.com/election/tyler-o-neil/2020/11/05/doj-looking-into-criminal-referral-alleging-3k-cases-of-voter-fraud-in-nevada-n1127129

    DOJ Looking Into Criminal Referral Alleging 3K Cases of Voter Fraud in Nevada

  8. Nail
    November.6.2020 at 10:10 am

    Trump was leading narrowly in North Carolina (50 percent to 48.6 percent) and by quite a bit in Alaska (62.9 percent to 33 percent), though only 46 percent of Alaska ballots have been counted so far.

    There’s still hope, keep the dream alive.

    1. 68W58
      November.6.2020 at 10:16 am

      As near as I can tell the results on the NC SoS website have not changed since early Wednesday morning when I first checked them (Trump +76700). No absentee ballots or mail in counted since then? And yet the results are still “too close to call”.

      1. John
        November.6.2020 at 10:35 am

        It appears to me he is going to hold on in Georgia and NC. The Georgia votes that are left to be counted are military votes and votes from red areas. He likely wins all of those. And it looks like Arizona is going to flip for him as well.

        So it all comes down to PA I think. And that comes down to the Supreme Court’s decision to delay reviewing the state court’s overturning of the mail in ballot law. The state supreme court overturned the provision in the law that said all mail in ballots not received by 8 pm the day of the election don’t count.

        Now that law also said that if that provision was overturned in court, the entire law was canceled. The PA Supreme Court just ignored that and overturned that provision but not the law.

        Legally, the PA Supreme Court doesn’t have a leg to stand on. The problem is the Democrats know this. So, what they are doing is counting all of the ballots and making it impossible to tell which ones came in after 8 pm on election day. That makes creating a remedy nearly impossible.

        I am not sure what the Court will do. They could dream up a way to affirm the PA court, but that would be very difficult. The could overturn the PA court but then not give a remedy. Or they could nullify the election and just throw it back to the legislature to decide.

        My guess is they will do the second. They will overturn the PA court’s decision but then leave it to the state to figure out how to fix the election. And that will basically mean it will be up to the PA legislature what to do. They could certify the election and vote Biden or they could declare it void and appoint electors of their choice, or they could just do nothing and PA doesn’t get any electors.

        1. 68W58
          November.6.2020 at 10:42 am

          I hope you’re right John, but I suspect that the fix is in.

          1. Nail
            November.6.2020 at 10:47 am

            As do I.
            There’s no way they were ever going to let him win. I had hoped by some miracle there would be such big numbers for Trump that it would be impossible to steal the election, but I didn’t realize the levels they’d go to to rig this thing.

            1. tracerv
              November.6.2020 at 10:53 am

              Agreed. They just flipped GA & PA and no way after all that work they will let it go back to red. This thing is over and with the Democratic machine, no way the court is going to stop them either. Unfortunately, it’s over.

        2. Gray_Jay
          November.6.2020 at 10:54 am

          Honestly, given the time crunch, deciding this in the House of Representatives might be the way to go. Make 1876 great again.

  9. Fist of Etiquette
    November.6.2020 at 10:10 am

    Meanwhile, it looks like Republicans are likely (but not certain) to win control of the U.S. Senate…

    Chance of illegitimate elections? Maybe? Please. I’m already going through withdrawal.

  10. Ra's al Gore
    November.6.2020 at 10:11 am

    https://twitter.com/JPFreire/status/1324504675719282688

    The legalese can be confusing so need to be clear about this:

    When there were errors found among the absentee ballots, Democrats went out—in violation of the law—found Democrat voters, and told them they needed to vote again.

    …and specifically didn’t do that for GOP voters.

  11. Fist of Etiquette
    November.6.2020 at 10:12 am

    This election reaffirms the importance of constitutionalism and federalism.

    LOFUCKINGL. If that didn’t happen during Trump it’s sure as fuck not going to happen with the establishment Democrat in the White House.

    1. JesseAz
      November.6.2020 at 10:34 am

      Wait, now she wants federalism?!?!? When has Trump not been a federalist type of president? He didn’t pass ACA, DACA, or push national mask mandates/covid procecures.

      What a joke this site has become.

      1. Fist of Etiquette
        November.6.2020 at 10:39 am

        That’s from the Amash tweet.

