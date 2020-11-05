Scalia and Ginsburg, Best Friends Forever

Despite often butting heads over their distinct interpretations of constitutional law, Supreme Court Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Antonin Scalia were civil colleagues on the bench and good friends away from it. The two shared a love of opera and donned powdered wigs for a performance of Richard Strauss' Ariadne auf Naxos in 1994. Ginsburg, who spoke at Scalia's funeral in 2016, passed away in September from complications due to pancreatic cancer.