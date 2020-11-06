Election 2020

Where Do Libertarians Go From Here?

Libertarians would have a more promising future if they spent less time worrying about national elections and more time working politically at the local level.

|

(Paul Hennessy / SOPA Images/Sipa/Newscom)

At a Libertarian convention years ago, one of the party's candidates started saying, "When I'm president of the United States." I chuckled and responded: "Well, that isn't going to happen." We all knew then—and know now—that the Libertarian Party (L.P.) candidate has zero chance of ever sitting behind the Resolute Desk.

After former New Mexico Gov. Gary Johnson won the L.P. nomination in 2016, libertarian activists thought it was their year to put the party on the map. Well, that was the view of those who weren't mad about Johnson's lack of ideological purity and his not-particularly-libertarian running mate, former Republican Bill Weld.

At the time, some optimism seemed warranted. The race pitted an enormously unpopular Democratic candidate against a vulgar Republican one, which—in theory, anyway—should have created a hunger for an experienced ticket offering sensible limited-government solutions.

After the ticket garnered 3.27 percent of the vote, I received a press release celebrating that accomplishment, which was a record-setting vote haul for the Libertarian Party. That was perhaps 47 percent and 270 electors short of making any difference, but such are the small victories that keep libertarians going. I remember when state party leaders celebrated their elected officials, with a member of a water board leading the show.

After Tuesday's vote, Libertarian Party nominee Jo Jorgensen drew around 1 percent of the vote. It has nothing to do with her personality, which is pleasant, or her campaign, which seemed fine. This year's election was a referendum on Donald Trump. The major parties have convinced the nation that this was the Most Important Election Ever—and the wrong outcome would lead America into (pick one) socialism or fascism. Why "waste" a vote?

My goal isn't to dump on the L.P., even though it wouldn't take much research to chronicle its long-running failures. The two major parties dominate the national discussion. They have put impediments in the way of third-party ballot and debate access. Although libertarianism has deep roots within the nation's history, most Americans are not libertarians. That makes party building a tough row to hoe.

Democrats and Republicans have evolved largely into warring cultural tribes rather than vessels of ideological consistency. As government grows and both parties fight over who controls the levers of power, it's harder to stay relevant with our less-is-more approach toward governance. It's difficult even to get our policy ideas onto the national stage.

To make matters worse, libertarians have irreconcilable disagreements. Many libertarian colleagues despise the president and view him as a wannabe authoritarian, while others are convinced that he's the most libertarian president in ages. In 2014, Jeffrey Tucker wrote about two main libertarian camps, which he termed "humanitarians" and "brutalists."

The humanitarians believe in liberty because it "allows peaceful human cooperation" and "keeps violence at bay," he argued. "It allows for capital formation and prosperity. It protects human rights of all against invasion. It allows human associations of all sorts to flourish on their own terms."

By contrast, brutalists like liberty because "it allows people to assert their individual preferences, to form homogeneous tribes, to work out their biases in action, to ostracize people based on 'politically incorrect' standards." It allows them "to hate to their heart's content so long as no violence is used as a means, to shout down people based on their demographics or political opinions." I call them "get off my lawn" libertarians.

I count myself among the humanitarians, but my point is the chasm between these self-identified libertarian groups is as deep as the one separating progressive Democrats from nationalist conservatives. It's hard to build a national movement that resonates with the public when our own movement is bitterly divided.

The Orange County Register recently interviewed Jorgensen and came away impressed. In a pre-election editorial, the newspaper argued that she "deserves to be heard." While her overall ideas were worthy of discussion, she had nothing illuminating to say in response to my question about how we, as libertarians, should proceed in our increasingly non-libertarian world.

I've long argued that libertarians should focus their politicking on the local level, at building a bottom-up rather than top-down movement. California's city council and supervisor races are nonpartisan, which gives third-party candidates real opportunities to actually win office. We shouldn't underestimate how much we can achieve at that level.