  12. Ra's al Gore
    November.6.2020 at 10:12 am

    There’s A Reason People Suspect Fraud
    Especially when you look at some of what’s been reported in Georgia alone
    https://tomknighton.substack.com/p/theres-a-reason-people-suspect-fraud?fbclid=IwAR3OdNNlMSyqY2Q-66GDgWzyKU285jcR5pMUr83UaLf0wB47ooaYFeEmtY8

    Now, keep in mind that Georgia law requires absentee ballots to be received by the day of the election in order to be valid. That means any mistakes in ballots that could legally be accepted would be ballots already in county hands.

    How, pray tell, would anyone go door-to-door and “help” people fix ballots if those ballots aren’t even in these people’s homes?

    The easy answer is that they’re hoping to “help” people vote for Biden, then present these supposedly corrected ballots for processing.

    Is that the only possible answer, though?

    No, but it stinks to high heaven.

  13. Fist of Etiquette
    November.6.2020 at 10:12 am

    <i.New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the state may finally legalize marijuana this year because "the state is going to be desperate for funding."

    Ha, yeah, the black market is going to be shaking in its boots at the prospect.

    1. Bubba Jones
      November.6.2020 at 10:36 am

      They’ll kill people for selling loose joints on the street corner.

  14. Derp-o-Matic 6000
    November.6.2020 at 10:12 am

    I don’t know why I expected anything better from Reason.

  15. Nail
    November.6.2020 at 10:12 am

    Reason’s Liz Wolfe reviews Skin: A History of Nudity in the Movies.

    Not sure if I can handle being titillated this early in the day.

  16. Minadin
    November.6.2020 at 10:13 am

    Well, that’s one of the first tweets from Amash that I wholeheartedly agree with.

  17. Ra's al Gore
    November.6.2020 at 10:13 am

    https://monsterhunternation.com/2020/11/05/the-2020-election-fuckery-is-afoot/

    The massive turn out alone is a red flag.

    But as for doing better…

    The late night spikes that were enough to close all the Trump leads are a red flag.

    The statistically impossible breakdown of the ratios of these vote dumps is a red flag.

    The ratios of these dumps being far better than the percentages in the bluest of blue cities, even though the historical data does not match, red flag.

    The ratios of these vote dumps favoring Biden more in these few battlegrounds than the ratio for the rest of the country (even the bluest of the blue) red flag.

    Biden outperforming Obama among these few urban vote dumps, even though Trump picked up points in every demographic group in the rest of the country, red flag.

    The poll observers being removed. Red flag.

    The counters cheering as GOP observers are removed, red flag.

    The fact that the dem observers outnumber the GOP observers 3 to 1, red flag (and basis of the first lawsuit filed)

    The electioneering at the polls (on video), red flag.

    The willful violation of the court order requiring the separation of ballots by type, red flag.

    USPS whistleblower reporting to the Inspector General that today they were ordered to backdate ballots to yesterday, red flag.

    The video of 2 AM deliveries of what appear to be boxes of ballots with no chain of custody or other observers right before the late night miracle spikes, red flag.

    Any of those things would be enough to trigger an audit in the normal world. This many flags and I’d be giggling in anticipation of catching some thieves.

    And it isn’t that I have to do better. I’m just an gen pop observer who happens to be a retired auditor with a finely tuned bullshit detector. This is going to the courts.

    1. Rufus The Monocled
      November.6.2020 at 10:18 am

      Stop acting like a snowflake. This was a peaceful and legit election.

      And it’s totes fine Twitter continues to lock out Trump because muh private company.

      1. loveconstitution1789
        November.6.2020 at 10:33 am

        Remember when Lefties sure to make sure Trump could not block followers on Twatter?

        Presidential record.

        Now Presidential records doesnt matter for Lefties.

        1. a libertarian
          November.6.2020 at 10:43 am

          Remember when you guaranteed everyone for months that Trump would win in a blowout? lmao

          1. JesseAz
            November.6.2020 at 10:47 am

            Keep being happy and pretending youre a libertarian as the candidate of pro every war, GND, raised taxes, raised regultaions… wins.

      2. Bubba Jones
        November.6.2020 at 10:38 am

        Twitter was dead until Trump came along.

        If they continue to lock him out, they’ll die again.

        1. Derp-o-Matic 6000
          November.6.2020 at 10:45 am

          Twitter is a pox upon humanity. I’ll cheer its decline

        2. Gray_Jay
          November.6.2020 at 10:56 am

          They’ll become a supported crony like the rest of BigTech. They’re going nowhere. Well, not before their main investors cash out.

    2. MikeT1986
      November.6.2020 at 10:32 am

      More importantly, when’s the next MHI novel coming out?

    3. loveconstitution1789
      November.6.2020 at 10:32 am

      Biden is said to have 73,558,010 votes.
      Trump is said to have 69,669,113 votes.
      Biden 50.5%
      Trump 47.8%

      Biden is leading trump by 4M votes in California.

      Trump received 62,984,828 votes in 2016.
      Hillary received 65,853,514 votes.
      Trump 46.1%
      Hillary 48.2%

      The LP got more votes in 2016 than 2020, so Trump is not behind national trends in total votes in this election.

      Yet all key states have miraculous wins for Biden.

    4. JesseAz
      November.6.2020 at 10:47 am

      But you don’t understand. Trump is a meanie head so it doesn’t matter. Chipper, Brandy, Jeff, and the other fake libertarians (who admit to being globalists now) would rather have the authoritarian candidate win instead.

  18. Longtobefree
    November.6.2020 at 10:13 am

    “spreading grave but hysterical warnings about voter fraud for which none of them can muster any evidence”

    If video of Republican poll monitors being denied access to the counting room, even after a court order, is not evidence, what is?

    1. JesseAz
      November.6.2020 at 10:48 am

      That, and we shouldn’t go looking for any evidence of voter fraud so we can prove there is no voter fraud.

    2. Derp-o-Matic 6000
      November.6.2020 at 10:52 am

      Nothing is evidence. There is literally no amount of fraud or criminality, however clearly documented, that would get them to change the narrative.

  19. Ra's al Gore
    November.6.2020 at 10:13 am

    https://twitter.com/LokiJulianus/status/1324379331473346567

    Ackshually told normie friend: “imagine if Vlad Putin was losing an election and then multiple provinces simultaneously stopped counting votes only to start finding huge stacks of ballots (that no one has seen) in the dead of night giving him the exact margins he needed.”

  20. Fist of Etiquette
    November.6.2020 at 10:14 am

    Philadelphia police are investigating an alleged plan to attack the convention center where ballots are being counted.

    I hope they don’t have to pull police away from guarding where the votes are being manufactured.

  21. Ra's al Gore
    November.6.2020 at 10:14 am

    https://twitter.com/wretchardthecat/status/1324680830346653696

    JFK’s assassination made him into a legend. If Trump loses there won’t be any “Trump Fatigue” to plague a trumpian candidate in 2024. Instead you’ll have millions of angry supporters, combined with a population likely suffering buyers remorse over a Harris Admin.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      November.6.2020 at 10:15 am

      https://twitter.com/wretchardthecat/status/1324555250456358914

      I am reading the manuscript of a book and one of it’s main themes is that among the most lasting victories in history are defeats. Thermopylae, Masada, Roncesvalles, the Alamo to name few. The most dangerous and unkillable thing on earth is a legend.

    2. Bubba Jones
      November.6.2020 at 10:39 am

      The Trumpian candidate in 2024 will be Trump.

  22. Fist of Etiquette
    November.6.2020 at 10:15 am

    …we should all be ready for recounts.

    This election is too important to take any time with it.

  23. Rufus The Monocled
    November.6.2020 at 10:15 am

    Trump should take Hilary’s advice and not concede under any circumstance.

    Verify every single one of those votes.

  24. Ra's al Gore
    November.6.2020 at 10:16 am

    Coronavirus lockdown: Priti Patel wants police to stop protests of more than two
    https://www.thetimes.co.uk/edition/news/coronavirus-lockdown-priti-patel-wants-police-to-stop-protests-of-more-than-two-zdpv3xczx

    Protests involving more than two people will be prohibited during the lockdown, The Times understands.

    Ministers are poised to remove any exemption for protesters and say the rules need to be clear and fair.

    Priti Patel, the home secretary, briefed chief constables at the weekend and said that they would be expected to enforce the rules. However, some senior police officers are understood to be concerned that the move is too draconian for a liberal society.