For instance, former Calimesa Mayor Jeff Hewitt, now a Riverside County supervisor, led the reform of his city's fire department to reduce pension liabilities—something officials in the Orange County city of Placentia officials echoed. The legislature then passed a law halting such reforms out of fear that it would spread (and endanger union pay packages), but this was a testament to how much change one elected libertarian can accomplish.

A libertarian has again failed to become president or to even seriously be in the running. Perhaps libertarians have a more promising future if we spend less time worrying about national elections and more time championing our good ideas—and working politically at the local level.

This column was first published in The Orange County Register.

Steven Greenhut is western region director for the R Street Institute and was previously the Union-Tribune's California columnist.

  1. Terry Anne Lieber (Don't Feed Tony)
    November.6.2020 at 8:06 am

    Where do libertarians go from here?
    Presumably to the neo-Gulags, along with all conservatives and wrong-thinkers of course. That is, if they get away with the most blatant election fraud in the history of this country to install President Biden Harris.

    1. Eric
      November.6.2020 at 8:24 am

      What “blatant” election fraud do you speak of? Evidence or STFU please.

      1. CLM1227
        November.6.2020 at 8:35 am

        There’s evidence everywhere documented and censored by Twitter. Exit the propaganda machine and be enlightened.

        1. Eric
          November.6.2020 at 8:43 am

          I asked for evidence not conjecture.

          1. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
            November.6.2020 at 9:19 am

            You have a tiny little penis. Evidence!

      2. Terry Anne Lieber (Don't Feed Tony)
        November.6.2020 at 8:55 am

        If it isn’t sufficiently blatant for you to see through this fraud, then there’s not enough evidence in this world for me to prove it to you.

        1. Eric
          November.6.2020 at 9:09 am

          Negative. It’s your job to provide evidence to back up your accusations, not mine. Do you have any? Or just logical fallacies?

  2. SIV
    November.6.2020 at 8:08 am

    The perennial post-election piece since the high-water Electoral College mark of 1972.

  3. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    November.6.2020 at 8:19 am

    “spent less time worrying about national elections”

    I disagree.

    The fundamental, non-negotiable principle of Koch / Reason libertarianism is open borders. And we’re not going to get open borders with an occasional Libertarian Party victory in a state legislature race.

    #ImmigrationAboveAll

  4. Squirrelloid
    November.6.2020 at 8:23 am

    “The legislature then passed a law halting such reforms out of fear that it would spread…”

    This is of course the argument against *solely* focusing at the local level, embedded right there in the author’s article.

    I think the ‘why not both?’ response is the right one. Yes, there are tradeoffs, because money is finite, but running a presidential candidate forces the party to establish ballot access, and while i’m not expert, i think that spills down the ballot – ie, the presidential candidate enables (potentially) a lot of other candidates to get on the ballot, and where it might be more expensive to establish ballot access for them otherwise.

    But so why don’t we have more libertarians running in local and state elections? Money is probably one reason. But a bigger reason is its probably hard to find candidates who actually want to run. Most libertarians probably don’t want to be in government office. (We want less government for lots of reasons – who wants to do a job that they view as unnecessary, inefficient, wasteful, or counter-productive?)

  5. SaulRosenberg
    November.6.2020 at 8:27 am

    As a libbertarion I will NEVER vote for anyone else outside the party until WEED IS LEGAL IN EVERY STATE.
    CANNABIS OR BUST.

  6. Rat on a train
    November.6.2020 at 8:27 am

    Perhaps libertarians have a more promising future if we spend less time worrying about Libertarians and more time worrying about libertarians.
    The Libertarian Party has been a clusterfuck for a long time.

  7. creech
    November.6.2020 at 8:29 am

    I hope the journalists, historians, and political analysts at Reason will look back at how the Socialist Partie(s) never won the presidency but have, 100 years later, had many of their ideas installed by the Republicans and Democrats. Would Fabian Libertarianism succeed? Would today’s Libertarians even consider the idea of incremental, issue by issue, change?