  25. Ra's al Gore
    November.6.2020 at 10:17 am

    https://twitter.com/PhocaeanD/status/1324531466404044801

    Here is a list of 14+ thousand dead people who voted in Wayne County (Detroit): [removed by Ra for moderation]

    Here is the website where you can verify it: [removed by Ra for moderation]

    #23 CLAUDIA,MILLER,1918,48234 (You have to guess-check the month of birth)

    Go try it out.

  26. Ra's al Gore
    November.6.2020 at 10:18 am

    https://twitter.com/fleccas/status/1324375683657859072

    AND ANOTHER: 120 year old Terry Mathis (born 1900) apparently voted via absentee ballot in Wayne County, Michigan as well.

    It gets crazier. It says this person applied for an absentee ballot on 11/2/20, the ballot was then sent out AND returned in the same day (11/2/20).

    1. Rufus The Monocled
      November.6.2020 at 10:19 am

      ONE DEAD PERSON DOESN’T SWING AN ELECTION!

      And in any event, dead people were people too. Why would you suppress their vote?

    2. 68W58
      November.6.2020 at 10:23 am

      Doughboys deserve ballots!

    3. MikeT1986
      November.6.2020 at 10:35 am

      Read something on that, apparently it’s more likely an error on a input into the voter registry, but it would also be automatically flagged.

      If you work with Excel as an input into other systems you’ve probably encountered null-date conversion issues. Where it turns the blank cell into an arbitrary date, often 1/1/1900.

  27. Ra's al Gore
    November.6.2020 at 10:18 am

    https://twitter.com/JamesOKeefeIII/status/1324554873095000064

    The fraud is happening as we speak…they are going to be collecting and back-dating ballots in Pennsylvania TOMORROW according to our whistleblower

    1. Ra's al Gore
      November.6.2020 at 10:18 am

      https://twitter.com/JamesOKeefeIII/status/1324578171061211136

      PA
      @USPS
      whistleblower:

      ‘Postmaster is a
      @realDonaldTrump
      hater’

      “Ballots that are coming in today, tomorrow, yesterday, are all supposed to be postmarked the 3rd”

      “Still want us to pick up ballots tomorrow(November 6th, 2020)”

      1. Nail
        November.6.2020 at 10:21 am

        Okay, so my question is this, James O’Queefe makes all these Veritas vids which often seem like, dare I say ‘bombshells’, what ever comes of any of them ? Like it seems like literally nothing ever happens.

        1. JesseAz
          November.6.2020 at 10:51 am

          The media, including Reason, ignore them as if they never happened. Most gullible but useful idiots don’t see it in their 15 minute newscast in the morning or in their FB feed filtered for the pro narrative news… so it never happened. See Chipper.

        2. Ra's al Gore
          November.6.2020 at 10:53 am

          Because the fix is in and Dems are unaccountable.

  28. Ra's al Gore
    November.6.2020 at 10:19 am

    https://twitter.com/johnrobertsFox/status/1324509478138597377

    Letter to the Clark County, NV District Attorney alleging voter fraud by people who were not legal residents of Clark County.

    1. Lord of Strazele
      November.6.2020 at 10:56 am

      Trump lives in Washington DC but voted in Florida.

  29. Don't look at me!
    November.6.2020 at 10:19 am

    They told us ,months ago the results would be delayed. Now it’s because Trump.

  30. Ra's al Gore
    November.6.2020 at 10:19 am

    Totes legal:

    https://twitter.com/imillhiser/status/1324464685865967624

    Just tossing this out:

    Wyoming Sen. John Barrasso won his last race by 75,000 votes — a landslide b/c no one lives in Wyoming.

    It would cost Michael Bloomberg 7% of his fortune to pay 80,000 Democrats $50,000 each to live in Wyoming long enough to vote in a Senate election.

  31. Ra's al Gore
    November.6.2020 at 10:20 am

    https://twitter.com/gummibear737/status/1324675193172840448

    So far I’ve seen no proof of election fraud in Milwaukee, Detroit, Philadelphia, or Atlanta

    But there sure is smoke

    Georgia:
    And the update to this chart with new numbers will show an even greater spike

    ex: Fulton is now +92K Dem vs 2016 and +101K vs 2008 (Obama)

  32. Velvet Thunder
    November.6.2020 at 10:20 am

    Gotta love ENB including that Amash tweet about “stop…making the presidency something to obsess over,” in an article that otherwise is 100% obsessing over the presidency. Is that supposed to be self-deprecating?

    1. Nail
      November.6.2020 at 10:23 am

      ENB is a masochist with very low self-awareness. Probably eases the pain.

  33. Jerryskids
    November.6.2020 at 10:20 am

    It’s a shame Trump can’t just go quietly into that good night the way so many other good Republicans have when they had elections stolen from them. Or are we pretending that there was no voter fraud in the Nixon/Kennedy election? Or any Chicago election for the last 75 years or so? Or in the Norm Coleman/Al Franken election? Or in the Mel Carnahan “election”? Or in LBJ’s congressional election? Or in Frank Lautenberg’s unretirement election?

    1. Nail
      November.6.2020 at 10:33 am

      Trump himself gave a speech last night that included allegations of wild—and utterly unsubstantiated—fraud. “This is a case where they’re trying to steal an election. They’re trying to rig an election, and we can’t let that happen,” said the president.

      ENB I am so so sorry life has been hard on you. Really I am. Being born looking the way you do, with the size brain you have, I’d be a delusional retard too. Life isn’t fair. There’s classic trope about women either having brains or beauty, and yea God really effed up this one, no doubt about it. You got the short end of the stick. But know, that we as humans control our own destiny. There’s still hope for you. You can learn. You can apply more makeup. You can stop writing these insane articles that aren’t based in reality. You have options, babe, never give up.

      1. JesseAz
        November.6.2020 at 10:53 am

        Don’t forget being forced to be a beard for a Vox writer.

    2. Nail
      November.6.2020 at 10:33 am

      woops not meant as a reply.

    3. loveconstitution1789
      November.6.2020 at 10:36 am

      Goes to show how Biden knows he and Hunter would be indicted.

      He had to run and win to pardon criminals and hopefully Harris would pardon him. Pretty sweet deal.

  34. Rossami
    November.6.2020 at 10:25 am

    Gridlock is a feature, not a bug. Everything about the US constitution set different arms of government against each other in the hope that they’d leave the rest of us alone.

    1. loveconstitution1789
      November.6.2020 at 10:37 am

      Funny how when Democrats want to be in power, they say there will be gridlock.

      Trump as President with a GOP Senate and Democrat House is NOT gridlock for some reason.

  35. Ra's al Gore
    November.6.2020 at 10:25 am

    The election will be blatantly stolen, the remaining Senate seats will be blatantly stolen, the Senate and courts will be packed and Harris will rule by decree for 10-12 years, and there is no stopping it. The fix is in. Welcome to Venezuela, which you will cheer on because you have so much emotionally invested in “Orange Man Bad” that you can’t admit you threw away democracy.

    Thank you, never Trump, for ending democracy because Orange Man Bad wanted to bury some metal posts in the desert.

    Y’all do realize:

    A. your white supremacist President outperformed decades of GOP history with minorities

    B. his leaving 1/21/21 peacefully will shoot down all the “fascist dictator” bullshit you’ve been handing us for 4 years. Fascist dictators don’t do that.

    1. John
      November.6.2020 at 10:41 am

      No they are not. Have some faith. They are not stealing the Senate.

      1. Ra's al Gore
        November.6.2020 at 10:46 am

        What’s stopping them? Nobody in a position of authority is going to. Even Bush v. Gore was the SC siding with local authorities. The SC doesn’t want to face a violent antifa mob.

        I can’t find the link to the “The EC is unconstitutional despite being explicitly in the Constitution” article, but the packed SC will rule that to be the case and all subsequent elections will be decided by manufactured votes in Commiefornia.

        1. John
          November.6.2020 at 10:55 am

          The entire world watching two Senate elections. And note, they haven’t stolen Georgia yet. Trump is still ahead. And that is with this amount of fraud. They would be unable to do that again and the margin in a runoff would be way beyond what they had to overcome with Trump.

    2. MikeT1986
      November.6.2020 at 10:44 am

      A. your white supremacist President outperformed decades of GOP history with minorities

      I hope this election helps end the mindset of Demographics as destiny.

  36. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    November.6.2020 at 10:26 am

    It is difficult to comprehend the magnitude of Biden’s stunning landslide victory.

    A vivid comment by @ChrisCuomo about the popular vote total: “Huge rejection for Donald Trump. No one has ever gotten the spanking that he is getting in the general right now.”

    Anyone who’s been reading my comments knows I predicted a Biden win all along. But even I am shocked at how dramatic his margin of victory is.