    1. Roberta
      November.6.2020 at 8:41 am

      And the way they did that was by being Republicans, Democrats, and independents, and also activists who weren’t even directly involved in politics.

      Fabian everything succeeds, it’s how everything we have now got that way.

    2. Roberta
      November.6.2020 at 8:49 am

      The main impediment I see to libertarians’ success in that regard is, paradoxically, an inordinate desire to be the boss, and only the boss, rather than ascending thru the ranks slowly by starting as one following the boss rather than being hir. The existing successful political organizations want volunteers very badly, they’re just not looking for a newbie coming in and trying to tell them what to do. It’s the same even in volunteer organizations that have absolutely nothing to do with government, but in which people have different ideas of directions to go in, such as when it comes to coaching children in sports. You earn trust and eventually authority by going along with the existing leadership for several years.

      1. creech
        November.6.2020 at 8:59 am

        I think there is a paucity of principled libertarians who want to work their way up by supporting such cretins as Rick Santorum and Kamala Harris. You don’t move very far up any ladder by being a reluctant team member.

        1. Roberta
          November.6.2020 at 9:06 am

          But that’s how they got to be Rick Santorum and Kamala Harris. If they had any influence at all, it was in that they were at one time a reluctant team member. Maybe those individuals never were, and only had people above them who positively motivated them, but then those individuals had no influence and you’re looking at the wrong example.

          The world has not always been the way it is now, it’s always changing. It got to be the way it is now by the actions of people, whether they were working with pre-existing cretins or not.

          And besides, how many of the people you’re going to encounter at first are Rick Santorum or Kamala Harris? You’re going to start out by working with people who are much less prominent, and among them people who are more susceptible to influence by you.

        2. Roberta
          November.6.2020 at 9:15 am

          Did you ever try asking one of them, or somebody like them, how they got to be the Rick Santorum or the Kamala Harris we know? They’ll tell you, and I’m sure they won’t lie. They’ll regale you with long stories both about how/why they became activists and how they came to the ideas they have now. They’ll talk about the difficulties they had to overcome, and how they did so.

          A lot of the answers usually turn out to be influential people (or even deities!) in their past. Well, there’s one approach you can take even if you don’t want to be a politician: Be one of those individuals who turns out to be an influence on them. And if they say some of it came from God, then be an individual who influences God, because men made gods in their own image.

  8. Roberta
    November.6.2020 at 8:37 am

    The author never addresses the basic question: Why should libertarians have a political party of our own? And the evidence it gives in favor of running for any office is success in a nonpartisan election.

    The two largest political parties in the USA have proven their success in getting candidates elected, about equally to each other, and in being able to adapt to changing circumstances by adopting whatever interests and ideologies enable them to win about half the time. Why look to buck their proven success instead of getting in on their action?

    1. Eric
      November.6.2020 at 9:07 am

      The concept of liberty has to begin with a lesson on the nature of rights. Neither conservatives nor especially progressives understand the concepts of positive vs negative rights. When a person is taught from a young age that their rights are “granted” by higher authorities it’s understandable that they fall prey to one of the two political factions. That, as well as indifference and especially tribalism is why libertarian-thought can’t gain traction in our society.
      Even here, in this “libertarian” comment section tribalism dominates everything. If the majority of so called libertarians fall prey to one party, what chance does the rest of society have?

      1. Roberta
        November.6.2020 at 9:19 am

        People don’t have to understand any such thing. Everybody can understand concepts the way they’re comfortable with, and they needn’t even understand the concepts you think it’s important for them to understand in order to do your bidding.

        That’s one problem with many libertarian activists: thinking they need to turn people into philosophers.

  9. Sometimes a Great Notion
    November.6.2020 at 8:51 am

    Where Do Libertarians Go From Here?

    Gun range
    Church
    Their place of employment
    Favorite watering hole
    ….
    You know go about our daily lives.