    #BlueWave2020

  37. Leo Kovalensky II
    November.6.2020 at 10:29 am

    This election reaffirms the importance of constitutionalism and federalism. Stop giving the federal government—and especially the president—so much unwarranted power and making the presidency something to obsess over. Localism means more happy people.

    This guy absolutely gets it. It’s a shame the Republicans pushed him out. Repubs shouldn’t be surprised that libertarians didn’t vote for them.

    1. John
      November.6.2020 at 10:39 am

      Yeah, you are going to get so much federalism under Biden. How stupid can you get Leo? Really

  38. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
    November.6.2020 at 10:33 am

    Always enjoy reading news written by the light of Twitter. No real research, no fact checking, just hatred of republicans and Trump and that is what drives this place.

  39. Nail
    November.6.2020 at 10:33 am

    Trump himself gave a speech last night that included allegations of wild—and utterly unsubstantiated—fraud. “This is a case where they’re trying to steal an election. They’re trying to rig an election, and we can’t let that happen,” said the president.

    ENB I am so so sorry life has been hard on you. Really I am. Being born looking the way you do, with the size brain you have, I’d be a delusional retard too. Life isn’t fair. There’s classic trope about women either having brains or beauty, and yea God really effed up this one, no doubt about it. You got the short end of the stick. But know, that we as humans control our own destiny. There’s still hope for you. You can learn. You can apply more makeup. You can stop writing these insane articles that aren’t based in reality. You have options, babe, never give up.

  40. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    November.6.2020 at 10:34 am

    Biden hasn’t even taken office yet and already he’s helping the richest people on the planet.

    The top 21 wealthiest people each earned at least hundreds of millions, and in many cases billions, of dollars yesterday.

    Reason.com’s benefactor Charles Koch earned $1,040,000,000. In a single day. Imagine how much he’ll prosper after Biden’s inauguration!

    #AllBillionairesMatter

    1. Nail
      November.6.2020 at 10:51 am

      Billionaire Lives Matter

  41. Under_Pressure
    November.6.2020 at 10:36 am

    There is clearly fuckery afoot in several Dem stronghold cities- not surprising, and probably not new. Absentee ballots for dead people, filling out ballots after the fact, etc. That being said, to get the 10s of thousands it takes two swing an election by those means is… a lot of work and coordination. Maybe it made the difference, but it would be a tough road.

    The biggest glaring question to me right now- and if there is a good answer I haven’t seen it yet- is the WI numbers. 90-ish percent turnout? That is so far out of line with any election result in the state ever, as well as other states, there simply must be an investigation. It is almost a statistical impossibility. Unless the rolls were recently purged (haven’t looked into that), that is probably 95% or better of actual live voters in the state. Heck, I’m pretty sure covid has killed 50 million Wisconsinites in the past 8 months alone- it’s surprising there was anyone left to vote at all!

    Regardless of the final outcome, I think this will prompt some much-needed reforms in a number of states, if not the entire nation. Hell, I bet support for voter ID requirements will be sky high across the board. Florida cleaned their shit up after 2000, and have been a model of quick and uncontroversial vote tabulation since. Hopefully this prompts WI, MI, PA, GA, etc. at a minimum to do likewise.

    1. End Child Unemployment
      November.6.2020 at 10:57 am

      If PA, WI, MI, and GA clean up their process, how are no name local officials going to get rich helping people win elections in a totally legitimate way?

  42. bobby oshea
    November.6.2020 at 10:38 am

    “Earlier in the day, Trump was demanding that ballots stop being counted—apparently necessitating someone explaining to him that if they stopped now, Biden would definitely win.”

    Wow! the contempt and condescension of such a line!

  43. Geiger Goldstaedt
    November.6.2020 at 10:38 am

    Gridlock my ass.

    We’re headed toward a uniparty Democrat state that will be upended at every pivot point by a progressive maniac.

    I do not want to hear ANY libertarian complaints over the inevitable excesses of the next four years.

    Not a fucking peep.

    1. John
      November.6.2020 at 10:42 am

      I don’t think we are. Regardless, any Libertarian who suddenly decides they can complain about a President Biden can go fuck themselves. You assholes did everything in your power to make it happen, own it.

      1. MikeT1986
        November.6.2020 at 10:45 am

        You tell ’em, it’s important to never introspect.

      2. Geiger Goldstaedt
        November.6.2020 at 10:46 am

        Indeed.

        As it stands, “libertarians” gave Biden Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Nevada, Michigan and, when the smoke clears, most likely Arizona.

        That’s where libertarians and their principles got them. A socialist administration.

        “Principles.”

  44. Kungpowderfinger
    November.6.2020 at 10:42 am

    “Republicans denounce Trump fraud allegations”
    All part of the return to politics as usual. Fun while it lasted. With the nation so split, there was no way that Trump could have won decisively enough to overcome the margin of fraud in the battleground states.

    1. Geiger Goldstaedt
      November.6.2020 at 10:50 am

      Margin of fraud = every clown that voted for Jorgensen

  45. Ken Shultz
    November.6.2020 at 10:46 am

    For people looking for real facts in the Nevada recount, here’s a great article from the local newspaper in Las Vegas:

    https://www.reviewjournal.com/news/politics-and-government/nevada/gop-campaigns-voter-file-lawsuit-alleging-improper-votes-in-nevada-2175711/

    Some basic facts:

    1) There are two separate allegations proceeding.

    One lawsuit claims that they have a list of 3,000 ineligible people casting ballots–including dead people. This is plausible because Nevada mailed everyone a ballot regardless of whether you asked for it–so if they mailed you a ballot for someone who had recently died, it would be easy to fill out and mail in that ballot.

    The second allegation claims that they have a list of 3,062 ineligible voters–and they’re listing ballots that were mailed to certain addresses. These should be fairly simple to verify.

    2) The machine they’re using to validate signatures for mail in ballots in Clark County (Las Vegas area) are not used in any of the other counties in Nevada. This may be illegal by Nevada state law.

    “The machine in question, county officials have said repeatedly, is only the first step in the signature verification process. If it rejects a signature, as it does 70 percent of the time, that ballot goes to county staff for verification”

    I don’t care that it rejects 70% of the signatures. The question is whether it’s using the same criteria as they are in other counties, and the question is whether it’s validating some some that it shouldn’t. Should the outcome of the election depend on a machine that’s so inaccurate in validating signatures that it rejects 70% of the signatures it scans?

    1. Ken Shultz
      November.6.2020 at 10:49 am

      Are we supposed to believe that 30% of the signatures are valid just because the machine is so inaccurate that it rejects 70% as invalid?

      Inaccurate is inaccurate.

    2. John
      November.6.2020 at 10:51 am

      I think Trump has a better case than is being portrayed. I think the Democrats know he does. So, what they are doing is trying to declare the election over and make the courts overturn a decided election to rule in Trump’s favor.

      1. Ken Shultz
        November.6.2020 at 10:55 am

        They definitely want the election to be over and call it for Trump.

        Social media appears to be in on it (regardless of whether they really are), too, by censoring speech questioning the validity of the count.

        When was the last time a sitting president’s party gained seats in the House but the sitting president lost the national election?

        1. John
          November.6.2020 at 10:56 am

          Never. The whole thing is a farce and everyone knows it.

  46. John
    November.6.2020 at 10:49 am

    I would prefer Trump win and I think he would too. If however Biden manages to win this, and it is hardly clear he will, it will only be because of massive fraud enabled by mail in ballots. The mail in ballots only exist because of the dreaded WuFlu. Even if Biden wins, everyone on both sides admits the entire thing is a mess. The Republicans control the legislatures of most of these swing states. I think it is very unlikely that mail in ballots will be allowed in anything other than the bluest of states going forward. That means the Wiley Coyote trick the Democrats pulled this year will not be available to them in future elections.

    Second, the Democratic party is splitting apart. Joe Biden is never going to satisfy the hard left, especially without the Senate. If Biden wins, his administration will be one giant disappointment for the hard left. They won’t even get their coveted political appointments. McConnell has already said a Republican controlled Senate is not going to approve Lizzy Warren for Treasury or any of the other wet dream Cabinet appointments the left has. So, Biden will be stuck with a bunch of stuffed shirt moderates and never Trump Republicans and the left will be out in the cold and will lose its mind accordingly.

    Third, it is going to be difficult if not impossible to bring the minority voters who went for Trump back to the Democratic Party and also placate the left. They didn’t leave because of some personal love of Trump. The left because they reject identity politics and the hard left. The Democrats can’t win them back without repudiating the hard left. And that is not going to happen because doing so will split the party.