  10. mikegriffith1
    November.6.2020 at 8:51 am

    Where do Libertarians go from here? They should go to Biden’s campaign HQ to collect their reward for handing Biden the election. If Libertarians in WI and GA had voted for Trump, he would have won those states. If Libertarians in NC had voted for Trump, he would be far enough ahead that they would have called the state for him yesterday. If Libertarians in PA had voted for Trump, he would be slightly ahead instead of slightly behind.

    I hope you folks are proud of yourselves, and I hope you enjoy four years of Biden-Harris.

    1. Sarah Palin's Buttplug 2
      November.6.2020 at 8:54 am

      We don’t owe Trump/GOP shit.

    2. creech
      November.6.2020 at 9:01 am

      If Republicans hadn’t treated Ron Paul like dog crap on their shoe, maybe libertarians would have stuck around the GOP.

    3. Knutsack
      November.6.2020 at 9:19 am

      Give up our principles, so your candidate can win? No thanks. I AM proud of the way I voted.

    4. Roberta
      November.6.2020 at 9:20 am

      Every election for every office, a new crop has to learn new lessons from the results.

  11. Sarah Palin's Buttplug 2
    November.6.2020 at 8:52 am

    In 2014, Jeffrey Tucker wrote about two main libertarian camps, which he termed “humanitarians” and “brutalists.”

    Or you can say the “cosmo” or “paleo” factions instead.

    The brutalist/paleo faction desires a separate tribal/religious identity and are comfortable throwing around religious dogma. “Liberty” to them is confined to operation within their dogma. They need an authoritarian like Trump to police this division and keep the undesirables out.

    I guess us classic liberals will always be at odds with the paleo/brutalist faction.

  12. Roberta
    November.6.2020 at 9:00 am

    Ideas have consequences, but ideas don’t produce them by themselves. You don’t get to get the consequences you want by having the best ideas, because best is always a matter of opinion, and everybody thinks the ideas they already have are the best or they wouldn’t have them.

    You don’t get to talk down to the people who are, or whose ideas are, currently in charge, by telling them your ideas are better, listen to you! Usually the acquisition of ideas is very path-dependent. They say you can’t reason out of a certain idea those who weren’t reasoned into it, but a more complete description is that you don’t get to influence things according to whatever you think is the best means of influence at the time you come along; you catch them in the condition they’re already in, with all their history of getting there. You weren’t the important person in this person’s life who had inordinate influence in hir thinking thenceforth, you’re where you are with them right now.

  13. Ken Shultz
    November.6.2020 at 9:01 am

    Until you come to terms with Duverger’s Law, you’re a blind man in a dark room looking for a black cat that isn’t there.

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Duverger%27s_law

    In short, because of single member districts, the Libertarian Party will never be more than a spoiler. Our only real hope is to infiltrate one of the two major parties–which has been done successfully in the past. FDR lifted the platform of the Socialist Party of America and implemented it as the New Deal (link below). Having someone do that with our “platform” is the best argument for the Libertarian Party.

    Our mission as libertarians is to persuade enough of our fellow Americans to want a more libertarian world. The Libertarian Party is useful in that regard because it gives us an opportunity to engage average Americans when they’re thinking about politics during the election cycle. The Libertarian Party is like the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade. It gives us an opportunity to sell ourselves to the general public during the election cycle when they’re thinking about what to buy their relatives for Christmas.

    Don’t get confused and think that the Libertarian Party parade will ever actually take over the government as a third party. Ross Perot’s Reform Party won 19% of the popular vote in 1992–and not a single electoral vote. The Republicans largely absorbed his message into the Contract with American two years later, and the Republicans took the House with it for the first time in decades in 1994.

    That is a textbook example of Duverger’s Law in action. The libertarian road to influence and power is indirect–and that’s okay! If you still don’t understand Duverger’s Law, read it over and over again until you get it. We’re in a rip tide. The solution is not to try to swim straight back to the beach. We need to make a 90 degree turn and swim parallel to the beach–until we get out of the current pulling us out to sea. Otherwise, we’ll exhaust ourselves and never make it to the beach.