    Biden would enter office with no popular mandate, charisma or any particular reason to be President other than the powers that be put him there. Worse still, I can tell you from my leftist friends on Facebook, leftists have mostly lost their mind and see any Biden win as “the people have spoken” and a mandate to get everything they want. When they don’t, they are going to feel angry, bitter and betrayed. There is no reasoning with them or getting them to shut up and take whatever the party gives them once in power like the Democrats used to be able to do with the left.

    Meanwhile, if Biden wins by cheating the entire GOP base will be radicalized to a degree never seen. Independents will see all of the ugliness and see how screwed up the election was and expect Biden to make peace and reach out to the Republicans and try to form some kind of government that everyone can live with. If he doesn’t do that, everyone but the left will turn on him. If he does, his base will feel betrayed and turn on him. Biden would have no realistic path forward that didn’t result in him being hated by virtually everyone.

    A President Harris would be in even worse shape. She never even got elected by fraud. And when Biden’s health slips and he dies or retires with dementia in a year or two the country is going to be pissed. Remember, there are millions of people out there who call themselves Democrats and independents who are not fanatics but get their information from the MSM. And those people never heard the truth about Biden and really have no idea how bad his health and mental state is. When it turns out he is a sick old man who should be in a nursing home and they end up with a President they never voted for and was never on the ballot, they are not going to be happy. And the Democrats wouldn’t have Trump around anymore to appeal to their delicate sensibilities.

    I agree with the people who say Biden winning the Presidency this way is a poisoned chalice. The country is realigning. And that realignment is not about Trump. Trump just took advantage of it. You can see the realignment in the down ballot races and how badly the Democrats did. This was going to be their big revenge against Trump. And they ended up getting their clocks cleaned at every level and will only take back the White House through monumental fraud.

    People are talking about how they could take the Senate in 22. If they still have Trump to kick around and unite the party and bully dumb suburban independents with, maybe. But without that, they are going to split into a thousand pieces and all those races that look so sure now with the old electorate will not be sure at all.

    It all comes down to holding the Senate. Do that and the Democrats will not be able to do any permanent damage like Obamacre. Let them have the Senate, then all bets are off. I will say, however, they are going to have the smallest majority in the House in history. Even with majorities in both, they still might not be able to get court packing and the green new deal and the real crazy shit that would destroy the country through Congress.

  47. End Child Unemployment
    November.6.2020 at 10:50 am

    Boy for an election where there is zero no none zip indication of any voting irregularities, it sure is weird that apparently 90% of the reason commentariat think skulduggery is afoot. Even Fist, our Primus Pilus, is calling bullshit!

    1. John
      November.6.2020 at 10:53 am

      The same people who believed Trump was a Russian agent for four years now claim that voter fraud in Philadelphia and Detroit is just a “conspiracy theory”.

  48. Geiger Goldstaedt
    November.6.2020 at 10:52 am

    Democrats are likely to take the Senate, and the Presidency.

    The game is over.

    But, at least the posters here still have their principle and I anticipate most of them, the vehement lefties pretending to be libertarians, will never post here again.

    1. John
      November.6.2020 at 10:55 am

      They are not taking the Senate.

      1. Geiger Goldstaedt
        November.6.2020 at 10:56 am

        How so?

        1. John
          November.6.2020 at 10:56 am

          They won’t win any runoffs in Georgia.

  49. Earth Skeptic
    November.6.2020 at 10:54 am

    ‘Trump himself gave a speech last night that included allegations of wild—and utterly unsubstantiated—fraud. “This is a case where they’re trying to steal an election. They’re trying to rig an election, and we can’t let that happen,” said the president.

    “It was an imagined version of reality,” The New York Times writes, “one in which he was not losing but the victim of a wide-ranging conspiracy stretching across the country in multiple cities, counties and states, involving untold numbers of people all somehow collaborating to steal the election in ways he could not actually explain.”‘

    I would love to see the pieces that the NYT had ready to publish had the vote tallies and trends gone the other way.

  50. Derp-o-Matic 6000
    November.6.2020 at 10:58 am

    Republicans had massive unexpected gains at every level on every state, including PA, MI, WI, and GA, but the president himself somehow loses.

    Totally believable.

Please to post comments