    Our mission as libertarians is to persuade people and to infiltrate the Republican party–because the Republican party isn’t fundamentally opposed to capitalism like the Democrats. Someday, when we manage to persuade enough of our fellow Americans to want libertarian and capitalist policies, more and more Republicans will start piling onto the libertarian bandwagon. That’s how the socialists made FDR implement the New Deal, and that’s the way we’ll make America libertarian–by having our “platform” adopted by one of the two major parties, one that benefits rather than suffers at the hands of Duverger’s Law.

    1. Sometimes a Great Notion
      November.6.2020 at 9:11 am

      Doesn’t the Ross Perot platform absorption by the Repubs damage your point of taking over by within. Put enough outside pressure on the Repubs and they’ll be forced to give the LP a bone.

      Better example might be the Tea Party pressure within the Repubs base. Of course that had some failings of its own but did get the sequester passed.

    2. Ken Shultz
      November.6.2020 at 9:13 am

      Here’s the Socialist Party of America’s platform from 1928 (with notes about what was done in reality on each plank courtesy of Milton Friedman):

      http://libertarianmajority.net/socialist-party-of-america-1928-platform

      FDR pretty much lifted it in its entirety, and it became the central blueprint of the Democratic Party from that point in time up to and including now. Even Johnson’s Great Society finds its foundation in that platform and FDR’s implementation.

      If we ever achieved as much influence and long term policy changes as the Socialist Party of America did by way of the Democrats, we will have had a lasting and meaningful impact on America and will have made our world significantly more libertarian and capitalist.

      It isn’t necessary for the Libertarian Party to win elections and seize power. It is only necessary for us to persuade our friends and family to want freedom and capitalism. Persuasion is hard. You generally need to care about the people you want to persuade. You need to ground your arguments in facts and intellectual honesty. These things don’t come easy. They require effort and practice, and the impact sometimes takes years to come to fruition. The strategy of persuading our fellow Americans to want more liberty, however, has the advantage of being the only thing that will work–and that’s one hell of an advantage.

  14. swillfredo pareto
    November.6.2020 at 9:01 am

    The race pitted an enormously unpopular Democratic candidate against a vulgar Republican one,

    We get it, you sit at the table with the cool kids. I am not sure in which universe Hillary is a less vulgar human than Trump but it is not the one I reside in. It takes every fiber of Hillary’s existence to try to hide the fact she is:

    a: lacking in cultivation, perception, or taste : COARSE
    b: morally crude, undeveloped, or unregenerate : GROSS
    c: ostentatious or excessive in expenditure or display

    It helps to have an obsequious press whose fulltime job is to strap on their Clinton kneepads and auger the illusion she is not purebred white trash.

    Trump embellishes his vulgarity.

  15. Sometimes a Great Notion
    November.6.2020 at 9:02 am

    Can I be a humanitarian brutalist libertarian? I love the human flourishing aspect but also like to scream, “get off my lawn”. Call me greedy but I want it all in life.

  16. The New Number Two
    November.6.2020 at 9:05 am

    Where do all the parties go from here?

    Democrats will no longer be the #Resistance party. They don’t have their own messianic figure to define the agenda this time around, and McConnell is the only Republican leader left to villainize, rally forces against, and accuse of partisan obstructionism. Republicans will cannibalize each other, as some try to return to pre-Trump GOP life (“Show’s over.”), and others in beet red states and districts continue to promote Trumpist populism as the new conservatism and only defense against Deep State corruption.

  17. 68W58
    November.6.2020 at 9:20 am

    Where do libertarians go from here?
    Where are they in California right now?
    Because I think that the plan is to make the entire nation California politically-a one party state where the bureaucracy does all that it can to stifle the middle and working classes via taxation and regulation.
    I expect that NC and GA will be reliably blue at the state level from now on (and eventually TX) and that will sink any future GOP presidential bid and so I think that we will have Dem Presidents for at least the next 20 years.

Please to post comments